Creamed Leeks Recipe (2024)

by Scott Groth 19 Comments
This is the creamiest creamed leeks recipe. And it is so simple! All we need are leeks, butter and cream... with a pinch of salt. The result? A deliciously rich side dish ready in minutes.
THIS CREAMED LEEKRECIPE IS: GLUTEN FREE AND FANTASTIC.
Mmmm... Creamed leeks. If you've never tried them, you're in for a real treat. Leeks have a mellow onion flavor that is truly unique. Here's the trick: pairing leeks with butter and cream elevates the mellow onion flavor to incredible heights. Your taste buds will thank you for making this recipe! The second best part to this recipe is its simplicity. Three ingredients! Super easy.
Selecting Leeks at the Grocery Store
I'm thrilled that you're going to try this recipe. Let's talk for a minute about leeks. So there are a lot of people who never buy leeks. I don't know if it is because they look weird or because they are a little dirty? Whatever the reason, I'm about to walk you through buying the best leek possible.
First, keep in mind that leeks don't come in any uniform size. So if a recipe calls for 4 leeks, it is difficult to determine how many servings you will get. At certain times, the leeks are HUGE and just yesterday when I was at the store they were super tiny. Four super tiny leeks will most likely feed one person.
When you buy leeks, make sure that you feel them before buying. You are looking for a firm leek up into the leafy greens. Typically, only the white and yellow part of the leek is used, which is the main part of the leek. Try to avoid super leafy leeks simply because there is a lot of product that won't get used.
Lasty, don't be afraid to pull one of the leaves down a bit to see just how dirty that bad boy is going to be. I like to save myself as much work as possible in the kitchen, so I avoid really dirty leeks. And believe me, leeks can get really dirty.
Preparing Leeks
Ok. Now that we know what to look for when buying leeks, let's take a quick run through on how to prepare them for this creamed leeks recipe.
First, take your knife and remove any of the roots, being careful to only remove the root. We want the end of the leek to remain intact. After the root is trimmed, hold the leek with your non-knife hand with the leaves pointing away from you over the garbage can. Now, use the knife to trim the leaves away from you as if you were sharpening a stick to roast marshmallows over a fire. You should end up with the white and yellow part of the leek remaining, as shown in the picture below.
Once you have removed the dark green leaves, it's time to split the leek lengthwise. After it is split, run it under cold water and separate some of the outer layers with your fingers, washing away the grit. In the picture below, it shows a split and cleaned leek, ready to be sliced. Super easy!
QUICK COOKING TIP:It's important not to cook your leeks too long or they will turn to mush in the pan. Like with so many things in life, nobody wants a mushy leek.
Yield: 4 servings
Creamed Leeks Recipe
Creamed leeks are so very delicious and versatile. Pair this side dish with beef, pork, chicken or even fish! Did I mention they are delicious?
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Total Time20 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 Cups Chopped Leeks, white and yellow parts only
- 3 tablespoon Organic Butter
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- ½ Cup Cream
Instructions
- For this recipe, having a saute pan with a tight fitting lid is really important! Heat your pan over medium-high heat. Add the butter, leeks and salt. Mix and cover. Cook for about 3 minutes before stirring to build up some steam.
- Stir and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover and stir every couple minutes until the leeks are soft and delicious looking.
- Turn the heat back to medium-high. Add in the cream and stir. Keep stirring until the cream has thickened.
- Remove from the heat and serve hot!
Nutrition Information
Yield 4
Amount Per ServingCalories 219
Did you make this recipe?
Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram
Final thoughts on the creamed leeks recipe:
Let's talk about some delicious main dishes that would go really well with creamed leeks. The first one that comes screaming like a madman into my head is mypan seared steak recipewith rosemary and garlic. Oh yes. Leeks love beef. Another great main dish would be myslow cooked beef chuckroast recipe withsauteed mushroomsand onion pan gravy. I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.
If beef is not your thing, you might want to try itthe leeks with somecrispy oven roasted chickenor they go great with myeasy baked pork tenderloin. These creamed leeks are so versatile... once you try them you'll just want more!
4K Shares
« The Best Creamy Grits with Cheese
How to Peel Avocado »
About Scott Groth
Scott Groth has gone from a burned out, overweight executive to a professional food blogger, chef, low carb + keto enthusiast. His style is fun, fresh, and family-friendly. Learn more about Scott in his bio, discover the story behind this blog, and learn about his incredible low-carb journey.
Reader Interactions
Comments
April Anderson says
I'd like mine with a glass of white wine, please 🙂
Reply
Scott Groth says
Me too!
Reply
Terry says
So easy! So yummy! Perfect with pork chops. Whole family loved.
Reply
Scott Groth says
Hi Terry:
Excellent pairing- thank you for giving me your feedback.
Take care and happy cooking!
Scott
Reply
Just Jo says
I lurrrrve leeks - they are always in my fridge although they normally go into dishes as a sofrito rather than as a dish in and of themselves. I haven't done this is years but now you've reminded me about creamed leeks, I'll have to try your recipe - thanks Scott!
Reply
Scott Groth says
Hi Jo:
Thank you for stopping by and sharing your thoughts. I'm glad to have inspired you to cook these- they're awesome!
Hope you're having a great day today!
Scott
Reply
Lorimaria says
I was looking for a recipe that was like the leek side dishes I'd had in Normandy, France. This one is terrific! Verrry easy to make and soooo delicious; I'll definitely be making it again! I paired it with duck leg confit (I was tired of my usual red sauerkraut side); it went together very well.
Reply
Scott Groth says
Hi Lorimaria:
Sounds absolutely fantastic! I hope that you enjoyed them.
Have a fabulous day-
Scott
Reply
Caryn Sommersdorf says
They you for teaching how to trim the leek. I made a dish last week them. 1. I used to many, 2. I cut up the green part too! 3. I had way too many leftovet that I was looking for something to do with them. Which is how I stumbled across your recipe. There was a neighbor who has sinced moved. She made some and said she learned from her French husband. They were to die for. So if you have a good let me know. PS. I would rather be cooking too!
Reply
Scott Groth says
Hi Caryn:
So happy that the post helped you out. Leeks are one of my favorites and I'm going to be posting up a number of new leek recipes I learned in France soon.
Thanks for reading and take care!
Scott
Reply
Anonymous says
First time I've ever had leaks was making this recipe. I added chicken and it was an absolutely delicious meal
Reply
Trackbacks
[…] spinach with bacon and shallots. My personal favorite to go with just about any beef dish are the easy creamed leeks. They’re just so […]
Reply
[…] for something really special and really easy (why not add more easy!) then take a look at these creamed leeks. They are just so good. If all else fails, a simple salad with dijon vinaigrette would pair […]
Reply
[…] Looking for something just a little different but so incredibly tasty? Check out my creamed leeks recipe. Mind-blowing flavor and super easy […]
Reply
[…] GET THE RECIPE […]
Reply
[…] they are best when sauteed in butter with a little garlic. Or you can make some super delicious creamed leeks as an incredible side dish or steak topping. Here’s the scoop with leeks: you need to trim […]
Reply
[…] Obtén la receta . […]
Reply
[…] Obtener la receta. […]
Reply
[…] Ottieni la ricetta. […]
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.