One Pan Chicken and Potatoes recipe (onione - bell pepper - potatoes -chicken) (2024)

As Ramadan approaches in 2024, families around the world seek nutritious and flavorful dishes to break their fasts. Our Chicken and Potato Bake recipe offers a perfect balance of wholesome ingredients and tantalizing flavors, making it an ideal choice for Iftar gatherings during this holy month. Packed with protein, vitamins, and essential nutrients, this hearty dish not only satisfies hunger but also nourishes the body, providing the energy needed for the day ahead. Let's explore this delectable recipe that is sure to become a Ramadan favorite for years to come.

To watch the cooking video, click on the link: One Pan Chicken and Potatoes recipe (onione - bell pepper - potatoes -chicken)

- 4 onions

- 1 bell pepper

- 1 kilogram of potatoes

- Clean, ready-to-use chicken

- 1 clove of garlic

- 8 cloves of garlic (chopped)

- 2 tablespoons of tomato paste

- Cooking oil

- Salt

- Garlic powder

Instructions:

1. Preparing the Ingredients:

- Peel and slice the onions.

- Remove the core of the bell pepper and slice it.

- Peel and slice the potatoes into thin rounds.

- Clean the chicken thoroughly and pat it dry with paper towels.

2. Assembling the Dish:

- Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

- Arrange the potato slices in a baking dish.

- Layer the sliced onions and bell pepper on top of the potatoes.

- Place the chicken pieces evenly over the vegetables.

3. Flavoring the Dish:

- Drizzle some cooking oil over the chicken and vegetables.

- Optionally, squeeze tomatoes over the dish for added flavor, suitable for those following a diet or dealing with heart conditions.

- In a separate pan, heat some cooking oil and sauté the chopped onions and garlic until golden brown.

- Add the tomato paste to the onion and garlic mixture, stirring well to combine.

- Once the mixture thickens slightly, remove it from the heat and pour it evenly over the chicken and vegetables.

4. Baking:

- In a separate bowl, mix water with salt and garlic powder.

- Pour this mixture over the chicken and vegetables in the baking dish, ensuring even coverage.

- Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for approximately one hour, or until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender.

5. Serving:

- Once baked, remove the dish from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.

- Serve the Chicken and Potato Bake hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired.

In conclusion, our Chicken and Potato Bake recipe embodies the essence of Ramadan 2024, offering a delightful blend of tradition, flavor, and nourishment. As families come together to celebrate this sacred time, this dish serves as a symbol of unity and abundance, filling homes with warmth and joy. With its wholesome ingredients and rich flavors, it stands as a testament to the culinary creativity and cultural richness of Ramadan. Whether enjoyed during Iftar gatherings or shared with loved ones, this recipe leaves a lasting impression, enriching hearts and palates alike. Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with our Chicken and Potato Bake, a true masterpiece that deserves a place at every iftar table.

Nutrition Value

1. Onions:

- Calories: 40 (for medium-sized onion)

- Carbs: 10 grams

- Protein: 1 gram

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 5 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, supporting immune health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Bell pepper:

- Calories: 30 (for medium-sized bell pepper)

- Carbs: 7 grams

- Protein: 1 gram

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 0 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: High in vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, promoting eye health, immune function, and digestion.

3. Potatoes:

- Calories: 160 (for medium-sized potato)

- Carbs: 37 grams

- Protein: 4 grams

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 10 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: Provide energy, support brain function, and aid in muscle and nerve function due to their high potassium content.

4. Clean, ready-to-use chicken:

- Nutritional values vary based on the cut and preparation method.

- Generally, a 4-ounce serving provides:

- Calories: 200-250

- Protein: 25-30 grams

- Fat: 8-15 grams

- Sodium: 60-100 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 70-90 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: High-quality protein source, essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function.

5. Garlic (1 clove):

- Calories: 5

- Carbs: 1 gram

- Protein: 0 grams

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 0 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: Contains allicin, a sulfur compound with antibacterial and antiviral properties that may help fight infections.

6. Garlic (8 cloves, chopped):

- Nutritional values similar to 8 times the values of one clove.

7. Tomato paste (2 tablespoons):

- Calories: 30

- Carbs: 7 grams

- Protein: 1 gram

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 20 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

- Dietary Benefit: Good source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may reduce the risk of certain cancers.

8. Cooking oil:

- Nutritional values vary based on the type of oil used.

- Generally, 1 tablespoon provides around 120 calories and 14 grams of fat.

- Dietary Benefit: Provides essential fatty acids and helps enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

9. Salt:

- Sodium content varies but approximately 2,300 milligrams per teaspoon.

- Dietary Benefit: Essential for maintaining fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contraction, but excessive intake should be avoided.

10. Garlic powder:

- Nutritional values similar to fresh garlic but in powdered form.

- Calories: 10 per teaspoon

- Carbs: 2 grams

- Protein: 0 grams

- Fat: 0 grams

- Sodium: 0 milligrams

- Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Please note that these values are approximate and may vary depending on factors such as size, variety, and cooking methods.