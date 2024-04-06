Nanny's Raisin Filled Cookies: Old Fashioned Recipe (2024)

Published: Sep 13, 2015 Last updated: Mar 4, 2024 by Shelby Law Ruttan · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

This is Nanny's recipe. My only changes are the butter (she used margarine) and rum (she used water). For decorating purposes (frosting not needed) I made some butter rum frosting and glazed a few of them. I will include the frosting recipe but you do not need it on these cookies :)

Nanny's Raisin Filled Cookiesare an old fashioned cookie recipe with a soft cookie dough filled with a rum soaked sweet raisin filling . This raisin cookie is one of my favorite cookies my Nanny would make and brings a little bit of nostalgia with every bite.

❤️Why you'll love it

Memories in every bite:​each bite brings back being in grandmas kitchen with a warm raisin filled cookie in your hand!

Versatile: the cookie filling is easily adaptable to using your favorite dried fruits, nuts, or chocolate.

Soft filled cookies: each cookie is soft with a delicious sweet rum flavored raisin filling!



🥘Ingredients

Unsalted butter

White sugar

Light brown sugar

Large eggs

Pure Vanilla extract

Baking soda

Baking powder

Salt

All-purpose flour

Sour milk

Applesauce

Raisins

Rum

Powdered sugar

🔪Instructions

For the filling:

in amedium saucepanovermedium heat, stir together the applesauce, raisins,brown sugar, rum, and butter. Bringraisin mixtureto a boil, then turn heat down to low and simmer for 20-30 minutes, until mixture is thick and raisins have plumped. Setraisin mixtureaside to cool.

For the cookie dough:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lin a largecookie sheetwith parchment paper and set aside. In alarge bowl, using anelectric mixer, mix together butter,white sugar, andbrown sugarcreamy. Add eggs, one at a time and mix until well blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla extract. In aseparate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Adddry ingredientsto wet ingredients 1 cup at a time. Add sour milk a little at a time after each flour addition. By the time you are ready to add your last cup of flour, the dough should be sticky, but starting to stiffen some. Once you have added 6 cups, roll dough out onto a floured board and lightly knead the remaining ½ cup of flour into the dough. Divide dough into quarters and using a rolling pin, roll out to about ⅛-inch thicknesson afloured surface. Using around cookie cutter, cut two cookie rounds out for each cookie. Place 1 cookie dough round oncookie sheet. Top with 1 tablespoon of raisin filling. Place another cookie round on top of cookie with filling. Press with thumb to seal. Bake for 17-20 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Transfer cookies tocooling rackand cool completely.

To Make the Frosting

In a medium bowl, using anelectric mixer, combine the butter, powdered sugar, and rum together until well combined. Add more sugar or rum as needed to make frosting thin enough to run just a little when frosted. Let frosting sit while cookies are cooling and it will thicken up some and not run down the sides of cookie when frosting.

🥄Equipment

Medium saucepan

Wooden spoon

Largecookie sheet

Large Bowl

Medium bowl

Electric mixer

Rolling pin

Parchment paper

Tablespoon

Cooling rack

🥫Storage

Room temperature:store cookies in an airtight container up to 1 week.

Freezer:store in a freezer safe container up to 3 month.

📖Variations

Date filled cookies:substitute chopped, pitted dates for the raisins.

Rum free version:substitute water for the rum

💭Tips

Allow frosting to dry completely before storing cookies.

When storing cookies, place a piece ofwax paperover each layer to prevent frosting from sticking to stacked cookies.

🍽Serve with...

Serve cookies with a glass of milk, cup of hot coffee or a hot buttered rum! They also are perfect for holiday gatherings, their versatile nature makes them a delightful treat all year round.

📖 Recipe