Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (2024)

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express

by Francesca Sleet

published on 16 September 2022

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (1)

The idea for Rukmini Iyer’s seventh collection of recipes came about from a conversation with her parents. In the early days of their relationship, the pair would embark on long train journeys between her mum’s native Kolkata to her dad’s native Chennai to visit one another. Inspired by the vivid descriptions of the food that fuelled their journey, from homemade picnics to elaborate dining car dinners, Rukmini set out on the Coromandel Express to experience it for herself, hoping to learn more about family recipes from East and South India along the way. The resulting cookbook, India Express, is unsurprisingly Rukmini’s most personal to date, with seventy-five of her family’s Bengali and South Indian recipes adapted to her trademark maximum flavour, minimum fuss style. Packed full of inspiration for speedy curries, fragrant rice dishes, as well as snacks, drinks and desserts and much more, this beautiful cookbook is at once inspiring and practical, with plenty for fans of Rukmini’s Roasting Tin series. There are at least twenty one-tin recipes in India Express, as well as many more recipes that will be ready in thirty minutes or less. We can’t wait to get cooking from the book. Here are ten recipes we’ve bookmarked to try first.

From the book

India Express

Rukmini Iyer

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (3)

Mini’s Masala Frittata

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

This simple spiced frittata is one of the recipes from the chapter on brunch. Topped with cooling yoghurt and fresh chillies, this dish is just as good as leftovers the next day.

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (5)

Chop: Cheese Stuffed Potato Cakes

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

These crispy, cheesy potato cakes the perfect starter or canapé. Serve them with the recommended coriander chutney (and take it from us, you’ll want to drizzle it on everything).

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (7)

Chickpeas with Tamarind, Kale and Ginger

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

Packed full of flavour from the ginger and tamarind, these quick and easy chickpeas are perfect served simply with warn naan breads and yoghurt.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (9)

Malai Kofta

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

With paneer kofta nestled in a rich, creamy and delicately spiced tomato sauce, this dish is impressive enough to serve at a dinner party or special occasion but couldn’t be easier to make.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (11)

South Indian-Style Black Pepper and Fennel Prawns

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

This speedy prawn curry is layered with flavours of chilli and fennel seed and needs nothing more than some fluffy rice. Struggling to perfect your rice cookery? Head straight to Rukmini’s failsafe guide.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (13)

Spice Roasted Paneer with Tomatoes and Peppers

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

A classic Rukmini one-tin recipe, this easy dish pairs soft roasted peppers and tomatoes with crispy slices of paneer for a simple and warming midweek meal.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (15)

Ghonto: Bengali Cabbage and Potato Curry

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

This mixed vegetable curry features lightly cooked cabbage, crispy fried potatoes and a delicate balance of spices.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (17)

Bengali Five Spice Roasted Squash with Carrots and Pumpkin Seeds

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

Perfect for autumn, this one-tin squash is roasted with seeds and a Bengali five spice blend, then finished with a drizzle of lemony yoghurt.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (19)

All-in-one Red Kidney Bean Curry with Tomatoes and Peppers

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

Rukmini’s clever one-tin curries are some of our favourite recipes from her previous books, so we weren’t surprised to find more all-in-one recipes in India Express. This vegan-friendly curry is packed with substantial beans, plenty of tomato and red pepper.

From the book

India Express

Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (21)

Shahi Tukra: Bread and Butter Pudding

by Rukmini Iyer

from India Express

Baked until the brioche is golden and crispy on top, this easy one-dish dessert is infused with cardamom and saffron, with pops of sweetness from the baked blackberries, and the crunch of slivered pistachios. Serve warm with clotted cream.

