Mung Bean Egg Mixture - JUST Egg Copycat Recipe (2024)

Mung bean egg mixture is the perfect JUST Egg Copycat Recipe that will elevate your breakfast with a pretty darn close copycat. Soaked mung beans, avocado oil, nutritional yeast, turmeric, black salt, garlic powder, and balsamic vinegar create a scramble that rivals the original. A vegan breakfast that’s equally wholesome and flavorful.

So here is the problem: You are tired of overnight oats and bagels for breakfast and just want something a little more….special and breakfasty! So you run to the store to get your favorite plastic yellow bottle of vegan egg mixture and tragedy! No JUST Egg to be found on the shelves! Anywhere!

I do love JUST Egg! I love the versitility to use it in a vegan egg scramble , breakfast hash brown casserole , or my favorite tater tot casserole . There is nothing like JUST Egg when you are needing a vegan egg subsitute for the traditional egg (but no egg) dishes.

And I will always ALWAYS opt for going the the store and buying the yellow bottle before going through the process of making my own. Sadly, because of whatever distribution issues are going on, we can’t always find JUST Egg in the stores so I had to figure out a way to make my own JUST Egg copycat recipe by creating a mung bean egg mixture.

And I almost didn’t post this recipe. Seriously, I almost didn’t because honestly, it is not exactly the same as the mixture found in the plastic bottle. But recent frustrations in trying to actually find the product on the store shelves made me realize that while not an exact replica, it’s pretty darn close and pretty darn tasty too! And you all deserve to have the option to make your own too.

Ingredients needed to make vegan eggs out of mung beans

dried split mung beans , also called Moong Dal soaked overnight – You will be soaking overnight and then blending them.

water for soaking – which you will discard after soaking and fresh water for blending

avocado oil or another neutral-tasting oil

nutritional yeast

turmeric for color

black salt – also called Kala Namak, which is pinkish gray not black. Black salt is what gives the mung bean mixture an eggy flavor.

garlic powder

balsamic vinegar

oil for cooking and salt and pepper to taste

You’ll also need a really good blender. A high-speed blender is best.

How to make your own JUST Egg substitute out of mung beans

The exact ingredients with measurements can be found in the recipe card below along with more concise abbreviated instructions. Read on for more details, tips, and tricks so that you will feel confident making this recipe.

Step one: Rinse and soak the beans

Rinse the dried split mung beans until they almost run clear. Put the rinsed mung beans in a container with a lid. Cover with water and place in the refrigerator to soak overnight or at least four hours.

I like to start soaking the beans the night before so they will be ready to go the next morning.

Steps 2 and 3: Blending the ingredients

After soaking for at least four hours you will notice the soaking water is cloudy. Discard this water and give the soaked beans one more good rinse.

Add the soaked and rinsed mung beans to the blender along with the fresh water, oil, nutritional yeast, turmeric, black salt, garlic powder, and balsamic vinegar. Blend it up until smooth. Depending on your blender, this will take 2-3 minutes of blending.

You’ll know it’s done when the mixture is smooth and yellow without any little bits of unblended mung beans remaining. My mixture is a little foamy when I’ve finished but that does not affect the cooking.

Storing and using the mung bean egg mixture

You can use your blended mung bean egg mixture right away just like you would use JUST Egg. This JUST Egg copycat recipe can be used in egg dishes, breakfast casseroles, and egg scrambles just like you would use a bottle of JUST Egg! (See what I did there?)

I have not tested this recipe in baked goods though and will only say to try it at your own risk. But then, I never really had success using JUST Egg in baked goods either.

If you don’t use your mung bean egg mixture right away then place it in a container with a tight lid and store it in the refrigerator.

How long will my Just Egg copycat mung bean egg mixture last in the refrigerator?

Unfortunately, not long. This homemade JUST Egg copycat does not contain any preservatives so will not last as long as the plastic bottle of JUST Egg would. A bottle of JUST Egg says to use it within seven days of opening. Yeah…don’t do that with this homemade mung bean egg mixture!

I did a little experiment to see how long it would last. The first day I used it within about six hours and it was great. The second day, it was even better! BUT by the third day, the mung bean eggs were really beany tasting. Yuck! So use the homemade mung bean egg mixture within two days of making it.

Cooking the mung bean egg mixture into scrambled eggs

If you have cooked JUST Egg into scrambled eggs, you’ll notice that this homemade mung bean mixture does not cook quite the same, nor does the finished product have the same quite the same texture as JUST Egg does. I was a little bothered by this at the beginning until my husband reminded me that JUST Egg certainly doesn’t cook up just like eggs and that we are all doing the best we can with it.

And then he sweetly told me that my mung bean eggs were even better! So he got extra appreciation and breakfast from me!

Use a nonstick skillet and even though this recipe does contain some oil, use more to oil the pan, or the mixture will stick and burn on the bottom of the pan. Drizzle a little oil and heat the pan on medium before adding the mixture. Pour the mixture onto the heated oil and let it start to cook before disturbing it.

And then it’s a little bit different technique to cook the mung bean egg mixture than you use with JUST Egg. Let the mixture start cooking and setting first. And then with a wooden spoon or spatula start to stir and turn. Scrape the bottom as you stir and turn it.

As the mixture starts to cook, you should chop the cooked portion into smaller pieces as it is cooking. You are going to find that the pieces are cooked but still pretty mushy.

After the mixture has cooked and the pieces have been separated, I turn off the stovetop and let them sit for a few minutes to dry out while I’m preparing the rest of my breakfast. Then I turn the stovetop on again and heat everything up. The pieces get a little firmer and have a better texture after the reheat.

This mung bean egg scramble is NOT exactly like JUST Egg, nor is it exactly like a chicken egg either! But, we actually like the flavor and texture better now that I have made it a few times. And honestly, when you can’t find a bottle of JUST Egg in the grocery store anyway, you feel pretty grateful and lucky to have a bag of split mung beans lurking in the back of your cupboard!