Best Ever Melting Potatoes Recipe (Video) (2024)

Melting potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth, super delicious potato side dish recipes that you’ll ever make! Thick potato slices are roasted in the oven with seasoning and flavorful broth to turn caramelized on the outside, and soft, inside. Talk about new ways to cook spuds, this is it!

Who doesn’t love potatoes! How many different ways I love my potatoes? Well ALL of them – baked, fried, mashed, smashed, hassle back, gnocchi, hash browns, and chips ofcourse!

It’s always exciting to have another new way to cook the spud.

What are melting potatoes?

Melting potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth potato slices that are super crispy potatoes on the outside and rich, flavor packet most decadent mashed potato-like inside.

Melting potatoes are the best of both worlds – roasted potatoes and mashed potatoes! If you haven’t tried melting roasted potatoes, we highly recommend you do it ASAP. This recipe will get you hooked and won’t let you think of potatoes the same way ever again.

We are serving this ultra-delicious melting potato with everything. With salads, pork chop, grilled meat, or just the way it is.

Thick slices of potatoes are roasted until they turn from hard tubers to buttery soft almost melts in your mouth spuds!

Potatoes are twice baked, first roasting until potatoes turn dark amber on the outside giving you a rich caramelized crispy outside, buttery soft inside.

Second, caramelized potatoes are soaked in flavor-packed broth and baked in the oven until they turn tender enough that it cuts like butter!

What we love about melting potatoes

Move aside mashed potato, and enter an incredibly delicious potato side dish.

No fancy ingredients are needed.

Twice baked with flavorful broth turn thick potato slices into caramelized crisps on the outside, soft, creamy inside.

Scrumptious melt-in-mouth potatoes have quickly become my family favorite.

Impressive looking, easy to make!

How to make melting potatoes

Scrub potatoes well to remove dirt, wash, and pat dry.

Peel the skin off and cut into thick 1-inch round slices.

Place potato slices in a bowl. Mix in melted butter, kosher salt, fresh herbs, and seasoning (salt and ground pepper). Mix everything until well combined.

Arrange in a single layer over a large metal baking tray with at least ¼ inch between potato discs.

Pro-Tip: DO NOT USE GLASS BAKING TRAY due to chances of the dish cracking at high baking temperature.

Preheat oven to 500 degree F.

Roast in the oven for 25 minutes or until the bottom gets nice golden brown color.

Flip once and continue to roast in the oven for another 20 minutes.

While potatoes are roasted in the oven, whisk vegetable or chicken broth, minced garlic and lemon juice together.

Once potatoes are baked, remove them from oven, note they are now turned into gorgeous golden brown.

Pour broth over the potatoes, and bake for another 15 minutes.

Remove the baking tray from pay, melting roasted potatoes would have turned softer and the broth would be reduced and turned thick now.

Let it sit for 5 minutes.

Carefully remove melting potatoes with a slotted sharp spoon onto a serving dish.

Spoon a little of gorgeous thick sauce over the melting potatoes.

Serve immediately.

Step-by-step pictorial

Clean potatoes well. Trim off 2 edges.

Peel skin off.

Make 1 inch thick round slices.

Place sliced potatoes in a bowl.

Pour melted butter(unsalted).

Sprinkle kosher salt.

Add in finely chopped fresh thyme and rosemary. Use dried herbs if you don’t have fresh ones.

Add freshly ground pepper to taste.

Mix everything well.

Arrange potato slices in single layer on metal baking tray.

Pre heat over at 500 degree F.

Place baking tray into preheated oven and roast potatoes for 20 minutes or until the bottom of potatoes are golden brown.

Remove tray from oven, carefully flip potatoes.

Return tray back into oven and roast other side for 15 to minutes or until golden brown.

In a jar whisk in minced garlic and lemon juice in vegetable or chicken broth.

Pour broth over roasted golden brown potatoes.

Put tray back into oven and continue to bake for another 15 minutes.

Potatoes would turn moist and soft and sauce would thicken.

Let the tray rest for 5 minutes outside before you transfer into serving dish.

Before serving spoon little thick sauce over melting potatoes.

Serve warm.

Useful tips

Make sure you cut every potato slice of same thickness. Use each slice that is at least 1 ½ inch in diameter. Use ONLY metal baking tray for oven roasting potato slices. We do not recommend glass baking dish for roasting potatoes. At 500 degree F your glass baking dish can crack and break. Yukon gold potatoes are best for making melting potatoes. Flavoring potatoes adds that oomph to the dish. Herbs, garlic, butter everything adds flavor. We went with thyme and rosemary for herb seasoning. You could also use dill leaves, and thyme. Always serve melting potatoes WARM. Any leftover can be stored in fridge for 5 days. Before serving, reheat in microwave for a minute or two and serve WARM

5 from 8 votes See Also Copycat Chipotle Sofritas Recipe 📋Best Ever Melting Potatoes Jyothi Rajesh Melting potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth, super delicious potato side dish recipes that you'll ever make! Thick potato slices are roasted in the oven with seasoning and flavorful broth to turn caramelized on the outside, and soft, inside. Talk about new ways to cook spuds, this is it! Print Recipe Pin RecipeRate this Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 55 minutes mins Course Side Dish Cuisine American Servings 4 servings Calories 387 Ingredients ▢ 2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes.

▢ ½ stick 50 grams unsalted butter

▢ Kosher salt

▢ Freshly ground pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon fresh or dried thyme

▢ 1 tablespoon fresh or dried rosemary

▢ 1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

▢ 6 cloves garlic minced

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice For garnish – ▢ Finely chopped fresh cilantro Instructions Pre heat oven to 450 degree F.

Scrub gold potatoes to remove dirt. Wash under a running tap. Drain well and pat dry in the kitchen towel.

Peel the skin off. Make 1-inch thick round slices. Make sure all slices are the same size. Do not use any potato slice that is less than 1 ½ inches in diameter. You want all potato slices to roast evenly in the oven.

Transfer cut potato slices to a bowl.

Melt butter in the microwave on high power at 10-second intervals until melted.

Pour melted butter over potato slices.

Sprinkle kosher salt.

Add finely chopped fresh thyme and rosemary herbs. If you don’t have fresh herbs, use dried thyme and rosemary. Alternatively, you can use a dill, rosemary, and thyme mix of herbs as well. To me- rosemary and potatoes are HEAVEN. So I wouldn’t skip rosemary in the recipe.

Add fresh ground pepper. I used about 2 teaspoons, use as per your spice preference.

Using a spoon, mix everything well. Make sure all ingredients are combined.

Empty the bowl of potatoes mixed with seasoning and herbs onto a metal baking tray.

Arrange potatoes in single layer, ensuring slices are spaced.

Place tray in preheated oven and roast potatoes at 500 F for about 20-25 minutes or until the bottom is golden brown.

Remove the tray from the oven, and flip all potato slices. Put tray bake into the oven and bake for another 15 to 18 minutes until all slices are golden brown.

While potato slices are roasting, add minced garlic and lemon juice to vegetable broth or chicken broth, or beef broth.

Pour it over roasted golden brown potatoes.

Continue to bake in the oven for another 15 minutes.

Potatoes should be tender with the sauce would thicken.

Let it rest for 5 minutes outside oven. Using a slotted sharp spoon remove melting potatoes from the tray to a serving dish. Drizzle some sauce over it.

Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro or parsley. Serve immediately. Video Notes Nutritional Info – Please keep in mind that the nutritional information provided is only a rough estimate and can vary greatly based on the products used. Nutrition Serving: 0gCalories: 387kcalCarbohydrates: 54gProtein: 8gFat: 15gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 10071mgPotassium: 984mgFiber: 7gSugar: 6gVitamin A: 98IUVitamin C: 50mgCalcium: 42mgIron: 2mg Did you make this recipe?Follow @CurryTrail and tag #CurryTrail to share your creation!

Recipe Notes Cut potato slice of even thickness to ensure even cooking. Use ONLY a metal baking tray for oven-roasting. We do not recommend glass dish for baking. At 500 degrees F your glass baking dish can crack and break. Yukon gold potatoes are best for making melting potatoes. Flavoring potatoes adds that oomph to the dish. Herbs, garlic, butter each one adds flavor. This recipe calls for thyme and rosemary for herb seasoning, you could switch to dill leaves, parsley, or oregano. For the best taste serve this potato warm. Any leftover can be stored in fridge for 5 days. Before serving, reheat in microwave for a minute or two and serve WARM

