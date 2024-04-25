Easy Ensaymada Recipe Soft and Fluffy (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Ensaymada recipe yields a soft and fluffy bread with step by step video. If you’ve tried every Ensaymada recipe with no luck and are ready to give up, have faith! This unforgettable sweet and savory treat became easy to make thanks to this quick and easy No-Fail Ensaymada Recipe!

This recipe yields soft and fluffy bread. There is a step-by-step photo instruction and video for you to follow.

This Ensaymada recipe is no-fail and easy to follow. This is a copycat taste from the one we get from Red Ribbon or Goldilocks. It will yield 12 pieces of fluffy bread, and it is perfect for a Filipino party or occasion you may have. Double this Ensaymada recipe to make more and share with everybody. This could be your chance to make your own instead of going to Goldilocks or Red Ribbon.

Table of Contents

Soft and Fluffy Ensaymada Recipe

Ensaymada originated from Mallorca, Spain, a traditional spiral-shaped pastry topped with sugar. Spain colonized the Philippines for 300 years, and this is just one of those delicious desserts which they influenced. Ensaymada is now a Filipino bread famous in the Philippines. The finished bread is topped with butter and sugar, and cheese is added to balance its sweetness. Paired with coffee, this is a perfect breakfast choice for most Filipinos.

Equipment

● Oven and Stove Top Burner– You will need a burner and pot to make the water roux in and an oven for baking the ensaymada.

● Cupcake Mold– A cupcake mold in the perfect shape for baking these rounded treats.

● Electric Mixer– Either a hand or stand mixer makes mixing up this dough much more accessible. You can mix by hand, but it will take some muscle power!

● Mixing Bowls and Mixing Utensils– A few mixing bowls and tools will help you measure and mix the ingredients for this recipe.

What is Ensaimada Made of?

For the Dough:

● All-Purpose Flour– All-purpose flour has the right protein content for these treats. Don’t try to substitute this ingredient because it might affect the texture of the finished ensaymada.

● Sugar– White granulated sugar is perfect for giving this pastry its lightly sweet flavor.

● Salt– A hint of salt makes everything taste better. Use your favorite fine-grain salt for this recipe.

● Active Dry Yeast– Active dry yeast helps these little bites rise and adds a beautiful yeasty flavor to ensaymada. In a jam, you can swap for instant yeast at a 1:1 ratio, don’t dissolve the instant yeast and mix it straight into the flour.

● Milk– Milk adds a rich, creamy flavor. Use a high-fat variety of milk, like whole milk, for a delightfully rich texture and flavor.

● Egg– The egg acts as a binder, leavening, and flavor enhancer in this recipe. Always choose the freshest eggs available for baking.

● Butter– Butter builds on the rich flavor in this recipe. Use unsalted European butter, if available.

For the Water Roux:

● All-Purpose Flour and Water– This Recipe uses a simple water roux to help stabilize the bread and give it a great body. Use all-purpose flour and filtered tap water for this recipe.

Yeast Mixture

Water and Active Dry Yeast

For the Topping:

● Butter– What makes ensaymada so unforgettable is the buttery, cheesy topping, and be sure to soften the butter to make frosting easier.

● Sugar– White granulated sugar adds sweetness to the irresistible topping in this recipe.

● Sharp Cheddar or Mixed Mexican Cheese– Sharp white cheddar has the perfect bite and color for this recipe, but if you prefer, you can swap it with another sharp cheese, like blended Mexican cheese. Grab a block and grate it fresh or use a bag of pre-shredded cheese; both work wonderfully in this ensaymada recipe!

HOW DO YOU MAKE ENSAYMADA

Making Ensaymada is an easy process, and it is unnecessary to be intimidated by it. With the step-by-step video attached here and the clear-cut recipe below, there is no doubt that your first try will succeed.

Make a roux, and mix flour and water in a small saucepan. Turn on the heat in low fire and mix until pasty. Let cool and set aside until use.

Warm 1/2 cup milk and add the yeast. Set aside for 5- 10 minutes until bubbles form.

Mix flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the middle. Add the proofed yeast and mix using a wooden spoon or spatula. You can use your hand, too; coat it with a small amount of oil.

Add the egg and mix until the dough is incorporated, then add the water roux and try to mix until the dough is combined.

Add the butter intermittently. Add a small amount of the butter, then mix the rest until you form a smooth workable dough. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl and cover it with a cloth or plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an hour until it doubles its size.

Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl and cover it with a cloth or plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an hour until it doubles its size.

When ready, punch the dough twice and work on a floured surface.

Form a circle and divide it into 16 pieces (depending on the size of Ensaymada you want).

Form each piece into a log.

And coil dough from one end to another.

Transfer the coiled dough and put it into a prepared pan. Let rise for another 30 minutes.

Bake in a pre-heated 350 F oven for 15-20 minutes.

Let cool and frost.

Make the Frosting:

Soften the butter and spread a thick layer on the finished ensaymada. On top of the butter, sprinkle the cheese and then the sugar. Mix the butter and sugar first, and then use this mixture to frost the ensaymada. Then top it with cheese.

TIPS TO SUCCEED IN THIS ENSAYMADA RECIPE

Use a non-expired yeast. You will not believe how often I used expired yeast and failed in baking. Check the passed date at the back of the packet, OR if your yeast doesn’t bloom – form a bubble within 10-15 minutes; it is expired. So toss that one and get a new one.

You will not believe how often I used expired yeast and failed in baking. Check the passed date at the back of the packet, OR if your yeast doesn’t bloom – form a bubble within 10-15 minutes; it is expired. So toss that one and get a new one. Gather all ingredients and utensils so it will be less stressful for you.

and utensils so it will be less stressful for you. Make sure to flour your working surface so the dough doesn’t stick.

your working surface so the dough doesn’t stick. Water roux – you need to do these steps. I tried making Ensaymada not doing this step, and the bread was hard so I will be doing this step from now on.

– you need to do these steps. I tried making Ensaymada not doing this step, and the bread was hard so I will be doing this step from now on. Last but not least, follow the Ensaymada recipe here. Read it thrice or more so that you’ll know the next steps.

How do you Eat Ensaymada?

We often serve this with coffee or tea and dip it in our milk.

Ensaymada Common Questions

Where did I get these Ensaymada molds?

I got these molds in the pastry store in the Philippines; however, I saw some in Bed Bath Beyond.

Is Ensaymada a Brioche?

This is indeed a Brioche. The texture and taste of the bread, but the butter frosting, sugar, and cheese added on top made the difference.

What is Ensaymada?

Ensaymada is the Filipino version of Brioche. Originating from Spain, the Filipino version is butter rather than lard base.

How do you store Ensaymada?

You can store the Ensaymada in the fridge in a sealed container. You can also freeze the bread unfrosted and frost it after thawing.

How do you reheat Ensaymada?

If the Ensaymada is frozen, you can thaw it on the counter before heating it in the microwave. Heat it for thirty seconds.

What is the Flavor of Ensaymada?

This is sweet, buttery, and fluffy. The mixture of the sugar and butter frosting makes each bite creamy.

Soft and Fluffy Ensaymada RecipeThis is a soft, cheesy, and pillowy Ensaymada that you can make at home. It has step-by- step clear instructions and videos to guide you. Gone are the days when you have to buy one.4.88 from 31 votes Print Pin RateCourse: BrunchCuisine: FILIPINOKeyword: #how to make ensaymada #how to make soft ensaymada # how to make soft ensaymada #what is recipe for ensaymada # filipino ensaymada recipePrep Time: 30 minutes minutesCook Time: 15 minutes minutesTotal Time: 45 minutes minutesServings: 12Author: Shobee EquipmentOvenCupcake Mold in Metalelectric mixerStove top for Water RouxLadle for mixingMixing bowlsIngredientsYeast Mixture2 teaspoons Active Dry yeast1/2 cup warm milk or waterWATER ROUX:1/4 cup All Purpose Flour1/2 cup waterDough MixtureYeast MixtureWater Roux2 1/4 cups All Purpose flour1/4 cup sugar1 teaspoon salt1 large egg1/4 cup butter softened at room temperatureFOR THE TOPPINGS:1/2 cup unsalted butter softened for easy spreading1/2 cup sugar1 cup sharp cheddar or mixed Mexican cheeseInstructionsMAKING DOUGH:Brush pan and bowl with melted butter and set aside. Make a roux by mixing flour and water in a small saucepan. Turn on the heat in low fire and mix until pasty. Let cool and set aside until use. Warm 1/2 cup milk or water in the microwave. for thirty seconds. Add the yeast, mix, and set aside for 5- 10 minutes until bubbles form.Mix flour, sugar, and salt in a large bowl and make a well in the middle. Add the proofed yeast and mix using a wooden spoon or spatula. You can use your hand too if you want, just coat it with a small amount of oil.Add the egg and mix until the dough is incorporated, then add the water roux and try to mix until the dough is combined.Add the butter intermittently. Add a small amount of the butter, then mix, Add butter then mix, and add the rest of the butter until you can form a smooth workable dough. Transfer the dough to an oiled bowl and cover it with a cloth or plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an hour until it doubles its size.When ready, punch the dough twice and work on a floured surface. Form a circle and divide it into 16 pieces (depending on the size of Ensaymada you want).Form each piece into a log and coil dough from one end to another. Transfer the coiled dough and put it into a prepared pan. Let rise for another 30 minutes.Bake in a pre-heated 350 F oven for 15-20 minutes.Let cool and frost.FOR THE FROSTING:Soften the butter and spread it on top of the bread. Sprinkle with cheese first and sugar. Or, mix the butter and sugar first and frost into the Ensaymada and add the cheese.VideoNotesYes, this is a sticky recipe. As you add the butter, knead until you are sure the butter has been incorporated. So, maybe, 4-5 minutes.BE PATIENT WHEN THE DOUGH IS STICKY. DON’T ADD TOO MUCH FLOUR. JUST COAT YOUR HAND WITH OIL. Tried this recipe?Mention @theskinnypot or tag #theskinnypot!

