40 Stir-Fry Recipes For The Quickest & Tastiest Dinners (2024)

Though it’s true you can pretty much throw any protein, veggies, and noodles into a pan with some sauce and call it dinner, sometimes it’s nice to have some inspiration for just which stir-fry combos are the absolute best. That’s where we come in. If you’re looking for inspiration for flavors, cooking methods, or even just permission to go wild (hello dumpling stir-fry), these 40 stir-fry recipes are for you.

Truly, the sky's the limit when it comes to what permutations you can come up with for a stir-fry, and we’ve had many a night where we just dug through our fridge and threw whatever we could find in one. In fact, we try to have protein, like shrimp, chicken, and tofu, and veggies, like broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots, around so we’re always ready to toss one together. Add some pasta like rice noodles, ramen, or soba noodles, and you’ll have an easy, filling meal on the table in no time.

That said, sometimes we do want something a little more thought out and involved, so we turn to the greats like pad Thai, cashew chicken, , and pad see ew for recipes that’ll never let us down. Our recipes for them do involve some potentially harder to find ingredients like rice wine vinegar or oyster sauce, but trust us—the end results are SO worth it.

Want even more ideas? Check out our favorite Chinese-inspired recipes, are top Thai recipes, and our favorite Asian noodle recipes too.