My Favorite Dutch Baby Puff Pancake Recipe (2024)

If you're thinking, "What IS a Dutch baby?" Don't worry, you're not the only one who's ever asked me that. Whether you call it a puff pancake, German pancake, a Bismarck, or a Dutch puff, it means the same thing: a big, delicious puffy pancake that you bake in the oven! And I'm about to share with you my family-favorite recipe that I think you'll love too.

I've got lots of good news to share with you.

For starters, Dutch baby pancakes taste SO good.

They're sweet, buttery, and almost melt in your mouth. On top of that, they are sooo easy to make! They only require a few ingredients, most of which you likely already have in your kitchen. Win, win, win!

Dare I say, I think they're even easier than traditional pancakes, because you don't have to stand there worrying about flipping times, etc.

Not to say classic pancakes aren't AWESOME, too (I have my best classic pancake recipe here).

But Dutch baby pancakes are their own, delightful thing and you NEED to try them!

What to Put on Your Dutch Baby Puffed Pancake

You can put pretty much whatever you'd like on your puff pancakes.

Start with what you'd put on regular pancakes, and go from there. I really like to top mine just with a bit of powdered sugar and syrup. But some days, jam on top is all I want!

They're also great with a drizzle of Nutella, or berries, or lemon juice...mmm! (Speaking of lemon juice, in 2021 I added a lemon Dutch baby recipe to my site! Find it here: Vanilla and Lemon Dutch Baby Pancake)

How to Make a Puff Pancake

My Favorite Dutch Baby Puff Pancake Recipe Dutch baby puff pancakes are so easy to make and only require a few ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen! 5 from 12 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 14 minutes mins Course Breakfast Servings 4 pieces Calories 207 kcal See Also Oven Baked Steak Recipe - Savory Nothings Ingredients 3 large eggs

2.5 tablespoon butter melted, 0.5 tablespoon used to grease the skillet

½ cup flour

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or more, to taste

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt Instructions Preheat your oven to 450F. Place the skillet in the oven to heat it up while the oven warms.

Melt 2.5 tablespoon of butter in the microwave.

In a mixing bowl, whisk three eggs. Add flour, milk, sugar, salt, and vanilla, and 2 tablespoon of the melted butter. Whisk until well-combined, or combine in a food processor for an even smoother result.* Drizzle the remaining half tablespoon of the melted butter into the hot skillet until the surface is greased. Pour the batter into the hot, buttered skillet.

*If you have time, let the batter rest in the blender or mixing bowl for about 20 minutes and you'll get an even better result! But if you're tight on time, it'll still turn out great. **It will deflate pretty quickly — this is normal!

Oila!

By the way, I usually cut this into four pieces, so technically it could be four servings. That being said, I usually eat two of the pieces at a time! Especially if I'm not combining it with veggie sausage or some other tasty breakfast food.

And that's that! I hope you love it! Please let me know how it turns out if you decide to make it and which toppings you choose.

If you're hopping on the puff pancake/Dutch baby bandwagon, you HAVE to give my Caramelized Pear Dutch Baby a try too! Find the recipe right here.

Vegetarian Brunch Recipe Ideas

For other vegetarian breakfast recipes, try these out!

Happy eating!

xo - Chelsea

