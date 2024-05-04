5 Best VPNs for League of Legends | Unblock LoL Anywhere (2024)

Having trouble connecting to League of Legends? Or struggling with an unstable connection? A VPN could be the solution to your problems. In this guide, we'll take a look at the best VPNs for League of Legends, as well as how to install and setup a service in just a few clicks.

What are the best VPNs to play League of Legends in 2024?

In a hurry? Take a look at the table below to see our top VPN picks for League of Legends. We regularly put services to the test to figure out their capabilities, and you can read a more detailed summary about each a little later on.

ExpressVPN - The best VPN for LoL. It combines a secure service with consistently fast speeds, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. NordVPN - The best value VPN for LoL. It has fast servers worldwide, the ability to unblock games and streaming sites, and great apps. Surfshark - The best multi-device LoL VPN. It’s fast and secure, with servers that span the globe. All with an attractive price tag. PrivateVPN - A great user-friendly VPN for League of Legends. Although it's cheap, it has excellent apps and strong encryption. Private Internet Access - One of the most secure LoL VPNs on our list. It has a proven no-logs policy, secure encryption, and fast speeds.

We mentioned earlier that a VPN can help you unblock League of Legends on restricted networks, but a VPN can also help overcome a slow or unreliable connection in some cases – and can even deter attacks by hackers or rival players. All the VPNs recommended in this guide have the features you need to fix your connection problems and play on LoL servers around the world. This is true even if you live in Iran and Syria, where the US government has blocked League of Legends.

The best VPNs for League of Legends in 2024

Let's take a closer look at our top VPNs for League of Legends. Each of the services listed below are ideal picks for anyone struggling to access the game – and come jam-packed with security enhancing features, too!

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | March 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN is the best VPN for League of Legends. It stands out because of the size of its server network, and the encryption and speeds necessary for secure gaming. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Lightning-fast speeds ideal for gaming Apps for all devices Superb 24/7 support Servers in 94 countries worldwide Access to LoL (and other in-demand services and sites)

Cons More expensive than other VPNs No port forwarding is an issue for torrenters Only five simultaneous connections

Speeds 100.00 Mbps

Server Locations 160

Tested With Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Website www.expressvpn.com

ExpressVPN Demo

ExpressVPN is a versatile VPN that is easy to recommend for just about any purpose. It is a lightning fast VPN with a large choice of servers and secure apps for all platforms. With ExpressVPN you get advanced privacy features and you can use the VPN on macOS, Windows, Android, or iOS. And, because it is a no-logs service, it will always provide watertight privacy levels both at home and on public Wi-Fi. It is also perfectly suited to preventing DDoS attacks, and will conceal your IP address when you connect to LoL servers or connect Peer to Peer with other internet users (perhaps when using TeamSpeak).

ExpressVPN has servers in 104 countries, which gives you endless options for logging into LoL in different locations. If your ISP engages in bandwidth throttling against gamers, ExpressVPN will be able to improve your connection speeds. And this VPN has 24/7 live chat support so you can ask questions and get help at any time of day. A secure VPN that also permits torrenting, and is fast for streaming Netflix US or anything else you are after.

I had no problem using this VPN with League of Legends, however, you can test it yourself thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee; which gives you plenty of time to see if ExpressVPN solves whatever problem you are currently experiencing when playing League of Legends. 2. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is the best value VPN for League of Legends. It has fast and reliable servers around the globe – so you can jungle from anywhere! Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Customizable, so you can get the most out of your gaming VPN Works with in-demand streaming platforms Speeds are reliable and quick Audited zero-logs service

Cons Customer support has a slow turnaround The Mac app is missing features Only six simultaneous connections

Speeds 58.69 Mbps

Server Locations 84

Tested With Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Website www.nordvpn.com

Nord Demo

NordVPN is a well-respected service based in Panama. Their network is huge, with servers in over 61 countries. Between their high-end encryption and no logs policy, they are particularly strong on protecting the security of your data as well as your privacy. It's incredibly quick, which makes it a solid gaming VPN for LoL with no lag.

You can have up to 6 simultaneous connections and can share the service with a friend. Plus, you can get an incredibly low price if you sign up for their three-year plan. Committing to such a long service period might put you off, but the company offers you a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can make sure that the service works before you are fully locked in. Plus, this VPN is amazing for streaming more content and works with numerous streaming platforms, such as Netflix and hulu. An amazing all-rounder. 3. Surfshark www.surfshark.com See Also Best VPNs for League of Legends (Lower Ping in 2024)5 Best VPN for League of Legends (FREE included) in 2024Best VPN for League of Legends in 20248 Best VPNs for League of Legends (Fast Speeds) - CyberWaters Surfshark is the best multi-device League of Legends VPN, thanks to unlimited simultaneous connections and sleek apps for all platforms. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unlimited simultaneous connections Unblocks all major streaming services Servers scattered across the globe

Cons One month price is not the cheapest Decent but not amazing speeds Limited P2P locations

Speeds 56.10 Mbps

Server Locations 100

Tested With Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Website www.surfshark.com

Surfshark Demo

Surfshark has servers in more than 100 countries worldwide, making it a great VPN pick for unblocking all kinds of geo-restricted content. If you live in a place where League of Legends has been blocked or you need access to overseas servers to play against folks who speak another language, then Surfshark is perfectly suited. With download speeds of around 80 Mbps, Surfshark is an ideal candidate for gaming, streaming, and other data-intensive tasks.

With this VPN you also get strong OpenVPN encryption, meaning that you can easily unblock content without your ISP knowing what you are doing. This VPN will allow you to unblock any other content you desire, including censored, or geo-restricted content from overseas - such as Netflix US. Plus, this VPN can be installed on an unlimited number of simultaneous devices. We think this VPN offers incredible value and is well worth testing using its 30-day money-back guarantee. 4. PrivateVPN www.privatevpn.com PrivateVPN is the best user-friendly VPN for League of Legends. With servers in key locations, consistent speeds, and apps that are easy-to-use. Pricing 36 months: $2/mth 84% OFF 3 months: $6/mth 50% OFF 1 month: $9.99/mth 17% OFF

Pros Fantastic customer care Super fast for playing LoL Easy-to-use apps for all your devices

Cons DNS needs to be set up manually Smaller server network than other services No WireGuard support yet

Speeds 23.64 Mbps

Server Locations 200

Tested With PC

Website www.privatevpn.com

PrivateVPN Demo

PrivateVPN is a stunning service from Sweden that users praise regularly for its ability to unblock gaming servers around the globe. It is fast, efficient, easy to use, and extremely reliable. It is a pleasure to use and has all the important security features you would hope for playing LoL.

You'll be able to take your pick of servers in 63 countries – and PrivateVPN has been steadily expanding this network. PrivateVPN's server speeds can match any of the other names in our list, meaning you'll see a minimum increase in ping when playing LoL.

Encryption is military grade, and this VPN keeps zero logs. Amazingly, this fantastic VPN is also really cheap. If at any point you're stuck, PrivateVPN's live chat service has you covered - and even took home the second place award for Best VPN for Customer Service at the 2019 ProPrivacy.com Awards. Why not try the 30-day money-back guarantee to see just how awesome this VPN really is? 5. Private Internet Access www.privateinternetaccess.com Private Internet Access is the most secure LoL VPN. It offers a super secure no-logs service along with impressive speeds, making it ideal for secure online gaming. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.19/mth 82% OFF 6 months: $7.5/mth 38% OFF 1 month: $11.95/mth

Pros Cheaper than most similar VPNs Fast connection speeds for streaming Strong OpenVPN encryption

Cons Not the best VPN for beginners who need hands-on support Based in the USA No public security audit

Speeds 23.93 Mbps

Server Locations 84

Tested With Xbox PlayStation Nintendo PC

Website www.privateinternetaccess.com

PIA Demo

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a secure zero logs VPN provider based in the USA. It is a service that has proven its no logs claims in court on more than one occasion. The VPN has servers in 84 countries worldwide, and thanks to its servers in Europe and North America, you can easily unblock and play League of Legends. Thanks to its fast connection speeds, this VPN is well suited to gaming.

It can also unblock Netflix US and is fast enough to both stream and download content via BitTorrent. We think this VPN is an excellent all-rounder and thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee, you can compare it to any other VPN risk free. Plus, you can use it on up to Unlimited simultaneous devices! A reliable VPN with strong OpenVPN encryption and a good choice of premium VPN features.

The fastest VPN for League of Legends in 2024

The VPNs we've shortlisted in this guide are the fastest services available. Check out the speeds you can expect in the table below (which is updated on a regular basis).

ExpressVPN NordVPN PrivateVPN ProPrivacy.com SpeedTest (average) 100 85.9 55.5 Speed 100 568.0 663 Performance 10 9 7 Reliability 9 8 7

Will a League of Legends VPN improve my ping?

Sometimes! A VPN can only improve your internet speeds if you're actively being throttled by your ISP, however. This is possible, and it's always worth trying a VPN to see if it has a positive impact on your speeds.

It's also important to remember that if you're paying for slow internet, a VPN won't be able to magically speed it up. Your ISP controls the speed of your net depending on what you pay, and a VPN can only help if your ISP is engaging in traffic shaping.

If you are not being throttled by your ISP, you must expect your VPN to reduce the speed of your internet ever so slightly – because your traffic has to be routed further and encrypted, which will cost a little time.

The good news is that the VPNs we recommend for LoL all have super-fast server networks worldwide. This means the reduction in speed that you are likely to experience will be imperceptible.

Why Do I Need a League of Legends VPN?

Most players do not need a VPN to play League of Legends. However, if you are reading this article, you may suffer from issues with the game that a VPN can help you with. Below we look at some reasons LoL players use a VPN with the game.

You have connection problems

As discussed above, A VPN can help you avoid ISP bandwidth throttling. The VPN does this by encrypting the information flowing back and forth to your computer, making it impossible for your ISP to know you are playing a game. Check out our bypass bandwidth throttling guide for information on how to get around this.

Another case where a VPN might help you is where your connection is slow because of congestion along the path between your computer and the LoL server. In this case, a VPN might get you past that problem. The VPN lets you pretend to be in different locations depending on which of the VPN's servers you use.

Connecting to a different server in the same region could give the signals a clearer path to your League of Legends server. Connecting to a VPN server in a different region lets you get around the congestion by connecting to a LoL server in that region instead.

It is important to realize that a VPN can sometimes reduce your internet speeds a bit (or higher your ping). This is because the VPN must encrypt communications between your computer and send it via the VPN server.

The good news is that the premium VPNs in this article will keep that impact to an absolute minimum because they have fast Tier-1 server networks.

If you can't connect to LoL at all, a slight loss of speed (compared to your regular internet connection) is a fair tradeoff (as long as you have decent internet speeds in the first place).

All the VPNs we recommend have VPN free trials or money-back guarantees, meaning that you can test them before making a long-term commitment. That way you can see how the VPN affects you personally.

Protection from DDoS attacks

If you ever find that your computer or connection to the game is under attack by cutthroat competitors, a League of Legends VPN could save you. VPNs usually have systems in place to handle things like DDoS attacks without allowing them to cripple the network. And thanks to their built-in security and privacy features, they help protect you against attacks on your personal information.

To see how intense these kinds of attacks can be, check out this story.

You are blocked from playing League of Legends

While very few countries block access to LoL directly, your location can definitely affect your gameplay. It can be difficult to log onto game servers in some geographic regions (more on this below). This causes problems if you want to play while on vacation, or if you want to compete against players in another part of the world. Also, networks in hotels, businesses, and schools often block access to the game.

A VPN is a huge asset in these situations, as they have servers located across the globe. This allows you to connect to the game as though you were in a different territory – and one where LoL isn't blocked. VPNs also encrypt the messages going back and forth between your computer and the internet. Your local network won't know you are playing the game, which means it won't be able to stop you from doing it.

To play League of Legends in Iran or Syria

In 2019, League of Legends players in Iran and Syria were blocked from playing the game. This was part of a wave of sanctions that the Trump administration decided to carry out on Iran – after a US drone was shot down by the Iranian military.

Any player in Iran or Syria will now face the following message when they try to log in and play:

Due to U.S. laws and regulations, players in your country cannot access League of Legends at this time. Such restrictions are subject to change by the U.S. government, so if and when that happens, we look forward to having you back on the Rift.

Luckily for any LoL players desperate to regain access to the game, a League of Legends VPN is the perfect solution. And, if you connect to a server that is relatively close to Iran in Turkey or the UAE, for example – you should be able to unblock the game and continue playing without suffering too much Ping connection speed loss.

To bypass LoL IP blocks in Taiwan

Back in 2011, League of Legends fans in Taiwan started experiencing problems. The game began enforcing IP blocks that stop Taiwanese gamers from accessing the North American servers. This is extremely frustrating for players in Taiwan because very few people play LoL on the local Vietnamese servers. The result is that many players in Taiwan feel like there is no point playing. Luckily, using a VPN any player in Taiwan can get a US IP address to play LoL on NA Servers.

Check out our Taiwan VPN page for more information about using a VPN to bypass blocks in the country.

To play blocked LoL servers in Vietnam

Unfortunately, players outside of Vietnam may also have trouble playing with friends on Vietnamese servers. To access LoL servers in Vietnam from the UK, Australia, or anywhere else in the world, you'll first need to connect to a VPN server in Vietnam.

Check out our Vietnam VPN page for more information about using a VPN to get around internet restrictions in the country.

How does ProPrivacy review VPNs?

Picking out a VPN can be a daunting prospect – especially when you consider just how many services there are on the market. Sifting through all these options, and figuring out which ones actually offer top-notch features, is also incredibly time-consuming. Luckily, that's where the ProPrivacy team has your back. We've been reviewing and testing VPNs since 2013, and are constantly putting them through their paces. The VPNs in this guide are also the same services we use in our day-to-day lives, too, so you can be sure our recommendations are grounded in first-hand experience.

When putting together a shortlist of the best VPNs for League of Legends, I made sure each provider met the following key criteria:

Access to League of Legends - This one's a no-brainer, seeing as you'll want reliable access to the game at all times.

- This one's a no-brainer, seeing as you'll want reliable access to the game at all times. Consistently quick speeds - Nobody wants to be battling lag and high ping during their gaming sessions, after all.

- Nobody wants to be battling lag and high ping during their gaming sessions, after all. A broad server network - A VPN with servers scattered across the globe gives its users more options when it comes to geo-spoofing.

- A VPN with servers scattered across the globe gives its users more options when it comes to geo-spoofing. Proven privacy and security - I always examine a VPN's encryption and key security features, which are a VPN's bread and butter.

- I always examine a VPN's encryption and key security features, which are a VPN's bread and butter. Value for money - More expensive doesn't always mean better. I look for VPNs that won't break the bank.

The full story Interested in learning more about how ProPrivacy puts VPNs to the test? Check out our in-depth review process page for all the details.

Free VPNs for League of Legends

If you're looking for a free VPN to play League of Legends, you're out of luck. Technically, there is nothing stopping you trying a free VPN with LoL, but it's highly unlikely that it will improve your gameplay experience.

Free VPNs often provide a limited service in terms of data, speeds and server selection – all of which is essential in a gaming VPN.

If you are looking for a VPN solution to use with League of Legends, we recommend looking into free trial VPNs for a short-term solution, or considering a cheaper VPN option. Check out our best cheap VPNs guide to find services that compromise on price, but not on service.

Best VPNs for League of Legends – FAQs

Best VPNs for League of Legends: Conclusion

If you're a League of Legends player, it's well worth checking out how a VPN could benefit you. Using one ensures that you aren't restricted to your region's local server – instead, you'll be able to pick the region you want to play in. This makes it so much easier to match up with players who speak your native language or connect with friends living overseas.

A VPN can also prevent others from hijacking you with a DDoS attack. Try any or all of the free trial and money-back guarantee periods of our five recommended LoL VPNs to work out which is the right choice for you.

