Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe (2024)

by Katrina Bahl
Use this recipe to make the most delicious Homemade Peppermint Patties all year long- perfect for treats, homemade gifts, and holiday parties!
It’s party season and nothing impresses more than homemade candies. The great news is that candies like these Homemade Peppermint Patties are super simple to make.
I am the worst gift-giver in all the land. I have good intentions; I just don’t like spending money. I know! It’s so weird. I am an underspender. What is an underspender? Besides from the obvious implications of the name there are some very annoying consequences of being an underspender.
- Underspenders look for the best price but are them often disappointed in the quality so they end up purchasing the item twice.
- Underspenders see something they like but put off purchasing it until later…often too late.
- Underspenders can even avoid making routine appointments because MONEY.
Okay I’m not a straight up underspender- I’m happy and healthy and I treat myself (and others), but I just didn’t get the shopping gene passed on. Possibly because neither my parents not grandparents were spenders.
But I did get the baking gene; I love being in the kitchen especially this time of year! So even though I might have seen that beautiful thing you wanted and I thought of you, I didn’t buy it. Now it’s the night before the office party and I’m making you candy. So hush. Life could be worse.
These Homemade Peppermint Patties are crazy good- perfectly creamy bursting with just the right amount of peppermint flavor throughout. You’re going to want to put these on your to-do list!
Use this recipe to make the most delicious Homemade Peppermint Patties all year long- perfect for treats, homemade gifts, and holiday parties!
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Cups powdered sugar
- 1 Tablespoon light corn syrup
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 1 Tablespoon coconut oil*
- 1/2 Cup chocolate, melted
Instructions
In the bowl of your mixer fitted with the paddle attachment combine all ingredients until smooth. Add up to 1 more Tablespoon of water if needed.
Turn out dough onto a surface dusted with powdered sugar and roll to approximately 1/4 inch thickness. If the dough is too sticky knead in some more powdered sugar 1 tablespoon at a time.
Using a 1 inch circle cutter cut into 12 candies.
Refrigerate discs for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Melt chocolate according to package directions.Use a small spatula or knife to lift the discs then dip into chocolate. Set on parchment or wax paper. Let cool completely.
Video
posted on December 11, 2015 — updated November 9, 2020
Leave a Reply
Jill Baird —ReplySee Also20 Copycat Carrabba's Recipes
These look like perfection! I love chocolate and peppermint so much! I can’t wait to try these!
Madhu Anvekar —Reply
Hi ,
What do I substitute corn syrup with ?
Linda —Reply
What is the asterick for on coconut oil? If I dont have coconut oil, what could I use?
Kathy —Reply
I am making your peppermint patties today. The recipe says it yields 12 but I am getting about 40 out of the recipe. I did make the dough 1/4 in thick and I actually used a 1.3 in cutter ( a little bigger).
Also you say to combine all ingredients but I wasn’t sure if that meant the coconut oil too.
There is an asterick behind the coconut oil but I don’t see it referenced below.
NATASHA —Reply
What if you don’t have a paddle attachment. Can you use a hand mixer?
Brenda Sue Axe —Reply
Combine ALL ingredients? Thinking chocolate is for dipping, right?
David —Reply
Oh my god just get to the recipe. Nobody cares about your stupid story.
Katrina Bahl —
Are you okay?
TJ —
Why not just scroll to the recipe instead of leaving a snarky comment?
Eva —Reply
How long is the shelf life on these? I’m mailing treats out but do by want them to spoil
Sandy KS —Reply
These look so tempting to make.
here —Reply
Coconut oil goes well with the white chocolate. I tried to cook it for my little brother. He likes everything sweet and smelly:)
Kylie —Reply
Does the coconut oil need to be in its solid form or is the liquid form ok?
Katrina Bahl —
Either way is fine.
Cecile —Reply
I’m thinking that the coconut oil goes into the melted chocolate to soften it and not in with the peppermint mixture.
Katrina Bahl —
The coconut oil goes into the peppermint candy mixture. You could use coconut oil or shortening to thin the chocolate if needed as well.
Cecile —
Thanks! 🙂
Medeja —Reply
Very tempting and irresistible patties! Love peppermint!
Peggie —Reply
These certainly look inviting. I will make these for sure.