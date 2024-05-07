Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy

This easy Fireball Fudge Recipe is the perfect recipe to make for the holidays or anytime! An easy fudge recipe made with condensed milk and a few other ingredients that is perfect for the cinnamon whiskey lover in your life!

Ever wonder what is the best fudge recipe ever? The answer of course is one with booze in it! It’s like my favorite pastime, combining chocolate and whiskey into delicious fudge. First with creamy Irish Whiskey in this Bailey’s Fudge, and then with straight up whiskey in my insanely popular Jack Daniel’s Fudge recipe and now with cinnamon whiskey in this Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe.

(Pssst . . . I would be remiss if I didn’t also mention my Chocolate Amaretto Fudge for those who aren’t into whiskey.)

HOW DO YOU MAKE HOMEMADE FUDGE?

There are many different ways you can make fudge, but the best way to make easy fudge is with condensed milk and just a few other ingredients.

EASY FUDGE INGREDIENTS

Chocolate chips (you could also use white baking chips depending on what flavor you making) Sweetened condensed milk (make sure to grab the condensed milk and not the evaporated milk!) Vanilla extract

WHY THIS EASY FUDGE RECIPE WORKS

In this super easy Fireball Fudge Recipe, we cut back on the amount of sweetened condensed milk we’d normally put in and increase the amount of chocolate chips we are putting in to make sure that the fudge sets. While each piece of fudge doesn’t have enough Fireball Whiskey in it to give you a buzz, it has plenty to give that great flavor everyone loves while still allowing your fudge to set.

MORE SIMPLE FUDGE RECIPES FOR YOU TO TRY

If you like your fudge but don’t want any whiskey in there for the kiddos, try some of these versions.

S’mores Fudge

Eggnog Fudge

Rainbow Fudge

4.77 from 38 votes Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe Serves: 25 pieces (tap # to scale) Prep: 20 minutes minutes Total: 20 minutes minutes See Also Amazing Chocolate Liqueur RecipeHomemade Amaretto RecipeEasy Mulled Wine | A Boozy Holiday Drink Recipe With Warm Spices!Give the gift of homemade booze: 23 easy recipes for DIY liqueur This easy Fireball Fudge Recipe is the perfect recipe to make for the holidays or anytime! An easy fudge recipe made with condensed milk and a few other ingredients that is perfect for the cinnamon whiskey lover in your life! print pin it rate Ingredients 3 1/2 cups chocolate chips (I used milk chocolate chips)

1 cup sweetened condensed milk (or 8 fluid ounces) see note

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup Fireball Whiskey (or any cinnamon whiskey) Instructions Line an 8 by 8 inch baking dish with aluminum foil.

In a large bowl melt the chocolate chips in the microwave according to package instructions.

Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, the vanilla extract, and the whiskey.

Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil and let set completely (about four to eight hours). Refrigerate for 1 hour before slicing. This last step of refrigeration is optional, but makes the fudge slice nicely.

Enjoy and store in an airtight container for two weeks. Notes Make sure you measure this out. A can from the grocery store is 14 oz and more than you need. Also make sure you are buying sweetened condensed milk and not evaporated milk as they are on the shelf next to each other and that is an easy mistake to make. Nutrition Information Serving: 1piece Calories: 233kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 31g (10%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 6g (38%) Cholesterol: 14mg (5%) Sodium: 22mg (1%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 28g (31%) Vitamin A: 50IU (1%) Calcium: 30mg (3%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%) Author: Lisa Longley Course: Dessert Cuisine: American did you make this Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe I’d love to see what you made! Tag me @lisasimplejoy and hashtag it #simplejoyrecipes!

More desserts made with booze that you are sure to love!

Red Wine Chocolate Cake

No Bake Baileys Chocolate Pie

Baileys Poke Cake