NordVPN for Apple TV in 2024 (Setup and Test Results) (2024)

Experiencing frustration with geographical limitations on Apple TV? Pairing NordVPN with it is your key to unlocking a world of content while safeguarding your streaming habits with ease. This guide will walk you through setting up NordVPN on your Apple TV, highlight the advantages of using a VPN, and reveal why NordVPN is the go-to choice for an optimal Apple TV experience.

A virtual private network (VPN) is indispensable in today’s digital era. It acts as secure passageway between your device and the internet, encrypting your data and concealing your IP address. This encryption is crucial for protecting your online activity from cyber threats and for keeping your privacy intact from prying eyes. With a VPN, you can also bypass internet censorship and navigate past geo-restrictions, which often stand in the way of the content you wish to access.

Selecting the best VPN for Apple TV involves several considerations. Seek out a VPN that boasts a broad server selection, swift connection speeds for uninterrupted streaming, strong security measures for your privacy, and compatibility with a variety of devices.

Moreover, a user-friendly interface and solid customer support are essential for a seamless VPN experience. NordVPN checks all these criteria, establishing itself as our recommended VPN service for Apple TV enthusiasts.

Stay with us as we dive into the VPN universe and examine the full suite of features offered by NordVPN that make it the perfect companion for enhancing your Apple TV viewing pleasure.

Key takeaways using NordVPN with Apple TV

NordVPN ranks among the best VPNs , empowering Apple TV users to navigate past geo-blocks, and bolstering digital privacy and security, while unlocking a diverse array of streaming content worldwide.

, empowering Apple TV users to navigate past geo-blocks, and bolstering digital privacy and security, while unlocking a diverse array of streaming content worldwide. With the recent introduction of the NordVPN app for Apple TV , users can now directly install and use NordVPN on their devices, circumventing the need for alternative methods such as smart DNS, VPN connection sharing, router installation, or screen mirroring via AirPlay.

, users can now directly install and use NordVPN on their devices, circumventing the need for alternative methods such as smart DNS, VPN connection sharing, router installation, or screen mirroring via AirPlay. As one of the top VPNs for streaming , NordVPN is a standout VPN for Apple TV , offering SmartPlay technology to effortlessly bypass geo-restrictions, a vast server network for global content access, enhanced streaming quality to counter ISP throttling, and the cutting-edge NordLynx VPN protocol for swift and secure connections.

, NordVPN is a standout , offering SmartPlay technology to effortlessly bypass geo-restrictions, a vast server network for global content access, enhanced streaming quality to counter ISP throttling, and the cutting-edge NordLynx VPN protocol for swift and secure connections. To get the best deal on NordVPN, use this (opens in a new tab)”>67% off coupon >

For an even richer streaming journey, consider perusing our in-depth NordVPN review. Additionally, unlock the secrets to flawless Netflix streaming with our thorough NordVPN with Netflix guide.

How to install NordVPN on Apple TV: A quick guide

NordVPN takes the Apple TV entertainment experience to new heights by unlocking a plethora of geo-restricted content and bolstering online security. With the recent launch of the NordVPN app on Apple TV, installing it on your device has never been easier. Here’s your updated guide:

Sign up for NordVPN and make the most of a substantial 67% discount . Install the NordVPN app from the Apple TV App Store and sign in to your account. Select a server in the region where your preferred content is available. Head over to your chosen streaming service and dive into an expanded world of entertainment available on Apple TV.

Following these straightforward steps transforms this superb streaming box into an entertainment hub, free from the usual regional broadcasting restrictions.

Get Started with NordVPN >>

Why do you need a VPN for Apple TV?

Apple TV boxes have revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, offering a wide range of content at our fingertips. However, geo-restrictions often limit the content we can access. A VPN connection, like the one provided by the NordVPN app, allows Apple TV users to bypass these geographical barriers and enjoy content from across the globe.

When it comes to enhancing the streaming box experience, NordVPN is a game-changer for most users. The primary allure lies in its ability to unlock a treasure trove of content across various streaming platforms:

Unlock global libraries : With NordVPN, geographical barriers fade away as it allows you to change your virtual location. This means you can change your Netflix country to access different libraries, including the coveted US library with shows like “The Office,” or enjoy Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus without the usual restrictions.

: With NordVPN, geographical barriers fade away as it allows you to change your virtual location. This means you can to access different libraries, including the coveted US library with shows like “The Office,” or enjoy and Disney Plus without the usual restrictions. Access exclusive streaming services : Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer and TenPlay will allow you to unblock streaming platforms restricted to the UK and Australia, respectively. NordVPN cleverly spoofs your IP address and location, granting you the freedom to download and indulge in these exclusive services from anywhere in the world.

: Using a and TenPlay will allow you to unblock streaming platforms restricted to the UK and Australia, respectively. NordVPN cleverly spoofs your IP address and location, granting you the freedom to download and indulge in these exclusive services from anywhere in the world. Superior security and privacy: Beyond entertainment, NordVPN fulfills its core mission of security and privacy on your Apple TV. It encrypts your data to prevent unwanted data collection and shields your streaming from ISP throttling, ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience.

In essence, NordVPN equips you with the tools to not only expand your content horizons on Apple TV but also to maintain stringent privacy and security while you stream to your heart’s content, all through the convenience of native VPN apps.

This level of privacy and security is increasingly crucial in today’s digital world, where every click and search query can be tracked and analyzed, even your ISP is logging everything you do online, making the use of a virtual location essential. With NordVPN, Apple TV users gain the freedom to explore a more diverse range of streaming options, unblock websites with geo-restrictions, and maintain peace of mind regarding their online security and privacy.

How to use NordVPN on Apple TV: It’s easier than ever before

With the advent of native VPN apps like the recent NordVPN release for Apple TV, the need for alternative methods to integrate VPN capabilities has become a relic of the past. Now, users can revel in a direct and uncomplicated way to elevate their streaming experience with superior security through native applications.

Now, you can install the NordVPN application directly from the Apple TV App Store, sign in, and connect to your desired server location for instant privacy and access to international content.

While methods such as smart DNS, VPN connection sharing, router VPN setup, and AirPlay screen mirroring were previously used, the availability of the NordVPN app simplifies the process and is now the preferred method for Apple TV users.

Embrace the simplicity and security of the NordVPN app on your Apple TV, and dive into an expanded world of entertainment options. Don’t forget to check out additional features like NordVPN’s Threat Protection to further enhance your viewing experience by eliminating unwanted interruptions.

NordVPN on Apple TV: Step-by-step guide

Ready to elevate your Apple TV experience with NordVPN’s top-notch security and expansive content access? Let’s walk through the setup process:

Purchase a NordVPN subscription: Once you purchase a subscription, you will be able to use NordVPN on all your devices, from your Apple TV to your computer and phone. Be sure to get the best savings by using the 67% off coupon here . Head to the Apple app store: Switch on your Apple TV and navigate to the App Store from your home screen. Here you’ll have access to a variety of apps, including NordVPN. Find NordVPN app for Apple TV: Utilize the search feature to locate the NordVPN app. Simply type “NordVPN” into the search field and click on the VPN app when it appears in the results. Install NordVPN: Select the NordVPN app and follow the on-screen prompts to download and install it on your Apple TV. Sign in to your Nord account: Launch the app. Existing NordVPN account holders can log in with their credentials. New users can sign up for a NordVPN subscription and choose a plan directly through the app. Connect to a server: In the app, hit the “Quick Connect” button to automatically link to the optimal server for your region. Start streaming: With NordVPN activated, revisit your streaming service of choice and explore an extensive library of content, now with the added advantages of robust security and privacy.

By following these straightforward instructions, you’ll not only be setting up and using a VPN on your smart TV like a pro, but you’ll also be unlocking the full potential of your favorite streaming box. Say goodbye to geographical limitations and hello to private, unrestricted multimedia streaming with one of the most trusted VPNs available.

Why is NordVPN the best VPN for Apple TV?

Among VPNs for Apple TV, NordVPN stands out as the preferred choice, and it’s not difficult to see why. NordVPN’s remarkable speeds transform streaming into a seamless experience, courtesy of their exclusive NordLynx VPN protocol. This innovative protocol combines the efficiency of the WireGuard VPN protocol with a privacy-enhancing Double NAT system. Our rigorous tests, conducted on a 1,000 Mbps connection, witnessed NordVPN achieving impressive download speeds over 750 Mbps.

The NordVPN server network

The expansive NordVPN server network comprises over 6,100 servers across 61 countries, all operating in RAM-disk mode to prevent any data storage on the servers. The move towards colocated servers, which NordVPN owns outright, ensures even greater control and security, with high-speed 10 Gbps bandwidth channels to boot.

NordVPN for seamless streaming

When it comes to streaming, NordVPN truly excels, leveraging those 10 Gbps channels to ensure your viewing experience is as smooth as silk, even in the face of the data deluge brought on by 5G technology. It’s not just a top pick for Apple TV users; NordVPN also offers outstanding compatibility with a plethora of streaming services, including Netflix – boasting support for over 17 regions – alongside BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and a host of local streaming channels around the globe.

Yet, NordVPN’s prowess isn’t limited to speed and global content access. It stands firm on the frontlines of privacy and security. The service has been rigorously audited by third parties to verify the robustness of their infrastructure and to validate their commitment to a strict no-logs policy. Based in privacy-focused Panama (not in the FVEY alliance), NordVPN is unwavering in its mission to protect user privacy.

NordVPN’s security extras

Additional features of NordVPN include its Threat Protection, which acts as a formidable line of defense, blocking intrusive ads, trackers, and harmful websites with ease. The NordVPN apps are equipped with a VPN kill switch and support a range of secure VPN protocols. They also offer a variety of specialty servers designed to meet diverse user requirements, such as double-VPN servers for enhanced encryption, Tor-over-VPN for added anonymity, dedicated IP servers for those needing a constant IP address, and obfuscated servers to overcome VPN blocks. The obfuscated servers are great if you need a VPN for UAE or a VPN for China.

The NordVPN apps, including the native VPN app for Apple TV, are crafted with user-friendliness in mind and are complemented by comprehensive resources available on their website.

With round-the-clock live chat support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a solid reputation in the industry, NordVPN stands out as the top VPN choice for Apple TV users who value an enhanced viewing experience coupled with stringent privacy and security measures.

For those who are avid gamers as well as streamers, NordVPN can also optimize your gaming experience. Check out our guides on NordVPN for gaming and also no-lag VPNs for uninterrupted gaming to learn how you can game with no disruptions while keeping your connection secure.

Other alternatives to NordVPN for Apple TV

While NordVPN is a leading choice for unlocking the full potential of your Apple TV, it’s worth noting that the VPN landscape is diverse, with several other services also offering noteworthy features and benefits tailored to this streaming box.

1. Surfshark – Best budget VPN for Apple TV for secure streaming

Website Surfshark.com Based in The Netherlands Logs No logs (audited) Price $1.99/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 79% Off Coupon 79% OFF + 2 Months FREE >>

While Surfshark may not have a dedicated application specifically for Apple TV (yet), it offers a SmartDNS feature that streamlines the streaming service on tvOS devices, ensuring ease of use for its customers. Additionally, Surfshark’s comprehensive suite of features significantly elevates the user experience. A particularly notable advantage of Surfshark is its policy of providing unlimited simultaneous connections. This means that you’re able to configure Surfshark across an extensive array of devices, all at once, without facing any limitations.

Apple TV enthusiasts can now bypass geographical barriers with Surfshark’s extensive network of over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, allowing them to explore a variety of global libraries. This makes Surfshark an excellent VPN for Disney Plus, Netflix, and BBC iPlayer. Surfshark’s integration of the WireGuard protocol translates to high-definition streaming at remarkable speeds, with tests showing up to 397 Mbps, for a buffer-free experience.

Beyond streaming, Surfshark is committed to user security and privacy. It employs robust encryption with AES-256 and ChaCha20 ciphers across various protocols. It offers additional features like CleanWeb to block ads and trackers, double-VPN servers for extra encryption, and browser extensions for more convenient access. The Whitelister split tunneling VPN feature also stands out, enabling selective routing of apps or websites outside the VPN.

A significant advantage for households is Surfshark’s policy of unlimited simultaneous connections, allowing multiple users to stream on different devices concurrently. It also performed well against NordVPN in the NordVPN vs Surfshark comparison. And with unlimited connections, you can use Surfshark with more devices than NordVPN and ProtonVPN.

Moreover, Surfshark prioritizes customer confidence and satisfaction, providing a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Surfshark VPN Coupon:

Get 79% off Surfshark VPN plus an additional 2 months FREE with the coupon below: 79% Off Surfshark + 2 Months FREE >> (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee)

For an in-depth analysis and additional test results, check out our comprehensive Surfshark review.

2. ExpressVPN – A reliable and robust Apple TV VPN with consistent speeds

Website ExpressVPN.com Based in British Virgin Islands Logs No logs (audited) Price $6.67/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 49% Off Coupon

ExpressVPN, now recognized as one of the most reliable VPNs, allows users to connect up to eight devices simultaneously under a single subscription. This puts it about on par with NordVPN in terms of device limits, as you can see in the ExpressVPN vs NordVPN comparison.

ExpressVPN is also coming out with some great features, including its VPN ad blocker feature, Threat Manager. We see similar features with CyberGhost and NordVPN.

A key feature of ExpressVPN is the MediaStreamer functionality, which replaces your ISP’s DNS address with one from ExpressVPN’s DNS servers. This allows for seamless access to an expanded range of content, enriching your streaming enjoyment on Apple TV.

ExpressVPN also excels in bypassing VPN detection mechanisms, a common challenge with many streaming services. Its advanced technology and regular updates to IP addresses help maintain uninterrupted access to your favorite shows and movies.

With servers in 105 countries (more than NordVPN and Mullvad), ExpressVPN offers a vast selection of locations. This provides flexibility and reliability for Apple TV VPN users looking to access content from around the globe without the usual geographical restrictions.

Like other free trial VPNs, ExpressVPN backs you up with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you the flexibility to try out the service risk-free on any of the subscription plans.

Get Started with ExpressVPN Here >>

For more extensive test results and a comprehensive analysis, take a look at ourExpressVPN review.

3. IPVanish – Fast, secure, stable VPN for Apple TV

Website IPVanish.com Based in USA Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.25/mo. Support Email and Chat Refund 30 days Deal 75% Off Coupon 75% OFF IPVanish Coupon >>

IPVanish has made its way to the Apple TV platform, launching a dedicated app that seamlessly blends with tvOS. Now available in the App Store, IPVanish offers a user-friendly VPN experience directly from the Apple TV interface.

The service stands out for its robust ability to bypass geo-restrictions, allowing users to access a diverse range of content from across the globe. Whether you’re looking to explore international channels or regional favorites, IPVanish provides the key to unlocking an expansive entertainment landscape. It also performed well in the NordVPN vs IPVanish comparison, although NordVPN had an edge in most areas.

Privacy is a cornerstone of IPVanish, with a strong commitment to keeping user activities confidential. This is fortified by a no logs VPN policy that’s been rigorously audited, assuring users that their streaming and online activities are anonymized.

A distinctive feature of IPVanish is its support for unlimited simultaneous connections. This means that households with multiple users can stream on various devices at the same time, without any limitations or additional costs.

Comprehensive customer support is part of the IPVanish package. With 24/7 access to live chat, email, and weekday phone support, any technical issues can be swiftly addressed. Plus, the 30-day money-back guarantee on longer plans provides peace of mind for those testing the waters with IPVanish.

For Apple TV users, IPVanish isn’t just a VPN – it’s a passport to a world of content coupled with the assurance of online privacy and freedom.

IPVanish Coupon:

Get 77% off IPVanish on 2-year plans with the coupon below, plus 3 months free: 77% Off IPVanish + 3 Months FREE >> (Coupon is applied automatically.)

Explore our in-depth IPVanish review for a detailed analysis and test findings.

How to troubleshoot common NordVPN and Apple TV issues

If you’re experiencing some glitches with NordVPN on your Apple TV, don’t worry – most issues can be resolved with a few simple steps. Let’s tackle some common troubleshooting methods:

Restart for a fresh connection – Sometimes, all your Apple TV and NordVPN app need is a quick reboot. This can refresh your connection and solve many common issues.

Configure DNS settings – If you’re facing streaming difficulties, try updating your Apple TV DNS settings to the ones recommended by NordVPN. This could improve your VPN connection and streaming quality.

Ask for expert assistance – If these steps don’t solve the issue, NordVPN’s customer support team is ready to help you. Their professional assistance can guide you through more complex troubleshooting to ensure you’re back to streaming smoothly.

By following these user-friendly solutions, you’ll likely be able to quickly fix any NordVPN hiccups on your Apple TV and get back to enjoying your favorite shows and movies without further ado.

Likewise, to ensure you never encounter the dreaded Netflix proxy error, our guide provides proven solutions to keep your streaming smooth and uninterrupted.

How to protect your online privacy with NordVPN beyond Apple TV

Beyond simply elevating your Apple TV sessions, NordVPN comes packed with an array of features to keep your online life shielded and private, no matter where you are or what device you’re using. Here’s a glimpse into the suite of tools that NordVPN offers:

NordLynx VPN protocol: A marvel of modern VPN technology, NordLynx is built on the WireGuard protocol’s foundations, offering a blend of top-notch speed and ironclad security. This is a boon for streaming in high-definition, ensuring a smooth and secure viewing experience. Dark web monitor: Stay one step ahead with NordVPN’s dark web monitor, which sends you alerts if your personal details are detected on this hidden section of the internet. And if you’re eager to explore it, NordVPN can help you access the dark web safely. Browser proxy extensions: NordVPN’s browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox turn these into secure browsers. They not only encrypt your browsing traffic but also provide a layer of privacy protection that’s perfect for casual streaming or surfing on your computer. Onion over VPN: For privacy enthusiasts, Onion over VPN is an extra shield. It routes your internet activity through the Onion network, significantly increasing anonymity online. Threat protection: Cyber threats don’t stand a chance against NordVPN’s Threat Protection. It diligently scans your downloads for malware, keeps dangerous websites at bay, and blocks pesky ads and trackers that could compromise your device’s security. Double VPN servers: Double VPN takes your internet traffic on a two-stop VPN journey, encrypting it twice and adding an extra wall of security – ideal for those who place a premium on privacy. VPN kill switch: The kill switch is your safety net. Should your VPN connection falter, it automatically cuts your device’s internet connection, ensuring that your data doesn’t get exposed, even for a moment.

(opens in a new tab)”>See all NordVPN features here >

Armed with these robust features, NordVPN does more than just amplify your Apple TV experience – it’s a comprehensive shield for your digital endeavors, whether you’re deep into streaming, casually browsing, or working online.

NordVPN with Apple TV FAQ

Can you get NordVPN on Apple TV?

Yes, with the launch of the NordVPN app for Apple TV, you can easily download and install it directly from the Apple TV app store. This means you can enjoy all the benefits of NordVPN without complicated workarounds.

Can I install a VPN on Apple TV?

Yes, installing a VPN on your Apple TV is possible and can significantly enhance your streaming experience by allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions. While there are various VPN providers, NordVPN stands out with its dedicated app for Apple TV, available in the app store. Simply download and install the app, log in to your account, and connect to a server to start enjoying a world of content without borders.

How does NordVPN enhance my Apple TV experience?

NordVPN elevates your Apple TV experience by allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions, providing access to global content libraries from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus. It also secures your streaming activity with strong encryption, ensuring privacy and protection against ISP throttling for a smoother viewing experience.

Get Started with NordVPN >>

Conclusion: Enhancing your Apple TV experience with NordVPN

By choosing NordVPN for your Apple TV, you’re not just enhancing your streaming experience – you’re transforming it. Now, you can break down the barriers of geo-restrictions and unlock a world brimming with diverse content.

However, NordVPN doesn’t just open the gateway to an array of shows and movies – it also fortifies your streaming sessions with a steadfast layer of security, ensuring your online habits remain private and seamless. For additional options, see our guide on the best VPNs for Apple TV here.

This guide has provided you with all the necessary information to install, operate, and troubleshoot NordVPN on your Apple TV, guaranteeing an enriched entertainment experience while protecting your digital presence.

This guide on using NordVPN for Apple TV was last updated on February 13, 2024.