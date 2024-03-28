Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (2024)

Microwave Peanut Brittle. A super easy and fuss free recipe. Perfect for the holidays and great for making ahead. Give as gifts or have all to yourself!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (1)

Microwave Peanut Brittle is such a lovely easy recipe and great for making at Christmas time or Thanksgiving. It doesn't take long to make and you could also make up a batch and wrap for gifts too!

Why not tie a pretty colored ribbon around a bag, add a gift tag and give to friends or family as a present! I'm sure they'll love this little candy treat!

Here's a photo of some of my Cranberry and White Chocolate Cookies I wrapped up and tied with some Christmas ribbon, so you get the idea!

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, checkPrivacy Policy.

This recipe really is very easy and fuss-free and perfect for making ahead. You can also swap the peanuts for some other nuts, such as cashews or macadamia nuts. Just experiment with what nuts you fancy and enjoy!

Microwave Peanut Brittle is an old recipe shared by Vickie Harpel Butler.

Vickie says the original recipe came with the instruction book on her Sharp Carousel Microwave in 1981. Whilst the microwave itself has long gone now, the recipe still remains a family favorite with Vickie and every Christmas, Vickie makes her Microwave Peanut Brittle.

It's certainly a very popular recipe and has been made year after year, and is very much loved.

We've got lots of Sweet Treats, Cookies and Candies, perfect for the holidays so please do take a look after you've saved this recipe!

So let's get right to the recipe and see how we make this Microwave Peanut Brittle.

Table of Contents 📋 hide

1) Prep Time

2) Cook Time

3) Serves

4) Ingredients

5) Instructions:

6) Recipe Card

7) Microwave Peanut Brittle

8) Delicious Sweet Snacks for Christmas

Prep Time

5 Minutes

Cook Time

10 Minutes

Serves

9 x 13 Pan

Ingredients

1 cup sugar
½ cup light corn syrup
Dash salt
1-½ cups shelled raw peanuts
1 Tablespoon butter
1-½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

1. Heavily butter a baking dish that has been covered with foil. **If you can't get microwave-safe foil, use parchment paper

2. Combine sugar, corn syrup, and salt in a 9 Inch square casserole dish then stir in the peanuts.

**Please note, if the dish is too large for your microwave, you can make this in batches with a dish that suits the capacity of your microwave.

3. Microwave at 100% until light brown, 8-10 minutes, stirring once or twice throughout cooking time. May take longer depending upon your microwave.

4. Stir in remaining ingredients until light and foamy. Quickly spread on greased foil in pan. Spread as thinly as possible for brittle candy.

5. Cool then break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

We'd love to hear from you and what you thought of our post. Did you make any changes or add some other goodies? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for reading and happy cooking!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (3)

Recipe Card

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (4)

Microwave Peanut Brittle

Yield: 30

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 15 minutes

Microwave Peanut Brittle. A super easy and fuss free recipe. Perfect for the holidays and great for making ahead. Give as gifts or have all to yourself!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup light corn syrup
  • Dash salt
  • ½ cups shelled raw peanuts
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1-½ teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

  1. Heavily butter a baking dish that has been covered with foil. **If you can't get microwave safe foil, use parchment paper
  2. Combine sugar, corn syrup and salt in a 9 Inch square casserole dish then stir in peanuts.

**Please note, if the dish is too large for your microwave, you can make this in batches with a dish that suits the capacity of your microwave.

  1. Microwave at 100% until light brown, 8-10 minutes, stirring once or twice throughout cooking time. May take longer depending upon your microwave.
  2. Stir in remaining ingredients until light and foamy. Quickly spread on greased foil in pan. Spread as thinly as possible for brittle candy.
  3. Cool then break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

Recommended Products

As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 30Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 51Total Fat: 1gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 1mgSodium: 96mgCarbohydrates: 11gFiber: 0gSugar: 11gProtein: 0g

Delicious Sweet Snacks for Christmas

Here's a selection of delicious Sweet Snacks for Christmas and Thanksgiving

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (7)

Pecan Caramel Monkey Bread

Pecan Caramel Monkey Bread, Easy recipe for how to make it. Sticky caramel-coated pieces of bread with a sprinkling of chocolate chips & pecan nuts baked in a bundt pan. A great pull-apart bread recipe using store-bought biscuits.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (8)

Mini Almond Pastries

Mini Almond Pastries.
These Mini Almond Pastries have a deliciously smooth, sweet, almond paste filling and are wrapped in crispy, light puff pastry. Quick and easy to make, and perfect for a tea time treat.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (9)

Scotcheroos

Scotcheroos, an easy no-bake cereal bar similar to rice krispie treats. Peanut butter, chocolate & butterscotch with a chocolate butterscotch topping. A chewy, soft, and crispy treat

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (10)

Sesame Brown Sugar French Palmier Cookies

Easy Sesame Brown Sugar French Palmier Cookies, AKA Elephant Ears. These are a very easy to make crispy puff pastry cookie, filled with sesame seeds and brown sugar. Great for the holidays!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (11)

Pani Popo (Samoan Coconut Bread Rolls)

Pani Popo (Samoan Coconut Bread Rolls).
Pani Popo are deliciously soft, fluffy Samoan coconut bread buns, baked in a sweet and thick coconut sauce. Sticky soft bread rolls, ideal for breakfast, dessert or as a snack

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (12)

Honey Bun Cupcakes with Honey Buttercream Frosting

Honey Bun Cupcakes are lovely and soft with great flavors of cinnamon and brown sugar and topped with a homemade honey buttercream frosting

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (13)

Mini Donut Balls

Mini Donut Balls.
Delicious homemade mini donut balls, rolled in cinnamon and sugar, using a poolish starter to give tender and flavorful dough. Easy recipe and great for parties

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (14)

Easy English Tiffin

Easy English Tiffin is a delicious no-bake British colonial recipe, made of chocolate, crushed cookies, syrup, and raisins, often served at English afternoon tea.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (15)

Easy Honey Baklava

Easy Honey Baklava. Baklava is a Middle Eastern classic sweet treat, filled with a variety of nuts, honey, citrus, and spices, between layers of crunchy phyllo pastry. Ideal for serving at parties, or to have as a snack. An easy and simple recipe for the best baklava!

See Also
31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Veganuary

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (16)

Honey Roasted Nuts

Honey Roasted Nuts, a delicious easy snack, perfect for parties and gifts too! Seasoned with honey and cinnamon and a pinch of salt.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (17)

Easy Chocolate Truffles

Easy Chocolate Truffles. Creamy, rich homemade chocolate truffles are easy to make and perfect for gifts.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (18)

Cappuccino Chocolate Truffles

Cappuccino Chocolate Truffles. Creamy, rich chocolate and coffee-flavored homemade truffles are easy to make and perfect for gifts.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (19)

Almond Pastries

Almond Pastries. A perfect treat to have with a cup of tea!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (20)

Orange Chocolate Truffles

Orange Chocolate Truffles, luxuriously creamy and decadent, these are easy to make and perfect for gifts and parties!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (21)

Mini Homemade Pecan Pies

Mini Homemade Pecan Pies. Delicious individual mini pies all made from scratch and super easy too

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (22)

German Star Cookies

German Star Cookies, also known as Zimtsterne Cinnamon Cookies are a wonderful cookie for Christmas. They're crisp, chewy and spiced with all things nice! Naturally Gluten - Free too!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (23)

Coconut and Rum White Chocolate Truffles

Coconut and Rum White Chocolate Truffles, luxuriously creamy and decadent, these are easy to make and perfect for gifts and parties!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (24)

Bacon Crack

Bacon Crack. A.K.A Bacon Saltine Cracker Candy.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (25)

Christmas Crack

Christmas Crack. If you've never tried this you're missing out! Really easy recipe and always a hit at home!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (26)

Irish Cream Chocolate Bark

Irish Cream Chocolate Bark! A delicious chocolate treat loaded with cranberries, cookies and honey spiced nuts. Perfect for the holidays and great for gifts.

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (27)

Cream Filled Brandy Snaps

Cream Filled Brandy Snaps - A wonderful cookie type treat, oddly enough, with no brandy! One is never enough so be sure to make plenty!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (28)

Easy Chocolate Party Pretzels

Easy Chocolate Party Pretzels are a great snack made up of delicious crunchy salted pretzels and a variety of chocolate. Once you start eating these you can't stop!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (29)

Florentine Cookies

Florentine Cookies are a wonderful cookie type treat, with delicious nuts & fruit and coated on one side with white or dark or milk chocolate. Easy recipe!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (30)

Salted Caramel Cashew Nut Popcorn

Salted Caramel Cashew Nut Popcorn.
A delicious combination of salt and caramel coating homemade popcorn. Easy recipe for popping corn

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (31)

White Chocolate Peanut Clusters

White Chocolate Peanut Clusters! These little chocolate bites are quick and easy to make. You can also add raisins, your favorite nuts, cranberries, whatever you like! You choose!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (32)

Chocolate Nut Fudge

Nanny's Chocolate Nut Fudge. A tried and true family recipe and great for gifts! Use a cookie cutter to make pretty shapes too!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (33)

Homemade Lemon Mints - Like Altoids

Homemade Lemon Mints are just like the famous Altoid mints, and have a curiously strong flavor. Easy and fun to make little candies!

Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (34)

Homemade Cinnamon Mints - Like Altoids

Homemade Cinnamon Mints are just like the famous Altoid mints, and have a curiously strong flavor. Easy and fun to make little candies!

See Also
Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - ElaveganEasy Bee Sting Cake RecipeHomemade Copycat Texas Roadhouse Butter (Online Recipe) - The Food HussyCajun Remoulade Sauce Recipe
Microwave Peanut Brittle,Easy microwave candy recipe (2024)
Top Articles
6 Brussels Sprouts Recipes Even Your Kids Will Eat
Yotam Ottolenghi’s pork recipes
How do you calculate tax withholding?
What is the lowest mortgage rate in history?
Latest Posts
20 Healthy Easy Dinner Recipes
Recipe—Sweet Potato Burritos
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5632

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.