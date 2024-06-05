Our 40 Best Potato Recipes (2024)

Mashed, fried, boiled, roasted — there are endless ways to cook potatoes, and this collection celebrates some of our greatest hits. Try fried potato bites stuffed with spiced corn and cheese, a loaded potato soup perfect for cold weather, and an Alsatian-style potato pizza topped with crème fraîche and bacon. Here are many more satiating potato recipes.

01of 40 Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes These twice-baked potatoes are so large and filling that some of chef Emeril Lagasse's customers order them as an entrée. Lagasse calls them overstuffed because he adds an extra baked potato to the stuffing mixture, but we have variations. Get the Recipe

02of 40 Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Pickles and Gin-Spiked Sour Cream Boiled and then smashed and baked on a sheet pan, these extra-crispy potatoes satisfy cookbook author Adeena Sussman's latke cravings with no shredding or frying. Dollops of gin-spiked sour cream; sprinkles of salmon roe, chives, dill, and parsley; and quick-pickled turnip, beet, and cauliflower make these colorful bites a blast to eat. Get the Recipe

03of 40 Vada Pav (Potato Fritter Sandwich) Vada pav, one of Mumbai's most popular street foods, is a potato fritter the size of a baseball stuffed into a flaky white bun, smeared with coconut and spicy green chile chutneys, and then squished until it's small enough to fit into your mouth. Get the Recipe

04of 40 Bollitos de Papa y Elote (Potato Elote Bites) Crunchy, cheesy, and a little bit spicy, these potato elote bites are pastry chef Paola Velez's take on bollitos, one of her favorite snacks in the Dominican Republic. She makes a spiced corn filling based on elote, the classic Mexican street food, then wraps it up in spiced mashed potatoes and deep-fries it. Get the Recipe

05of 40 Classic Potato Salad Baby potatoes have a naturally sweet flavor and creamy texture that's delicious in this classic recipe. Get the Recipe

06of 40 Julia Child 's Hash Browns These potatoes are crispy outside, creamy inside, and as delicious with fried eggs as they are with roast chicken. Get the Recipe

07of 40 Crushed Potatoes with Spiced Olive Oil A trio of toasted and ground seeds — caraway, fennel, and coriander — mixed with extra-virgin olive oil gives these rustic potatoes a delicately fruity but warmly spiced flavor. Because of the generous amount of olive oil in this recipe, the potatoes are great served warm or at room temperature. Get the Recipe

08of 40 Potato Gnocchi with Butter and Cheese Baked — not boiled — potatoes are the key to this fluffy potato gnocchi recipe. A simple butter and Parmesan pan sauce is all you need to finish these classic Italian dumplings. Get the Recipe

09of 40 Best-Ever Potato Latkes Sliced scallions add savory depth to this potato latke recipe. Crisp, delicious latkes are a terrific vehicle for any number of traditional or creative toppings. Get the Recipe

11of 40 Potato Pizza with Crème Fraîche and Bacon This pizza starts with the flavors of the classic Alsatian pizza, made with crème fraîche, caramelized onion, and bacon, and adds soft confit garlic cloves and thin slices of potatoes. A little greenery from kale and chives, and you've got an exceptional pizza to both look at and eat. Get the Recipe

12of 40 Thousand-Layer Duck Fat Potatoes When chef Shaun Searley prepares these crispy potatoes at The Quality Chop House, he starts with King Edward potatoes, which have a fluffy texture. Be sure to begin a day ahead so the cooled potatoes slice cleanly. The portioned potatoes can then be stored in the freezer for up to a month before frying. Get the Recipe

13of 40 Potato-Leek Soup You can serve this soup so many different ways: with a dollop of crème fraîche and smoked salmon, topped with roasted broccoli florets and shredded cheddar cheese, or simply plain, as it has a mellow, delicious flavor on its own. Left as a chunky soup, it eats like a chowder, while the pureed version has a silky and light texture rich enough to be served chilled. Get the Recipe

14of 40 Gamja Jorim (Soy Sauce–Lacquered Potatoes) For his gamja jorim recipe, a riff on Korean soy sauce–braised potatoes, 2021 F&W Best New Chef Angel Barreto simmers tiny peewee potatoes in a sweet-and-savory syrup infused with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, resulting in potatoes with a creamy, tender interior and a gorgeously lacquered skin. Get the Recipe

15of 40 Bavarian Potato Salad The dressing for this fingerling potato salad is made with a base of hot chicken stock and vinegar, and it's punched up with tangy cornichons, onion, grainy mustard, dill, and crispy bacon bits. Get the Recipe

16of 40 Potato and Celery Root Biscuits Food media entrepreneur Chadwick Boyd's biscuits get an upgrade from a thyme-infused mash of potatoes, celery root, and cream. They're topped with flaky salt and thyme sprigs, then baked until golden brown. Get the Recipe

17of 40 Crispy Potatoes with Avocado Salsa Papas are traditionally deep-fried, but roasting smashed potatoes at a high temperature (with plenty of olive oil) yields a similar result with a fraction of the mess. Make the avocado salsa while the potatoes are roasting; it's the perfect creamy, cooling complement to the salty, crispy potatoes and bright, spicy jalapeños. Get the Recipe

18of 40 Barbecue-Spiced Potato Chips The secret to these potato chips is in the pre-soak. Soaking the potatoes before frying rinses away excess sugar and starch that could cause the chips to burn; the vinegar helps break down pectin in the potatoes, resulting in ultra crispy chips. Get the Recipe

19of 40 Mini Kabob Potatoes A crispy exterior with a soft, fluffy center makes these quick-cooking fried potatoes a fun addition to a kebab feast. At Mini Kabob in Los Angeles, these popular potatoes are served alongside skewers such as a beef shish kabob, a delectable eggplant dip, toum, and parsley and onion salad. Get the Recipe

20of 40 Smashed Potato and Shallot Gratin The use of cream here is judicious, and most of it is absorbed by the potatoes, resulting in an unctuous but not overly rich gratin. The shallots end up caramelized and sticky, and you'll find yourself digging for them. Get the Recipe

21of 40 Potato Gratin with Herbs and Shallots Inspired by a potato gratin at Restaurant Daniel in New York City, this creamy — but creamless — recipe gets great flavor from thyme and rosemary. Get the Recipe

22of 40 Potato, Mushroom, and Chicken Hash Always a brunch favorite, don't rule out hash as a hearty dinner option as well. You might top each serving with a fried egg; the yolk makes a silky sauce for every bite it touches. Get the Recipe

23of 40 Crispy, Creamy Potato Puffs These enticing Chilean potato puffs, known as papas duquesas, are a cross between mashed potatoes and french fries. Vintner Valeria Huneeus' granddaughters love picking up the little puffs with their hands and popping them into their mouths. Get the Recipe

24of 40 Oven Fries with Herbs and Pecorino Made with starchy baking potatoes — flavored with garlic, fresh herbs, and Pecorino Romano cheese — and tossed with just a little extra-virgin olive oil, these fries emerge from the oven crisp and delicious. Get the Recipe

25of 40 Mashed Potatoes with Bacon and Mustard This chunky mashed potato dish is packed with tangy mustard, fresh herbs, and thick-cut bacon. Get the Recipe

26of 40 Asiago and Sage Scalloped Potatoes An aromatic cream sauce is the base for this rich scalloped potato dish. Asiago cheese and breadcrumbs create the deliciously crisp topping. Get the Recipe

27of 40 Aloo Bhaji (Spiced Potatoes) Art dealer Surajit Bomti Iyengar serves these tender potato sticks for brunch at his Calcutta apartment. The recipe is from his designer friend Devika Datt Duncan. The potatoes are cooked with panch phoron, or Bengali five-spice powder — a mix that includes fennel, cumin, and mustard seeds — then tossed with turmeric. Get the Recipe

28of 40 Poutine-Style Twice-Baked Potatoes These just might be the world's best and most indulgent baked potatoes. First they're stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then they're topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon, and finally, fried potato skins. Get the Recipe

29of 40 Loaded Potato Soup Bring this rich and luscious potato soup to the table and let guests build their own bowls with crispy potato peels, cheddar cheese, and scallions for a comforting meal. Double up and make an extra batch to keep in the freezer for rainy nights. Get the Recipe

30of 40 Lemony Salt-Roasted Fingerling Potatoes This lemon-scented herb salt makes a great seasoning for everything from roasted whitefish to grilled chicken and pork to steamed vegetables — and of course, any kind of potato. Grinding the sage, rosemary, and thyme into the salt, rather than just stirring it in, helps intensify and meld the flavors. Get the Recipe

31of 40 Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù We like using a mix of shiitake, oyster, chanterelle, and button mushrooms for this succulent ragù to top baked potatoes, but any combination will work. Get the Recipe

32of 40 Caramel Potatoes Home cook Nadine Levy Redzepi serves these classic sticky-sweet caramelized potatoes as part of a meal that includes roast goose, pork belly, and red cabbage. A good hit of crunchy salt is delicious here. Get the Recipe

33of 40 Mashed Potatoes with Manchego and Olive Oil Instead of using butter, chef José Andrés prefers to add richness with olive oil and Manchego cheese. His tip: "Add the olive oil slowly to the potatoes because if you dump it in all at once, you'll get streaks of oil." Get the Recipe

34of 40 Potatoes Benedict with Make-Ahead Poached Eggs In this take on eggs Benedict, crispy potato rounds are a gluten-free substitute for everyday English muffins. A combination of extra-virgin olive oil and butter gives the potatoes incredible flavor and a golden, crunchy crust that provides the best-ever canvas for poached eggs. Get the Recipe

35of 40 Potato Rösti with Pastrami Gail Simmons re-created this comforting appetizer from Daniel Humm, chef-owner of New York City's Eleven Madison Park. "Once finished, you can blanket it in smoked salmon and crème fraîche or layer it with pastrami and whole grain mustard," she says. "Even simpler: Enjoy it under a gently fried egg for breakfast. It doesn't get much cozier than that." Get the Recipe

36of 40 Grilled Potato Salad with Mustard Seeds Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard grills sliced potatoes in butter to give them an amazing crust, then dresses them with a super-tangy mustard seed vinaigrette, fresh scallions, and celery. Get the Recipe

37of 40 Yukon Gold Potato, Leek, and Fromage Blanc Frittata Chef Dede Sampson prepared this frittata for the Oliveto staff when she applied for a pastry position at the restaurant. This recipe gets its extra-creamy texture from fromage blanc, an extremely soft cow's milk cheese with a sour cream-like tang. Get the Recipe

38of 40 Hasselback Potatoes A showstopper, these crisp, smoky potatoes are actually super-easy to make. They're ready in an hour with just 20 minutes of active working time. Get the Recipe

39of 40 Potato, Salami, and Cheese Frittata Fortified with sautéed potatoes, strips of salami, and bits of goat cheese, this robust egg dish makes a fine dinner. Add a salad and you're all set. Though we like them warm, frittatas are traditionally served at room temperature. Get the Recipe