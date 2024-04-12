Top 6 Best VPNs for Xbox: Level Up Your Console in 2024 (2024)

Click here for a summary of the article. The Best VPN for Xbox: A Quick Overview If you need an Xbox VPN to play games, find bot lobbies, avoid DDoS attacks, and get around IP bans, you have come to the right place. After researching and testing dozens of VPNs, these are our recommendations for the best VPN for Xbox: NordVPN : The best VPN for Xbox overall Surfshark : Affordable and fast VPN for Xbox ExpressVPN : Top VPN with the easiest installation on routers CyberGhost : Xbox VPN with dedicated gaming servers Private Internet Access : VPN with a massive network of secure servers IPVanish : VPN for Xbox with advanced security for beginners A good Xbox VPN can improve your gaming experience by ensuring a stable connection, easy fix for IP bans, access to bot lobbies, and plenty more. Although any option on this list works great, we recommend NordVPN thanks to its high-speed servers and impressive results in our tests. NordVPN Deal Save big with up to 67% off a two-year subscription! Visit NordVPN If you’re not sure what VPN is best for you, or how a VPN even works with Xbox, don’t worry. We’ll explain everything throughout this article.

A good VPN for Xbox can help you play multiplayer games on servers around the globe, enhance your protection against DDoS attacks, get you around IP bans, and more. The best VPN for Xbox can solve all of those problems and more.

It’ll keep you safe online, unblock geo-restricted content, and even protect you from doxing and swatting. But with so many different VPNs to choose from, it can be a bit difficult to select the right one.

We tested dozens of VPNs to draft this list of the six best VPNs for Xbox that you can use to maximize your gaming experience and keep yourself safe.

The Best VPNs for Xbox

All of the best Xbox VPNs are fast enough to guarantee low ping. We never encountered any problems when playing games online while connected to these VPNs.

But connection speed is not the only thing that matters. The ideal Xbox VPN has a robust security infrastructure, a large server network, and great service, all for an affordable price. With those criteria in mind, here’s a quick overview of our top five recommendations:

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 3000-5000 Thousands 5000+ Thousands Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP Logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Compatibilities Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 45 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Price $ 3.39 $ 2.49 $ 6.67 $ 2.19 $ 2.03 Visit NordVPN Visit Surfshark Visit ExpressVPN Visit CyberGhost Visit Private Internet Access (PIA)

These VPNs may look similar, but they all have different perks and features. Some have SmartDNS for easy access to streaming services, and others have dedicated gaming servers. Find the right VPN for you below!

1. NordVPN: The best VPN for Xbox overall

Features:

6139 optimized servers

optimized servers Fastest speeds out of all VPN providers

SmartDNS features to help you stream on the Xbox

Great history of unblocking bot lobbies and getting around IP bans

NordVPN is the best VPN for Xbox if you need to play games without any lag or connectivity issues. We’ve used NordVPN extensively to play anything from the latest Call of Duty to Roblox. It always found great bot lobbies and helped us get around IP bans. Plus, whether you’re a gamer or a streamer, NordVPN will protect you from DDoS attacks, doxing, or swatting.

What’s great is that NordVPN achieves all of this without sacrificing your connection speed. We tested NordVPN’s servers with a base speed of 100 Mbps, and the results were great. On nearby servers, we maintained a speed of 90-95 Mbps. Even when connecting to faraway servers, we still had 70-80 Mbps. So, if you want to play multiplayer games on your Xbox without any lag, we highly recommend NordVPN.

And it's not expensive either. At only $ 3.39 per month, NordVPN will cost you less than a cup of coffee. That's a good price for guaranteed protection on Xbox and fast connection speeds.

If you want more information, check out our detailed NordVPN review.

2. Surfshark: One of the most affordable Xbox VPNs

Features:

3200+ servers in countries

servers in countries Unlimited simultaneous connections

Fast speeds to play Xbox games without lag

to play Xbox games without lag Great protection against DDoS attacks and other cyber threats

Surfshark is one of the best Xbox VPNs if you want something affordable and safe. It offers strong 256-bit encryption, secure and fast protocols, private DNS and leak protection, obfuscated servers, and a strict no-logs policy. If you're serious about safety, Surfshark is as good as it gets.

On top of that, Surfshark performed pretty well in our tests. We tried Surfshark with a base connection speed of 100 Mbps, and we maintained a connection speed of 85-90 Mbps on nearby servers. We got a higher ping than we did with ExpressVPN or NordVPN. 7-14 ms can be a problem if you have a weak base connection speed. But for most people, it should be good enough to play Xbox games.

One excellent advantage of using Surfshark as your Xbox VPN is that you can also connect it simultaneously to as many devices as you want. With just one account, you can protect your Xbox, smartphone, PC, and any other device in your house. We used our Surfshark subscription on dozens of devices without any issues.

If you need an affordable VPN for your Xbox gaming that doesn't compromise on quality, Surfshark is a great choice.

Do you want to learn more? Check out our Surfshark VPN review.

3. ExpressVPN: Easiest installation on routers out of all Xbox VPNs

Features:

Large network of thousands of fast servers

fast servers Easy to install on routers, which is a must-have for Xbox and console gaming in general

Great security features to protect you against DDoS attacks and similar threats

to protect you against DDoS attacks and similar threats Adept at unblocking geo-restrictions, IP bans, and more

ExpressVPN is one of the best gaming VPNs, making it a worthy contender in our best VPN for Xbox list. When testing ExpressVPN’s nearby server locations, we maintained 85-90 Mbps of our 100 Mbps base speed and a low ping of 5-11 ms. That’s good enough to play any competitive online game like Halo Infinite (as long as it’ll still be out, apparently) or COD: Modern Warfare 2.

On top of that, ExpressVPN is the best router VPN. In most cases, if you want a VPN on your Wi-Fi router, you’ll need to install third-party firmware and go through a complicated setup process. ExpressVPN has its own router firmware, making the entire installation process much easier. We installed several VPNs on routers, and ExpressVPN was the smoothest to set up.

ExpressVPN also offers excellent security features, including a kill switch, split tunneling, and military-grade encryption. But as you can guess, all of this doesn’t come cheap. ExpressVPN is the most expensive VPN on this list. Luckily, you can use our link for an exclusive discount.

Check out our ExpressVPN review for more information before you buy.

4. CyberGhost: Best Xbox VPN with dedicated gaming servers

Features:

9440 servers (including dedicated gaming ones to give you fast speeds on Xbox games)

servers (including dedicated gaming ones to give you fast speeds on Xbox games) High-speed connections on nearby and faraway servers

Proven track record of getting around IP bans or other restrictions

Longest trial period out of all the VPNs on this list

CyberGhost’s dedicated online gaming servers make it a great choice for all consoles, especially the Xbox. They ensure unlimited bandwidth and high connection speeds so you can play games like Forza Horizon, Halo Infinite, GTA V, Apex Legends, or Destiny 2 without any lag. In fact, CyberGhost is one of the fastest VPNs we have tested.

CyberGhost also performed well in our tests. While connected to nearby CyberGhost servers, we only had 6-12 ms of ping. That’s low enough so you can play competitive online games on most base connections.

Not to mention, CyberGhost has a robust security infrastructure. It can protect your identity from IP and DNS leaks, and its military-grade encryption helps you avoid DDoS attacks. If you’re a streamer, that’s a strong selling point.

CyberGhost sets itself apart by offering dedicated gaming-optimized servers in New York, Paris, Frankfurt, and London, which prioritize performance by balancing distance, ping, and load to drastically reduce packet loss to deliver a seamless gaming experience.

Plus, CyberGhost has the longest trial period out of all VPNs: 45 days. You can try it for a month and a half before committing to a long-term plan.

Read our CyberGhost review to find out more.

5. Private Internet Access: Top-notch security and a massive server network

Features:

An impressive network of thousands of servers in countries

servers in countries Decent connection speeds, even if it’s not in our top performers

Good choice for beginners and streamers in need of VPN protection

and streamers in need of VPN protection A stringent no-logs policy and a dedication to privacy and security

If you’re looking for the best VPN for Xbox with a diverse server selection and top-notch security but are willing to compromise on speed, you can go with PIA. In our tests, we had a ping of 17-31 ms on nearby servers when connected to PIA servers. With a weak base connection (anything below 100 Mbps), you won’t have fun playing competitive online games like Halo or COD.

But if your base speed is fast, you can make it work. In exchange, you’ll get PIA VPN’s top-notch encryption and security. They offer strong 256-bit encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and advanced security features like a kill switch that cuts off your connection to the internet if the VPN malfunctions, hence keeping your true location hidden.

If you’re an Xbox streamer or gamer worried about DDoS attacks and doxing, it’s a great choice. Not to mention, you can get it for 85% off with our link below.

If you need more details, our PIA review will tell you everything you need to know.

6. IPVanish: Best Xbox VPN for beginners worried about security

Features:

800+ servers in countries

servers in countries The “Scrumble” function hides VPN activity

Easy to use for beginners

Unlimited simultaneous connections to protect your Xbox and all your devices

IPVanish is not the fastest VPN on this list, but it still does a good job. In our tests, we got 11-35 ms of ping on nearby servers, which is generally not ideal. However, if you have a solid base connection speed and you’re not that into multiplayer games, it’s more than enough.

The reason it’s on this list, though, is security. IPVanish is a great VPN with advanced encryption and solid protection from DDoS attacks, doxing, swatting, or IP leaks. It even has a special Scrumble function that hides your VPN activity. Despite its 2016 privacy scandals and the fact that it’s located in a 14-Eyes country, we tested IPVanish’s security features, and it performed well.

The best part? IPVanish is pretty affordable. It’s not the cheapest option, but considering its advanced security and great usability, new users will find a lot of value in IPVanish. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it without losing any money, as you can get a full refund.

Read our IPVanish review to find out more and see if this VPN is the right pick for you.

How We Picked the Best VPNs for Xbox

The most important thing when picking the best VPN for Xbox is speed. You can’t enjoy Xbox classics like Halo, CoD, or Gears of War without a stable internet connection. But picking the right VPN for Xbox is a bit more complicated than that. Here’s what we kept in mind when creating our list:

Connection speed : We tested dozens of VPNs to find the apps that maintain the highest connection speeds and the lowest ping.

: We tested dozens of VPNs to find the apps that maintain the highest connection speeds and the lowest ping. Server network : If you can find reliable servers nearby, you get better connection speeds. So, we prioritized VPNs that have a large server network.

: If you can find reliable servers nearby, you get better connection speeds. So, we prioritized VPNs that have a large server network. Security features : Protection from DDoS attacks, doxing, and swatting are crucial, especially if you’re a streamer. We picked VPNs that will keep you safe online.

: Protection from DDoS attacks, doxing, and swatting are crucial, especially if you’re a streamer. We picked VPNs that will keep you safe online. Installation process : Xbox doesn’t have VPNs on the Microsoft Store. So, we opted for virtual private networks with a simple VPN setup process.

: Xbox doesn’t have VPNs on the Microsoft Store. So, we opted for virtual private networks with a simple VPN setup process. Gaming features : Some VPNs have dedicated gaming servers. These are great for any platform, including Xbox. If any VPN boasts gaming features, there’s a high chance it’s on this list.

: Some VPNs have dedicated gaming servers. These are great for any platform, including Xbox. If any VPN boasts gaming features, there’s a high chance it’s on this list. Service : While it’s not the most important thing, the best Xbox VPN should have decent support. It can help you if you struggle to install the VPN on your router or if you want to know more about the content you can unblock.

: While it’s not the most important thing, the best Xbox VPN should have decent support. It can help you if you struggle to or if you want to know more about the content you can unblock. Pricing: You can get amazing VPNs for less than $4/month. We prioritized VPNs for Xbox, which won’t cost you too much.

How to Use a VPN on Xbox

Unfortunately, you can’t install VPN apps directly on gaming consoles. But don’t worry. There are workarounds. You can either:

Install the VPN on your router. This will change your router’s IP address.

Turn your Mac into a virtual router. This will let you use your Mac as a VPN-protected hotspot.

Turn your Windows PC into a virtual router.

You can also technically use a mobile hotspot to set up a wireless network and install the VPN service on your phone. However, we don’t recommend you do that. Mobile data is slower than traditional connections, and it can lead to surcharges. We installed VPNs on almost any device capable of connecting to the internet, so here are detailed guides on how to do it, too.

Installing a VPN on your router

Installing the best VPN for Xbox on your router will guarantee the highest connection speed. It’s also the most difficult process out of the three, so don’t worry if it looks confusing at first. You just need to follow these instructions:

Get a VPN. We recommend NordVPN . Download DD-WRT. Make sure it’s the right version for your router. Install DD-WRT via your router’s Web-GUI. The interface will depend on your router model and internet service provider. Restart your router. Open your router’s network settings. Click on “Services,” then select the “VPN” category. Your interface may look slightly different. Fill in the details of the VPN provider you picked. Click on “Apply Settings.” If you connect your Xbox through this router, you should now have a secure connection.

If this all looks too complicated for you, you can try one of the simpler options below, or you can buy a VPN router. These devices come with a VPN already installed on them, so you don’t have to go through any complicated installation process.

Turning your macOS device into a virtual router

You can install a VPN on your Mac, turn it into a virtual router, and then connect your Xbox to that new network. Just know you’ll need an ethernet cable. And if you don’t have an ethernet port, you’ll also need an adapter. If you get those, here’s what you need to do:

Download and install a VPN. NordVPN is a great choice. Connect to the internet with the ethernet cable. Connect to a VPN server. Click on “System Preferences” and open the “Sharing” menu. Open the dropdown menu next to “Share your connection from.” Choose ethernet if you plugged the cable straight in. Choose USB if you used an adapter. Under the “To computers using” menu, choose “Wi-Fi.” Choose a name and a password for your connection on the screen that pops up. It should now be set up. Connect your Xbox console to the network you just created. Now, your Xbox traffic is routed through your Mac.

We also have a detailed guide for how to create a virtual router using your Mac.

Turning your Windows PC into a virtual router

If you want to share your VPN connection from your Windows PC, you’ll need a LAN cable. Here’s what you need to do:

Connect to the internet via the ethernet cable (also known as a LAN cable). Download and install a reliable VPN. For fun times playing on your Xbox console, use NordVPN . Open Command Prompt. If you type “cmd” in the search bar, it’ll open automatically. Copy this: “netsh wlan set hostednetwork mode=allow ssid=XXXXX key=YYYY“. Change the “XXXXX” and the “YYYY” to your desired network name and password. Paste the “netsh wlan set“ line into Command Prompt. Press Enter. Start your virtual writer by typing “netsh wlan start hostednetwork” in Command Prompt and pressing enter. Connect your Xbox One or Series X to the new network.

We also have a detailed guide on how to set up a virtual router on Windows.

4 VPNs to Avoid for Xbox Gaming

Not all VPNs can be the best VPN for Xbox. There are several VPNs that either mess up your connection speed too much, lack a crucial feature, or have critical security flaws. Here are the Xbox VPNs you should avoid based on our research:

VPN Provider Why You Should Avoid It TorGuard Not as good with streaming on Xbox consoles. Also pretty expensive for what it offers. PrivateVPN Doesn’t have a SmartDNS address option for streaming services. Hola VPN Not an actual VPN; just a P2P proxy service. PrivadoVPN Very small server network.

These VPNs aren’t all necessarily bad. Just not ideal to use with Xbox gaming, as they can expose you to a DDoS attack, can’t offer reliable VPN support, or will slow down your internet traffic.

Can you use a free VPN on Xbox?

Technically, you can use a free Xbox VPN. You can connect your PC or Mac through a free server, turn the device into a virtual router, and connect your Xbox to that newly created network. But we don’t recommend it.

Free VPNs for Xbox offer weak connection speeds and very few servers. When we tried to play online games with a free Xbox VPN, we experienced too much lag and couldn’t enjoy our matches. Not to mention, free VPNs aren’t always safe. They most likely keep logs of your activity, so you’re not safe from internet service providers or ill-intentioned third parties.

If you can’t afford a premium VPN for Xbox One or Series X, you can use VPNs that have free trials or money-back guarantees. For example, NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee. If it doesn’t work for you, you can get your money back, no questions asked. CyberGhost offers 45 days, and Surfshark even has a seven-day free trial for users who sign up through their mobile.

Why Use a VPN on Xbox?

The best VPN for Xbox will keep you safe from DDoS attacks, doxing, and even swatting. This is especially important for streamers, who are often targeted by these types of attacks.

More importantly, a good Xbox VPN with games like Warzone and Overwatch can help you find bot lobbies. If you want to relax after a tough day at work, it’s a great way to blow off some steam. We used NordVPN to get bot lobbies in loads of games.

If you ever get banned from any online game, you’ll also want to use a VPN to get around IP bans. We’ve tested providers like NordVPN to get around Roblox and Fortnite IP bans and have always been able to enjoy the games.

The best Xbox VPN can also help you unblock content from platforms like Netflix, Disney+, or HBO Max.

Conclusion: The Best VPN for Xbox

If you want to make the most out of your Xbox One or Series X, you need the right VPN. But don’t worry about going out and testing a bunch of apps. We did the research for you. After trying dozens of apps, we can confidently say NordVPN is the best Xbox VPN. You can use it to get around IP bans, enjoy bot lobbies, protect your connection, and do it all with high speeds.

The Best VPN for Xbox: Frequently Asked Questions Still have some questions? If the FAQ section below won’t clear it up, leave us a comment! Which VPN is best for Xbox? The best VPN for Xbox is NordVPN. It’s lightning-fast, easy to install, and protects you from DDoS attacks and doxing. The only service that comes close is ExpressVPN, but it costs twice as much as NordVPN, so if you want to prioritize value for money, this is the best choice out there. Is there a VPN for Xbox One? No VPN can be installed directly on Xbox One or the Series X. But there are workarounds. You can install the VPN on your router or you can install it on your PC and then turn that into a virtual router. Is there a free VPN for Xbox? You can’t use free VPNs on Xbox because most of them aren’t compatible. So you can’t install them on your router. Even if you could find a workaround, we don’t recommend free VPNs for Xbox. They’re usually too slow to enjoy games, and they’re unsafe. Does a VPN help gaming on Xbox? Using a VPN with Xbox has a ton of benefits. You can use it to get easy access to bot lobbies, and get unbanned from games like CoD. Plus, if you’re a streamer, an Xbox VPN can protect you from DDoS attacks, doxing, swatting, and IP leaks.

Theodor Porutiu Author Senior Journalist Theodor is a content writer passionate about the newest tech developments and content marketing strategies. He likes privacy-friendly software, SEO tools, and when he’s not writing, he’s trying to convince people they should uninstall TikTok.