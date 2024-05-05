South Indian Spicy Egg Curry Recipe (Egg Masala Curry) (2024)

South Indian spicy egg curry recipe is quick ever-day dinner or lunch recipe that you can pair with rice or rotis(flatbread).

Add Egg Curry To Your Weekly Menu Plan

It's super easy recipe and takes less than 30 minutes to get to the dinner table.

It's spicy, decadent, satisfying and comfort meal on your plate. All you curry lovers would be so delighted when you taste this.

I recommend you to use hard boiled eggs for this recipe. It tastes the best that way, really, trust me.

You'll need basic ingredients to make South Indian Egg Curry. Onion tomato, ginger garlic and all the spice powders.

Recipe is customizable. If you love more spice, throw in a few slit green chilies as well along with other spices into the curry. If you can't handle heat well, please reduce the spice powders according to your spice tolerance levels.

Every household have a recipe that may be slightly different from the rest when it comes to curry. This egg curry recipe can be made in so many ways. This is just one way. If you like lighter, creamier curry(we call it stew) try coconut milk egg curry.

How to Make Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs Every Single Time?

If you own an instant pot you should be doing hard boiled eggs in instant pot.

Why?

Because instant pot hard boiled eggs not just turns to perfect hard boiled eggs every single time, the eggs shells peel off like magic! You follow the 5-5-5 formula to get perfecthard golden yellow yolk that you always dream of.Nougly grey/ green ring around the yellow yolk- Guaranteed!

Check these perfect instant pot hard boiled eggs-

In case you don’t have an instant pot, please boil your eggs the traditional way on a stove-top in a pot.

Place eggs in a single layer in a sauce pan. Very gently pour water to ensure there is about 1 inch water above the eggs. Place the pan of medium heat and bring to boil. Once you see steady boil, remove the pan from heat and cover it with a lid. Let the eggs cook gently in the hot water. This will produce tender eggs that are not rubbery and no cracks on them. Let the eggs sit for 8-10 minutes in hot water(if you have large eggs them allow them to cook in hot water for about 12 to 15 minutes depending on the size of the eggs). Remove eggs from hot water, immerse them in ice cold bath immediately. Wait for a minute. Then peel the shells easily and you perfect hard-boiled eggs are ready! Eat them immediately or refrigerate it for later use or make egg curry Indian style. Once you have hard boiled eggs ready, egg curry recipe is real simple and easy to make.

How To Make Egg Curry

Start off with hard boiled eggs. You can do hard boiled eggs in a pan on stove or make easy-to-peel Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs . Either ways ensure you get perfect hard boiled eggs, because egg curry so good with perfect golden yellow hard boiled eggs. Make slits on egg white without going too deep into the yolk. Make at least 4 slits. In a pan heat little vegetable oil. Add in turmeric powder, red chili powder (or cayenne pepper) and stir it immediately. Dry spices will burn and turn bitter if you do not stir immediately. Add slit hard boiled eggs to the pan and roast eggs in spices. This step will impart much more flavor to hard boiled eggs inside-out! Remove roasted eggs once the egg whites begin to change it’s texture, should take 2-4 minutes only. Into the same pan add remaining oil. Add whole spices. Saute onions until translucent. Add freshly made ginger-garlic paste. Cook for few minutes until raw smell of ginger and garlic is gone. Add all the spice powders and give it a good stir. Pour tomato puree and cook until oil separates from the sides of pan. Add water, salt to season and bring it to boil. Place hard boiled roasted eggs into the pan and cook for few minutes covered. Serve hot garnished with fresh coriander leaves.

