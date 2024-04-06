MDM restrictions for iPhone and iPad devices (2024)

Force preservation of eSIM on erase iOS 17.2 iPadOS 17.2 Yes Prevents the eSIM from being erased when a device is set to wipe after entering an incorrect passcode too many times. Note: The operating system doesn’t preserve an eSIM if Find My initiates erasing the device.

Allow Live Voicemail iOS 17.2 Yes Prevents the user from using Live Voicemail. Default is off.

iPhone or iPad Widgets on a Mac iOS 17 iPadOS 17 No Prevents the user from adding iPhone or iPad widgets to their Mac.

Force on-device-only translation iOS 15 iPadOS 15 No Won’t let the device connect to Siri servers for the purposes of translation. Default is off.

iCloud Private Relay iOS 15 iPadOS 15 No Prevents the user from turning on iCloud Private Relay.

Managed pasteboard iOS 15 iPadOS 15 No Helps control the pasting of content from an app that’s using Open In management by following the Managed Open In restrictions in force. Apple apps that work with the managed pasteboard include Calendar, Files, Mail, and Notes. Third-party apps are controlled based on whether they’re managed. When a user attempts to paste content where it isn’t permitted, a Paste Not Allowed notice appears along with the organization’s name (which can be changed using the Settings command). Apps also can’t request items from the pasteboard when this restriction is used and the content crosses the managed boundary. Default is off.

Allow App to Request to Track iOS 14.5 iPadOS 14.5 No Users can’t turn on Allow App to Request to Track. Default is off.

Auto unlock iOS 14.5 No Users can’t use their Apple Watch using watchOS 7.4 to unlock a paired iPhone using iOS 14.5.

Force on-device-only dictation iOS 14.5 iPadOS 14.5 No Prevents dictated content from being sent to Siri servers for processing. Supported on the following devices: iPhone X R , iPhone X S , iPhone X S Max, or later

iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro (2nd generation or later) Default is off.

Allow putting an iOS or iPadOS device into Recovery Mode from an unpaired host iOS 14.5 iPadOS 14.5 Yes Previously, any external host computer was allowed to restart a connected iPhone or iPad into recoveryOS (also known as Recovery Mode). This meant that the host computer could completely erase the device and restore iOS or iPadOS over a USB connection without any other physical interaction with the device. iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 or later prevent this behavior by default. Default is off.

Allow Near–field communications (NFC) iOS 14.2 Yes Prevents users from using built-in NFC hardware in compatible devices using iOS 14.2 or later.

Allow personalized ads delivered by Apple iOS 14 iPadOS 14 No Users’ data won’t be used by the Apple advertising platform to deliver personalized ads.

Allow App Clips iOS 14 iPadOS 14 Yes Users can’t add App Clips. Any existing App Clips are removed when this restriction is applied.

Allow Shared iPad Temporary Session iPadOS 13.4 Yes Shared iPad won’t allow a Temporary Session.

Allow network drive connections iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t connect to network drives in the Files app.

Allow accessory connections iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes The device can always connect to specific accessories while locked. See Manage accessory access.

Force Wi-Fi on iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t turn off Wi-Fi in: Settings

Control Center

Airplane Mode (can still be turned off) Users can still select which Wi-Fi network to use. Default is off.

Allow Find My Device iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use the Find My app.

Allow Find My Friends iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use the Find My Friends feature in the Find My app.

Allow QuickPath keyboard iOS 13 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use the QuickPath keyboard.

Modify personal Hotspot settings iOS 12.2 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t modify personal Hotspot settings.

Modify eSIM settings iOS 12.1 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t add or remove an eSIM plan for an iPhone that supports eSIM.

Proximity AutoFill iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users’ devices won’t advertise themselves to nearby devices for passwords by use of Proximity AutoFill. In iOS, iPadOS, and macOS this feature restricts only Wi-Fi Password requests.

Share passwords over AirDrop iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t share their passwords over AirDrop.

Unmanaged apps to read managed contacts iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 No Unmanaged apps can read contacts from managed accounts, even if unmanaged apps are prevented from reading to managed destinations. Default is off.

Managed Apps to edit unmanaged contacts iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 No Managed Apps can edit contacts to unmanaged accounts, even if Managed Apps are prevented from editing unmanaged destinations. Default is off.

Password AutoFill iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use AutoFill Passwords, and no prompt is shown to pick a saved password from iCloud Keychain or third-party password managers.

AirPlay, View Screen by Classroom, and screen sharing iOS 12 No (iPadOS 13.1) or later Teachers using Classroom can’t use AirPlay with students’ screens, view students’ screens, or share students’ screens.

“Set Automatically” in Date and Time settings iOS 12 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Set Automatically is turned on, and users can’t turn it off. Default is off.

Modify restrictions or Screen Time settings iPadOS 13.1 iOS 12 (Screen Time) iOS 8 (Restrictions) Yes Users can’t set their own restrictions on their device for iOS 11.4.1 or earlier. Users can’t set their own Screen Time settings on their device for iOS 12 or later.

Allow connected accessories while locked iOS 11.4.1 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can always connect accessories when the iPhone or iPad is locked. For more information, see Activating data connections securely in Apple Platform Security.

Require teacher permission to leave Classroom teacher-created classes iOS 11.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Students must request permission before they can leave a teacher-created class. Default is off.

Classroom can focus students on a single app and lock the device without prompting iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Teachers can lock an app open or lock the device without first prompting the user. Default is off.

Automatic joining of Classroom classes without prompting iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Students can join a class without prompting the teacher. Default is off.

Classroom to perform AirPlay and View Screen without prompting iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Students in managed classes aren’t prompted when the teacher uses AirPlay or View Screen. Default is off.

AirPrint iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use AirPrint.

Discover AirPrint printers using iBeacon iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t discover AirPrint printers using nearby iBeacon-compatible hardware transmitters.

Store AirPrint credentials in Keychain iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t save their AirPrint credentials to their Keychain.

AirPrint to destinations with untrusted certificates iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use AirPrint to print to printers with untrusted certificates. Default is off.

Set up a nearby Apple device iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use their Apple devices to set up and configure other Apple devices.

Modify Bluetooth settings iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t modify the Bluetooth® setting.

Modify cellular plan settings iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t change any settings for the cellular plan.

Remove system apps iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t remove iOS and iPadOS-native apps.

Add VPN configurations iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users and third-party apps can’t create and add VPN configurations.

Require Face ID or Touch ID authentication for AutoFill iOS 11 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users are required to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or passcode to automatically fill password and credit card information. Default is off.

Modify Face ID faces and Touch ID fingerprints iOS 11 (Face ID) iOS 8.3 (Touch ID) iPadOS 13.1 (Face ID or Touch ID) Yes Users can’t add or remove existing biometric information.

Use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock device iOS 11 (Face ID) iOS 7 (Touch ID) iPadOS 13.1 (Face ID or Touch ID) No Users must use a passcode to unlock the device.

Enforce Face ID or Touch ID timeout iOS 11 (Face ID) iOS 7 (Touch ID) iPadOS 13.1 (Face ID or Touch ID) No The value, in seconds, after which the biometric unlock requires a passcode to authenticate. The default value is 48 hours.

Modify Dictation iOS 10.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use dictation on their device.

Join only Wi-Fi networks installed by a Wi-Fi payload iOS 10.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Devices that have this restriction can join only the Wi-Fi networks added to the Wi-Fi payload. Default is off. Important: If the Wi-Fi network isn’t available, the device can’t be managed.

Modify diagnostic settings iOS 9.3.2 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Modifying diagnostic data settings isn’t permitted.

Modify Notifications settings iOS 9.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t change the configuration of any Notifications settings.

Apple Music iOS 9.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use Apple Music.

Radio iOS 9.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t listen to the radio with Apple Music.

Restrict app usage iOS 9.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Any apps other than Settings or Phone (on iPhone) can be placed on either an approved list or a disapproved one.

Install apps using App Store iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes App Store is disabled and its icon is removed from the Home Screen. Users can’t install or update apps. In iOS 10 or later, MDM app commands can still be used.

News iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use the News app.

Modify device name iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t change the name of the device as shown in Settings > General > About.

Modify passcode iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t change the set passcode.

Keyboard shortcuts iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use any keyboard shortcuts.

iCloud Photos iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t use their iCloud Photos.

Pair with Apple Watch iOS 9 Yes Users can’t pair their supervised iPhone with Apple Watch.

Automatic app downloads iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes The App Store won’t automatically download apps.

Trust new proprietary in-house apps developers iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t allow new proprietary in-house app developers to be trusted, which prohibits apps from those developers from launching.

Treat AirDrop as unmanaged destination iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 No Users see AirDrop as an option from a Managed App. For this restriction to work when it’s turned on, you must also disable “Allow documents from managed sources in unmanaged destinations.” Managed sources are apps and accounts installed using MDM or Apple Configurator for Mac.

Unmanaged sources are apps installed from the App Store (including native system apps) and accounts set up manually on the device. Default is off.

Modify Wallpaper iOS 9 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t modify the wallpaper for the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

Force Apple Watch wrist detection iOS 8.2 iPadOS 13.1 No Apple Watch locks automatically when it’s removed from the user’s wrist. It can be unlocked with its passcode or the paired iPhone. Default is off.

Predictive keyboard iOS 8.1.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users won’t see the predictive keyboard.

Auto correction iOS 8.1.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users won’t see any word correction suggestions.

Spell check iOS 8.1.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users won’t see potentially misspelled words underlined in red.

Define and Look Up iOS 8.1.3 iPadOS 13.1 Yes In iOS and iPadOS, users can’t tap and hold a selection and look up a dictionary definition about the selection. In macOS, users can’t Control-click a selection and use Look Up to locate any information about the selection.

Managed App’s stored data in iCloud iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t store data from Managed Apps in iCloud.

Backup proprietary in-house books iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t back up books distributed by their organization to iCloud, the Finder (macOS 10.15 or later), or in iTunes (macOS 10.14 or earlier).

Handoff iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t use Handoff with their Apple devices.

Notes and highlights sync for proprietary in-house books iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t sync notes or highlights to other devices using iCloud.

Erase All Content and Settings iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t erase their device and reset it to factory defaults.

Podcasts iOS 8 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t download podcasts.

Require passcode on first AirPlay pairing iOS 7.1 iPadOS 13.1 No A passcode is required when an iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS device is first paired for AirPlay. Default is off.

Automatic updates to certificate trust settings iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Automatic updates to certificate trust settings can’t occur.

iCloud Keychain iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 This restriction is deprecated on unsupervised devices and will be supervised only in a future release. iCloud Keychain can’t be used.

User-generated content in Siri iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Siri can’t access content from sources that allow user-generated content, such as Wikipedia.

Siri Suggestions iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No During search, Siri can’t offer suggestions for apps, people, locations, and more.

Modify account settings iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t create new accounts or change their user name, password, or other settings associated with their account.

Modify cellular data app settings iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t change any settings for apps that use cellular data.

AirDrop iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t use AirDrop.

Pair with non-Apple Configurator hosts iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can pair their iPhone or iPad only with the Mac that first supervised the device and that has Apple Configurator installed.

Documents from managed sources appear in unmanaged destinations iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Documents created or downloaded from managed sources can’t be opened in unmanaged destinations. Managed sources are apps and accounts installed using MDM or Apple Configurator.

Unmanaged sources are apps installed from the App Store (including native system apps) and accounts set up manually on the device.

Documents from unmanaged sources appear in managed destinations iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Documents created or downloaded from unmanaged sources can’t be opened in managed destinations. Managed sources are apps and accounts installed using MDM or Apple Configurator.

Unmanaged sources are apps installed from the App Store (including native system apps) and accounts set up manually on the device.

Notification Center in Lock Screen iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t view the Notification history when the screen is locked; however, they can still view a Notification when it appears.

Autonomous Single App Mode iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Allows selected apps to be used in Autonomous Single App Mode.

Today view in Lock Screen iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t swipe down to see Notification Center using Today View in the Lock Screen.

Control Center in Lock Screen iOS 7 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t swipe up to view Control Center.

Game Center iOS 6 iPadOS 13.1 Yes The Game Center app and its icon are removed.

Install a configuration profile iOS 6 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t manually install configuration profiles in Settings.

Send diagnostic and usage data to Apple iOS 6 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t choose to send diagnostic information to Apple.

Wallet notifications in Lock Screen iOS 6 iPadOS 13.1 No Users must unlock the device to use Wallet.

Apple Books iOS 6 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Apple Books is disabled, and users can’t access it from the Books app.

Siri while device locked iOS 5.1 iPadOS 13.1 No Siri responds only when the device is unlocked.

iCloud Documents and Data iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later Documents and data aren’t added to iCloud.

Siri iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Siri can’t be used.

iCloud Backup iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 This restriction is deprecated on unsupervised devices and will be supervised only in a future release. Device backup is performed only in the Finder (macOS 10.15 or later) or in iTunes (macOS 10.14 or earlier).

Shared Albums iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t subscribe to or publish shared photo albums.

Users accept untrusted TLS certificates iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Users aren’t asked if they want to trust certificates that can’t be verified. This setting applies to Safari, Mail, Contacts, and Calendar accounts. When this option is on, only certificates with trusted root certificates are accepted without a prompt. To view the root CAs accepted by iOS and iPadOS, see the Apple Support article List of available trusted root certificates in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Siri profanity filter iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes The profanity filter in Siri can be disabled. Default is off.

iMessage iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes For Wi-Fi–only devices, the Messages app is hidden. For devices with Wi-Fi and cellular, the Messages app is still available, but only the SMS/MMS service can be used.

Force encrypted backups iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t choose whether device backups performed in the Finder (macOS 10.15 or later) or in iTunes (macOS 10.14 or earlier) are stored in encrypted format on the user’s Mac. If any profile is encrypted and this option is turned off, encryption of backups is required and enforced by the Finder or iTunes. Default is off.

Automatic sync while roaming iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Devices that are roaming sync only when an account is accessed by the user.

In-app purchase iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t make in-app purchases.

FaceTime iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t place or receive FaceTime audio or video calls.

Install apps iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later App Store is disabled and its icon is removed from the Home Screen. Users can’t install or update apps. In iOS 10 or later, MDM app commands can still be used. Note: If native iOS and iPadOS system apps are removed, they can be reinstalled.

Screenshots and screen recordings iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Users can’t save a screenshot or recording of the screen.

Use of cameras iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 This restriction is deprecated on unsupervised devices and will be supervised only in a future release. Cameras are disabled and the Camera icon is removed from the Home Screen in iOS and iPadOS. Users can’t take photographs or videos.

Remove apps iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes Users can’t remove installed apps.

Add Game Center friends iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later Users can’t find or add friends in Game Center.

Multiplayer gaming iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later Users can’t play multiplayer games in Game Center.

Safari AutoFill iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later Safari doesn’t keep track of what users enter in web forms.

Force fraud warning iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Safari attempts to prevent the user from visiting websites identified as being fraudulent or compromised. Default is off.

JavaScript iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Safari ignores all JavaScript on websites.

Safari pop-ups iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Pop-ups are blocked in Safari.

Block cookies iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No The cookie policy is set in Safari. For more information, see Manage Safari cookies.

Use Safari iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later The Safari web browser app is disabled and its icon is removed from the Home Screen. This setting also prevents users from opening Web Clips.

iTunes Store iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 Yes (iOS 13) or later Yes (iPadOS 13.1) or later The iTunes Store is disabled and its icon is removed from the Home Screen. Users can’t preview, purchase, or download content.

Explicit content in Apple Books iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Explicit content purchased from Apple Books is hidden. Explicit content is flagged by content providers when sold through the Books app.

Ratings region iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No Ratings are set by selecting one of nine different regions. This setting can’t be disabled. The default is United States.

Define content ratings iOS 5 iPadOS 13.1 No The maximum allowed ratings are selected for movies, TV shows, and apps purchased in iTunes.