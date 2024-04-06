Homemade Peppermint Patties Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my Privacy Policy.

Use this recipe to make the most delicious Homemade Peppermint Patties all year long- perfect for treats, homemade gifts, and holiday parties!

It’s party season and nothing impresses more than homemade candies. The great news is that candies like these Homemade Peppermint Patties are super simple to make.

I am the worst gift-giver in all the land. I have good intentions; I just don’t like spending money. I know! It’s so weird. I am an underspender. What is an underspender? Besides from the obvious implications of the name there are some very annoying consequences of being an underspender.

Underspenders look for the best price but are them often disappointed in the quality so they end up purchasing the item twice.

Underspenders see something they like but put off purchasing it until later…often too late.

Underspenders can even avoid making routine appointments because MONEY.

Okay I’m not a straight up underspender- I’m happy and healthy and I treat myself (and others), but I just didn’t get the shopping gene passed on. Possibly because neither my parents not grandparents were spenders.

But I did get the baking gene; I love being in the kitchen especially this time of year! So even though I might have seen that beautiful thing you wanted and I thought of you, I didn’t buy it. Now it’s the night before the office party and I’m making you candy. So hush. Life could be worse.

These Homemade Peppermint Patties are crazy good- perfectly creamy bursting with just the right amount of peppermint flavor throughout. You’re going to want to put these on your to-do list!

Yield: 12 candies Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Total Time: 1 hour hr Use this recipe to make the most delicious Homemade Peppermint Patties all year long- perfect for treats, homemade gifts, and holiday parties!

Leave a Review » Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients ▢ 2 1/2 Cups powdered sugar

▢ 1 Tablespoon light corn syrup

▢ 1 Tablespoon water

▢ 1 teaspoon peppermint extract

▢ 1 Tablespoon coconut oil*

▢ 1/2 Cup chocolate , melted Instructions In the bowl of your mixer fitted with the paddle attachment combine all ingredients until smooth. Add up to 1 more Tablespoon of water if needed.

Turn out dough onto a surface dusted with powdered sugar and roll to approximately 1/4 inch thickness. If the dough is too sticky knead in some more powdered sugar 1 tablespoon at a time.

Using a 1 inch circle cutter cut into 12 candies.

Refrigerate discs for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Melt chocolate according to package directions.Use a small spatula or knife to lift the discs then dip into chocolate. Set on parchment or wax paper. Let cool completely. Video Original recipes and images © In Katrina's Kitchen Did you make this recipe?Tag @katrinaskitchen on Instagram with the hashtag #katrinaskitchenrecipes

