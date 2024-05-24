Logitech G Fits gaming earbuds review (2024)

True wireless earbuds for gaming have been coming out of the woodwork for a few years now, meant to bring the portable merits of this diminutive product category to a space dominated by desk-bound bulky headsets with protruding microphones. However, most of these kinds of products end up bringing a lot of their shortcomings over, too. The Logitech G Fits is a true wireless set of gaming earbuds and it’s aiming to solve one of the most pernicious issues with in-ear audio: a bad fit.

Is that enough to make this a worthwhile pickup?

About this Logitech G Fits review: We tested the PRODUCT over a period of a week. It was running firmware version 1.0.0, and the G Fits app ran version 1.10.3. SoundGuys purchased the unit for this review, though Logitech did provide additional ear tips for testing.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of wireless gaming earbuds, the Logitech G Fits falls well in line with other competitive products in this category. And if you’ve ever struggled with ear tips that don’t fit your ears, this offers a very novel solution to that particular problem.

What’s it like to use the Logitech G Fits?

The ear tips are the most notable aspect of the G Fits, by far.

From the second you open the charging case, it’s clear the Logitech G Fits has an odd look to it. The touch sensitive stems seem to stretch both up and down from the ear tips, and the ear tips themselves look downright bizarre. Compared to the typical round or oval options you find with other true wireless earbuds, the G Fits tips look like massive blobs, and they feel even stranger. There’s a reason for that.

The Logitech G Fits ear tips are very soft to the touch, because they are flexible plastic filled with gel that hardens when the earbuds shine light on it for a sustained period. This feature, which Logitech calls LIGHTFORM, is intended to create your own perfectly molded ear tips — just put the earbuds in, initiate the molding process in the G Fits app, and 60 seconds later the gel will have hardened into your own custom shape. The process is simple, and more importantly, it works very well. The gel heats up quite a bit as it hardens in your ears, which feels rather odd, but it’s not unpleasant.

After the molding, the ear tips make an excellent seal.

After using the LIGHTFORM feature, the G Fits creates an excellent seal inside my ear canal. The ear tips are still on the large side, so if you’re prone to discomfort from using in-ears, you’ll still run into that — the molded tips are designed to really fill in your ears, which won’t be comfortable for everyone. I’ve never been terribly sensitive to earbud sizes and shapes, so the G Fits suits me well, and I can comfortably wear it for hours at a time.

However, while the ear tips make for a good seal, they don’t exactly create the most secure fit. I routinely find myself having to readjust them when I’m moving around or walking outside. The Logitech G Fits features an IPX4 rating, which means it’s rated for sweat protection, but I don’t think this is going to work for any exercise that involves even moderate head movement.

How do you control the Logitech G Fits? Like many true wireless earbuds, the Logitech G Fits features on-ear tap controls with a limited, if standard array of options. You can customize the settings a little in the G Fits app or in the Logitech G Hub desktop app, and do things like turning on volume control tied to a single tap on either the left or right earbud. Here’s what they are by default:

Input Command Double tap

Bluetooth: Play / Pause

LIGHTSPEED (USB): Mute mic/ Unmute mic

triple tap

Switch between Bluetooth and LIGHTSPEED connection.



Should you use the G Fits app with the Logitech G Fits?

G Fits is a pretty straightforward app, and almost every setting is available on one page.

The Logitech G Fits mobile app (iOS/Android) is absolutely necessary for using the Logitech G Fits earbuds, at least to start. The app is where you initiate the LIGHTFORM process, so without it you’ll be stuck with a pair of bulbous, weirdly squishy ear tips. But ear tip molding isn’t all you get. G Fits’ features include EQ presets, control customization, the ability to turn on a low-latency gaming mode, and firmware updates.

If you’re concerned about data collection, you don’t need to keep the app on your phone. Once you’ve molded the ear tips, everything else is optional, and only really important if you like to tinker.

As this is a pair of gaming earbuds with a USB dongle, the G Fits is also compatible with the Logitech G Hub gaming accessory companion app. However, the G Hub is considerably less comprehensive — you can customize the on-ear controls, and that’s about it. You can’t even get firmware updates that way.

How do you connect the Logitech G Fits?

There are two ways to connect the Logitech G Fits. Primarily, this is a gaming audio device, and it connects to your PC or compatible console using a 2.4GHz USB wireless dongle. There’s a USB-C adapter too, which means you can use either port on a PlayStation 5 or PC, or even plug the dongle into the bottom port on a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck and get lag-free wireless audio. As this isn’t a Made for Xbox wireless product, there’s no compatibility with Microsoft’s consoles.

However, this is also a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and you can pair it to your phone, laptop, or other Bluetooth enabled device. The G Fits uses Bluetooth 5.2, with support for the AAC and SBC codecs, both of which are required for higher than Bluetooth 5. There’s no high quality codec like aptX for Android users, but these two will be more than adequate for most uses. Using the Bluetooth connection for gaming probably isn’t a great idea, as audio-visual lag will be a factor, but the only console that supports it is the Nintendo Switch, anyway.

Pairing the Logitech G Fits works just like any other Bluetooth audio device. There’s no Google Fast Pair or H chip, so you’ve got to do it the old fashioned way on every device. Place the Logitech G Fits earbuds in the charging case. Open the charging case with the earbuds in, and hold the case button for 3 seconds. Find the Logitech G Fits in your device’s Bluetooth settings menu and select it.

How long does the Logitech G Fits battery last? Logitech claims that the G Fits can last up to 7 hours on a single charge using the USB wireless connection, with 8 additional hours in the charging case. When connected over Bluetooth, those numbers increase by 2 and 3 hours, respectively. Our battery testing is still ongoing, so we’ll update this review when we know for sure. However, while this is pretty standard single-charge performance for a pair of true wireless earbuds, the capacity stored in the case in undeniably low. Competitive products routinely pack enough juice for two or three full charge cycles, so only having enough to recharge the G Fits a little more than one extra time is pretty disappointing.

Of course those targets look even more disappointing if you compare them to gaming headset battery life. Even if you combine the earbud and case capacity (for a total of 15 hours), that’s barely more than half what wireless gaming headsets usually achieve these days—to say nothing of a market leader like the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless‘ 327 hour battery life.

We always caution not to expect the moon with true wireless battery performance, but unless this product well outstretches its own targets, you’re in for a fairly frequent recharge cycle.

How well does the Logitech G Fits block out noise?

When the LIGHTFORM process is done, the results are pretty impressive, providing acoustic isolation that tops out around 50dB.

While the battery life seems pretty lackluster, the Logitech G Fits isolation performance is anything but. The LIGHTFORM process does an excellent job creating ear tips that seal to the ear canal. There’s not a lot of low-end attenuation, as that’s something active noise canceling generally handles, but high-frequency noises will be significantly dampened. The fit isn’t secure enough for a gym session, but it’s pretty good for walking around if you don’t want to be bothered by traffic sounds like car horns or tire screeches. It will also likely stand up quite well to the clatter and chatter of a busy cafe.

When the ear tips are still squishy, they don’t make a great seal unless you hold them in place. If you haven’t gone through the molding process, don’t expect much in the way of isolation from the Logitech G Fits. This is due in large part to the fact that squishy ear tips do a terrible job of staying in your ears. We made the “before” measurement to demonstrate just how big of a difference proper fit can make, and…wow!

How does the Logitech G Fits sound?

High-mid emphasis is shifted a little higher than we generally like to see.

The Logitech G Fits sounds pretty close to our headphone preference curve, at least in the low and mid ranges up to around 1.5kHz. There’s some definite under-emphasis from 2-5kHz and above 8kHz, coupled with a pronounced, broad emphasis peak around 7kHz. However, the music listening experience is generally pretty pleasant.

Listening to music, this kind of frequency response shouldn’t pose any big issues. The underwhelming highs can make sounds in that range, like hi-hats and some strings a little harder to pick out of busy mixes, but the day is saved by the bass response, which doesn’t overwhelm anything. Gaming audio products usually seriously over amplify the bass, and the G Fits doesn’t, which is really nice to see.

In New Genius (Brother)by Gorillaz, the kick drum comes with through a really satisfying degree ofoomph, but it doesn’t overshadow the subtler backing vocals that run throughout the song. Listening to something a little busier, like Lets Do It by All Talk, the backing vocals and clapping tracks can get a little lost amidst the bass and synth as the song ramps up. It’s not unpleasant, but things could be a little clearer. Of course you can always EQ the earbuds using the G Fits app.

Playing games, the Logitech G Fits does a good of handling typical stereo mixes, and I don’t experience any audio-visual lag when using the USB dongle. However, the earbuds have serious trouble rendering 3D spatial sound. PlayingElden Ringon PlayStation 5, I don’t notice the effects of the console’s built-in 3D audio feature at all. It’s unclear of if this is a software compatibility issue or a reality of playing with earbuds vs playing with over ear headsets — could be a bit of both.

How good is the Logitech G Fits’ microphone?

It doesn’t look great on the chart, and it sounds…bad.

The Logitech G Fits features a microphone that is hard to listen to for a long time. The frequency response chart shows a peak around 2000Hz, but the real issues aren’t what’s on the chart. There’s also a substantial amount of audible digital compression and signal processing nastiness. It is noticeable when connected over Bluetooth as well, but its a lot worse when you’re using the USB dongle.

While gaming with friends, every call where I used the Logitech G Fits included at least one person saying I sounded bad. This is particularly disappointing, given that the USB connection is the gaming connection method, and in theory, the primary one. Listen for yourself: Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Ideal conditions):

Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Office conditions):

Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Reverberant conditions):

The Logitech G Fits microphone sounds a bit clearer over Bluetooth, confirming our suspicion that it’s a signal processing issue rather than a hardware one affecting the 2.4GHz wireless performance. Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Ideal conditions): Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Office conditions): Logitech G Fits microphone demo (Reverberant conditions):

Should you buy the Logitech G Fits?

Unfortunately, the earbuds don’t come with extra ear tips.

If the idea of getting a pair of earbuds guaranteed to fit your ears is so intoxicating that all other concerns fall by the wayside, you should definitely consider the Logitech G Fits. The earbuds have great compatibility, and yes, the LIGHTFORM feature makes for fantastic isolation, and practically guarantees you hear the sound profile that Logitech intends. However, this is definitely not a shoo-in for everyone.

Gym-goers will be disappointed by the relatively unsteady fit, and those prone to ear discomfort may not love just how much those tips fill up their ear canals. Commuters also may want something with active noise canceling — for as good as the isolation is, it’s not going to help much with the rumble of a bus engine. The battery life is very short, regardless of whether you’re looking at this as a pair of true wireless earbuds or a gaming headset. Also, we just went over it, but it’s worth reiterating the mic is terrible.

It hasn’t come up in this review yet, but bear in mind, this is an expensive pair of earbuds. Finding a pair of true wireless earbuds without high quality audio codec sources or ANC for over $200 is rare — the markup here is clearly coming from the LIGHTFORM ear tips (which you can’t currently buy extra sets of, by the way).

What should you get instead of the Logitech G Fits?

The EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid intend to work with gaming and Bluetooth.

If you like the ear tips of the Logitech G Fits, but you don’t really care about the gaming features, it’s probably worth checking out the UE Fits. This pair of true Bluetooth wireless earbuds is the design the G Fits is based on, and it features the same light molding technology, as well as aptX support and more battery power stored in the charging case — all for $229 at Amazon. It lacks the USB dongle and the Logitech gaming software, but that could be a positive if you’re just looking for a pair of Bluetooth earbuds.

If you want something cheaper to work as wireless gaming earbuds, the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid runs for a lot less than the G Fits these days. These true wireless earbuds come with a USB-C dongle, and support a wider range of Bluetooth codec. However, the real bargain is in the wired realm — the JBL Quantum 50 sounds just as good as anything we’ve mentioned in this review, and it runs for $34 at Amazon.

Frequently asked questions about the Logitech G Fits

You can get the Logitech G Fits in either Black or White.

No, the G Fits comes with a single set of ear tips. Once you mold them, that’s that. Logitech doesn’t even currently sell extra tips, though you can buy replacement tips for the UE Fits, which will work just fine.

The Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed Pro ($199 at Amazon) come with a USB-C dongle and Bluetooth, with active noise canceling. You get a few EQ options with a strange dip at 500Hz, arguably a better mic, and 4 hours and 36 minutes of battery life to a single charge. Overall, they feel pretty comfortable.