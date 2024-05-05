Llapingachos Recipe | Ecuadorian Potato Cheese Patties | Cook's Hideout (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Llapingachos are potato cheese patties that are easy to make and absolutely delicious. They are a favorite Ecuadorian dish that are perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as a snack.

I love serving them with a traditional peanut sauce, salsa de mani - recipe included below. These little potato pancakes are hearty on their own but are great to serve as part of a bigger meal too.

Potato and cheese happen to be my son's favorite food groups. He will try any dish with either of these ingredients and 9 out of 10 times he will LOVE that dish.

There is a potato pancake recipe is almost every cuisine. I have tried the Swedish potato pancake called Raggmunk and the Jewish version Latkes.

Today's dish is a delicious potatopancakes, Llapingachos from Ecuador. It is pronounced as yah-peen-GAH-chos. These little tasty mashed potato cake recipe is a popular dish in that country.

Even though all of these pancakes are made with potato, they are very different from each other. It is so interesting to see how slight changes in the recipes produce widely different dishes, even though the base ingredient is the same.

Llapingachos are one of the best known and most beloved dishes in Ecuador. They can be served as is or with a peanut sauce. Or you can make it a full meal by serving with multiple sauces, a cabbage salad and Latin style baked tofu.

Recipe is adapted from Viva Vegan cookbook.

Ingredients

For the details of the exact quantities of each ingredient and the list of ingredients needed, check the printable recipe card below.

This is a simple recipe with just a handful of ingredients and potato as main ingredient. Typically eggs are used to help bind these patties. But this eggless version uses flour to do the job, it adds gluten to bind the potatoes together.

Here are the ingredients needed to make the pancake:

Potatoes - russet are the best to use in this recipe. Red potatoes will work as well.

Onion, garlic

Flour - I use all purpose flour, but you can also use gluten-free all purpose flour

Baking soda

Cheese - I love using either Monterey jack or cheddar cheese.

Salt, pepper and lemon/ lime juice

To make the peanut sauce, here are the ingredients you need:

Peanut butter - creamy variety is the best

Garlic, onion, tomato

Veggie stock or water

Milk - any non-dairy or dairy milk will work. I love using either unsweetened almond or oat milk

Instructions

For the detailed instructions on how to make the recipe with exact timings, check the printable recipe card below.

Ecuadorian llapingachos are very easy to make. I have also included the recipe for the Latin peanut sauce.

So start by making the creamy peanut sauce, salsa de mani.

Heat the oil in a saucepan on medium heat, add the onion and fry till very soft. Stir in the tomato, cumin and cook till the tomato is mushy.

In a measuring cup, stir together warm broth and peanut butter until the mixture is smooth. Pour this into the pan. Stir and add the almond milk, lower the heat to low and cook stirring constantly. Remove from heat and serve warm with the potato pancakes.

Here's how to make the Ecuadorian potato patties recipe:

First thing to do is boil the potatoes until nice and soft. I usually use my pressure cooker to boil my potatoes. Or you can boiled chopped potatoes until tender.

In a mixing bowl, combine the warm mashed potatoes, onions, garlic and mix well. Let the mixture cool a little.

Add the flour, grated cheese, baking soda, lemon juice salt and pepper. Mix well to combine everything. Knead the mixture to stimulate the gluten in the flour. Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and roll into balls. Shape the potato pancakes and gently pat them into a small cake about ½~¾" thick and about 3" in diameter. Dredge all the sides of the potato cake in flour.

Heat oil in a heavy cast-iron pan or a nonstick pan on medium heat. Gently slide in 3~4 pancakes into the hot oil and cook or until golden brown on one side. Carefully flip and cook the other side until golden. Remove the pancakes onto paper towel lined plate. Repeat with the remaining pancakes.

Serve hot with peanut sauce and chopped tomato & red onions.

Expert Tips

You can use either russet or all purpose red potatoes in this recipe.

I usually boil whole potatoes in a pressure cooker. But you can also boil peeled and chopped potatoes in a saucepan with lots of water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat to simmer and cook for 15~20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Drain and mash the potatoes.

These potato patties are slightly delicate and require a gentle hand while cooking them. Make patties that are small and just under 3" will make them more manageable. Use a thin, wide spatula while flipping them.

To make gluten free potato and cheese patties, use gluten free flour.

Sometimes llapingachos are stuffed with white cheese. Instead of adding cheese to the dough, stuff melt able cheese into the center of the pancakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can these llapingachos be made Vegan? Yes, simply omit the cheese in the recipe. If you want, add 2~3 tablespoons nutritional cheese for the cheese flavor. Can potato patties be frozen? Yes, you can freeze potato pancakes. Place the uncooked patties on a baking sheet and place them in the freezer. Once they are frozen, transfer them into a ziploc bag and store for up to 1 month. Cook them according to the recipe.

