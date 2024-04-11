One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Noodles only take 30 minutes to get on your table. Slurpy noodles, savory sauce and tons of veggies make this dish hearty and healthy!
What the heck is yakisoba? Well, in Japanese “yaki” means “fried” and “soba” means “noodles”. There you have it… fried noodles! To be more specific, these noodles are pan-fried and then tossed with a thick, flavorful sauce.
After a long day of work and managing the blog, the idea of doing a ton of dishes is well… pretty unattractive. One-pot dinners are a lifesaver. This dish has become one of my go-tos when we need something homemade and fast!
Yakisoba Noodles
Yakisoba noodles are extremely similar to ramen noodles (if you can’t find them, ramen noodles can work in their place). Made from wheat, they have a great texture and taste and they add an awesome pop of yellow to this dish (although they don’t contain any eggs). Yakisoba noodles are found pre-cooked in the refrigerated aisle of an Asian supermarket. They are are the easiest to use because they are precooked and ready to go!
Note: Yakisoba is becoming a pretty hot dish. Therefore, most grocery stores are starting to carry yakisoba noodles in the refrigerated section of the produce aisle or Asian aisle. This means you might not have to make the extra trip to the specialty Asian supermarket!
How to Heat Yakisoba Noodles?
If you are working with the pre-cooked Yakisoba noodles (recommended!), all you have to do is follow the instructions on the package. Sometimes yakisoba noodles are stored in packages with water and only need to be drained and tossed in the pan. Other times, yakisoba noodles are vacuum-sealed and need to be revived by placing them in cold water to loosen them up before cooking. Either way, you will not need to fuss with boiling a pot to cook the noodles fresh!
Vegetables to Use in Yakisoba
The options here are limitless! My go-to veggies for yakisoba are cabbage, carrots and broccoli. But, honestly, most veggies would go great in this dish. Use whatever is taking up space in your refrigerator. Other options include:
- Asparagus
- Eggplant
- Zucchini (green or yellow)
- Peas
- Snap Peas
- Brussel sprouts
- Water chestnuts
- Bell peppers
- String Beans
- Bok Choy
- Chinese Broccoli
- Spinach
- Baby corns
Other Yakisoba Recipes
Can’t live without meat? Here are some other meat-heavy Yakisoba recipes to try out:
- Chicken Yakisoba – Boneless chicken is sauteed to golden brown and adds a nice protein punch to yakisoba.
- Beef Yakisoba – Skirt steak is sliced into thin pieces and pan-fried alongside some veggies. Bonus: Skirt steak is typically quite cheap!
- Shrimp Yakisoba – Although I don’t have a specific recipe, shrimp would be perfectly substituted in either the latter recipes.
- Tofu Yakisoba – Add some extra vegetable protein by using tofu cubes instead of meat.
Tofu Tip: Make sure you extract as much liquid from your tofu as possible before pan-frying it. This will help it crisp up nicely. You can do this by wrapping your tofu block in a paper towel on top of a plate. Then, place something heavy on top, like a cast iron skillet. Allow the tofu block to sit under the cast iron skillet for 15-20 minutes. Pat it dry and then cut it into cubes.
Yakisoba Sauce
Sugar, ketchup, worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and oyster sauce combine to make the perfect yakisoba sauce. The key to great yakisoba sauce is a thick, sugar-y flavor profile and texture. This will stand up to the noodles well and make certain that your dish is not too watery.
Adding the sauce right before the noodles is very important. If you add the sauce too early, it will burn to the sides or the pan and the sugar will turn hard and caramelize.
Other Asian Noodles to Try
- Spicy Korean Noodles– Better than any take out!
- Beef Lo Mein – Quick all in one pan dinner!
- Japchae– a fan favorite, always a hit when we are hosting
Recipe
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe
Print Pin
Servings
10 servings
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Noodles only take 30 minutes to get on your table. Slurpy noodles, savory sauce and tons of veggies make this dish hearty and healthy!
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet bell pepper cut into strips
- 1/2 lb broccoli cut into bite-size
- 2 large carrots cut into strips
- 1/4 small cabbage cut into strips
- 1 large onion sliced into half ring
- 16 oz yakisoba noodles
- 3 tbs oil for cooking vegetables
Yakisoba Sauce
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp oyster sauce
- 2 tbsp ketchup
- 4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
In a bowl combine all yakisoba sauce ingredients together, set them aside.
Preheat skillet on high heat with a little bit of oil. Individually cook all vegetables and set them aside.
Add all vegetables back into the same skillet. Separate noodles according to package instructions. Add noodles to the skillet.
Pour sauce over the ingredients and toss to combine everything together.
Lower heat to medium and let everything simmer for 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts
One-Pot Veggie Yakisoba Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 243 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 3g15%
Sodium 1338mg56%
Potassium 316mg9%
Carbohydrates 39g13%
Fiber 3g12%
Sugar 7g8%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 3054IU61%
Vitamin C 31mg38%
Calcium 62mg6%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Posted November 13, 2019
About Author
Beverly C RisseJun 1, 2023
I haven't made the recipe, but I'm interested. Why is it necessary to saute each vegetable separately?
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 2, 2023
Hi Beverly, I find that it tastes best this way. You are welcome to combine some of the veggies when cooking though, such as carrots & bell peppers. Hope you give this recipe a try and love it!
ShelleyMar 18, 2023
This was fabulous! I doubled the sauce and served with shrimp grilled in the air fryer. So good!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 19, 2023
Hi Shelley, I am thrilled that the recipe was a success. Thank you for sharing your feedback. Enjoy!!
ROSEFeb 20, 2022
Bonjour,
S'il y a de sauce huitre cela ne peu pas être un plat végétarien
et la Sauce Worcestershire contient de l'anchois donc ....
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 21, 2022
Hello, Rose. You can absolutely substitute with vegetarian or vegan versions of Oyster or Worcestershire sauce. Annies is one brand that makes vegan Worcestershire, and Lee Kum Kee makes a vegetarian oyster sauce. Hope this helps!
DonnaOct 31, 2021
Hi there, I can't find yakisoba noodles, or lo mein noodles anywhere. I really want to try this recipe but can't find the noodles. It's driving me crazy!!See AlsoCopycat Chipotle Sofritas Recipe
Jill KellerFeb 14, 2023
I just purchased from Amazon. My local grocery store doesn't carry them.
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 1, 2021
Hey Donna, you can also use spaghetti noodles. Most grocery stores should have yakisoba in a fridge section. Enjoy
LeahMar 13, 2021
Could you substitute fish sauce for oyster sauce?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 13, 2021
Hey Leah, It would change the flavor but I think it should work. Enjoy
LeahMar 18, 2021
This was good. I used hoisin instead of oyster sauce as suggested in a previous question. And I used vegetables on hand (carrots, celery, onion, scallion, and broccoli) and I also added some extra firm silken tofu (which I ordinarily hate) in that I soaked in a little soy sauce and sautéed in sesame oil.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 19, 2021
Leah, thank you for taking the time to comment your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed the recipe!
SharyllNov 3, 2020
Great recipe! I added Hoisin sauce and rotisserie chicken and bought a giant sized bag of frozen stir fry veggies from Costco which cut down chopping time (Kirkland brand).
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 3, 2020
That is a genius way to use a rotisserie chicken; I am glad you enjoyed the recipe.
DebbieOct 7, 2020
Very yummy. A bit time consuming with the chopping and cooking veggies. Makes a lot!
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 7, 2020
Yes, this recipe takes a bit of prep beforehand, but I hope you loved the results.
KatOct 6, 2020
Can you substitute with shirataki noodles?
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 6, 2020
Hey Kat, I haven't tried but if you like their flavor, I am sure you can. Just cook according to package instructions.
Navira VathirJan 8, 2020
Is there a substitute for the oyster sauce?
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 8, 2020
A very similar option would be Hoisin Sauce.
Robert BontempoNov 21, 2019
Tried this was great added my own touch to it by using hamberger also tried this with pork yummmm.
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 22, 2019
Robert, thank you for sharing your feedback. I am so happy you loved it.