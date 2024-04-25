No Wait Sourdough Recipes: 30+ Quick Sourdough Recipes You Can Make Right Now! (2024)

No wait sourdough recipes are quick sourdough recipes that use sourdough starter but don't require a long fermentation.

Sometimes you want to use your sourdough starter for something you can make (and eat) right now. We'll call them no wait sourdough recipes.

We all know sourdough requires a lot of patience ... you have to wait for your starter to mature, you have to practice a lot! You have to wait for bulk fermentation and the cold retard.

Oh and how long does that first 30 minutes of bake time feel. You just want to lift the lid off the Dutch Oven now, right?

Well, the quick sourdough recipes in this post are perfect if you hate to wait! They are all simple to make and require no waiting between mixing and making and baking!

They are for you if you sometimes wonder what else can I use my sourdough starter for? And perhaps you are looking for sourdough recipes that aren't bread.

The hardest part will be choosing your favorite!

What Does "No Wait Sourdough" Mean?

Exactly what you think ... no wait sourdough means there's no waiting for fermentation, no 12 hour bulk ferment or cold retard.

You just mix them up and bake (or fry).

Some of the recipes use other leavening agents to help expedite the cooking process - baking powder and yeast are the most popular. Others, like fritters and crackers, require no leavening agents at all.

All of these recipes utilise sourdough starter in some form - whether fed and active, or unfed sourdough discard.

These no wait sourdough recipes are great if you're looking for sourdough recipes that aren't bread.

What's The Difference Between Sourdough Starter and Sourdough Discard?

Sourdough starter and sourdough discard are the same thing. Confused?

Sourdough starter refers to the flour and water that’s in your jar on the counter (or the fridge). The “discard” that you remove from the jar before feeding is still sourdough starter, it’s just unfed.

Make sense?

In general, you use fed, active sourdough starter for a sourdough bread recipe. The discard is meant to be “discarded” however we’ve come up with a gazillion ways to use it up to reduce food waste (which is awesome by the way).

Now, because they are the same thing – you can use either in this recipe, fed, active starter or unfed discard. The thing to remember is that if you use discard that is really old and sour it will have an effect on the taste of the cake.

I've put together 15 quick sourdough recipes that don't require any waiting - as in you can prepare, cook and eat them pretty much straight away - and for the most part, you can use either active starter or discard - whatever you have on hand.

Can I Skip A Day Feeding Sourdough Starter

We all know that feeding a sourdough starter can feel like a full time job. Seriously, they need a bit of attention, right?

It might feel like you're a slave to your sourdough starter, at least for the first few weeks. But you really will be rewarded for all your hard work.

Feeding your sourdough starter twice a day for the first few weeks is really important. Discarding a portion before each and every feed is even more important for a thriving starter.

While it is really important to feed your starter every day, life can sometimes get in the way. If you do miss a feed, even in those first few weeks, your starter will be ok. As long as it's just one or even two feeds, your starter will survive - and eventually thrive.

Do You Need A Mature Starter for No Wait Sourdough Recipes?

While you shouldn't use the discard from your sourdough starter for at least the first 7 days, you don't necessarily need a mature starter to make these no wait sourdough recipes.

You will find that as your starter matures, these recipes will taste even better, but you will still have success with them in the early stages of building your sourdough starter.

Have fun cooking these quick sourdough recipes!

No Wait Sourdough Recipes

Chocolate Chip Sourdough Scones

These sweet and tender sourdough chocolate chip scones can be on the table in less than one hour, making them a great no wait sourdough treat!

Sourdough Chocolate Chip Scones These buttery sweet scones are made with 150g of sourdough discard and lots of chocolate chips! They are perfect as a breakfast treat or with a coffee shared with friends. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Chocolate Waffles

Quick and easy sourdough chocolate waffles that can be eaten any time of the day! Not only do they make an indulgent breakfast, they are also a lovely sweet brunch or even decadent dessert!

Sourdough Chocolate Waffles The fluffiest chocolate sourdough waffles you'll ever eat! Use your sourdough starter or sourdough discard to make this chocolate treat! Check out this recipe

Sourdough Lemon Muffins

These tangy sourdough lemon muffins use 200g of sourdough starter, along with baking powder to achieve delicious muffins in just 30 minutes. How's that for a quick sourdough recipe?

Paired with a lemon glaze, these sourdough muffins are perfect for morning tea, afternoon tea - or just because!

Sourdough Lemon Muffins These simple to make sourdough lemon muffins make a delicious snack any time of the day. The zesty fragrance and flavor of lemon shine bright in these sourdough muffins. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Irish Soda Bread

This quick sourdough recipe is based on a traditional Irish soda bread recipe that uses basic ingredients to form a quick sourdough bread with a crunchy crust. It's perfect for mopping up soups and stews, or can be served with butter and jam for a hearty snack.

Sourdough Irish Soda Bread Recipe This sourdough Irish Soda Bread Recipe is super quick to make and will fill your kitchen with the smell of fresh baked bread in under an hour. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Biscotti

These crunchy, crispy, twice baked cookies are the perfect accompaniment to your next coffee! There's so many different flavors you can try too!

Sourdough Strawberry Cake

Sourdough Strawberry Cake A delightfully simple and sweet strawberry cake made with sourdough starter, fresh strawberries and simple pantry ingredients. It makes a delicious dessert served warm from the oven or as an afternoon treat dusted with icing sugar. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Mug Cake

This single serve sourdough mug cake is the perfect way to use up a small amount of sourdough discard. It's a mini microwave cake that can easily be made vegan because it's egg free.

Sourdough Discard Mug Cake This quick and easy sourdough discard chocolate mug make is perfect for a quick dessert or a little mid morning treat. Add some jam or peanut butter to amp up the flavor! Check out this recipe

Sourdough Discard Coffee Cake

This simple sourdough coffee cake is everything you need for your next coffee catch up with friends! A tender, moist crumb topped with a cinnamon pecan streusel topping, you won't be able to stop at just one piece! The best part is, it's so easy to throw together ... no waiting!

Sourdough Coffee Cake (with cinnamon pecan crumble topping) Mouth watering sourdough coffee cake with just the right amount of cinnamon pecan streusel topping. The perfect accompaniment to your morning coffee or a much loved take along to your next party! Check out this recipe

Zucchini Fritters

These sourdough zucchini fritters use sourdough discard to create something quick, easy and delicious. You don't need any other leavening agents for these. Make them in as little as 20 minutes - now that's fast sourdough, right?

Sourdough Discard Zucchini Fritters These sourdough zucchini fritters are quick, easy and tasty! Perfect for lunch on the go or a savory breakfast idea. They also use up 100g of sourdough discard. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Blondies

If you love sourdough brownies, then you're going to love these sourdough blondies! Flavored with dark brown sugar and white chocolate, they are the ultimate caramel flavored dessert!

Sourdough Blondies Sourdough blondies are flavored with dark brown sugar and white chocolate chips to create the ultimate caramel flavored dessert. These sourdough blondies feature a crackly top and gooey centre and use 100g of sourdough discard or sourdough starter. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Popovers

These quick and easy sourdough popovers will fill hungry tummies with sourdough warmth in no time! Made using just 5 basic ingredients, including your sourdough starter, I'm sure these will become a family fave in no time!

Sourdough Popovers Recipe These quick and easy sourdough popovers can be made using sourdough discard or active starter. They are a hearty, warm snack served with butter or can be used as side dish alongside roast meats, casseroles and soups. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Waffles

These super quick sourdough waffles can be ready in just 10 minutes! They use 200g of sourdough starter and all you need is a mixing bowl and a waffle iron!

Sourdough Discard Waffles Recipe No wait sourdough discard waffles are so simple to mix together! You'll be eating waffles in under 10 minutes with no compromise on that sourdough flavor you love! Check out this recipe

Sourdough Breakfast Cookies

Hearty sourdough breakfast cookies that can be made quickly and stored ready for busy mornings! Grab one of these with your coffee as you run out the door.

Sourdough Breakfast Cookies Giant sized sourdough breakfast cookies filled with the goodness of seeds, nuts and dried fruits. They are perfect for a grab and go breakfast on those busy mornings. These cookies use 100g of sourdough discard. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Granola

This sourdough granola is one of the fastest and yummiest breakfasts going around! Use your sourdough discard (or active starter) to create this gorgeous, crunchy granola to serve with yoghurt. I've even included 6 flavor variations for you to try!

Sourdough Granola This easy recipe for sourdough granola can easily be tailored to suit your taste preferences and ingredients you have on hand. Check out this recipe

Savory Sourdough Panckes

Inspired by Japanese street food, this savory sourdough pancake recipe uses eggs and sourdough starter to create something with loads of unami!

You can tailor these sourdough pancakes to your taste by topping them with all sorts of good stuff including seaweed, yakitori ,chili, may - anything your heart desires.

Sourdough Okonomiyaki - Savory Japanese Pancakes Savory sourdough pancakes inspired by Okonomiyaki pancakes will have you feeding your starter just so you can make more! These delicious pancakes use few ingredients to create something special. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Banana Fritters

These indulgent sourdough banana fritter require no waiting time - you just mix the batter and fry them up! Instant dessert. They really are well worth the effort to deep fry too!

Sourdough Banana Fritters Crispy fried sourdough banana fritters made from either fed sourdough starter or discard. You can eat them plain or serve with ice cream and chocolate sauce for the ultimate comfort dessert! Check out this recipe

Sourdough Fritters with Sweet Potato and Chickpeas

Another sourdough fritter recipe, but this one is flavored with sweet potato and chickpeas for something a little different.

These sourdough fritters can even be made into burger patties - perfect for serving between these speedy sourdough hamburger buns!

Sourdough Discard Sweet Potato and Chickpea Fritters These sourdough fritters are quick, easy and tasty! They are jam packed full of goodness with sweet potato and chickpeas. Great as a snack ... even better in a burger! Check out this recipe

Parmesan + Rosemary Crackers

One of the most popular recipes on the Pantry Mama site, these sourdough discard crackers with parmesan and rosemary can be made very quickly. Pop them on a cheese platter or into a lunch box and you're good to go!

Sourdough Discard Crackers with Rosemary + Parmesan Cheese These simple sourdough crackers use a lot of discard - and taste amazing! They are the perfect accompaniment to a cheese platter or a quick snack on the go. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Dumplings

Sourdough Dumplings are so easy to throw together - they should be called "instant dumplings"! Use 150g of your sourdough starter to make these pillowy soft sourdough dumplings for your favorite soup!

Sourdough Dumplings These simple sourdough dumplings can be made and simmered immediately, or fermented overnight for all the sourdough goodness floating in your favorite soup! Check out this recipe

Whole Wheat Lavosh

For those that prefer using whole wheat in your sourdough baking, these whole wheat lavosh will tick the box. There's no waiting here - just mix, roll and bake! If you're looking for a sweeter lavosh, try this cranberry and pistachio version.

Sourdough Lavosh Crackers Sourdough Lavosh Crackers made with whole wheat flour and honey. They're perfect on a charcuterie board or just as an honest to goodness snack. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Grissini

There's nothing quite like a good bread stick ... particularly if they're sourdough bread sticks! These sourdough grissini are brilliant - easy to make and even easier to eat! They store really well too so you can always have some on hand for snacks and platters.

Sourdough Bread Sticks [Sourdough Grissini] Sourdough Grissini are so simple to make but oh so tasty! They are perfect to accompany your favorite dip or as an elegant addition to your next charcuterie plate. Check out this recipe

Fluffy Sourdough Pancakes

It's easy to create breakfast in a hurry with this sourdough pancake recipe. Using baking powder, these fluffy pancakes can be ready in a jiffy.

Perfect served with this whipped cinnamon honey butter!

Sourdough Discard Pancakes The fluffiest pancakes you'll ever eat, made with your sourdough discard. Create a waste free sourdough routine by making these pancakes with your discard. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Raspberry Muffins

Sourdough Raspberry Muffins with Orange + Coconut These delicious raspberry sourdough muffins feature orange zest and coconut and use sourdough starter to create a yummy way to utilise your sourdough discard. Check out this recipe

Apple Cinnamon Muffins with Sourdough Starter

Apple and cinnamon is a flavor that is just meant to be. These sourdough apple cinnamon muffins are a delicious autumnal treat. They use 200g of sourdough starter and can definitely be on the table with no waiting (well except for a little baking time).

Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Muffins These simple to make sourdough apple cinnamon muffins make a delicious snack any time of the day. Delicious crisp exterior and tender crumb are the secret to these successful muffins. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Bechamel White Sauce

Making a sauce from sourdough starter? Genius, right? You'll never look at lasagne the same way once you start using your own sourdough bechamel sauce on the top. It doesn't get much easier than this one - it's ready to pour onto to your favorite dish in minutes.

Sourdough Starter Bechemel Sauce (White Sauce) Sourdough starter can be used to thicken Béchemel or White Sauce to make lasagne and pasta bake. It's super simple and adds depth of flavor while reducing food waste. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Onion Rings

Another quick, easy no wait sourdough recipe that is fantastic to accompany burgers and hot dogs! Simply mix the batter, dip the onions and fry - instant crispy deep fried goodness!

Sourdough Onion Rings Recipe Use your sourdough starter to make the crispiest onion rings you've ever tasted! 5 simple ingredients will yeild you the most delicious sourdough onion rings. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Date Cake

Sourdough Discard Cake with Dates and Lemon Drizzle This super easy sourdough discard cake can be mixed and baked in under an hour - perfect for unexpected coffee visits or fast morning teas. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Apple Cake

This sourdough apple cake is part cake, part dessert - it's super versatile and can really be baked for a multitude of occasions. It's delicate texture and flavor is perfect alongside lashings of whipped cream and a cup of tea.

Sourdough Apple Cake This delightful sourdough apple cake is perfect for morning or afternoon tea. Serve it with lashings of whipped cream and a cup of tea. Check out this recipe

Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough Crackers

These spicy sourdough crackers can be made using active sourdough starter or discard. Flavored with your favorite cheddar cheese and diced pickled jalapeños they will quickly become a go to for any platter you create.

Perfect with pretty much anything - salsa, dips ... why not try them next time you make nachos?

Sourdough Discard Crackers with Jalapeño Cheddar These simple sourdough crackers use a lot of discard - and taste amazing! They are the perfect accompaniment to a cheese platter or a quick snack on the go. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Cinnamon Muffins

Sourdough Cinnamon Muffins These simple to make sourdough cinnamon muffins make a delicious snack any time of the day. Delicious crisp exterior and tender crumb are the secret to these successful muffins. Check out this recipe

Sourdough Zucchini Muffins

A delightful savory no wait sourdough recipe - zucchini sourdough muffins with cheese and chives. You can eat them warm or cold - they make a lovely lunch served with salad or soup or a hearty snack.

Sourdough Zucchini Muffins [with cheese + chives] Delicious savory sourdough muffins featuring gorgeous summer zucchini and a selection of cheeses that will make your tastebuds dance! Check out this recipe

