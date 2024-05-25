Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (2024)

Table of Contents
Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Without Cashews! Only A Few Ingredients How To Make Vegan Cheese Sauce Not Only For Vegans Perfect For Nachos, Pizza, Gratin And More This easy vegan cheese sauce is: Make This Vegan Cheese Sauce Today Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Ingredients Instructions Notes Video Of The Recipe FAQs

By Ela on | 968 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

4.93 from 426 votes

Easy vegan cheese sauce with minimal ingredients and ready in 3 minutes! A super simple and nut-free plant-based recipe which requires only a handful of ingredients. This vegan queso is perfect for pizza, nachos, Mac and Cheese, burgers, pasta bake, toast, and more savory recipes. The sauce doesn’t contain cashews!

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (1)Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Without Cashews!

This is probably the easiest homemade vegan cheese sauce ever! It might change your life, it changed mine, I am not kidding. Coconut milk, tapioca flour, nutritional yeast flakes, water, and salt – these are the ingredients which you will need to make this delicious sauce.

Since most people have water and salt at home, all you need to buy is coconut milk, tapioca flour, and nutritional yeast flakes. But maybe you already have these ingredients at home as well. So let’s start to make this easy recipe, it will be done in 3 minutes!

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (2)Only A Few Ingredients

I know there are tons of vegan cheese sauce recipes out there, but most of them contain cashews + many more ingredients and require longer preparation time. This cashew-free cheese sauce contains only a handful of ingredients and is ready in 3 minutes.

How To Make Vegan Cheese Sauce

You just need to put all the ingredients into a saucepan, bring the mixture to a boil and that’s it! You don’t even need a blender or food processor. No cooking of veggies, no soaking of cashews. It seriously couldn’t be easier than that.

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (3)Not Only For Vegans

This recipe is not only amazing for vegans. I served it also to vegetarians and meat eaters and everyone loved the taste AND texture of this vegan cheese sauce. The tapioca flour (which is also called tapioca starch) makes this recipe so special because it adds the amazing elasticity to the sauce. It makes the sauce stretchy and even reminds of real cheese. Nutritional yeast is an important ingredient for the taste because it adds a cheesy flavor. The spices are up to you, but I love to add some garlic and onion powder, and also a pinch of smoked paprika.

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (4)Perfect For Nachos, Pizza, Gratin And More

You can use this vegan sauce for any savory recipe which requires cheese. Whether it is pizza, nachos, gratin, pasta, or any other plant-based recipe. Sometimes when I am too lazy to make my Mac and Cheese recipe I will simply make this 3-minute cheese sauce and pour it over my cooked pasta and my dinner is served in just a few minutes. I have included some pictures of different dishes which I made using this cheese sauce recipe.

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (5)This easy vegan cheese sauce is:

  • Plant-based
  • Gluten free
  • Oil-free
  • Dairy-free
  • Nut-free (no Cashews!)
  • Paleo-friendly
  • Easy to make in a few minutes

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (6)Make This Vegan Cheese Sauce Today

I made this cheeze sauce probably 100 times already because I use it in almost all of my savory recipes lol. I just love simple recipes which require only a few ingredients and this easy sauce recipe is one of them. So don’t wait any longer and make it NOW. I am sure you will love it as well.

Tapioca flour can be bought in every Asia shop or big supermarkets or simply ordered online. Same goes for nutritional yeast flakes. Check the Recipe Notes for a tapioca flour substitute.

Should you recreate this vegan nacho cheese sauce, please leave a comment below and don’t forget to tag me in your Instagram or Facebook post with @elaveganand #elavegan because I love to see your recreations.

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (7)

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (9)

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce

Author: Michaela Vais

Easy vegan cheese sauce, ready in 3 minutes! A super simple and nut-free plant-based recipe which requires only a handful of ingredients. This vegan queso is perfect for pizza, nachos, Mac and Cheese, burgers, pasta bake, toast, and more savory recipes. The sauce doesn't contain cashews!

4.93 from 426 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Course Side Dish

Cuisine vegan

Servings 3

Calories 148 kcal

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Put all ingredients into a saucepan and stir with a whisk. Once everything is combined, turn on the heat and bring the mixture to a boil while stirring constantly.

  • Let simmer on low to medium heat for about one minute until the sauce is stretchy.

  • Enjoy this vegan cheese sauce with nachos, on pizza, over pasta, and many other savory dishes! Please read the recipe notes below.

Notes

Video Of The Recipe

  • Thickness: If the cheese sauce turns out too thick, just add more coconut milk or any other plant-based milk (or water), up to 1 cup.
  • Coconut milk: I use coconut milk that contains 17% fat. In case you don't like the taste of coconut milk, you can use a different plant-based milk instead, e.g. almond milk, cashew milk, etc. The higher the fat content of the milk, the better will be the taste of the vegan cheese sauce.
  • Tapioca flour: Tapioca flour/starch can be bought in every Asia store or larger grocery stores or simply ordered online.
  • Tapioca substitute: Two readers (thanks, Brooklyn and Nichola) commented that arrowroot flour (also known as arrowroot powder or arrowroot starch) is a great substitute for tapioca flour/starch.
  • Cornstarch: You could use cornstarch instead of tapioca flour, but the result won’t be as good (stretchy) as with tapioca flour. It will still taste ok!
  • How to store: You can store the sauce in the fridge for up to 2 days, but it will change the texture. Reheat with a splash of dairy-free milk. It tastes best freshly made.
  • FAQ: "My cheese sauce didn't turn out yellow. What did I do wrong...?" Answer: Some nutritional yeast brands enrich their products with lots of B-vitamins. The nutritional yeast flakeswhich I ordered from Amazon contain B-vitamins and are therefore yellow. When I use 3 tbsp, the cheese sauce turns out pretty yellow, but when I use less (e.g. just 1 tbsp) the color is just light yellowish." You can also add a pinch of turmeric powder.

Other recipes: Check out my other "cheesy" recipes that I made with this sauce:

  • Vegan Quesadillas
  • Vegan Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
  • Vegan Pasta Bake

You might also like this Vegan Fondue. And if you prefer a firm cheese, make sure to check out my sliceable Vegan Cheese Recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce

Serving Size

72 g

Amount per Serving

See Also
Cajun Remoulade Sauce Recipe

Calories

148

% Daily Value*

Fat

10.8

g

17

%

Saturated Fat

9.3

g

47

%

Carbohydrates

10.4

g

3

%

Fiber

2.2

g

9

%

Sugar

2.3

g

3

%

Protein

3.9

g

8

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Nutrition information is an estimate and has been calculated automatically

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (10) Simple and Delicious Vegan Cookbook by ElaVeganCLICK HERE to order!

If you are using Pinterest, feel free to pin the following photo:

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (11)

Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe | Ready In 3 Minutes! - Elavegan (2024)

FAQs

How do you make cheese sauce that doesn't split? ›

For Smooth, Stable Cheese Sauces, Cornstarch and Evaporated Milk Are Your Friends. How to make a stable emulsion of melted cheese using two basic pantry staples.

View More
What are the ingredients in vegan cheese? ›

Vegan cheese is usually made from soy, nuts, vegetable oils, and various other natural ingredients like peas or arrowroot. Vegan cheese is seen as a healthier alternative to cheese by some, and may reduce your risk of heart disease due to its lower content of fat.

Get More Info Here
How to make a Delia cheese sauce? ›

Method. When you're ready to make the sauce, put the milk in a saucepan. Then simply add the sauce flour, butter and seasoning and bring everything gradually up to simmering point over a medium heat, whisking continuously with a balloon whisk, until the sauce has thickened and becomes smooth and glossy.

Discover More Details
How do you keep cheese sauce gooey? ›

Cheese sauce can be kept from congealing by applying enough heat to keep it semi-liquid but not enough to scorch it or dry it out. A candle or an electric heat source can be used for this. A fondue pot is one type of vessel commonly used for the process.

View Details
How do you keep cheese sauce creamy? ›

Starch (such as all-purpose flour, cornstarch, or potato flour) will keep the cheese from curdling. If using all-purpose flour, add it to the mixture before the cheese; it needs to be cooked for a few minutes to remove the starchy taste.

Discover More Details
Can you use evaporated milk to make cheese? ›

I've made mozzarella from scratch using dried milk (using rennet) in the past and I've made ricotta cheese using evaporated milk. (And yes, I also have freeze dried mozzarella cheese in my storage.)

Learn More
What are three dominant ingredients in vegan cheese? ›

What Ingredients Are in Vegan Cheese? Vegan cheeses are 100% animal-free and made using vegetable proteins. Usually, they're made from soy; nuts, such as cashews and macadamias; and vegetable oils, such as coconut oil. You can also find cheeses that derive from agar, tapioca, peas and arrowroot.

Keep Reading
What is a good vegan cheese? ›

Shredded Cheeses
  • Chao Creamery Vegan Shreds: This is our go-to vegan cheese for grilled cheese sandwiches. ...
  • Parmela Creamery Shreds: This aged shredded cheddar-style cheese is made from cashew milk and melts well. ...
  • Violife Shreds: Violife has both mozzarella and cheddar shreds.
Jul 19, 2023

Learn More Now
Which cheese is most vegan? ›

You may be asking yourself, what types of cheese can I eat? Vegans can eat cheese that is comprised of plant-based ingredients like soybeans, peas, cashews, coconut, or almonds. The most common types of vegan cheeses are cheddar, gouda, parmesan, mozzarella, and cream cheese that can be found in non-dairy forms.

Show Me More
What is three cheese sauce made of? ›

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes In Tomato Juice, Sugar, Contains Less Than 1% Of: Salt, Canola Oil, Granular Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Ricotta Cheese (Milk, Whey, Distilled Vinegar, Salt), Spices, Citric Acid, Whey, Basil, Concentrated Parmesan Cheese Paste (Parmesan Cheese [Milk, ...

Learn More Now

What is a broken cheese sauce? ›

A broken sauce is generally caused by the separation of sauces into two components: a watery liquid and an oily film on top. This happens when there's too much fat or liquid in the mixture. This can happen when there are not enough emulsifiers (which help keep your ingredients together).

Learn More
Why won t my cheese sauce melt? ›

Why won't my cheese melt? There are many reasons, but the biggest is the moisture content. The moisture content of the cheese has a great effect on the melting process. Cheese that contains higher amounts of fat will melt better than one that doesn't.

Read More
Why does my cheese sauce keep clumping? ›

Why is your parmesan cheese turning in to a clump of cheese in your cream sauce? - Quora. It's most likely because the sauce is too hot at the point at which you're adding cheese. Make sure the heat is relatively low, and add the cheese a little at a time while stirring gently.

Discover More
How to make a cheese sauce that isn't gritty? ›

There's a way to save gritty cheese sauces, and you likely already have it in your fridge: lemon juice. A squirt of lemon comes to the rescue of ruined sauces in a pinch. All you have to do is cool the broken sauce, add a tablespoon of lemon juice (or white wine, if you don't mind the flavor), and whisk vigorously.

Get More Info
Why does my cheese sauce keep splitting? ›

This happens when there's too much fat or liquid in the mixture. This can happen when there are not enough emulsifiers (which help keep your ingredients together). Sauces are usually made from multiple ingredients that include both oil and water. Oils and water will naturally separate.

View More
Why does my sauce split when I add cheese? ›

It is most likely that it is the cheese in the sauces that is causing the sauces to curdle, or split. In particular some types of Cheddar cheese can let out a fair amount of oil during cooking at higher temperatures and this won't mix very well with the sauce in the dish.

Discover More Details
How do you keep homemade sauce from separating? ›

Work over consistent heat––sometimes a big jump in temperature can cause the emulsion to break and separate. While cooking, keeping the heat low and slow can keep your sauce happy and together! Add a little fat back––a classic emulsified sauce is typically a 1:1 ratio of fat to liquid!

Read On
How to make cheese sauce come together? ›

You can try a few slices of the cheese singles or some evaporated milk, or both. They contain emulsifiers that can bring back a split sauce.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
10 Best Portable DAC/Amps - Great for iPhone and Android [2023]
MATTI® Waterdichte laptoptas - Laptop sleeve - 15.6 Inch - Extra bescherming - (Zwart) | bol
Best Pizza In Massena
Locations - Alabama ONE
Latest Posts
Best headphone amplifiers 2024: boost your personal listening
Slow-cooked beef ragout recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine
Article information

Author: Annamae Dooley

Last Updated:

Views: 6289

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Annamae Dooley

Birthday: 2001-07-26

Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

Phone: +9316045904039

Job: Future Coordinator

Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.