One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Noodles only take 30 minutes to get on your table. Slurpy noodles, savory sauce and tons of veggies make this dish hearty and healthy!

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (1)

What the heck is yakisoba? Well, in Japanese “yaki” means “fried” and “soba” means “noodles”. There you have it… fried noodles! To be more specific, these noodles are pan-fried and then tossed with a thick, flavorful sauce.

After a long day of work and managing the blog, the idea of doing a ton of dishes is well… pretty unattractive. One-pot dinners are a lifesaver. This dish has become one of my go-tos when we need something homemade and fast!

Yakisoba Noodles

Yakisoba noodles are extremely similar to ramen noodles (if you can’t find them, ramen noodles can work in their place). Made from wheat, they have a great texture and taste and they add an awesome pop of yellow to this dish (although they don’t contain any eggs). Yakisoba noodles are found pre-cooked in the refrigerated aisle of an Asian supermarket. They are are the easiest to use because they are precooked and ready to go!

Note: Yakisoba is becoming a pretty hot dish. Therefore, most grocery stores are starting to carry yakisoba noodles in the refrigerated section of the produce aisle or Asian aisle. This means you might not have to make the extra trip to the specialty Asian supermarket!

How to Heat Yakisoba Noodles?

If you are working with the pre-cooked Yakisoba noodles (recommended!), all you have to do is follow the instructions on the package. Sometimes yakisoba noodles are stored in packages with water and only need to be drained and tossed in the pan. Other times, yakisoba noodles are vacuum-sealed and need to be revived by placing them in cold water to loosen them up before cooking. Either way, you will not need to fuss with boiling a pot to cook the noodles fresh!

Vegetables to Use in Yakisoba

The options here are limitless! My go-to veggies for yakisoba are cabbage, carrots and broccoli. But, honestly, most veggies would go great in this dish. Use whatever is taking up space in your refrigerator. Other options include:

  • Asparagus
  • Eggplant
  • Zucchini (green or yellow)
  • Peas
  • Snap Peas
  • Brussel sprouts
  • Water chestnuts
  • Bell peppers
  • String Beans
  • Bok Choy
  • Chinese Broccoli
  • Spinach
  • Baby corns
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (2)

Other Yakisoba Recipes

Can’t live without meat? Here are some other meat-heavy Yakisoba recipes to try out:

  • Chicken Yakisoba – Boneless chicken is sauteed to golden brown and adds a nice protein punch to yakisoba.
  • Beef Yakisoba – Skirt steak is sliced into thin pieces and pan-fried alongside some veggies. Bonus: Skirt steak is typically quite cheap!
  • Shrimp Yakisoba – Although I don’t have a specific recipe, shrimp would be perfectly substituted in either the latter recipes.
  • Tofu Yakisoba – Add some extra vegetable protein by using tofu cubes instead of meat.
    Tofu Tip: Make sure you extract as much liquid from your tofu as possible before pan-frying it. This will help it crisp up nicely. You can do this by wrapping your tofu block in a paper towel on top of a plate. Then, place something heavy on top, like a cast iron skillet. Allow the tofu block to sit under the cast iron skillet for 15-20 minutes. Pat it dry and then cut it into cubes.
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (3)

Yakisoba Sauce

Sugar, ketchup, worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and oyster sauce combine to make the perfect yakisoba sauce. The key to great yakisoba sauce is a thick, sugar-y flavor profile and texture. This will stand up to the noodles well and make certain that your dish is not too watery.

Adding the sauce right before the noodles is very important. If you add the sauce too early, it will burn to the sides or the pan and the sugar will turn hard and caramelize.

Other Asian Noodles to Try

  • Spicy Korean Noodles– Better than any take out!
  • Beef Lo Mein – Quick all in one pan dinner!
  • Japchae– a fan favorite, always a hit when we are hosting

Recipe

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (4)

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe

Print Pin

Servings

10 servings

Prep Time 20 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 40 minutes mins

Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Noodles only take 30 minutes to get on your table. Slurpy noodles, savory sauce and tons of veggies make this dish hearty and healthy!

Ingredients

  • 1 large sweet bell pepper cut into strips
  • 1/2 lb broccoli cut into bite-size
  • 2 large carrots cut into strips
  • 1/4 small cabbage cut into strips
  • 1 large onion sliced into half ring
  • 16 oz yakisoba noodles
  • 3 tbs oil for cooking vegetables

Yakisoba Sauce

Instructions

  • In a bowl combine all yakisoba sauce ingredients together, set them aside.

  • Preheat skillet on high heat with a little bit of oil. Individually cook all vegetables and set them aside.

  • Add all vegetables back into the same skillet. Separate noodles according to package instructions. Add noodles to the skillet.

  • Pour sauce over the ingredients and toss to combine everything together.

  • Lower heat to medium and let everything simmer for 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe

Amount Per Serving

Calories 243 Calories from Fat 63

% Daily Value*

Fat 7g11%

Saturated Fat 3g15%

Sodium 1338mg56%

Potassium 316mg9%

Carbohydrates 39g13%

Fiber 3g12%

Sugar 7g8%

Protein 7g14%

Vitamin A 3054IU61%

Vitamin C 31mg38%

See Also
Vegan White Bean Chili Recipe | mindful avocadoEasy Veggie Stew Recipe | Vegan Pea Soup - ElaveganBest Ratatouille Recipe | French Veggie Stew30-minute Mushroom Leek Soup Recipe (Instant Pot)

Calcium 62mg6%

Iron 3mg17%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Posted November 13, 2019

About Author

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (10)

Natalya Drozhzhin

Natalya founded Momsdish to demonstrate that placing a homemade meal on the table is not hard at all. Natalya makes cooking easier and approachable, by simplifying the ingredients, while still producing the same great taste.

  1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (11)

    Beverly C RisseJun 1, 2023

    I haven't made the recipe, but I'm interested. Why is it necessary to saute each vegetable separately?

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (12)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJun 2, 2023

      Hi Beverly, I find that it tastes best this way. You are welcome to combine some of the veggies when cooking though, such as carrots & bell peppers. Hope you give this recipe a try and love it!

  2. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (13)

    ShelleyMar 18, 2023

    This was fabulous! I doubled the sauce and served with shrimp grilled in the air fryer. So good!

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (14)

      Natalya DrozhzhinMar 19, 2023

      Hi Shelley, I am thrilled that the recipe was a success. Thank you for sharing your feedback. Enjoy!!

  3. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (15)

    ROSEFeb 20, 2022

    Bonjour,
    S'il y a de sauce huitre cela ne peu pas être un plat végétarien
    et la Sauce Worcestershire contient de l'anchois donc ....

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (16)

      Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 21, 2022

      Hello, Rose. You can absolutely substitute with vegetarian or vegan versions of Oyster or Worcestershire sauce. Annies is one brand that makes vegan Worcestershire, and Lee Kum Kee makes a vegetarian oyster sauce. Hope this helps!

  4. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (17)

    DonnaOct 31, 2021

    Hi there, I can't find yakisoba noodles, or lo mein noodles anywhere. I really want to try this recipe but can't find the noodles. It's driving me crazy!!

    See Also
    Copycat Chipotle Sofritas Recipe

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (18)

      Jill KellerFeb 14, 2023

      I just purchased from Amazon. My local grocery store doesn't carry them.

    2. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (19)

      Natalya DrozhzhinNov 1, 2021

      Hey Donna, you can also use spaghetti noodles. Most grocery stores should have yakisoba in a fridge section. Enjoy

  5. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (20)

    LeahMar 13, 2021

    Could you substitute fish sauce for oyster sauce?

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (21)

      Natalya DrozhzhinMar 13, 2021

      Hey Leah, It would change the flavor but I think it should work. Enjoy

      1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (22)

        LeahMar 18, 2021

        This was good. I used hoisin instead of oyster sauce as suggested in a previous question. And I used vegetables on hand (carrots, celery, onion, scallion, and broccoli) and I also added some extra firm silken tofu (which I ordinarily hate) in that I soaked in a little soy sauce and sautéed in sesame oil.

        1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (23)

          Natalya DrozhzhinMar 19, 2021

          Leah, thank you for taking the time to comment your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed the recipe!

  6. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (24)

    SharyllNov 3, 2020

    Great recipe! I added Hoisin sauce and rotisserie chicken and bought a giant sized bag of frozen stir fry veggies from Costco which cut down chopping time (Kirkland brand).

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (25)

      Natalya DrozhzhinNov 3, 2020

      That is a genius way to use a rotisserie chicken; I am glad you enjoyed the recipe.

  7. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (26)

    DebbieOct 7, 2020

    Very yummy. A bit time consuming with the chopping and cooking veggies. Makes a lot!

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (27)

      Natalya DrozhzhinOct 7, 2020

      Yes, this recipe takes a bit of prep beforehand, but I hope you loved the results.

  8. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (28)

    KatOct 6, 2020

    Can you substitute with shirataki noodles?

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (29)

      Natalya DrozhzhinOct 6, 2020

      Hey Kat, I haven't tried but if you like their flavor, I am sure you can. Just cook according to package instructions.

  9. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (30)

    Navira VathirJan 8, 2020

    Is there a substitute for the oyster sauce?

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (31)

      Natalya DrozhzhinJan 8, 2020

      A very similar option would be Hoisin Sauce.

  10. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (32)

    Robert BontempoNov 21, 2019

    Tried this was great added my own touch to it by using hamberger also tried this with pork yummmm.

    1. One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (33)

      Natalya DrozhzhinNov 22, 2019

      Robert, thank you for sharing your feedback. I am so happy you loved it.

One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Mom's Fantastic Holiday Fudge Recipe - Delicious!
Paleo Pot Pies - The Defined Dish Recipes - Paleo Pot Pies
What is the most used credit check company?
How many points is Credit Karma off?
Latest Posts
Buttery Spritz Cookies - An Easy Christmas Cookie Recipe!
Crispy Onion Bhaji (Pakora) Recipe
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6281

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.