These Phone Holders Will Keep Essentials Close During Long Runs (2024)

Our phones go wherever we do, and that goes for runs, too. Who doesn’t want to bring along a good soundtrack? And it’s always nice to track your training progress or snap the occasional photo when you spot something pic-worthy along the trail—that’s where phone holders for running come in.

A phone bouncing along in your pocket is less than ideal, to say the least, and subpar phone holders can make the situation worse rather than better. Phone holders for running come in many different forms, from armbands to waistbands to clip-ons, and there are merits and drawbacks to each style.

To make your search easier, we’ve rounded up our favorite phone holders for runners, as well as buying advice on how to choose the right model for you, and key information on each product we recommend.

What to Consider

When it comes to choosing the right phone holder for you, your primary consideration is where on your body you want it to go. While armbands are the most common, there are also benefits to attaching your phone to your wrist, waist, or bra. Here are your options.

Armbands

Armband phone holders are generally the most lightweight options of the bunch, and can hold your phone and sometimes essentials like credit cards, keys, and possibly an energy gel.

Armbands are usually pretty comfortable, but you may experience some chafing if your arm tends to rub against the side of your body while you run. Many armbands also make it difficult to access your phone on the fly.

If you use your phone semi-regularly during your runs—whether to change the music, respond to messages, or take photos of your favorite scenic running route—wristbands often provide easier access than armbands. The downside is that they can feel fairly lopsided, and it might take some getting used to. They also tend to slip and bounce on narrow wrists.

Waistbands

Waistband phone holders may be your best option if you’re planning on carrying more than just your phone. They often have ample room for keys, cards, nutrition, and other small items. Some styles also have dedicated spots for water bottles, which are great for long, hot runs.

While you won’t experience the asymmetrical feeling you can get with an armband, these do tend to be heavier, more expensive, and some can have a bit of a bounce when running. The key is to find one that fits as snugly as possible against your torso.

Bra Clips

If you wear a sports bra while running, bra clips are a great way to hold your phone without the movement and potential chafing associated with armbands and waistbands.

However, bra clips aren’t ideal if you like to check your phone periodically throughout your run as they typically sit on the back of your bra. They also tend to hold less than armbands and waistbands, but they typically still have room for a card or key.

How We Selected

To find the best options among the many phone holders for running out there, we leveraged a combination of firsthand testing, input from outside experts, and reviews from customers. We researched a combination of the most popular models along with some lesser known options, taking into account factors like price, design, capacity, comfort, and practicality.

