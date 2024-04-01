Air Fryer Vegan Donuts - Air Fryer Recipes (2024)

Published: Apr 11, 2021 · Modified: Nov 23, 2023 by Emily Antoine · This post may contain affiliate links ·

The soft and fluffy air fryer vegan donuts dusted with powdered sugar are just perfect and delicious.

The oil-fried donuts are what we have been eating for a while so, today we are going to cook donuts in the air fryer. The cooking method is incredibly easy and fun.

And the twist in today’s recipe is vegan. Yes, we are making air fryer vegan donuts, and trust me they’re so good and you'll love them.

You can coat them in chocolate, or dust some powdered sugar, or add colorful sprinkles according to your preference.

Today I’ll be sharing the air fryer vegan donuts recipe, tips on baking in the air fryer, some of the frequently asked questions, and don’t miss out on the coating ideas. If you love making easy dessert recipes, be sure to check, out these 15 easy air fryer dessert recipes.

How to make Air Fryer Vegan Donuts?

Vegan donuts in the air fryer are super easy to make. You just need a handful of ingredients.

Ingredients:

2cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 ½ tablespoon vegan butter (room temperature)

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ cup warm milk (Soy milk or any other vegan milk)

½ cup water

Oil spray

Instruction:

First of all, you need to activate the yeast. For that take ¼ cup of warm milk add the sugar and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. After that add the yeast stir and let it rest for 15 minutes. The yeast should rise as shown in the picture below. If the yeast doesn’t raise don’t use it.

Take a mixing bowl to add all-purpose flour and salt. Mix them well and add the yeast and stir. Now add the water in a bit quantity and continue mixing until the flour turns into a dough for about 10 minutes. Now take the butter and add it to the dough and start folding. It might seem the butter is greasy but when you start folding the dough eventually the butter gets infused into the dough.

After your dough is ready put it into the mixing bowl and brush some oil on the dough. Now let it rest for an hour or two until the dough rises and gets double in the size.

Once the dough is raised, prepare your working station by flouring and start rolling the dough. Once the dough is ½ inch thick take a cookie-cutter/donut cutter to cut the donuts. If you don’t have this fancy stuff then you can use a cup and a bottle lid as I did for mine. You can also see it in the picture below.

If you have someone to decorate the donuts while you are cooking let them do the job. As you can see my boyfriend’s art is on the donuts in the picture.

Now, preheat your air fryer at 160C/320F for 3 minutes. Brush some oil on the air fryer basket and place the donuts and brush some more oil over the donuts. Cook at 160C/320F for 10 to 13 minutes and flip halfway through the cooking process. Cook them until they are golden brown and cooked through.

Remove the air fryer vegan donuts from the basket let them cool before you serve. Or you can dip them into the glaze and serve.

Note: If you are wondering what to do with the air fryer vegan donut holes you can cook them as you cooked the donuts in the air fryer. Or you can mix it back into dough and roll them out for donuts.

You can find the air fryer vegan donuts recipe in the printable card below.

Tips for making perfect air fryer donuts

Preheating the air fryer before making vegan donuts in the air fryer is important because this helps in even cooking.

The milk should be warm not boiling hot.

If the yeast doesn't raise in the warm milk don't use it.

Don’t overcrowd the air fryer basket leave enough space between the donuts for hot air to circulate and cook the donuts evenly.

Flip the air fryer vegan donuts halfway through the cooking process for the best result.

Coating and topping ideas for air fryer vegan donuts

You can coat your air fryer donut with any of your favorite coatings. Here are some of the ideas you can adopt while making yours.

You can take chocolate and melt them in a double boiler, and coat it on the air fryer vegan donuts.

You can also use coconut flakes and dust them over the donuts.

Powdered sugar also does a great job.

You can also dust some cinnamon sugar over the donuts they are my favorite.

If you want some colorful air fryer vegan donuts you can use store-bought sprinkles or mini vegan chocolate chips.

Make the sugar glaze and dip the donuts. I have shared the simple recipe of sugar glaze for air fryer vegan donuts.

Sugar glaze for air fryer vegan donuts:

Ingredients:

½ cup of powder sugar

1 teaspoon milk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

Take a mixing bowl to add sugar, milk, and lemon juice. Mix it and your sugar glaze for air fryer vegan donuts is ready.

Dip the donuts one at a time as shown in the picture below.

Let them sit for a while and serve.

Why make air fryer vegan donuts?

These days most people are converting to vegan so, these air fryer vegan donuts can be a good option for them.

Air frying is healthier compared to deep frying foods in a traditional way.

Making donuts in the air fryer is easy.

The cleaning process after the cooking is easier.

You don’t have to use oil for making air fryer vegan donuts.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions

Can I make donuts in an air fryer?

Yes, can make donuts in the air fryer and other bakery items as well along with other foods.

Can I bake in the air fryer?

Yes, you can bake in the air fryer. Baking in the air fryer is easy and quick in comparison to cooking in a microwave.

While baking in an air fryer you can use an oven-proof bowl that fits in your air fryer.

How to store air fryer vegan donuts?

If you have some leftover donuts then you can store them in an air-tight container at room temperature for 2 days.

Don’t store the donuts for too long as they are best when fresh.

How to make gluten-free air fryer vegan donuts?

Making gluten-free donuts is simple and easy. You just have to use gluten-free flour instead of all-purpose flour and you can use the rest of the ingredients mentioned above.

Are air-fried donuts healthy?

Yes, air-fried donuts are healthier than deep-fried ones. The air fryer vegan donuts need no oil to cook whereas deep-fried donuts are greasy and unhealthy.

