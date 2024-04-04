Mexican Black Beans Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Today, we’re diving into the heart of this flavor-packed world with a staple that’s versatile, nutritious, and downright delicious – aMexican Black Beans Recipe! Welcome to the world of Mexican cuisine, where vibrant flavors meet hearty comfort!

Made from simple ingredients,this recipe transforms humble black beans into a rich, savory dish that you’ll want to serve with all your favorite Mexican entrees. It’sincredibly flavorful,boasting a variety of spices and fresh herbs that lend a real depth of flavor. Use this recipe for Mexican black beans as a side dish, an ingredient in burrito bowls, or as a topping on your favorite tacos. It’s nutritious,packed with plant-based protein and fiberfrom the black beans. It’seasy to make with simple ingredientsthat you may already have in your pantry. Mexican style black beans areperfectly suited for meal prep.Make a big batch and enjoy throughout the week.

What Are Mexican Black Beans? Mexican black beans, known as “frijoles negros” in Spanish, are a staple in Mexican cuisine. They are typically cooked with a variety of flavorful ingredients, such as onions, garlic, and spices, then simmered until tender and delicious. The result is a versatile dish that can be used in many different ways – as a side dish, as a filling in burritos and tacos, or even as a main meal with a side of white rice. We’re big fans of serving this side dish with Pulled Pork Enchiladas to make it a complete meal.

What Ingredients Are in Mexican Black Beans? The following ingredients are the heart of this scrumptious black bean recipe: Black beans: These are the star of the show. You can use canned black beans for convenience, but dried black beans can also be used for an even more authentic flavor.

These are the star of the show. You can use canned black beans for convenience, but dried black beans can also be used for an even more authentic flavor. Vegetable oil or bacon grease: This is used to sauté the onions, garlic, and jalapenos. Bacon grease will give an extra layer of flavor.

This is used to sauté the onions, garlic, and jalapenos. Bacon grease will give an extra layer of flavor. White onion, garlic, and jalapenos: These add a nice bit of heat and flavor to the beans.

These add a nice bit of heat and flavor to the beans. Green chiles: These give the dish a characteristic Mexican flavor.

These give the dish a characteristic Mexican flavor. Spices: Ground cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper add depth and warmth to the beans.

Ground cumin, chili powder, and cayenne pepper add depth and warmth to the beans. Fresh cilantro: This adds a fresh, herby flavor.

This adds a fresh, herby flavor. Fresh lime juice: Adds a bright, tangy note to balance the rich beans.

Adds a bright, tangy note to balance the rich beans. Cotija cheese:This is used for garnish and adds a lovely, salty finish.

How to Make Mexican Black Beans? Creating this delicious side dish is straightforward and requires only a few steps. Here’s how to make this easy recipe: Begin by sautéing the onions, garlic, and jalapenos, then add the black beans, green chiles, and spices. Remove the mixture from heat and stir in the fresh cilantro and lime juice. Season the beans to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with cotija cheese and additional cilantro. Pro tips: If you’re using canned beans, don’t rinse them. The liquid in the can, known as aquafaba, is full of flavor and helps to make a thicker, more flavorful sauce.

If you’re using dried beans, be sure to soak them in cold water overnight before cooking.

Feel free to adjust the amount of heat to your liking. If you like your beans spicy, add extra jalapenos or a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

For a more robust flavor, try adding a bay leaf or a splash of tomato juice during the cooking process.

Are Black Beans Healthy? Absolutely! Black beans are a great source of plant-based protein and are high in fiber. They’re also a good source of various vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B, iron, and magnesium. Incorporating black beans into your diet can support heart health and promote a healthy digestive system. Plus, they’re low in fat and can be part of a balanced diet.

How to Serve Mexican Black Beans? These flavorful beans are incredibly versatile. You can serve them as a side dish with your favorite Mexican entrée like Chicken and Black Bean Enchiladas or tamales. They also make a delicious filling for tacos, burritos, or quesadillas. Or, serve them over white rice for a simple, hearty main dish. See Also 14 Tasty Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes For an extra touch, add a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkle of queso fresco on top.

What to Serve with Mexican Black Beans? This black bean side dish pairs well with a variety of dishes. For a complete Mexican-inspired meal, serve them with Cilantro Lime Black Bean Rice, enchiladas, tamales, or tacos. They also pair nicely with grilled meats or fish. Or, make a Mexican salad like this Southwest Corn Salad. Don’t forget to pair with some tortilla chips on the side!

How to Store Mexican Black Beans? Storing your Mexican Black Beans is easy. Simply place any leftovers in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. They will stay fresh for up to five days. Pro tip: The flavors actually deepen over time, so they might taste even better the next day!

Can You Freeze Mexican Black Beans? Yes, Mexican Black Beans freeze beautifully. Place the cooled beans in a freezer-safe container, leaving a little space for expansion, and freeze. They can be frozen for up to three months. When you’re ready to eat, thaw them in the refrigerator overnight and then reheat on the stove top or in the microwave. With this recipe, you have the perfect side dish or hearty main, suitable for busy weeknights or a leisurely weekend feast.

These Mexican Black Beans are flavorful, easy to make, and will bring a bit of Mexican flair to your table.

