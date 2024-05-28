Low Carb Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Recipe - Lowcarb-ology (2024)

This low carb caramel pecan cheesecake recipe is ultra creamy and decadently rich. The buttery flavor of the caramel and tangy cheesecake is perfect with the toasted pecan crust! This keto friendly treat has just 3 carbs per serving – and less if you leave the crust on your plate. Best of all there’s no baking involved! This is so easy and it can be on your plate in 10 minutes or less.

For this recipe you’ll need: cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered Swerve or similar sweetener, sugar free caramel syrup (I used Torani), sugar free Belgian Cookie syrup (also Torani), vanilla, pecans, butter, and salt.

Low carb caramel pecan cheesecake recipe? When you are dieting?

Oh. Heck. Yeah.

Keto cheesecake pecan crust

A lot of people have argued that this is keto cheesecake recipe not keto induction friendly because of the chopped pecans in the pecan crust. I know that nuts are listed as something to avoid during induction. The reason is because it’s difficult to control serving portion sizes during the induction phase. In this cheesecake recipe the amount of chopped pecans you consume are limited by the total amount used. If you don’t want to use them just leave them out. And whatever you do, please don’t use candied pecans which are covered in sugar.

Here is what Atkins says about induction:

“Even though most nuts and seeds are low in Net Carbs, most people have trouble controlling portions, which can easily lead to over-consumption. Until you gain control of your appetite, steer clear of nuts.” https://www.atkins.com/how-it-works/library/articles/the-rules-of-induction

Would this work as a crustless cheesecake?

In an “nut” shell, yes. Leaving the crust off drops the carbs per serving to just 3. As we discussed earlier, the pecan crust ups the carb count as it isn’t a strict keto crust. That said, the combination of that buttery crust with the creamy cheesecake filling is a winning combination. If you are concerned about your carb count like I was in the early days, I just limited myself to eating only 1/2 of the crust per serving.

One of the very nice things about a low carb lifestyle is that you can eat cheesecake if you make it right. Not carboardy, dusty, icky fat free cheesecake either. I am talking about ALL of the fat. Lots of fat. Because when you are in ketosis, your body burns fat instead of glucose. Lots of smooth, melt in your mouth creaminess, lots of sweet, tangy cheesecake flavor. Mmmmmmm.

I love to make cheesecakes and I have been doing it for a long time. I have perfected a technique that results in dense I love to make cheesecakes and I have been doing it for a long time. I have perfected a technique that results in dense New York style creamy cheesecake that no one could walk away from. This does not use that technique.

Here’s the deal. Here in the Dallas, Texas area … in my backyard to be exact… the temperature has hovered around 105 degrees with a heat index of 121 or so. There is no way in Dallas that I am turning on the oven unless there is just no other way.

There is almost always another way.

So this lovely cheesecake, all full of low carb caramel pecan lusciousness, is of the no bake variety. Oh, it’s still extraordinarily creamy but the texture is a little lighter and less dense that the baked one. I promise I will share a rockin’ baked cheesecake recipe with you when the weather cools a bit.

Freezing a cheesecake can it be done?

You can freeze these in individual sized servings if you want to. Like a cheesecake bar sized individual serving. They should be fine for three or four months at least. You can also just leave them in the fridge for about a week. If they last that long.

Please understand that these cheesecakes are low in carbs NOT low in calories. If you eat several a week you are probably going to stall in your fat loss efforts. Don’t ask me how I know. Why yes, I did make that mistake when perfecting this keto cheesecake recipe. Can’t just throw it away right?

Eat responsibly.

Tips for Perfect No Bake Low Carb Cheesecake

So this low carb cheesecake is stupid easy to make… in fact it’s easy as…. pie. 🙂 There are a few pitfalls to avoid, though. Here are my tips for perfect, no bake cheesecake.

Everything needs to be at room temperature except the cream – it will mix better and get fluffier and creamier.

Use powdered sweetener. If you can’t find confectioner’s (powdered) Swere then you can blend a granulated sweetener up in the blender but it won’t be as smooth.

Freeze the crust for 30 minutes before filling – it will keep the texture crunchy instead of soggy.

Never ever ever ever over beat cheesecake filling. It will break down and become too soft – and there’s no fixing it.

Chill it for the full amount of time for the best taste and texture.

This is a great keto dessert recipe but vary it by adding chopped up sugar free chocolate chips, different flavored syrups, or anything else that you think sounds good and is low carb.

I like Torani sugar free syrups to flavor lots of my recipes. I used the caramel as well as the Belgian cookie flavor in this recipe to give it the sugar free caramel sauce flavor. Powdered Swerve blends up nicely and doesn’t leave a grainy texture – perfect for creamy desserts like cheesecake. Monk fruit is another one of my favorite sugar free sweeteners that you can try.

Low Carb Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Recipe

I like to make this easy, low carb cheesecake in small, 4-ounce jelly jars. It keeps in the refrigerator for about a week. If you like this recipe please consider giving it a 5 star rating. Thanks!

Print Pin Recipe Low Carb Caramel Pecan Cheesecake Recipe (Induction) Creamy, no bake cheesecake is amazing but when it’s only got 3 net carbs a serving it is miraculous. This caramel pecan low carb cheesecake is an indulgent treat for any low carb lifestyle –your family will love it, too (IF you decide to share). See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! Course Dessert Cuisine American – low -carb Keyword cheesecake Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Total Time 10 minutes minutes Servings 6 servings Calories 346kcal Author Katherine Peters Ingredients Cheesecake Filling 8 oz cream cheese room temperature

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon caramel syrup , sugar free – I used Torani

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup powdered Swerve sweetener Crust 1 cup pecans toasted and finely chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon powdered Swerve sweetener

1/2 tablespoon Belgian Cookie Syrup , sugar free – I used Torani Instructions Cheesecake Filling With the paddle attachment beat the cream cheese, vanilla, and caramel syrup until well blended.

Switch to the whips and add the cream.

Whip until the consistency is thick, dense, and creamy.

Add the powdered Swerve sweetener and adjust until it’s as sweet as you like it. Crust Melt the butter.

Mix the pecans and the salt, then add the butter. Mix until well blended.

Stir in the syrup and the powdered swerve.

Reserve a tablespoon or two for the topping.

Press 1 tablespoonful of the nut mixture in the bottom of each of 4 custard cups or 6 small widemouth jelly jars.

Spoon the cheese mixture into each cup.

Smooth the top and sprinkle with the reserved nut mixture.

Chill for at least 4 hours. Nutrition Calories: 346kcal | Carbohydrates: 4g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 35g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 78mg | Sodium: 129mg | Potassium: 134mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 925IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 0.6mg

