Mi 4K Laser Projector 150 | Xiaomi Global (2024)

Mi 4K Laser Projector 150''Ultra-short throw distance, a massive screen for your home 4K pictureTI DLP digital light processing Massive 150" screenExtra large-size projection Ultra-short throw0.233:1 throw ratio, no wiring needed ALPD® 3.0Movie-theater grade laser light source technology ① Realistic and sharp picture1600 Ansi lumen and 3000:1 contrast High-fidelity audioBass-reflex speakers, two full range and two high-frequency Smart coolingReal-time temperature control fan Smart SolutionAndroid TV 9.0 and Google Assistant

For a more enjoyable viewing experience4K resolution picture / 1600 Ansi lumen brightness/ 3000:1 native contrastALPD® 3.0 display technology / massive 150" pictureALPD® 3.0 display technology for accurate color reproductionWith Appotronics' all new ALPD® 3.0 laser-powered phosphor display technology, the proportion of red light ratio is as high as 16-18% ④. 1080P4K

Massive 80–150" picture Your own private movie theater right in your homeThe Mi Laser Projector 4K can be placed on top of a TV cabinet to project 80–150" extra-large images ⑤, together with a 100" anti-glare screen ⑥ for vivid color reproduction. A new opportunity to redefine your concept of a home theater. Lens designed for ultra-short throw, a large image projected onto a nearby wallDesigned with an ultra short throw ratio of 0.233:1 for a large depth of field, it dispenses with the inconveniently long distances needed for traditional projectors. It can be placed directly on a TV cabinet and need only be 24 cm from the wall to produce an extra-large picture of 100" ⑨. With no wiring hassles, it takes up no space and does not require a cover. Place close to the wall Easily moved No wiring Fits the width of a TV cabinet Brightness of light source 5000 lumens Picture brightness 1600 ANSI lumensMI Laser Projector 4K light source features a brightness of over 5000 lumens, picture brightness of 1600 ANSI lumens (bright mode) ⑩.

A more pleasing audio-visual experienceCustom audio / Dolby virtual surround / MIUI TV Source / high-end interface configurationDual full-range + dual high-frequency audio system Unbeatable original soundCustom-developed high-fidelity sound system combining dual full-range plus dual-high-frequency speakers for a deeper stereo sound. Goes with uniquely designed bass-reflex speakers, which release the soundwaves from inside the speaker case for more powerful volume. More authentic and more immersiveImmerse yourself in 3-D sound with powerful Dolby virtual surround and human sound enhancement technology ⑪. Experience superb sound-source accuracy. You will feel like you're there, whether it's an intense fight or the sound of fine rain and cicadas.

AI voice commandsAndroid TV 9.0 and Google AssistantPress and hold the remote control voice key and tell Google Assistant what you want to seeAndroid TV includes a vast quantity of Mi videos, film and television content. The smart Patchwall can recommend customized content based on your viewing habits. Extra long 25000 hour lifespan of light sourceWith a lifespan of 25,000 hours ⑫, assuming 4 hours of use per day the light source can be used for around 17 years.Extensive high-end interface configurationHard drive players, USB drives, game consoles, computers, TV boxes and speakers can all be connected ⑬ USB drive TV box Video game console Speaker Microphone Laptop

Meticulously designed for peace of mindAnti-direct viewing sensor / smart temperature control / compact body Caring for your eyes for greater peace of mindThe light source is projected and reflected onto a wall or projector screen, effectively reducing radiation to the human eye and visual fatigue, and protecting your family's eyes.

Smart fan, real-time temperature controlSystem-level temperature monitoring and automatically adjusting fan power for quiet operation even in bright mode ⑭. Each module has been designed with a dedicated air flow to optimize airflow between modules, quickly and efficiently expelling heat to effectively extend the life of the whole machine.

Fully customized hardware system The complete body is smallerWith a fully customized modular hardware system, the interior space is put to optimal use; with an orderly, dense arrangement, it is suitably optimized for an overall smaller machine, so it doesn't take up much space in the home. Features a sophisticated and elegant obsidian black exteriorThe case is made of a sandblasted PC material, which does not leave fingerprints and maintains a premium feel at all times. Features a square-shaped design, about the size of a 15" laptop; rounded corners make it safer for children to use.410 mm x 291 mm x 88 mm

