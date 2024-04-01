Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard Recipe - Simply So Healthy (2024)

Desserts, Recipes, Uncategorized | 108 comments
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard is like a crustless pumpkin pie. If you’re looking for a Keto Thanksgiving dessert, look no further. This recipe can be enjoyed be everyone at the table including those who follow low-carb, keto,.diabetic, gluten-free, grain-free, Paleo, or Banting diets. There is even a dairy-free version.
This recipe was originally published on September 26th 2017. I love this recipe so much that I wanted to update it so it doesn’t get lost in the archives. I also addressed many of the questions people asked me about it.
The recipe for Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard
This recipe is a new take on an old favorite–pumpkin pie. This pumpkin custard doesn’t have a crust like it’s pumpkin pie cousin. It’s just the good, creamy custard–like a crustless pumpkin pie.
This recipe is somewhat unique because it’s baked in a slow-cooker. This cooking method isn’t the only thing that sets our recipe apart, however.
Disclaimer: Some of the links on this site are affiliate links which means we make a small commission from any sales to help keep the recipes coming! You do not pay any more. Thank you for your support!
The thing I love about this custard is that there’s no crust to deal with. This makes it super-easy to whip up. Sometimes I just don’t feel like futzing with a pie crust.
I also love that I don’t need to heat up the oven just for one little dessert. Just pop all of the ingredients in the slow-cooker and let it go to work. The slow-cooker doesn’t heat up the kitchen on those warmer days, and also leaves the oven available to prepare dinner.
Is pumpkin keto-friendly?
Even though pumpkin has a sweet taste, it is low in net carbs so it can be part of a keto diet or a low-carb diet.
In 1/2 cup of pumpkin puree, there are 10 grams carbs and 3 grams of fiber, so there are 7 net carbs. Of course, you won’t be eating 1/2 cup of puree at a time. One serving of this recipe includes only a fraction of that amount.
What is custard?
Custard is in the same dessert family as pudding and usually includes eggs, sugar and milk as the main ingredients.
What is the difference between custard and pudding?
While custards and puddings have similar ingredients, there are some differences. Custards are typically baked whereas puddings are cooked on the stovetop. In this recipe, the custard is “baked” in a slow-cooker.
Both custard and pudding may contain eggs, but in a custard, the eggs are the primary thickening agent. Puddings are thickened with starches.
Custards and pudding also differ in texture. Custards tend to be firmer than puddings.
How to make Dairy-Free Pumpkin Custard
This custard is easy to turn into a dairy-free and Paleo-friendly dessert. All you need to do is use coconut oil instead of melted butter.
For the sweetener, I use a stevia/erythritol blend, but if this doesn’t work for you, you can use another granulated sweetener. Just keep in mind that the sweetener I use is twice as sweet as sugar, so you may need to adjust the quantity to get the same level of sweetness.
Tips for making Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard
I have made this recipe using both vanilla and maple extracts/flavorings. They are both delicious, just different. The vanilla is a more traditional choice, but the maple flavor adds a warmth to the recipe unlike anything else.
I used a 4 quart slow-cooker for this recipe. It’s the smallest one I have. You could probably make the recipe in one that is slightly smaller (cooking time may go up), but I would not use a larger one without doubling the recipe.
The slow-cooker I used is pretty bare bones and doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles some of the other slow-cookers have, but it was inexpensive and does a fine job. It just doesn’t turn off automatically when the food is done.
Can I bake this Slow-Cooker Low-Carb Pumpkin Custardin the oven?
If you don’t have a slow-cooker, you can still make this recipe. Simply preheat the oven to 375º Fahrenheit and oil/butter an deep round glass pie dish before preparing the custard.
Then, prepare the custard the same way as you would if using a slow-cooker except pour it into the prepared pie dish instead of a slow-cooker. Bake in the preheated oven until the custard has set and the top starts to brown–about 45 minutes.
How to serve Keto-Friendly Pumpkin Custard
I love to serve this Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard while it’s still warm. I spoon it out onto plates, then top with a bit of stevia sweetened whipped cream and sprinkle with a bit of nutmeg.
Another wonderful option is to add a dollop of our keto vanilla ice cream. Of course, the custard doesn’t really need anything added to it. It’s delicious by itself.
If there are any leftovers, I generally eat them for breakfast the next day. I can’t help it that I love eating dessert for breakfast.
Love pumpkin? You might enjoy our Low-Carb Pumpkin Spice Muffins, our Low-Carb Pumpkin Pecan Bars, or these keto Pumpkin Cookies from Butter Together. Enjoy!
-Annissa
This Low-Carb Pumpkin Custard tastes like pumpkin pie without the crust. This newly updated recipe now includes instructions to make it in the oven or in the slow-cooker. Who else loves pumpkin spice in the fall?🍮😋❤️
4.65 from 14 votes
Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard
This Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard is like pumpkin pie without the crust. It makes a delicious dessert that can work for low-carb, keto, lc/hf, diabetic, gluten-free, grain-free, Paleo, or Banting diets.
Course Dessert
Cuisine American, low-carb
Keyword Keto crustless pumpkin pie, keto pumpkin custard, Keto pumpkin dessert, keto pumpkin recipe, Keto Thanksgiving dessert, low carb pumpkin dessert, low carb pumpkin recipe, low carb pumpkin recipes
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 2 hours 30 minutes
Total Time 2 hours 40 minutes
Servings 6
Calories 183 kcal
Author Annissa Slusher
Ingredients
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 cup granulated stevia/erythritol blend
- 1 cup pumpkin puree (canned works fine)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (may substitute maple flavoring)
- 1/2 cup super fine almond flour
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 4 tablespoons butter, ghee, or coconut oil melted
Instructions
Spray or grease the inside of a 3 or 4 quart slow-cooker crock using coconut oil spray or butter.
Break eggs into a medium mixing bowl. Blend until smooth and slightly thickened, using a mixer or a whisk. Gradually beat in sweetener.Add pumpkin puree and vanilla (or maple) extract to the egg mixture and blend in.
Whisk almond flour, pumpkin spice, and salt together in a small mixing bowl. If prefered, you may sift them together.
Blend almond flour, salt and pumpkin pie spice mixture into the pumpkin mixture. Continue to blend while , streaming in the melted butter, ghee, or coconut oil. When all ingredients are well mixed, transfer mixture to the slow-cooker.
Place a paper towel over the crock, then cover with the lid. The paper towel between the top of the crock and the lid absorbs the condensed moisture that forms on the lid and keeps it from dripping onto the custard.
Set slow-cooker to the low setting. Cook for 2-2:45 hours, and begin checking at the two hour mark. when custard is done, the sides will pull away from the crock and the center will be set. For me, it's usually done in about 2 hours and 15 minutes.
Serve warm with stevia sweetened whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg, if desired.
Recipe Notes
Nutrition Facts
Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Custard
Amount Per Serving (1 slice)
Calories 183 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Trans Fat 0g
Polyunsaturated Fat 0g
Monounsaturated Fat 2g
Cholesterol 144mg48%
Sodium 99mg4%
Potassium 50mg1%
Carbohydrates 5g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 2g2%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 152%3%
Vitamin C 1%1%
Calcium 6%1%
Iron 7%39%
Net Carbs 3g
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Deb on September 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm
any ideas on how best to make this without eggs?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 27, 2017 at 7:28 am
Hi Deb,
This recipe is fairly dependent on the eggs. I’m not sure how it would work with some sort of egg replacer. My recipe for Low-Carb Pumpkin Ice Cream would work fine without eggs. I would just add about 1/4 more whipping cream. You may also want to switch about a half cup of the milk added at the end for heavy whipping cream. This will help maintain the creaminess of the ice-cream. Good luck!
-Annissa
Reply
Daria on September 28, 2017 at 11:05 am
1/2 cup of stevia is a lot! That stuff is not cheap where I am – any thoughts on subs or using less?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 28, 2017 at 12:33 pm
Hi Daria,
It’s actually not 1/2 cup of pure stevia, but rather a stevia/erythritol blend. I use the brand name Pyure, which is available online through the Amazon link for the recipe ingredient. My local Walmart usually carries it as well. Be sure to get the one that is twice as sweet as sugar, It will give a conversion of 1/2 cup Pyure= 1 cup stevia. Let me know if you have any other questions!
-Annissa
Reply
Jennifer on September 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm
Could you substitute Splenda for the Stevia and Coconut flour for the Almond flour?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 28, 2017 at 10:51 pm
Splenda should not be a problem. If you use the one that measures like sugar, you’ll need to double the amount to get the correct level of sweetness. The sweetener I use, Pyure, is twice as sweet as sugar. Coconut flour should work as well, but you will need much less as it absorbs a lot of liquid. I would start at a tablespoon or two. I haven’t tried either of these substitutions, but I don’t think they will be a problem. Let us know how it works!
-Annissa
Reply
Alicia on October 17, 2018 at 9:55 pm
No not the coconut flour. Coconut flour is very obsorbant and needs to be balance with xtra fluids. Maybe you can find a conversion chart?
Reply
Nicole on September 29, 2017 at 8:10 pm
When I added this recipe to My Fitness Pal it says there’s 33 g of carbs. Why is yours so low??
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 29, 2017 at 8:34 pm
Nicole,
The difference is that My Fitness Pal counts sugar alcohols as carbs. I do not count them, especial erythritol as it goes through the body unchanged and is not metabolized. Also, I’ve noticed that some of the values on My Fitness Pal can be wildly incorrect. I always look through the values and make sure they make sense first.
-Annissa
Reply
Debbie on October 27, 2017 at 9:56 am
Can honey be substituted for erythritol? I’ve not read good things about it.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 27, 2017 at 12:34 pm
Honey or maple syrup should work fine in this recipe. Either will change the flavor a bit. Both will also increase the carb count significantly. Good luck!
-Annissa
Reply
Sharon on September 10, 2018 at 10:41 pm
If using maple syrup, is 1/2 cup the recommended amount? Will more almond flour be necessary?
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 11, 2018 at 4:01 pm
Hi Sharon, I don’t work with maple syrup very often, so I can’t give you a definitive answer on this. It will make the batter more liquid, and there isn’t any wet ingredients I would want to take out, so I would try to use as little as I could. I might start with 1/4 cup and if that doesn’t dramatically change the texture of the batter, add a bit more. I can’t possibly try all of the recipes with every substitution, and I can’t make a real recommendation without trying it first. Sorry I can’t be more specific! If you try it, let us know how it goes!
-Annissa
Barbara on October 20, 2020 at 2:35 pm
I’ve found with My Fitness Pal that if I import the recipe the macros are much higher than if I put ingredients in myself. It makes no sense, but it’s true.
Reply
Annissa Slusher on October 22, 2020 at 9:52 am
I think it depends a bit on what exact ingredients My Fitness Pal assigns to it. Sometimes it can assign incorrectly. Also, I don’t think it takes out the erythritol.
-Annissa
Reply
- See AlsoCrispy Cheddar Crisps "Cheez-It Copycat" | Keto Cheese Chips Recipe12 Bariatric Dessert Recipes20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes25 BEST Keto Thanksgiving Recipes
Ann Sweet on September 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm
Thanks for the great idea using the slow-cooker! After trying the recipe with pumpkin I’m going to try it again with sweet potatoes. Maybe it will be similar to sweet potato pie! Yum! I don’t use any fake sugars, so I’ll use real maple syrup.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 30, 2017 at 2:01 pm
Ann,
I think it will be delicious with maple syrup and sweet potatoes! Most of my followers can’t eat these as they are too high in carbs. Let us know how it turns out!
-Annissa
Reply
Karen on October 2, 2017 at 5:23 pm
There are low carb sweeteners that are no more processed than maple syrup is… maple syrup has to be processed after tapping the tree to get maple syrup… stevia, etc, is one…but you have to be careful who you get it from…some companies do add junk…I LOVE REAL maple syrup!! but it effects our blood sugar just like a candy bar would…actually more than a candy bar in some cases…
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 3, 2017 at 6:55 am
Karen,
I agree that maple sugar affects the blood sugar dramatically. This is why I personally prefer low-carb sweeteners. Some people who follow my blog eat a Paleo diet or some other diet instead of low-carb, so I try to be mindful of that and give options.
-Annissa
Reply
Debbie on October 28, 2017 at 8:09 pm
You could always use maple extract, if you want the flavor and no added sugar.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 29, 2017 at 11:55 am
Love that idea!
-Annissa
Reply
Chris on October 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm
What is the serving size? Not sure if I missed it in the recipe? knowing that makes it easier to figure out if we should double recipe…Sounds Delicious!!!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 3, 2017 at 6:49 am
Chris,
Serving size is 1/6th o the recipe, so if you divide the custard into six equal pieces, each one is a serving. If you double the recipe, there will be 12 servings, so the serving size is 1/12th of the recipe.
-Annissa
Reply
Phyllis on October 3, 2017 at 12:51 pm
Wondering if I could use a larger slow cooker, putting the pumpkin mix into a dish set in water
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 3, 2017 at 4:03 pm
Phyllis,
I think that’s a brilliant idea! That would allow it to cook all the way through without the edges burning. The cooking time may vary. Let us know how this works for you!
-Annissa
Reply
Barb Cornelius on October 9, 2017 at 7:41 pm
Is crockpot cooking time the same if you double recipe?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 9, 2017 at 7:49 pm
Hi Barb,
If you’re using a large slow-cooker (6 quart or so), the cooking time should be similar or a little longer. I would start checking it at about the 2 hour and 15 minute mark. If you’re using a medium slow-cooker (4 quart or so), it will probably take longer.I would start checking around the 2:30 mark and go from there. Slow cookers can vary in how fast they heat up and the temperature they cook at, so the cooking time can vary quite a bit.
-Annissa
Reply
brenda on October 17, 2017 at 7:28 am
have you tried this in the oven
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 17, 2017 at 12:49 pm
I haven’t tried it in a regular oven, but I suspect that you could bake it just like a pumpkin pie without any issues. Let me know how it goes!
-Annissa
Reply
Karen Gilsdorf on October 2, 2018 at 9:30 am
I put it in an 8××8 baking dish at 350 for 45 mins. Turned out fine.
Reply
Lola on October 23, 2017 at 8:22 am
I see that you think maple syrup and sweet potatoes would work. Which sounds wonderful. I love both sweet potatoes and pumpkin anything! So I’m thinking that if I make this with pumpkin I could also use maple syrup instead of the stevia blend. I don’t use any sugars that end in ol. I have IBS-C and it makes my symptom’s worse.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 23, 2017 at 11:20 am
Yes, I think all of those substitutes would work. The nutritional values will change substantially, so you may want to keep that in mind if you’re looking to stay within a certain macro range. The only sugar alcohol I can deal with is erythritol. The others make me miserable. I think maple syrup will be a delicious substitute. If you make it this way, I’d love to know how it turns out!
-Annissa
Reply
Jill on October 23, 2017 at 6:34 pm
This is baking in the oven now as it is near dinner time and want it done sooner. I eat mostly paleo but moderate carbs…used coconut sugar which is lower glycemic…Wish now I had started with 1/4 cup and moved up to 1/2 but put in 1/2 cup and it is really too sweet. Otherwise vey yummy. I will likely let hubby eat most of it as he likes dessert and won’t mind. I will still make again with way less coconut sugar and a bit of stevia. Thanks!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 24, 2017 at 5:30 pm
Thanks for your feedback, Jill! It’s nice to know how substitutions work.
-Annissa
Reply
Marcy on September 11, 2018 at 7:00 pm
Jill, how long did you bake it and what temperature? Thanks!
Reply
Catherine on October 26, 2017 at 3:12 pm
This was amazing. First time I’ve ever made anything with pumpkin and really liked it!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 26, 2017 at 4:35 pm
Thanks so much for your feedback! Glad your first time was a success!
Annissa
Reply
Debbie on October 28, 2017 at 8:11 pm
Could this recipe be baked in the oven instead of using a crock pot? Thanks !
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 29, 2017 at 11:55 am
I haven’t done this yet, but I don’t see why that wouldn’t work. It would be just like a crustless pumpkin pie!
-Annissa
Reply
Deb on October 29, 2017 at 10:28 am
Am allergic to tree nuts. Can I substitute all purpose flour in this recipe?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 29, 2017 at 11:54 am
Deb,
All purpose flour should work fine in this recipe, but will change the nutritional information. You may even be able to leave it out–the custard will probably just be a bit more dense. I haven’t tried either of these changes.
-Annissa
Reply
Jen on October 29, 2017 at 4:22 pm
Could I use 100% pure Xylitol granules as the sweetener? How much should I use?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 30, 2017 at 8:44 am
Jen,
Xylitol should work fine. Xylitol has the same sweetness level as sugar, and the sweetener I use is twice as sweet as sugar. This means that you will need to double the amount of sweetener if you use xylitol.
-Annissa
Reply
Ginger on October 30, 2017 at 6:35 pm
Can coconut flour be used instead of almond flour?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm
Yes, but you will need a lot less as it absorbs so much more water. I’m not sure of the amount because I haven’t tried it this way. I would try about a tablespoon.
-Annissa
Reply
Ginger on October 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm
How about coconut flour?
Reply
Ginger on October 30, 2017 at 7:53 pm
Sorry disregard I see the answer
Reply
Helen on January 2, 2018 at 9:59 pm
Is this compliant as an THM S
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on January 3, 2018 at 7:14 pm
Helen,
Yes, it is.
-Annissa
Reply
April on January 5, 2018 at 1:02 am
Hi Annissa! I visited via a Pinterest pin and am so happy to have found you!
I’ve been eating eating Keto/LC for almost four years so new recipes are always fun!
Just wondering, what is the function of the almond flour? I thought maybe I’d misread the part about it being crustless… so I’m not sure what it does for the custard?
BTW…those sticky buns on this same list…look out! Yum!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on January 5, 2018 at 9:11 am
Hi April,
I’m so glad you found our site, too! The almond flour adds a bit of thickness and bulk. It is not used to form a crust. In fact, it could probably be left out, but I haven’t tried it that way.
Annissa
Reply
Larisa on February 2, 2018 at 3:05 am
Do you know the cooking time when doubled in a six to eight quart crock pot? Mines been cooking for over three hours and is still very soft in the middle. The first two hours I had it set to low but I turned it up to high for the last hour. The sides are getting cooked but the middle is still very soft. Almost completely uncooked.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on February 2, 2018 at 10:00 am
Larisa,
Oh no! I would have thought it would be done by now. I would have thought the time would be similar or maybe a bit longer because while there is more liquid, there is also more heated surface touching the custard. The shape of the pot can make a difference too. A taller, more narrow pot would take more time, while an oval one would take less time because the custard can spread out.
Another thing that can present an issue with a slow cooker is opening the lid and checking it. This lets out much of the heat and it needs to heat back up to the baking temperature.
I have a can of pumpkin in my cabinet, so I may try to double it and use my 6 quart cooker and see how it goes. I made the recommendation because I know most people only have one slow cooker and I wanted to make the recipe accessible to everyone. I was afraid a single batch would not cook well spread out so much. I also had made similar recipes in my 6 quart, so I felt fairly confident that it would work. I guess I may have been wrong.
I do hope it wasn’t a complete failure.
Best regards,
-Annissa
Reply
Laura on February 11, 2018 at 6:40 pm
Delicious! Thanks for the recipe!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on February 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm
You’re welcome! Thanks for your awesome feedback!
-Annissa
Reply
Donna Voets on March 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm
This was crazy easy and so delicious…..big hit …..you have a fan any one of your recipes have come out great .
Thanks,
Keep them coming
Donna
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on March 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm
Thanks so much!
-Annissa
Reply
Eleanor Graves on March 28, 2018 at 9:17 pm
I MAKE THIS PUMPKIN CUSTARD FOR MY BOSS SHE JUST USES REGULAR SUGAR AND NO FLOUR BAKES IT IN THE OVEN@350 DEG. SHE LIKES TO SET THE CUSTARD IN A LARGER DISH OF HOT WATER AND BAKES IT FOR ABOUT 45 MIN.TO ONE HR. IT IS DONE WHEN A KNIFE INCERTED IN THE MIDDLE COMES OUT CLEAN. PS:ONLY A HALF OF A LARGE CAN OF PUMPKIN IS USED BUT AS MY HUSBAND AND I ARE ON THE KETO DIET I AM GOING TO MAKE YOUR RECIPE THANK YOU .
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on March 28, 2018 at 10:18 pm
Thanks!
Annissa
Reply
Marion on April 13, 2018 at 9:23 pm
What size can of pumpkin ..i have 2 different can sizes
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on April 14, 2018 at 5:43 pm
Hi Marion,
The recipe takes one cup (not one can). This is about 8 ounces.
Best,
Annissa
Reply
Lisa on May 21, 2018 at 1:18 pm
How about coconut sugar?
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on May 21, 2018 at 2:25 pm
You could use that. You may need to increase the amount, however as I believe it is the same sweetness as sugar. The sweetener I use is twice as sweet as sugar.
Reply
Emily on September 5, 2018 at 4:18 pm
This pumpkin custard looks to die for!! I love that you can make it in a slow cooker, and that it is low carb! Sounds like ths needs to be my go-to dessert for Fall!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm
It’s on my to-make list this week. Now that Labor day is over, I find myself suddenly craving pumpkin.
-Annissa
Reply
JoLynne Cordova on September 11, 2018 at 8:03 am
How large is the serving size? I truly wish recipes would state this as it makes it so much easier to stick to a plan.
I am definitely going to make this over the weekend.
Thanks!!!
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on September 11, 2018 at 4:05 pm
Hi JoLynne,
Thanks for checking out our site. The recipe states that there are six servings. What I would do, if I wanted to stir to a plan is to cut the custard into 6 equal portions before scooping it out. That way, you have clear portions before you ever start eating it. I hope you enjoy it!
-Annissa
Reply
Laura on September 30, 2018 at 6:41 pm
I just made this today. Yummy. I did However omit the flour because I didn’t have any. And for sugar I used Truvia, 1/2 cup was perfect for my tastebuds. And I used my 2 Quart slow cooker insert
It took about 2hours and 25mins. Thanks for the recipe .
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 1, 2018 at 1:43 pm
You’re welcome!
-Snnidds
Reply
Kira on September 27, 2021 at 10:22 pm
Hi, I’m not quite understanding what goes into the slow cooker first…the wet mixture or the flour mixture…& do you spread the flour mixture out like you would a pie crust? Thanks!
Reply
Annissa Slusher on December 2, 2021 at 1:26 pm
Hi Kira,
This custard doesn’t have a crust. You make the flour mixture first, then mix the wet mixture into it. The whole thing goes into the slow cooker.
-Annissa
Reply
Neetu on October 1, 2018 at 7:24 pm
Hi there,
This looks like a fantastic dessert! I’m playgo make it Tomorrow morning but I am celiac and on a low fodmap diet for IBS. I can’t use almond or coconut flours. Would sorghum flour or quinoa flour work and any suggestions for quantity? Thanks so much.
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 1, 2018 at 7:54 pm
I think you may be able to get away with leaving it out. I think I remember someone commenting that she had done that successfully.
-Annissa
Reply
Neetu on October 1, 2018 at 10:19 pm
Awesome! I’ll go with that then. Really appreciate your quick response. Just noticed I made some typos in my comment earlier.. must be over excited super excited to try this!!thanks again 🙂
Reply
Harper and Annissa Slusher on October 2, 2018 at 11:50 am
You’re welcome!
Reply
Katrina on October 7, 2018 at 10:19 am
I’m going to make this today, and I’m so excited! I can already tell that I owe you a thank you in advance, because this sounds delicious! I have one question for anyone who can answer, is this any good served cold? Or must it be served warm? T
Reply
Annissa on October 7, 2018 at 11:25 am
I think it’s a matter of personal preference. I tend to warm mine, but if you like cold pumpkin pie, you will probably like it cold as well.
-Annissa
Reply
Margaret Freeman on October 10, 2018 at 6:51 pm
Yummy!! Used coconut flour, 1 tablespoon worked just fine. Erithritol, so I powdered and doubled. I also doubled the pumpkin pie spice because I like it zesty!! But that does increase carbs.. A really nice recipe and so easy to throw together.
Reply
Annissa on October 11, 2018 at 11:38 am
Margaret,
Thanks for sharing your substitutions! It’s always helpful for other to see what worked!
-Annissa
Reply
Liz on October 11, 2018 at 6:15 pm
Do you think this can be made in a rice cooker? My crock pot is big. But, the rice cooker is much smaller.
Reply
Annissa on October 12, 2018 at 5:09 pm
Liz,
I’m not really sure. Can you alter the temperature of a rice cooker to be similar to a slow-cooker? In previous comments, some people have mentioned they have been successful baking it in the oven.
-Annissa
Reply
CToth on October 12, 2018 at 9:22 pm
Excellent! I subbed a scant 1/2 cup coconut sugar and it seemed plenty sweet to me, but I have not had much sugar in the last year, so someone else might prefer a tad more. I will add just a tiny pinch of salt instead of 1/8 tsp next time. I baked it in a Pyrex loaf pan 350 for 45 mins and it was perfect. I also used only 1/4 cup almond flour because that was all I had.
Topped with whipped cream, hot from the oven – this is truly a wonderful Fall dessert. My last bite I drizzled a teeny bit of maple syrup over it, and WOW… That bite was epic!
Thank you
Reply
Annissa on October 14, 2018 at 11:14 am
Thanks for sharing your substitutions! I have had a lot of people asking about baking this in an oven so I know people will find that information helpful. I love this dessert served hot!
-Annissa
Reply
Shelby on October 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm
Just made and tasted the recipe. To me it was just ok but it definitely wasn’t terrible. I am only 6 weeks into keto so my taste buds are still adapting. I thought it could of been a little sweeter. I did use powder swerve. Next time I’ll add 2 Tablespoons more. And I thought it could of used a little more pumpkin spice but that’s a matter of personal preference. My food calculations came out to
197 Calories
5 net carbs
7 protein
14g Fat
I did spilt into 6 servings and my ingredients were just store brand. Next time I’ll try organic ingredients & hopefully the carbs & calories will be lower.
Reply
Annissa on October 14, 2018 at 11:09 am
Hi Shelby,
Swerve is only half as sweet as Pyure, so you would need to use twice as much as the recipe states to create the same level of sweetness.While I provide food calculations to help everyone out, I do suggest that people calculate the nutritional values using their own ingredients as it can make a difference.
-Annissa
Reply
Sheila on October 28, 2018 at 2:20 am
Sounds delicious! I’m excited to give this a try for our office potluck. Can I make this the night before, leave it in the crock pot (store in the fridge), and reheat in the crock pot they next day? Would I reheat on low? And for how long would you recommended?
Thanks!
Reply
Annissa on October 29, 2018 at 10:55 am
Hi Sheila,
I have reheated leftovers in the crockpot the next day. I believe I used a low setting, but I honestly didn’t keep track of how long I heated it for. I just heated it until it was warm.
Reply
Katrina Ramey on November 16, 2018 at 9:21 pm
My husband can’t have stevia, can I just use erythritol, if so how much?
Reply
Annissa on November 17, 2018 at 1:25 pm
You would need to use at least twice as much erythritol. Pyure is twice as sweet as sugar and pure erythritol is not as sweet as sugar. My only hesitation on using this substitution is that when using that much erythritol, you may have some trouble with it going into solution.
-Annissa
Reply
Sherri on November 20, 2018 at 2:21 am
I only have Splenda and Truvia packets for a sweetener. How many should I use for this recipe? Which one is better?
Reply
Annissa on November 20, 2018 at 7:30 am
Sherri,
For the same sweetness, you would need to use 24 packets of Truvia.
Reply
Melanie on December 21, 2018 at 8:36 am
Excellent recipe- even the kids liked it!
Reply
Suzanne on September 23, 2019 at 2:46 pm
This looks so good! It is nice to have another way to enjoy pumpkin dessert other than the usual ways!
Reply
Vanessa on September 23, 2019 at 2:47 pm
Thanks for sharing! Does it keep long?
Reply
Annissa Slusher on September 23, 2019 at 10:42 pm
I usually try to use it up in three days or so.
Reply
Diane on June 19, 2020 at 5:49 pm
A wonderful recipe! My entire family ate it. Another way to enjoy pumpkin.
I’m such a fan of all your work.
Thank you.
Reply
Annissa Slusher on June 23, 2020 at 6:55 pm
Thanks so much! I really appreciate it. My goal is always to have my recipes seem like they aren’t low-carb.
-Annissa
Reply
Long on October 6, 2020 at 9:28 am
I followed your recipe. Then, I have great meal. Your recipe is easy to make. This recipe worked exceptionally well as a guide. We are very happy we were able to create. Thank you for useful article.
Reply
Christine on October 15, 2020 at 6:23 pm
This is delicious anytime of the day, I did make a few changes, I added some orange extract also, a few tablespoons of heavy cream. Thanks for sharing this recipe is a keeper. I got my dad to try it, usually he’s like yeah, NO, but he liked it!! Thx again!!!
Reply
Annissa Slusher on October 16, 2020 at 6:01 pm
You’re welcome!
-Annissa
Reply
Lisa Abbott on October 23, 2020 at 8:03 pm
First time I’ve made a keto dessert that I liked! It’s excellent. How do I keep the leftovers and how long will it keep?
Reply
Annissa Slusher on October 23, 2020 at 9:05 pm
Glad you enjoyed it! I cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
-Annissa
Reply
susan brooks on November 1, 2020 at 7:45 am
I am so happy to have found your site.
I will use my roasted pumpkin puree in this recipe.
I’m new to all this so would like to ask if this pumpkin custard could be used to make a pumpkin smoothie?
Thank you,
S Brooks
Reply
Annissa Slusher on November 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm
Hmmm. I wouldn’t have thought of that, but I think it could work. Not sure if you’re talking about doin it before or after cooking. I might be concerned with raw commercial eggs if you use it without cooking. If using it after cooking, you will need to really blitz it in a blender so you don’t have chunks. I’m interested to see how this goes. Let me know.
-Annissa
Reply
susan brooks on November 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm
We roasted our pumpkins and our pumpkin seeds.
Used the roasted pumpkin in this recipe.
Seconds,please!
Reply
Annissa Slusher on November 4, 2020 at 9:44 pm
I love this idea! Roasting really brings out the flavors in veggies.
-Annissa
Reply
kristin on November 21, 2020 at 4:17 pm
This totally hit the spot! I have been keto/low carb/carnivore for the past 4 years and suddenly found myself craving the pumpkin part of pumpkin pie STRONGLY (never been a fan of the crust)! I stay away from desserts, but knew this craving was too strong. After looking at several keto recipes, this was the winner due to the ease of using the slow cooker! I doubled the recipe, but only used 3/4 C of Lokanto Monkfruit sweetener. Checked it at 2 hours and 15 minutes, took a total of 2 hours 40 minutes to be done. Served with whipped cream with a few drops of liquid vanilla Stevia added to it.
So good! Totally satisfied my craving without being too sweet, which is exactly what I was looking for. Thank you!!!
Reply
Annissa Slusher on November 23, 2020 at 9:54 am
Glad it filled that craving! Thanks for sharing your experience with using Lakanto! I can’t test every recipe with every sweetener, but people always want to know about this.
Annissa
Reply