More-Vegetable-Than-Egg Frittata Recipe (2024)

Very similar to what we do. 4 eggs works well for two people, and you can add almost anything you want. We're fond of scattered olives and little patches of cheese on top.One suggestion. If you aren't fond of using your broiler or you're just in a "keep it simple" mood, put the oven over 400 degrees and leave it in for about 10 minutes.. It won't have quite the same top layer, but the hot oven compensates in part, and it's still pretty darn good.