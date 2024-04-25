Mackerel Spanish Sardines Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Share Pin Share

This Mackerel Spanish sardines have gained popularity among food enthusiasts in recent years due to their delicious taste and numerous health benefits. These small, oily fish is flavorful and nutritious.



What is Mackerel Spanish Sardines

Table of Contents What is Mackerel Spanish Sardines

Spanish Sardines History?

Why is it Famous in the Philippines?

Here are some reasons why people will love it

TIPS

What type of fish can I use for my Homemade Spanish sardines?

Spanish Sardines Recipe

These sardines are not a specific species but a term for those caught and processed in Spain. They are a type of small fish; in this case, I used mackerel to create this recipe.

They are slow-cooked or pressured-cooked to achieve the desired fish softness, and it is cooked with oil and water with olive oil, bay leaves, and pickles to give them a taste. The fish is so tender that you can eat the bone immediately.

Spanish Sardines History?

The history of sardines in Spain dates back to ancient times when the Phoenicians and Greeks established trading colonies along the Spanish coast. These early civilizations recognized the abundance of sardines in the waters around Spain and began to fish and preserve them.

Over time, the Spanish developed various techniques for preserving sardines, including smoking, salting, and canning. These preserved sardines became a staple food in Spain and were exported throughout Europe and beyond.

Why is it Famous in the Philippines?

Spain colonized the Philippines for three centuries. Therefore, Spain has a significant influence on our culture and our foods. These examples includeBrazo de Mercedez, Paella, and Beef Pares.

Today, they are still highly regarded for their quality and flavor. They are often enjoyed as a snack. In the Philippines, we eat it as a perfect pairing with rice.

Here are some reasons why people will love it

1. Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: it is an excellent source of omega-3. This is known for heart health. Consuming these fatty acids can also help reduce inflammation, making them a perfect choice for people with arthritis or other inflammatory conditions.

2. High in Protein: a great source of protein, providing around 23 grams of protein per 100 grams of fish. It is a perfect source of muscle mass.

3. Versatile: it can be used in various dishes and cuisines. They can be grilled, baked, or even added to salads and sandwiches. They are also commonly used in Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, making them a great way to add international flair to your meals.

4. Affordable: making them and using this recipe make it inexpensive compared to other types of fish, making them an excellent choice for people on a budget.

5. Delicious: Perhaps the most compelling reason to try Spanish sardines is their delicious taste.

Spanish sardines are an excellent choice to add healthy seafood to your diet.

Ingredients

Mackerel

Carrots, garlic, peppercorn

Garlic stuff, green olives

Dry bay leaves

Hamburger Dill Sliced Pickles

Salt and Fish Sauce- they add taste to the sardine sauce

Olive oil

Water- add to the level of the arranged fish

How do I cook my homemade Spanish sardines?

Clean and slice the fish. I used mackerel. Arrange the fish in the crock pot and add the pepper., carrots, and garlic. Add the pickles and olives, salt, fish sauce, and chilis.Add the water and bay leaves.Add the oil. Slow cook on high for two hours and slow cook on low for six to eight hours.

TIPS

If you have purchased Spanish sardines in a can, it is important to check the expiration date on the packaging before consuming. Once opened, canned sardines should be refrigerated and consumed within a few days to ensure freshness and prevent spoilage.

If you have purchased fresh Spanish sardines, store them per instructions. If you make it at home, ensure that the containers you use to store them are sterilized and store m properly to ensure maximum freshness and flavor.

How do you Store it?

When storing Spanish sardines, it is important to keep them in airtight containers or packaging to prevent exposure to air and moisture, which can cause spoilage. Additionally, it is important to keep sardines away from strong odors, as they can easily absorb odors from other foods.

Fresh sardines should be kept in the refrigerator and consumed within 1-2 days of purchase. To extend the shelf life of fresh sardines, freeze them in a separate container for up to three months.

How is it serve

Consume it as various toppings on your sandwiches.

Top it with avocado for your bagels.

Eat it with rice.

Should I use Olive Oil or Vegetable Oil?

Olive Oil is most common in this dish, and I also prefer it for my homemade Spanish sardines. It adds a good-tasting sauce.

What type of fish can I use for my Homemade Spanish sardines?

There are several types of popular fish that you can use for this homemade recipe. You can try using fresh sardines with a delicate taste, smelt fish with a slightly more robust flavor, or even mackerel if you want a more distinct taste. You may also use milkfish if this is available in your local market.

In this recipe, I used mackerel fish. It is commonly sold in the supermarket and has a specific taste complementary to the recipe.

What is the best way to eat your Homemade Spanish Sardines?

You can enjoy your homemade Spanish Sardines when you eat them with steamed rice or with freshly baked bread and lemon juice. You can also preserve it by placing it in an air-tight container and storing it in the fridge. If you’re searching for a good gift, homemade Spanish sardines in a sterilized jar will be a delicious and unique treat.

What makes your Homemade Spanish sardines extra unique?

Our latest recipes are special because you can control the flavor and how tasty you want it to be. You can always add chili or peppers to have extra spicy sardines. Just make sure you got enough water beside you. For homemade recipes like this, there’s no limit to how much salt, olives, garlic, carrots, or vinegar you want to use as long as it suits your preferences.

Add more pickles.

Add more carrots.

Add more chili if you can handle it.

Eat the next day.

In summary, the shelf life of Spanish sardines depends on how you store them. Canned sardines can last for several years if properly sealed and stored, while fresh sardines should be consumed within 1-2 days of purchase or frozen for later use. Proper storage in airtight containers and away from strong odors is key to maintaining the freshness and flavor of Spanish sardines.

Spanish Sardines Recipe Spanish Style Sardines is a type of sardines is which the fish is slow cooked or pressured cooked to achieve a desired fish softness and it is cooked with oil and water with olive oil, bay leaves, pickles to give it a taste. The fish is too tender that you can eat the bone right of the bat. 4.29 from 14 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Main Cuisine: FILIPINO Keyword: homemade spanish sardines, spanish sardines recipe See Also Crispy Pork Belly Recipe (Siu Yuk) Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 6 hours hours Total Time: 6 hours hours 20 minutes minutes Servings: 10 people Calories: 386kcal Author: Shobee Equipment Crock Pot (slow cooker) Ingredients 3 kilos sardines Mackerel -when head and tail are removed, around 2 .5 kilos

2 sticks carrots

4.6 oz bottle garlic stuff green olives

10- 15 pieces dry bay leaves

1 cup Hamburger Dill Sliced Pickles you can add more because it is so good with more

1 clove garlic separated

1 tablespoons whole black peppercorn

1 tablespoon black peppercorn crushed

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 cups olive oil

Water add to the level of the arranged fish Instructions Arrange/Line fish in the bottom of the slow cooker.

Add the carrots, garlic, bay leaves, and peppercorn on top. Add the water to the level of the fish and add salt, olive oil, and fish sauce.

Slow cook on high for six hours using a ceramic-based slow cooker. If using a metal base, 2-3 hours is good enough. Video Notes Slow cook on high for six hours using a ceramic based slow cooker. If using metal base, 2-3 hours is good enough Please watch this video for the process: Spanish Sardines Tried this recipe?Mention @theskinnypot or tag #theskinnypot! Nutrition Calories: 386kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 43g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 32g | Sodium: 981mg | Potassium: 24mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 6IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 1mg

Share Pin Share

Welcome! Hi, my name is Shobee. Welcome to The Skinny Pot, where we cook Easy Recipes from the available ingredients from our pantry and fridge! We’re your go-to source for simple and delicious recipes that make the most of what you already have at home. Talk about the pantry challenge. Read more...







