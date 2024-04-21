Love The Roasting Tin? Here are 10 recipes to try in Rukmini Iyer's new cookbook, India Express (2024)

The idea for Rukmini Iyer’s seventh collection of recipes came about from a conversation with her parents. In the early days of their relationship, the pair would embark on long train journeys between her mum’s native Kolkata to her dad’s native Chennai to visit one another. Inspired by the vivid descriptions of the food that fuelled their journey, from homemade picnics to elaborate dining car dinners, Rukmini set out on the Coromandel Express to experience it for herself, hoping to learn more about family recipes from East and South India along the way. The resulting cookbook, India Express, is unsurprisingly Rukmini’s most personal to date, with seventy-five of her family’s Bengali and South Indian recipes adapted to her trademark maximum flavour, minimum fuss style. Packed full of inspiration for speedy curries, fragrant rice dishes, as well as snacks, drinks and desserts and much more, this beautiful cookbook is at once inspiring and practical, with plenty for fans of Rukmini’s Roasting Tin series. There are at least twenty one-tin recipes in India Express, as well as many more recipes that will be ready in thirty minutes or less. We can’t wait to get cooking from the book. Here are ten recipes we’ve bookmarked to try first.

Mini’s Masala Frittata by Rukmini Iyer from India Express This simple spiced frittata is one of the recipes from the chapter on brunch. Topped with cooling yoghurt and fresh chillies, this dish is just as good as leftovers the next day.

Chop: Cheese Stuffed Potato Cakes by Rukmini Iyer from India Express These crispy, cheesy potato cakes the perfect starter or canapé. Serve them with the recommended coriander chutney (and take it from us, you’ll want to drizzle it on everything).



Chickpeas with Tamarind, Kale and Ginger by Rukmini Iyer from India Express Packed full of flavour from the ginger and tamarind, these quick and easy chickpeas are perfect served simply with warn naan breads and yoghurt.

Malai Kofta by Rukmini Iyer from India Express With paneer kofta nestled in a rich, creamy and delicately spiced tomato sauce, this dish is impressive enough to serve at a dinner party or special occasion but couldn’t be easier to make.

South Indian-Style Black Pepper and Fennel Prawns by Rukmini Iyer from India Express This speedy prawn curry is layered with flavours of chilli and fennel seed and needs nothing more than some fluffy rice. Struggling to perfect your rice cookery? Head straight to Rukmini’s failsafe guide.

Spice Roasted Paneer with Tomatoes and Peppers by Rukmini Iyer from India Express A classic Rukmini one-tin recipe, this easy dish pairs soft roasted peppers and tomatoes with crispy slices of paneer for a simple and warming midweek meal.

Ghonto: Bengali Cabbage and Potato Curry by Rukmini Iyer from India Express This mixed vegetable curry features lightly cooked cabbage, crispy fried potatoes and a delicate balance of spices.

Bengali Five Spice Roasted Squash with Carrots and Pumpkin Seeds by Rukmini Iyer from India Express Perfect for autumn, this one-tin squash is roasted with seeds and a Bengali five spice blend, then finished with a drizzle of lemony yoghurt.

All-in-one Red Kidney Bean Curry with Tomatoes and Peppers by Rukmini Iyer from India Express Rukmini’s clever one-tin curries are some of our favourite recipes from her previous books, so we weren’t surprised to find more all-in-one recipes in India Express. This vegan-friendly curry is packed with substantial beans, plenty of tomato and red pepper.

