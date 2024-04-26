May the Fork Be With You: Star Wars Themed Recipes for Adults » Dreaming of Butterflies (2024)

Are you a Star Wars fan looking for a fun and unique way to spice up your next dinner party? Look no further than these Star Wars themed recipes for adults!

Good morning, lovely dreamers! And welcome to another Star Wars-imbued blog post here on Dreaming of Butterflies!

May the 4th is fast approaching and because we are one with the Force in this house, you know that we must celebrate every year in style! If you’re Force Sensitive as well, keep on reading, because you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Having my birthday and celebrating Star Wars at the same time is a fun way of doing something special for myself where I definitely don’t have to be the adult for one day. It’s a nice break from the responsibilities of day-to-day life, stress and everything else in between.

And yes, wherever I am, whatever I am mixed up into, I made a pact with myself that this day will be my free day – forever. I will not work, I will not think, and I definitely will not adult on this day. And I’ll do whatever I can prior to this day so that Andy doesn’t have to do anything else either.

But this is about Star Wars.

So whether you’re hosting a movie night, just want to impress your friends with some out-of-this-world cuisine, or you’re like us this year just enjoying a couple’s day indoors and having a Star Wars marathon while wishing we were in that universe, these recipes will definitely transport you to a galaxy far, far away.

From Wookiee Cookies to Bantha Kabobs, there’s something for everyone in this culinary adventure. So, grab your lightsaber and get ready to embark on a delicious journey through the Star Wars universe!

But enough with the chit-chatting! Let’s get to it!

Galactic Grub: Star Wars Themed Recipes (Food and Drinks) That Are Out of This World

As with any party, we’re starting this off with some drinks! Yes, most of them are alcohol-free, simply because you don’t need alcohol to have fun. And these drinks prove it!

Star Wars Yoda Soda Float, by Sugar and Soul

Simple, to the point, super effective and alcohol-free. Perfect for a Star Wars Celebration, big or small.

Photo and recipe: Sugar and Soul

Star Wars Storm Trooper White Chocolate Cocoa by Saving Dollars & Sense

Cute, sweet and hot. P.S. If you can’t find Black Sanding sugar where you live, why not grind up some Oreos? That’s what we did and it was delisssshhhhhhh.

Photo and recipe: Saving Dollars & Sense

Star Wars Inspired Storm Trooper Raspberry Coconut co*cktail by Midget Momma

Do you like Pina Colada? You’ll adore this!

Photo and recipe: Midget Momma

Star Wars BB-8 Punch by The Joys of Boys

A little sweet, a little sour, a little bit of orange flavour… what more can you ask for?

Photo and recipe: The Joys of Boys

Star Wars Kylo Ren Party Drink by Midget Momma

Ginger Ale, lemon and cranberry juice? Now that’s a combination not even Kylo Ren can say no to.

Photo and recipe: Midget Momma

Star Wars Bantha Cocoa by Totally the Bomb

The best thing about this recipe? The options. “Milk of your choice” is such a great way to start a recipe like this.

Photo and recipe: Totally the Bomb.

Star Wars Boba Fett Freakshake by A Night Owl

Even though I’m personally not of fan of the mint and chocolate combo, Andy sure loves this one, so here it is!

Photo and recipe: A Night Owl

C-3PO Caramel Milkshake by Midget Momma

We all need something sweet once in a while. And a well-done caramel may be just the thing.

Photo and recipe: Midget Momma

Chewbacca co*cktail – Star Wars Inspired Drink by Midget Momma

This is clearly one for the more experienced drinkers, but interesting nonetheless.

Photo and recipe: Midget Momma

Darth Vader Double Chocolate Cocoa Recipe by Lady and the Blog

Chocolate on chocolate with more chocolate? Count me in! Are you in?

Photo and recipe: Lady and the Blog

And now that we have our drink on, what’s missing? Oh, right! The food! From finger food to a yummy salad, baked mini pizzas and everything in between, there’s definitely something in here for everyone.

TIE Fighter Cheese and Crackers from Eats Amazing

Everything that has cheese in it is a winner in our books. And when they’re so easy to make, how can we say no?

Photo and recipe: Eats Amazing

BABY YODA SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE BITES from Popcorner Reviews

Easy, delicious, and super fun to make. Plus they have spinach and cheeses. What’s not to love?

Photo and recipe: Popcorner Reviews

BACON BANTHA KABOBS RECIPE from Smart Fun DIY

Who doesn’t love kabobs? And when you put bacon in the mix then you know it’s a winner.

Photo and recipe: Smart Fun DIY

JABBA THE HOUMOUS from ASDA

If you’re a Houmous fan, this is a must on the Celebration Day menu.

Photo and recipe: ASDA

DIY No-Bake Star Wars BB-8 Cookies from Mom Endeavors

Every time we read “no-bake” we know this can’t go wrong. You can even turn this into a contest. Whoever creates the cutest BB-8 wins!

Photo and recipe: Mom Endeavors

NO BAKE WOOKIE COOKIES from Ashlee Marie

Other no-bake favourites in our house are cookies! And with these delicious Wookie Cookies, you’ll definitely win even the toughest Troopers.

Photo and recipe: Ashlee Marie

Star Wars Mini Pizzas from Forkly

Who doesn’t love pizza? Exactly what we thought! And you know what’s great about mini pizzas? You can make them as tiny as you wish and decorate them all differently. So rebels and troopers alike can be happy.

Photo and recipe: Forkly

STAR WARS TARTLETS from Coffee and Crumpets

Well, the oven was hot because we baked pizzas and spinach baby Yodas so why not add in something sweet while we’re at it?

Photo and recipe: Coffee and Crumpets

EDIBLE BABY YODA NACHOS from Little House Big Alaska

Making a baby Yoda out of nachos? Sounds like a fun thing to do and it will definitely be one celebration to remember.

Photo and recipe: Little House Big Alaska

Darth Maul Quinoa Salad from StarWars.com

It’s healthy, fun to do, and if you spice it up right – delicious. Perfect if you’re trying to eat healthy but still have some fun.

Photo and recipe: StarWars.com

Aaaaaaaand that’s all for today, lovely dreamers! We hope you enjoyed our picks of Star Wars themed recipes for this year’s Celebration, and if you did, please make sure to share them, pin them and tweet them for everyone to see! And May the 4th be with you!

QOTD: If you could meet one of the following, who would it be: Darth Maul or Asoka?

