These Phone Holders Will Keep Essentials Close During Long Runs (2024)

Our phones go wherever we do, and that goes for runs, too. Who doesn’t want to bring along a good soundtrack? And it’s always nice to track your training progress or snap the occasional photo when you spot something pic-worthy along the trail—that’s where phone holders for running come in.
A phone bouncing along in your pocket is less than ideal, to say the least, and subpar phone holders can make the situation worse rather than better. Phone holders for running come in many different forms, from armbands to waistbands to clip-ons, and there are merits and drawbacks to each style.
To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up our favorite phone holders for runners, as well as buying advice on how to choose the right model for you, and key information on each product we recommend.
Best Phone Holders for Running
What to Consider
When it comes to choosing the right phone holder for you, your primary consideration is where on your body you want it to go. While armbands are the most common, there are also benefits to attaching your phone to your wrist, waist, or bra. Here are your options.
Armbands
Armband phone holders are generally the most lightweight options of the bunch, and can hold your phone and sometimes essentials like credit cards, keys, and possibly an energy gel.
Armbands are usually pretty comfortable, but you may experience some chafing if your arm tends to rub against the side of your body while you run. Many armbands also make it difficult to access your phone on the fly.
Check out our editor-tested armband holders here.
Wristbands
If you use your phone semi-regularly during your runs—whether to change the music, respond to messages, or take photos of your favorite scenic running route—wristbands often provide easier access than armbands. The downside is that they can feel fairly lopsided, and it might take some getting used to. They also tend to slip and bounce on narrow wrists.
Waistbands
Waistband phone holders may be your best option if you’re planning on carrying more than just your phone. They often have ample room for keys, cards, nutrition, and other small items. Some styles also have dedicated spots for water bottles, which are great for long, hot runs.
While you won’t experience the asymmetrical feeling you can get with an armband, these do tend to be heavier, more expensive, and some can have a bit of a bounce when running. The key is to find one that fits as snugly as possible against your torso.
Bra Clips
If you wear a sports bra while running, bra clips are a great way to hold your phone without the movement and potential chafing associated with armbands and waistbands.
However, bra clips aren’t ideal if you like to check your phone periodically throughout your run as they typically sit on the back of your bra. They also tend to hold less than armbands and waistbands, but they typically still have room for a card or key.
How We Selected
To find the best options among the many phone holders for running out there, we leveraged a combination of firsthand testing, input from outside experts, and reviews from customers. We researched a combination of the most popular models along with some lesser known options, taking into account factors like price, design, capacity, comfort, and practicality.
1
Best Overall
LifeProof Lifeactiv Armband With Quickmount
1
Best Overall
LifeProof Lifeactiv Armband With Quickmount
Pros
- Great for on-the-go phone access
- Slim and lightweight
- Comes with three armband sizes
Cons
- Sticker mount stays on your phone or phone case, even when you aren’t running
When our Runner’s World photographer, Lakota Gambill, tried out this armband, she knew it’d clock in as one of the best armbands we’ve ever tried. We recommend it as our best overall phone armband, and it wins out here, too.
To use it, just affix the sticker mount to the back of your phone—some runners prefer to set aside a cheap phone case for this reason, since they don’t need the mount all the time—and lock it in safely to the bracket on the armband.
Gambill says the band itself is light, slimmer than similar products, and efficient for checking phones mid-run. “The sticker is worth the commitment,” she says.
It also comes with multiple armbands for folks with especially thin or wide arms, and you can buy car phone mounts, belt clips, and bike mounts that are compatible with the sticker.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Any size
|Color Options
|Black
|Band Sizes
|8.5–19 in.
2
Most Stylish Designs
Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Running Armband
2
Most Stylish Designs
Tribe Water Resistant Cell Phone Running Armband
Pros
- Low price but high comfort
- Plenty of color options
- Works with big phones
Cons
- Difficult to remove phone while on the go
Not only is this armband super affordable, but it also feels great. It has a slim band that sits flush against your arm and won't rub up against your body when running.
In addition to having an adjustable band that fits individuals of most sizes, you can also purchase this style in three different phone pocket sizes that can accommodate devices up to 6.5 inches. This customer favorite is also water-resistant and has a touchscreen-friendly clear shield.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Three phone compartment sizes available; fits phones up to 6.5 in.
|Color Options
|Black, reflective, pink, blue, and more
|Band Sizes
|Adjustable
3
Best No-Bounce Waistband
FlipBelt Running & Fitness Workout Phone Holder Belt
3
Best No-Bounce Waistband
FlipBelt Running & Fitness Workout Phone Holder Belt
Pros
- Stays in place while running
- Storage for other essentials
Cons
- Some users dock points for lack of easy access
Some running bands bounce around as you jog, becoming more of a hindrance than a help. This one, however, hugs close to your body like the waistband on a pair of pants, and won’t ride up or bounce.
It has both zippered and fold-over pockets, and is super stretchy, allowing it to comfortably fit most phones, as well as snacks and other essentials.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phones
|Color Options
|8
|Band Sizes
|XXS–XL
4
Best Waist Belt for Phone Access
Tune Belt Running Waist Belt Phone Holder
4
Best Waist Belt for Phone Access
Tune Belt Running Waist Belt Phone Holder
Pros
- Touchscreen access during runs
- Pocket for other essentials
Cons
- Storage is limited
Most waist belts force you to remove your phone when you want to use it. This one, on the other hand, has a clear, touchscreen-compatible window on the front, which allows you to see and use your phone without having to remove it from the belt.
It fits even the largest phones (and their bulky, protective cases), and has a small extra pocket on back for other necessities.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phone sizes
|Color Options
|Black
|Band Sizes
|Adjustable
5
Best Chest Pack
MVRK Chest Pack Phone Holder for Running
5
Best Chest Pack
MVRK Chest Pack Phone Holder for Running
Pros
- Plenty of storage
- Fully adjustable
Cons
- No screen access
If you’re looking for a way to achieve more storage without going full backpack—say to bring along your phone, snacks, keys, wallet, and nothing else—this minimalist chest pack is a great option. While it takes some getting used to, the straps are fully adjustable and it’s not hard to achieve a secure fit.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phones
|Color Options
|2
|Band Sizes
|Adjustable
6
Best Zero Chafe
Sprigs Phone Holder Armband for Runners
6
Best Zero Chafe
Sprigs Phone Holder Armband for Runners
Pros
- No Velcro for less chafing
- Easy phone access
Cons
- No storage for other items
This armband is washable, lightweight, and super easy to put on. While it isn’t adjustable, it does come in multiple sizes, and has grippy dots on the inside that prevent it from slipping or moving around.
Since this one slips on the arm like a sleeve, it is less likely to chafe than models that secure with Velcro, making it a great option when you’re running longer distances.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phone sizes
|Color Options
|Several
|Band Sizes
|S–XL
7
Softest on Skin
Tune Belt AB92 Cell Phone Holder Running Armband
7
Softest on Skin
Tune Belt AB92 Cell Phone Holder Running Armband
Pros
- Super soft on skin
- Moisture-wicking
Cons
- Not ideal for smaller phones
If you’re concerned about purchasing a running phone holder only to discover it has scratchy edges or its material chafes, this armband can put your worries at ease.
It is made from super plush, cushioned material that will hug your arm without feeling uncomfortable. It is also moisture-wicking, so it won’t chafe or scrape your skin once you start to sweat.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most large phones
|Color Options
|Black
|Band Sizes
|Standard or standard with extender
8
Best for Photos
VUP Wristband Phone Holder for Running
8
Best for Photos
VUP Wristband Phone Holder for Running
Pros
- Rotating phone holder
- Super easy access
Cons
- No storage for other items
If you’re like me and you frequently find yourself running through gorgeous scenery, you sometimes want to stop and snap a photo. But most phone holders make this a tedious chore.
With this rotating holder, however, all you need to do is turn the phone, snap the pic, then be on your way. It’s also great if you expect to use your screen with any frequency.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phone sizes 4 to 6.7 in.
|Color Options
|1
|Band Sizes
|Adjustable
9
Best Wristband
Guzack Wrist Phone Holder for Running with Airpods Pouch
9
Best Wristband
Guzack Wrist Phone Holder for Running with Airpods Pouch
Pros
- Easy screen access
- Storage pocket
Cons
- Velcro strap can chafe
For those who prefer easier access than what’s afforded by an armband, this wristband provides easy access via a snug fit that won’t slide around. It also has a tiny pocket that’s big enough to hold earbuds, keys, or other small items. This is an ideal option if you need frequent access to your phone.
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|Fits most phone sizes
|Color Options
|3
|Band Sizes
|Adjustable
Nick Hilden
Nick Hilden is a writer, globetrotter, and jack-of-many-talents who has written gear reviews for the likes of Runner’s World, Popular Science, Men’s Health, Thrillist, the Daily Beast, the Los Angeles Times, Greatist, and the Manual, and his lifestyle, culture, and tech writing has also appeared in Scientific American, Afar, Salon, Vice, Healthline, and many others. Before entering journalism some 15 years ago, he worked as a bartender, brewery manager, sound engineer, recording and touring musician, cook, teacher, and in a variety of other trades. These days, he lives all over the world, performs music sporadically, and spends a lot of time thinking how to best improve his Honda Element conversion.
Gabrielle Hondorp
Before joining Runner's World, Gabrielle Hondorp spent 6 years in running retail (she has tested top gear from shoes, to watches, to rain jackets which has expanded her expertise—and her closets); she specializes in health and wellness, and is an expert on running gear from head-to-toe. Gabi began her journalism career as a Digital Editorial Fellow for Runner’s World and Bicycling Magazine, and has since advanced to a Runner's World Editor specializing in commerce. She has a double degree in English and Media and Communication from Muhlenberg College where she also ran cross country and track.