October is Filipino American History month. ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ญ

And while I'm big advocate of celebrating Filipino culture year-round (๐Ÿ‘‹), I'll never pass up an opportunity to highlight one of its finest features: the food!

So whether you're already a total pro when it comes to Filipino cuisine, or you're just getting started, here are some favorites to feast on โ€” from dinners, to desserts, to drinks. Kain tayo!