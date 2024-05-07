Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe (2024)

20 minutes
4.77 from 38 votes
by Lisa Longley
posted: 10/20/18
This easy Fireball Fudge Recipe is the perfect recipe to make for the holidays or anytime! An easy fudge recipe made with condensed milk and a few other ingredients that is perfect for the cinnamon whiskey lover in your life!
Ever wonder what is the best fudge recipe ever? The answer of course is one with booze in it! It’s like my favorite pastime, combining chocolate and whiskey into delicious fudge. First with creamy Irish Whiskey in this Bailey’s Fudge, and then with straight up whiskey in my insanely popular Jack Daniel’s Fudge recipe and now with cinnamon whiskey in this Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe.
(Pssst . . . I would be remiss if I didn’t also mention my Chocolate Amaretto Fudge for those who aren’t into whiskey.)
HOW DO YOU MAKE HOMEMADE FUDGE?
There are many different ways you can make fudge, but the best way to make easy fudge is with condensed milk and just a few other ingredients.
EASY FUDGE INGREDIENTS
- Chocolate chips (you could also use white baking chips depending on what flavor you making)
- Sweetened condensed milk (make sure to grab the condensed milk and not the evaporated milk!)
- Vanilla extract
WHY THIS EASY FUDGE RECIPE WORKS
In this super easy Fireball Fudge Recipe, we cut back on the amount of sweetened condensed milk we’d normally put in and increase the amount of chocolate chips we are putting in to make sure that the fudge sets. While each piece of fudge doesn’t have enough Fireball Whiskey in it to give you a buzz, it has plenty to give that great flavor everyone loves while still allowing your fudge to set.
Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe
Serves: 25 pieces
(tap # to scale)
Prep: 20 minutes minutes
Total: 20 minutes minutes
This easy Fireball Fudge Recipe is the perfect recipe to make for the holidays or anytime! An easy fudge recipe made with condensed milk and a few other ingredients that is perfect for the cinnamon whiskey lover in your life!
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 cups chocolate chips (I used milk chocolate chips)
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk (or 8 fluid ounces) see note
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup Fireball Whiskey (or any cinnamon whiskey)
Instructions
Line an 8 by 8 inch baking dish with aluminum foil.
In a large bowl melt the chocolate chips in the microwave according to package instructions.
Stir in the sweetened condensed milk, the vanilla extract, and the whiskey.
Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Cover with aluminum foil and let set completely (about four to eight hours). Refrigerate for 1 hour before slicing. This last step of refrigeration is optional, but makes the fudge slice nicely.
Enjoy and store in an airtight container for two weeks.
Notes
Make sure you measure this out. A can from the grocery store is 14 oz and more than you need. Also make sure you are buying sweetened condensed milk and not evaporated milk as they are on the shelf next to each other and that is an easy mistake to make.
Serving: 1piece Calories: 233kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 31g (10%) Protein: 3g (6%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 6g (38%) Cholesterol: 14mg (5%) Sodium: 22mg (1%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 28g (31%) Vitamin A: 50IU (1%) Calcium: 30mg (3%) Iron: 0.7mg (4%)
Author: Lisa Longley
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Reader Interactions
Pamela says
Can I use this without Vanilla Extract?
Lisa Longley says
Yes.
Keylee says
Is this safe for children? Or even breastfeeding mothers? Since it has Alcohol in it.
Lisa Longley says
This is not for children. Breastfeeding mothers need to make their own informed decisions about consuming alcohol.
Sharon says
We could not even taste or smell the fireball! If we would put more fireball in it would we need more chocolate chips?
Reply
Lisa Longley says
If you put in more alcohol, it will not set. You would definitely need to add more chocolate chips, but then you might still run the risk of not tasting it. You could try putting in less sweetened condensed milk, but I will caution that this is not something that I’ve tried.
Jana says
This is similar to my mom’s excellent microwave fudge recipe. Here is what I noticed:
1.) I used 2 (12 oz) bags of Guittard chips (one dark, one semi-sweet)— they together measured exactly 3.5 cups.😁
2.) I measured 8 oz of Eagle Brand SCM in my liquid measuring cup— there was only a little left! I expected it to be a little less than half left. Then I noticed the can is 14 Oz BY WEIGHT— NOT VOLUME!
I see why there is the confusion now!! It’s heavier than water, so a 14oz (by weight) can in a liquid measure is just shy of 1 1/4 cups.
I used a 2 cup measuring cup so I could measure the alcohol right on top of the SCM and toss in the vanilla and mix well before adding to the melted chips. My batch is already settting up well! Thanks for the new twist!💕
Darlin_1111 says
I’ve also made this using Bailey’s Irish Cream chocolate chips and either cake or whipped vodka and it is fabulous!!! I love this recipe…
Reply
Lisa Longley says
So glad to hear that!
Aleasha f says
Very disappointed, literally used the rest of my fireball, which happened to be 1/4 cup and can’t even taste it in the fudge. It taste like normal fudge.
Lynda says
Can it be made with no alcohol at all. If so, how would you do it. Nothing against the alcohol but I need this to be without because it’s too cold and I don’t want to get out!🥶
Reply
Lisa Longley says
Sure! You’ll want to use my Easy Fudge Recipe.
Norma Pinkerton says
Can you use almond bark for the receipie
Reply
Lisa Longley says
You can, but you might be disappointed with the quality of it.
Michelle says
Does it need to be whisky or could you use a cinnamon vodka
Reply
Lisa Longley says
You could!
Susan says
Can you add pecans to it? And do you just set it out on your counter top then put it in the fridge an hour before slicing it? I want to try this out for my Christmas party.
Reply
Lisa Longley says
You can definitely add pecans. And you can pop it in the fridge right away to speed things up before slicing.
Reply
