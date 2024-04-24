Nestle Fall Favorite Recipes & Walmart Gift Card Giveaway (ends 11/26) (2024)

by Karen Mendes | Nov 14, 2012 | Giveaways, Product Review | 52 comments

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy for more details.

Nestle Fall Favorite Recipes & Walmart Gift Card Giveaway (ends 11/26) (1)

Doesn’t that look good? I love chocolate, especially chocolate cake! I found this recipe on the Walmart website where they’ve showcased some favorite Nestle Fall Favorite recipes. They have some yummy looking treats that feature some great Nestle products. The cake above is called the Delicious Chocolate Quick Bread and while at Walmart the other day, I grabbed some Nestle Toll House Baking Cocoa and Morsels to make this yummy looking cake for Thanksgiving. It sounds super simple, which are the best recipes as far as I’m concerned.

Want to make it too? Here is the recipe:

[print_this]

Delicious Chocolate Quick Bread

Estimated Times:

  • Prep Time: 15 minutes
  • Cooking Time: 60 minutes
  • Cooling Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-­‐purpose flour
1/2 cup NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Baking Cocoa
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup
(1 stick) butter (softened)
1 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk or sour milk *
1/2 cup chopped pecans, divided (optional)
1/4 cup NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Semi-­‐Sweet Chocolate Mini Morsels

Directions:

PREHEAT oven to 350° F. Grease 9 x 5-inch loaf pan.

COMBINE flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda in medium bowl. Beat butter and sugar in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually beat in flour mixture alternately with buttermilk. Fold in 1/4 cup pecans. Pour into prepared pan. BAKE for 20 minutes. Top with morsels and remaining pecans; continue baking for 30 to 35 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 10 minutes; remove to wire rack to cool completely. Serve with Chocolate Honey Butter.

FOR CHOCOLATE HONEY BUTTER:

MICROWAVE 1/2 cup NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mini Morsels in small, uncovered, microwave-safe bowl on HIGH (100%) power for 30 seconds; STIR. The morsels may retain some of their original shape. If necessary, microwave at additional 10 to 15-second intervals, stirring just until morsels are melted; let cool. Beat cooled morsels, 1/2 cup (1 stick) softened butter and 2 tablespoons honey in small mixer bowl until fluffy. Makes about 1 cup.

*NOTE: If you do not have buttermilk on hand, you can substitute sour milk made with NESTLÉ CARNATION Evaporated Milk (Regular, Lowfat or Fat Free). Measure 1/2 cup NESTLÉ CARNATION Evaporated Milk into glass measuring cup. Add 1/2 cup water and 1 tablespoon vinegar or lemon juice; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.

[/print_this]

Check the website for even more recipes!

(2) Koupon Karen reader’s will each win a Baking Essentials Set+ $15 Walmart Gift Card.

To enter the giveaway, use the rafflecopter widget below. You can now sign in with Facebook and it will remember you each time you enter another rafflecopter giveaway. Of course Facebook is in no way associated with this giveaway, the people of rafflecopter just want to make it easier for you to enter giveaways now.

As a reminder, comments left on Facebook or Twitter will not be included.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Disclosure: I received a Free product for review. My opinions are 100% mine.

Share

Pin

Tweet

Email

  1. Debby on November 14, 2012 at 5:54 pm

    I would love this!

  2. tammy on November 14, 2012 at 6:50 pm

    I would love to have this!!! Pick ME

  3. sara on November 14, 2012 at 7:07 pm

    i would love to win this,i subscribe to ur facebbok and follow you

  4. Melissa O. on November 14, 2012 at 7:29 pm

    U have great giveaways!

  6. Lisa Brown on November 15, 2012 at 3:51 pm

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

  8. anna washburn on November 15, 2012 at 5:31 pm

    Love your giveaways!!!! Thanks!!!!

  9. Lisa S on November 15, 2012 at 5:53 pm

    Looks so delicious!

  10. sheila musselman askins on November 15, 2012 at 7:24 pm

    the Nutty Nougat Caramel Bites sound yummy!

  11. Sue Hull on November 15, 2012 at 9:08 pm

    This looks so good.Thank you for the yummy giveaway! 🙂

  12. jodi b on November 15, 2012 at 10:46 pm

    chocolate peppermint wafers

  13. William on November 16, 2012 at 3:43 am

    I am down for the bakeware people.

  14. Margaret Smith on November 16, 2012 at 7:03 am

    Chocolate Chip cookies 😀

  15. Kristi C on November 16, 2012 at 7:55 am

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

  16. Cynthia C on November 16, 2012 at 8:28 am

    Toll House Mini Morsel Pancakes look good.

  17. stephanie on November 16, 2012 at 10:19 am

    Toll House Mini Morsel Pancakes

  18. Kiara on November 16, 2012 at 12:56 pm

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle.

  19. Gayle L on November 16, 2012 at 1:19 pm

    Thank you for the chance to win.

  20. Barbara Montag on November 16, 2012 at 8:29 pm

    pinterest id jalapenomama

  21. Rebecca Graham on November 16, 2012 at 11:21 pm

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

  22. Denise S on November 18, 2012 at 9:06 am

    I want to try Chocolate Peppermint Wafers.

  23. Patricia Williams on November 18, 2012 at 8:13 pm

    Pinterest username is Patti Williams

  24. jennifer on November 18, 2012 at 8:49 pm

    : )

  25. Susan C on November 18, 2012 at 9:06 pm

    Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies sound yummy

  26. Shannon on November 18, 2012 at 9:29 pm

    Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies

  27. Kathy Schoenherr on November 18, 2012 at 11:35 pm

    Chocolate Chip Caramel Nut Bars

  28. Emmie on November 19, 2012 at 8:44 am

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle nomnomnom

  29. Kimberly Smick on November 19, 2012 at 9:14 am

    The cake looks amazing!!

  30. Susan Chester on November 20, 2012 at 6:16 pm

    Lighter Libby’s Pumpkin Pie sounds yummy!

  31. Janice on November 20, 2012 at 10:22 pm

    Toll House® Mini Morsel Pancakes

  32. Rosemary ford on November 21, 2012 at 2:00 pm

    Thank you for the giveaway

  33. Melissa Nix on November 24, 2012 at 2:26 pm

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

  34. Tari Lawson on November 24, 2012 at 6:49 pm

    I would like to try the Chocolate Peppermint Wafers.

  35. Melanie Mervin on November 25, 2012 at 10:14 am

    Chocolate Quick Bread

  36. Robin on November 25, 2012 at 11:42 am

    Chocolate Peppermint Wafers

  37. Theresa D on November 25, 2012 at 12:26 pm

    The Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle sounds delicious.

  38. Tammy Lawrence on November 25, 2012 at 2:46 pm

    Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies

  39. Bertha Brown on November 25, 2012 at 5:14 pm

    I would love to try to make this Chocolate quick bread. It is something different than we are used to making.

  40. Karen M on November 25, 2012 at 7:10 pm

    Pumpkin chocolate brownies, they look yummy.

  41. Kathleen Downes on November 25, 2012 at 8:28 pm

    The Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip cookies look yummy.

  42. Gennie Lancaster on November 25, 2012 at 8:53 pm

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle!

  43. Desiree Dunbar on November 25, 2012 at 10:19 pm

    I like Lighter Libby’s Pumpkin Pie.

  44. Mary Cloud on November 25, 2012 at 10:39 pm

    Nutty Nougat Caramel Bites
    annabella @ centurytel dot net

  45. Pauline M on November 25, 2012 at 10:59 pm

    I would love to try the Nutty Nougat Caramel Bites

  46. Teresa Thompson on November 26, 2012 at 7:26 pm

    Chocolate chip cookies

  47. Shana E. on November 26, 2012 at 8:04 pm

    delicious chocolate quickbread, Yum!

  48. Jim Kottke on November 26, 2012 at 8:41 pm

    Delicious Chocolate Quick Bread

  49. Kristin on November 26, 2012 at 9:14 pm

    Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies!

  50. Diana C on November 26, 2012 at 9:37 pm

    This looks so delicious! You had me at “chocolate”.

    Diana C

  51. Vikki Billings on November 26, 2012 at 11:11 pm

    I would like to try the recipe you posted, Delicious Chocolate Quick Bread

  52. kristy on November 26, 2012 at 11:45 pm

    Delicious Chocolate Quick Bread looks good

Nestle Fall Favorite Recipes & Walmart Gift Card Giveaway (ends 11/26) (2024)
Top Articles
AirPods (3. Generation)
15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie
Nenu Student Sir ! Telugu Movie Review
Sita Ramam Movie Review: A predictable but poetic tale of love
Latest Posts
25 Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes
Is Apple releasing new AirPods in 2024? New AirPods models and features we want
Article information

Author: Edwin Metz

Last Updated:

Views: 6163

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edwin Metz

Birthday: 1997-04-16

Address: 51593 Leanne Light, Kuphalmouth, DE 50012-5183

Phone: +639107620957

Job: Corporate Banking Technician

Hobby: Reading, scrapbook, role-playing games, Fishing, Fishing, Scuba diving, Beekeeping

Introduction: My name is Edwin Metz, I am a fair, energetic, helpful, brave, outstanding, nice, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.