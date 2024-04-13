32 Easy Recipes for Leftover Ham - Budgeting for Bliss (2024)

Looking for recipes to use up your leftover ham? These 32 Easy Recipes for Leftover Holiday Ham are the best way to stretch your grocery budget and make simple meals your whole family will enjoy.

Ham is a great option for holiday meals because of how simple it is to prepare and how many people it will feed. Since most hams come pre-cooked, it makes the prep work even easier.

But, as great as ham is as the main dish for your holiday meal, it’s the leftovers that many people look forward to the most. Leftover holiday ham is probably one of the best parts of the meal because of all the delicious recipes that can be put to use afterward.

These simple leftover ham recipes are the perfect inspiration for breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. You will find salad, sandwiches, soup, and casserole ideas. Your family is sure to discover something that they will love in this list of 32 Easy Leftover Holiday Ham Recipes.

A Quick Tip-You can find ham at a great price through the holiday season. This is the perfect time to stock up to stretch your food budget to help you save on your grocery bill.

Best tips for using Leftover Holiday Ham

How long can leftover ham be stored in the fridge?

Ham can be stored in the fridge for 3-5 days as long as it’s kept in an airtight container or a plastic storage bag.

Can you freeze leftover ham?

Yes, if you are unable to use it all before the 5 days are up. Then, put it in a freezer bag and toss it into the freezer so it doesn’t go to waste. It can last up to 3 months.

Don’t forget to save the ham bone and use it for soups. You can also freeze it to use at a later time.

32 Easy Recipes for Leftover Holiday Ham

Breakfast

Breakfast is one of the best ways to use up leftover holiday ham. There are so many easy and quick options for breakfast. The best part is that you can make up a large batch and freeze it for later.

Omelet

Omelets are so versatile and can be made with anything you have on hand. Grab some eggs, ham, cheese, onions, and peppers to make yourself a Denver omelet.

Breakfast Pizza

We love breakfast pizza. The first time we ever had it was at Disney World and once we got home, we decided to make our own version. You can buy the pre-made crust to make it easier if you prefer. However, I like to use frozen bread dough for my pizza crust. ( I just let it thaw overnight).

Then, just combine scrambled eggs with your leftover holiday ham and spread on the dough. Sprinkle with your favorite cheese and bake at 425° for 8-10 minutes. (If the dough is already precooked it shouldn’t take more than 5-6 minutes to melt the cheese).

Egg Bagel Sandwiches

These are so simple and delicious. Just fry an egg, melt cheese over the top, and add a warmed piece of leftover ham to a toasted bagel.

If you are making these for a crowd or want to freeze them for later, you can whisk together a dozen eggs, pour them into a greased 9×13 inch pan, and bake at 350° for 20-30 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Once eggs are cooled, cut into squares and place on bagels with ham and cheese.

If you want to freeze them, you can wrap them individually in aluminum foil and place them in a freezer bag. When reheating using a toaster oven or the oven is best (350° for 10-12 minutes) because the microwave will make them soggy.

Egg, Ham, and Cheese Muffins

A quick and tasty meal that everyone seems to enjoy. These are made exactly like our egg bagel sandwiches, we just use english muffins instead. These make a great freezer breakfast meal to enjoy on those busy weekday mornings.

(Homemade Interest)

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast burritos are simple to make and are a great freezer meal if you are trying to make your leftover holiday ham stretch. All you need to do is scramble some eggs with shredded cheddar cheese and diced ham. Put a small amount in a flour tortilla shell and wrap up.

To freeze, wrap burritos in aluminum foil and place them into a freezer bag. When you want to reheat them, take them out of the aluminum foil and wrap them in a paper towel, and microwave for a couple of minutes until heated through.

Breakfast Crunch wrap

We make breakfast crunch wraps exactly like our breakfast burritos except instead of rolling them up we fold them in a square.

We place the scrambled egg, cheese, and ham in the middle of a tortilla shell and start by folding the side closest to you toward the center. Then, just keep folding around the center until eventually when you turn it over it’s square.

Put it in a warm skillet, folded side down until brown. Turn over and brown the other side. Serve with salsa and sour cream

Egg, Ham, and Cheese Crunch wrap

Grilled Egg, Ham, and Cheese Sandwich

My son loves cooking breakfast sandwiches and came up with this recipe one day while making breakfast. Since he isn’t a huge fan of English muffins, he likes to make his egg, ham, and cheese sandwiches with bread.

He decided to combine a grilled cheese sandwich with an egg, ham, and, cheese breakfast sandwich and its perfection.

It’s as easy as frying an egg (he adds garlic powder, Italian seasonings, salt, and pepper). He adds the cooked egg, to two slices of bread, cheese, and ham then cooks it like a grilled cheese sandwich in a warm skillet.

A few more hearty breakfast recipes for leftover holiday ham:

(Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom)

(Flavor the Moments)

See Also Leftover Donut Bread Pudding Recipe - These Old Cookbooks

(Happy Brown House)

(Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen)

Lunch

Chef Salad

Chef Salad is a great lunch option to use up your leftover holiday ham. Combine lettuce, with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, chopped eggs, cheese, and ham. Top with ranch dressing for a fresh and delicious lunch.

(With a Blast)

(Yellow Bliss Road)

(House of Nash Eats)

Ham and Cheese Club Sandwich

Club sandwiches are a hearty lunch option and so easy to assemble. Just toast 3 slices of bread, add mayo, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

(Family Fresh Meals)

(Real Mom Kitchen)

(Sweet Pea’s Kitchen)

Dinner

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of my very favorite comfort foods. Adding these tasty additions will take it to the next level of deliciousness.

Prepare your homemade mashed potatoes the way you like them. I love using my instant pot to cook potatoes because it’s so easy and quick. Then, add bacon, cheese, leftover ham, green onions, sour cream and serve.

(Adore Foods)

(The Salty Pot)

(Queenslee Appetit)

(Foodtastic Mom)

Delicious Casseroles to make with your Leftover Holiday Ham

(The Country Cook)

(Casserole Crissy)

(Together as Family)

(The Chunky Chef)

Comforting Soup Recipes Made from Leftover Holiday Ham

(The Kitchen is my Playground)

(Bunny’s Warm Oven)

(The Cozy Cook)

A few other options to use up leftover ham from the holidays include:

Adding it to scrambled eggs

Use it in your favorite macaroni and cheese recipe. (We love this instant pot macaroni and cheese recipe

Put ham in pasta salads and wraps.

Hopefully, you’ve been inspired to try one of these easy and delicious recipes to use up your leftover ham this holiday season. Enjoy!

