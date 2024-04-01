Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard Recipe - Simply So Healthy (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard is like a crustless pumpkin pie. If you’re looking for a Keto Thanksgiving dessert, look no further. This recipe can be enjoyed be everyone at the table including those who follow low-carb, keto,.diabetic, gluten-free, grain-free, Paleo, or Banting diets. There is even a dairy-free version.

This recipe was originally published on September 26th 2017. I love this recipe so much that I wanted to update it so it doesn’t get lost in the archives. I also addressed many of the questions people asked me about it.

The recipe for Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard

This recipe is a new take on an old favorite–pumpkin pie. This pumpkin custard doesn’t have a crust like it’s pumpkin pie cousin. It’s just the good, creamy custard–like a crustless pumpkin pie.

This recipe is somewhat unique because it’s baked in a slow-cooker. This cooking method isn’t the only thing that sets our recipe apart, however.

The thing I love about this custard is that there’s no crust to deal with. This makes it super-easy to whip up. Sometimes I just don’t feel like futzing with a pie crust.

I also love that I don’t need to heat up the oven just for one little dessert. Just pop all of the ingredients in the slow-cooker and let it go to work. The slow-cooker doesn’t heat up the kitchen on those warmer days, and also leaves the oven available to prepare dinner.

Is pumpkin keto-friendly?

Even though pumpkin has a sweet taste, it is low in net carbs so it can be part of a keto diet or a low-carb diet.

In 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree, there are 10 grams carbs and 3 grams of fiber, so there are 7 net carbs. Of course, you won’t be eating 1/2 cup of puree at a time. One serving of this recipe includes only a fraction of that amount.

What is custard?

Custard is in the same dessert family as pudding and usually includes eggs, sugar and milk as the main ingredients.

What is the difference between custard and pudding?

While custards and puddings have similar ingredients, there are some differences. Custards are typically baked whereas puddings are cooked on the stovetop. In this recipe, the custard is “baked” in a slow-cooker.

Both custard and pudding may contain eggs, but in a custard, the eggs are the primary thickening agent. Puddings are thickened with starches.

Custards and pudding also differ in texture. Custards tend to be firmer than puddings.

How to make Dairy-Free Pumpkin Custard

This custard is easy to turn into a dairy-free and Paleo-friendly dessert. All you need to do is use coconut oil instead of melted butter.

For the sweetener, I use a stevia/erythritol blend, but if this doesn’t work for you, you can use another granulated sweetener. Just keep in mind that the sweetener I use is twice as sweet as sugar, so you may need to adjust the quantity to get the same level of sweetness.

Tips for making Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard

I have made this recipe using both vanilla and maple extracts/flavorings. They are both delicious, just different. The vanilla is a more traditional choice, but the maple flavor adds a warmth to the recipe unlike anything else.

I used a 4 quart slow-cooker for this recipe. It’s the smallest one I have. You could probably make the recipe in one that is slightly smaller (cooking time may go up), but I would not use a larger one without doubling the recipe.

The slow-cooker I used is pretty bare bones and doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles some of the other slow-cookers have, but it was inexpensive and does a fine job. It just doesn’t turn off automatically when the food is done.

Can I bake this Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custardin the oven?

If you don’t have a slow-cooker, you can still make this recipe. Simply preheat the oven to 375º Fahrenheit and oil/butter an deep round glass pie dish before preparing the custard.

Then, prepare the custard the same way as you would if using a slow-cooker except pour it into the prepared pie dish instead of a slow-cooker. Bake in the preheated oven until the custard has set and the top starts to brown–about 45 minutes.

How to serve Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Custard

I love to serve this Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard while it’s still warm. I spoon it out onto plates, then top with a bit of stevia sweetened whipped cream and sprinkle with a bit of nutmeg.

Another wonderful option is to add a dollop of our keto vanilla ice cream. Of course, the custard doesn’t really need anything added to it. It’s delicious by itself.

If there are any leftovers, I generally eat them for breakfast the next day. I can’t help it that I love eating dessert for breakfast.

-Annissa

