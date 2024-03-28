Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (2024)

Microwave Peanut Brittle. A super easy and fuss free recipe. Perfect for the holidays and great for making ahead. Give as gifts or have all to yourself!
Microwave Peanut Brittle is such a lovely easy recipe and great for making at Christmas time or Thanksgiving. It doesn't take long to make and you could also make up a batch and wrap for gifts too!
Why not tie a pretty colored ribbon around a bag, add a gift tag and give to friends or family as a present! I'm sure they'll love this little candy treat!
Here's a photo of some of my Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies I wrapped up and tied with some Christmas ribbon, so you get the idea!
This recipe really is very easy and fuss-free and perfect for making ahead. You can also swap the peanuts for some other nuts, such as cashews or macadamia nuts. Just experiment with what nuts you fancy and enjoy!
Microwave Peanut Brittle is an old recipe shared by Vickie Harpel Butler.
Vickie says the original recipe came with the instruction book on her Sharp Carousel Microwave in 1981. Whilst the microwave itself has long gone now, the recipe still remains a family favorite with Vickie and every Christmas, Vickie makes her Microwave Peanut Brittle.
It's certainly a very popular recipe and has been made year after year, and is very much loved.
We've got lots of Sweet Treats, Cookies and Candies, perfect for the holidays so please do take a look after you've saved this recipe!
So let's get right to the recipe and see how we make this Microwave Peanut Brittle.
Prep Time
5 Minutes
Cook Time
10 Minutes
Serves
9 x 13 Pan
Ingredients
1 cup sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
Dash salt
1-½ cups shelled raw peanuts
1 Tablespoon butter
1-½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Instructions:
1. Heavily butter a baking dish that has been covered with foil. **If you can't get microwave-safe foil, use parchment paper
2. Combine sugar, corn syrup, and salt in a 9 Inch square casserole dish then stir in the peanuts.
**Please note, if the dish is too large for your microwave, you can make this in batches with a dish that suits the capacity of your microwave.
3. Microwave at 100% until light brown, 8-10 minutes, stirring once or twice throughout cooking time. May take longer depending upon your microwave.
4. Stir in remaining ingredients until light and foamy. Quickly spread on greased foil in pan. Spread as thinly as possible for brittle candy.
5. Cool then break into pieces and store in an airtight container.
We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our post. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!
