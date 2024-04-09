Atlas VPN Review for 2024: Is This VPN Trustworthy? (2024)

Is your online privacy secure? Check out the world of VPNs with this Atlas VPN review.

As someone who values digital security, I’ve tested Atlas VPN’s free and paid versions, examining its features and safety.

We’ll also compare it with other leading providers, like NordVPN. By the end of this review, you’ll have a clear picture of whether it is the right choice for your online activities.

What is Atlas VPN?

Atlas VPN is a virtual private network (VPN) service provider that provides private and secure internet access. It’s a user-friendly VPN service that prioritizes security and privacy.

It offers a range of features, such as impressive connection speeds, well-designed apps across different operating systems, and an attractive free version.

Users may utilize Atlas VPN to safeguard their online activities from third-party monitoring or access, unblock geo-restricted material, and enjoy faster internet connections. The service is accessible via a variety of devices and has an easy-to-use user interface.

Atlas VPN Features

Atlas VPN is a powerful VPN service that offers a wide range of benefits to its users. Some of the key features include:

Military Grade Encryption: Atlas VPN uses AES-256 encryption, which is considered to be military grade and virtually impossible to crack. This ensures that all data transmitted through the VPN is fully encrypted and secure.

Kill Switch: Atlas VPN includes a kill switch feature that automatically disconnects your internet connection if the VPN connection is lost. This prevents any data from being leaked without the VPN being active.

DNS Leak Protection: Atlas VPN blocks DNS leaks, which occur when your device sends DNS queries to your ISP rather than the VPN server. This helps keep your online activity private and secure.

No-logs Policy: The system does not collect any information about the user’s actions, DNS queries, or other data that could be linked to the user or other users. The system is programmed to respect the user’s privacy.

Exceptional Location Detector: It’s as simple as tapping the “Connect” button. Atlas VPN selects the best server for you based on distance, download speed, and latency.

Multihop VPN: It tunnels your connection across many rotating VPN sites, hiding your web traffic behind various levels of secrecy.

Unlimited Devices: Atlas VPN allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices to the VPN simultaneously, making it easy to protect all of your devices with a single subscription.

Server Locations: Atlas VPN operates more than 1000 servers in 43 countries worldwide, giving you plenty of options to choose from depending on your location and streaming needs.

Streaming Apps: Atlas VPN works with popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, letting you stream content from anywhere in the world.

Customer Support: Atlas VPN offers top-notch customer support via email, chat, and phone, making it easy to get help whenever you need it.

Split Tunneling: This feature lets you decide how much of your internet traffic goes through the VPN. It can be useful if you need access to websites blocked by the VPN.

Is Atlas VPN Free?

Atlas VPN offers both unlimited free options and premium-paid plans with a 30-day free trial.

Users with a free subscription can enjoy unlimited bandwidth, access to three VPN server locations (Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and New York), and connect to two VPN servers at the same time. But all free subscribers are now limited to 5GB of monthly usage.

Premium subscribers, on the other hand, get a free trial period that allows them to try out its core features without committing to a paid subscription. This is a great option for individuals who wish to assess whether the VPN meets their needs before investing money.

Atlas VPN Price

Atlas VPN currently offers a range of plans to suit your needs. These include a free version, a one-month plan for $11.99, a one-year plan for $4.08, and a two-year plan for $1.83.

All premium plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee and unlimited device usage. You’ll get access to a full server list, WireGuard encryption, 24/7 support, UHD streaming, and no ads.

You can pay using various methods, like credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay, and crypto. Please always check its website to get its latest pricing.

Pros and Cons of Atlas VPN

Let’s take a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of Atlas VPN:

Pros

Strong Security: Atlas VPN uses state-of-the-art encryption methods like IKEv2 and WireGuard to protect user data and maintain privacy.

High-speed Performance: Atlas VPN offers fast and reliable connections, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and downloading large files.

Extensive Server Coverage: Atlas VPN has a vast network of more than 1000 servers located in over 42 countries around the world, providing users with numerous options for connecting to the internet securely.

User-friendly Interface: The Atlas VPN client is simple to use and intuitive, making it accessible to both technical and non-technical users.

No Logging Policy: Atlas VPN follows a strict no-logging policy, meaning they do not collect or store any user data, including browsing history or login credentials.

Cons

No Stealth VPN: This is a type of VPN that masks VPN traffic as regular web traffic to evade detection by network administrators or firewalls. It’s great to avoid censorship in some countries.

Lack of Dedicated IP Address: While Atlas VPN assigns each user a random IP address upon connection, this means that users cannot request a specific IP address or hostname.

Limited Customer Support: Although Atlas VPN provides 24/7 live chat support, their customer support team may not always respond promptly or thoroughly address user questions.

Atlas VPN Alternatives

Curious about how Atlas VPN compares to other leading VPN providers? Let’s make a head-to-head comparison.

Atlas VPN vs ExpressVPN

Check out the unique features, pricing plans, and overall performance to help you decide which one best suits your needs. Here’s a table comparing the two VPNs:

Feature Atlas VPN ExpressVPN Price Starts at $1.83/mo Starts at $6.67/mo Number of Servers Over 1000 Over 3,000 Server Locations 42 Countries 94+ Countries Encryption AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20-Poly1305 256-bit AES Protocols IPSec/IKEv2 and WireGuard Lightway, OpenVPN, L2TP, and IKEv2 Simultaneous Connections Unlimited Unlimited Devices Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, Firefox, Routers Customer Support Live Chat, Email, Knowledge Base Live Chat, Email, Comprehensive FAQ Section No Logging Policy Yes Yes Money Back Guarantee 30 Days 30 Days

Atlas VPN vs NordVPN

Let’s delve into their distinct features, pricing strategies, and overall performance to guide you in selecting the ideal VPN provider for your demands. Check out the following comparison table:

Feature AtlasVPN NordVPN Price Starts at $1.83/mo Starts at $3.19/mo Number of Servers Over 1,000 Over 5,000 Server Locations 42 Countries 60+ Countries Encryption AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20-Poly1305 AES-256-CBC and ChaCha20-Poly1305 Protocols IPSec/IKEv2 and WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPsec, WireGuard (NordLynx) Simultaneous Connections Unlimited 6 Devices Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, Firefox, Routers Customer Support Live Chat, Email, Knowledge Base Knowledge base, FAQs, email, 24/7 live chat No Logging Policy Yes Yes Money Back Guarantee 30 Days 30 Days

Atlas VPN vs Surfshark

Examine the various features, pricing models, and overall performance to help you choose the appropriate VPN solution for your needs. Refer to the following table directly comparing the two VPNs:

Feature AtlasVPN Surfshark Price Starts at $1.83/mo Starts at $2.30/mo Number of Servers Over 1000 Over 3,200 Server Locations 42 Countries 100+ Countries Encryption AES-256-GCM and ChaCha20-Poly1305 256-bit AES Protocols IPSec/IKEv2 and WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard Simultaneous Connections Unlimited Unlimited Devices Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Amazon Fire TV Customer Support Live Chat, Email, Knowledge Base Live Chat, Email, Knowledge Base No Logging Policy Yes Yes Money Back Guarantee 30 Days 30 Days

Is Atlas VPN Worth It?

Atlas VPN is laudable for its affordability, speed, and simplicity. Its user-friendly apps can be installed on many devices, and it’s great for unblocking Netflix and other streaming platforms.

I appreciate the security features, like its military-grade encryption and DNS leak protection, although split tunneling is only available on Android. Also, adding a Stealth VPN feature would enhance its capabilities.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the free version is impressive, allowing users to test the service risk-free (without Netflix unlocking). Now that it has been acquired by Nord Security, it appears Atlas VPN has a promising future ahead.

FAQs

Is Atlas VPN no longer free? While Atlas VPN does offer a free version, it may have limitations compared to the premium version. Does Atlas VPN unblock Netflix? Yes, Atlas VPN can help you unblock Netflix content in regions where it is restricted Does Atlas VPN hide your IP? Yes, Atlas VPN is designed to hide your IP address, enhancing your online privacy and security. Who owns Atlas VPN? Atlas VPN has been acquired by Nord Security, the owner of Nord VPN, from Atlas Cybersecurity, a London-based company.

