Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read ourdisclosure policy.

Jump to RecipeSave Recipe -

Colcannon is a traditional Irish mashed potato dish with cabbage that also happens to be a hearty, comfort food classic in Ireland. If you love mashed potatoes and cabbage, this is a simple-to make-dish you will want to try. It makes the perfect side dish for St. Patrick’s Day, or just because!



Want to save this recipe? Enter your email, and we’ll send it to your inbox.Plus, you’ll get delicious new recipes from us every Friday!

Colcannon is a year-round staple, although it also makes special appearances at holidays, including St. Patrick’s Day, and most especially at Halloween where sneaky chefs conceal lucky charms or coins within its body.

Traditionally, Colcannon incorporates cabbage or kale into the mashed potatoes.

So loved is Colcannon that it has inspired a traditional Irish song by its own name or by the name, “The Skillet Pot,” and has been recorded by many artists. LYRICS “Did you ever eat Colcannon, made from lovely pickled cream?

With the greens and scallions mingled like a picture in a dream.

Did you ever make a hole on top to hold the melting flake

Of the creamy, flavoured butter that your mother used to make?” The chorus: “Yes you did, so you did, so did he and so did I.

And the more I think about it sure the nearer I’m to cry.

Oh, wasn’t it the happy days when troubles we had not,

And our mothers made Colcannon in the little skillet pot.” Click here to hear Mary Black sing this tune onYouTube.

Frequently Asked Questions

More Recipes You May Also Enjoy

Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage with Potatoes

Authentic Creamy Irish Seafood Chowder Recipe

Easy Baked Salmon with Creamy Dill Sauce

Dark Irish Brown Soda Bread with Molasses

Easy Irish Scones Recipe with Buttermilk

SAVE THIS AND PIN IT FOR LATER! Make sure you don’t lose track of this recipe by pinning it for later! If you are not already, you can follow me onPinterest, as well as keep up with me onFacebook,Instagram,andYouTube. If you make this recipe, I would also love it if you’d tag me in your photos and leave a star rating below!

Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe Colcannon is a traditional Irish mashed potato dish, and is a hearty and comfort food classic in Ireland. 5 from 2 votes Print Pin Save Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 -6 servings Author: Stephanie Wilson Equipment Lodge Enamel 6-Quart Dutch Oven Ingredients ▢ 4 russet potatoes Yukon Gold potatoes work well too

▢ 3 tablespoons butter

▢ 2/3 cup whole milk or half and half

▢ 1/2 small green cabbage or small bunch kale shredded

▢ 4 scallions sliced diagonally

▢ salt and pepper to taste Instructions Peel the potatoes and cut them into large chunks and place into a large saucepan. Cover with water and add salt. Bring the potatoes to a boil and then reduce to a simmer and allow to cook about 15 or 20 minutes or until fork tender.

Remove potatoes from the simmering water and put into a bowl, and add the shredded cabbage and scallions to the simmering water. Allow it to simmer for 1 to 2 minutes, or until tender. See Also 31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Veganuary

Meanwhile, mash potatoes with a hand masher, add salt, pepper (to taste), butter and milk until desired consistency. Then add drained cabbage or kale and scallions. Stir well until light and fluffy. Serve immediately. Nutrition Calories: 263kcal | Carbohydrates: 39g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.5g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.3g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 116mg | Potassium: 1005mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 563IU | Vitamin C: 77mg | Calcium: 127mg | Iron: 2mg Nutritional information is only an estimate. The accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe on this site is not guaranteed. Tried this recipe? Pin it Today!Follow me on Pinterest for more and use the "Pin" button at the top of the recipe card. Course: Sides Cuisine: Irish Keyword: colcannon, colcannon recipe, Irish Colcannon, potatoes and cabbage