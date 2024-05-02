Easy Popover Recipe - The Carefree Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Easy Popover Recipe makes tall and fluffy Popovers that taste great with butter and jam for breakfast, or even your favorite gravy for dinner. They are crisp on the outside, light and airy on the inside, and so easy to make.

Jump to: Easy Popovers Recipe

Popovers Ingredients

How to Make Popovers from Scratch

Tips and Tricks for the Best Popovers

Recipe Variations for Popovers

Frequently Asked Questions

Storing and Reheating

Best Easy Popover Recipe

More Recipes for Biscuits and Rolls



Easy Popovers Recipe

While they might sound fancy, Popovers are one of the absolute easiest recipes to prepare. They are made from what is essentially an eggy pancake batter that is blended in a blender to mix. Named “Popover” because they pop right over the edges of the baking tins, these light and airy rolls require no yeast, kneading or really any prep at all. This recipe doesn't require special pans - just a regular muffin tin.

The secret to Popover's success is to use a hot oven, room temperature ingredients, and just a few other easy tricks mentioned below. You can serve Popovers for breakfast with butter and jam or even as a substitute for dinner rolls alongside just about any meal.

If you love quick and easy popovers, be sure to try our Cheddar and Chive Popovers and our Brazilian cheese bread.

Popovers Ingredients

Eggs - any kind of large eggs will work. To get them to room temperature you can pull them out while you preheat the oven or even run them under warm water for a minute or so.

- any kind of large eggs will work. To get them to room temperature you can pull them out while you preheat the oven or even run them under warm water for a minute or so. Milk - whole milk is best. You’ll need it to be lukewarm, or about 125 degrees F.

- whole milk is best. You’ll need it to be lukewarm, or about 125 degrees F. Salt - sea salt works great.

- sea salt works great. Flour - this recipe calls for all-purpose flour.

- this recipe calls for all-purpose flour. Butter - this should be melted.

How to Make Popovers from Scratch

Prepare tins. Prepare muffin tins by pouring about ½ teaspoon of melted butter into each cup, then set aside. Blend the batter. In a blender, add the room-temperature eggs, milk, salt, and flour. Blend until smooth, then pour the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about ⅔ full. Bake. Bake the Popovers at 450°F for 20 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350°F and continue baking for another 10 minutes, or until the Popovers are golden brown and puffed. Remove Popover pans from the oven and let cool for a minute or two, then carefully slide out of the pans using a fork. Serve. Serve immediately with butter, honey butter, jam or your favorite gravy. Enjoy!

Tips and Tricks for the Best Popovers

Do not open the oven door while the Popovers are baking. It will likely cause them to deflate.

Let the batter rest for a few minutes before putting it into the muffin tins or Popover pan. This allows the glutens to relax and helps them rise higher while baking.

Bake on a lower oven rack, so they are less likely to burn while rising.

Ensure your eggs are at room temperature and the milk is lukewarm before blending so that they can trap as much air as possible before baking.

Recipe Variations for Popovers

Want to try a different flavor combination? Here are some easy Popovers recipe variations to get you started:

Herb Popovers: Mix in chopped fresh herbs like parsley, chives, or thyme to the batter for a burst of fresh and aromatic flavors.

Mix in chopped fresh herbs like parsley, chives, or thyme to the batter for a burst of fresh and aromatic flavors. Garlic Parmesan Popovers: Incorporate minced garlic and grated parmesan cheese into the popover batter for a savory and garlicky delight.

Incorporate minced garlic and grated parmesan cheese into the popover batter for a savory and garlicky delight. Cinnamon Sugar Popovers: Mix ground cinnamon and sugar into the popover batter or sprinkle a cinnamon-sugar mixture on top before baking for a sweet and comforting treat.

Mix ground cinnamon and sugar into the popover batter or sprinkle a cinnamon-sugar mixture on top before baking for a sweet and comforting treat. Chocolate Chip Popovers: Add mini chocolate chips to the batter for a delightful and slightly sweet twist on traditional popovers.

Add mini chocolate chips to the batter for a delightful and slightly sweet twist on traditional popovers. Bacon and Cheddar Popovers: Mix in cooked and crumbled bacon and shredded cheddar cheese into the batter for a savory and indulgent popover.

Mix in cooked and crumbled bacon and shredded cheddar cheese into the batter for a savory and indulgent popover. Lemon Poppy Seed Popovers: Add lemon zest and poppy seeds to the batter for a bright and zesty flavor profile.

Add lemon zest and poppy seeds to the batter for a bright and zesty flavor profile. Maple Pecan Popovers: Drizzle maple syrup over the baked popovers and sprinkle with chopped pecans for a sweet and nutty treat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you need to use a Popover pan to make Popovers? Since not everyone has a Popover tin at home, this recipe shows you how to make Popovers in muffin tins. However, if you have a Popover pan, absolutely use it! They have deeper wells that help encourage the batter to rise up as it bakes. They tend to make the fluffiest Popovers, however, muffin tins work great and are what most people have around. What’s the difference between Yorkshire Pudding and Popovers? While they are essentially the same, the biggest difference is that Yorkshire Pudding uses beef fat to coat the Popover pans while Popovers use butter. Yorkshire Pudding is also often baked in a different pan with shorter sides and sometimes with meat stuffed inside. Can I make Popover batter ahead of time? While it is good to let Popover batter rest for a few minutes, you can’t let it rest for as long as overnight. The air that was trapped while blending will have long gone, leaving you with Popovers that won’t rise very high. The most you want to make the batter ahead of time is about 30 minutes - 1 hour. See Also Nanny's Raisin Filled Cookies: Old Fashioned RecipeHomemade Cinnamon Baking Chips recipeBrown Sugar Fudge RecipeHomemade Peppermint Patties Recipe Can you eat Popovers for breakfast? Absolutely! Depending on the flavor combinations, you can make all kinds of breakfast popovers. In fact, this plain version would taste great with a little jam.

Storing and Reheating

Refrigerator : store leftover Popovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.

: store leftover Popovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Freezer : cooled Popovers can be frozen in an airtight container or freezer bags for up to 2 months.

: cooled Popovers can be frozen in an airtight container or freezer bags for up to 2 months. To reheat: you can reheat leftover Popovers in a 350-degree oven for about 5-10 minutes or until warm and crisp. The time it takes will depend on whether they are coming straight from the fridge or the freezer.

Print Best Easy Popover Recipe This classic Popover recipe makes tall and fluffy Popovers that taste great with butter and jam for breakfast, or even your favorite gravy for dinner. They are crisp on the outside, light and airy on the inside and so easy to make. Course Bread, Breakfast, Side Dish Cuisine American, British Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Cook Time 30 minutes minutes See Also 20 Copycat Carrabba's Recipes Total Time 35 minutes minutes Servings 18 popovers Calories 83kcal Author The Carefree Kitchen Ingredients 4 large Eggs room temperature

1 ½ cups Milk lukewarm or about 125 degrees F

¾ teaspoon Salt

1 ½ cups All-Purpose Flour

3 Tablespoons Butter melted Instructions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Prepare muffin tins by pouring about ½ teaspoon of melted butter into each cup, then set aside.

In a blender, add the room temperature eggs, milk, salt, and flour. Blend until smooth, then pour the batter into the prepared muffin tin, filling each cup about ⅔ full.

Bake the Popovers at 450°F for 20 minutes, then reduce the heat to 350°F and continue baking for another 10 minutes, or until the Popovers are golden brown and puffed.

Remove Popover pans from the oven and let cool for a minute or two, then carefully slide out of the pans using a fork.

Serve immediately with butter, honey butter, jam or your favorite gravy. Enjoy! Nutrition Calories: 83kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 49mg | Sodium: 136mg | Potassium: 58mg | Fiber: 0.3g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 151IU | Calcium: 33mg | Iron: 1mg

More Recipes for Biscuits and Rolls

Wheat Rolls

Brazilian Cheese Bread

Classic Parker House Rolls

Dinner Rolls

Homemade Flaky Biscuits

Homemade Crescent Rolls

Sun-Dried Tomato Biscuits

More Bread Recipes

More Breakfast Recipes

These Popovers are crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside and so simple to make. Serve with bread and jam for breakfast or as a side to just about anything for dinner or your next holiday meal.

« Sun-dried Tomato Biscuits Southwest Black Bean Soup »

Reader Interactions

Comments Kathleen May 10, 2023 at 8:09 am I made these last night to go with homemade ham and bean soup!

Excellent, easy recipe! Reply Kim March 26, 2023 at 5:54 pm Had my first popover in n Maine at the Jordan Pond House. Your recipe looks s the best and easiest recipe I have found. Love using the blender. Reply