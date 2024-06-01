Beef Stroganoff (Easy One-Pot Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This one-pot beef stroganoff recipe is a hearty, comforting meal the whole family will love.

Loaded with tender beef and meaty mushrooms, it’s a filling steak dinner you can enjoy any night of the week.

It’s creamy, savory, and ready in just 30 minutes!

Beef Stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a classic family-friendly pasta dinner. It’s inexpensive, easy to make, and a real crowd-pleaser. And while the boxed kind is okay, nothing beats homemade.

Made with sliced steak, chunky mushrooms, onions, and a garlic-infused sauce, it’s pretty spectacular.

It’s also beginner-chef-friendly, so practically anyone can make it.

Ingredients

I’ll go into precise details on the ingredients at the bottom of the post. But here’s a quick list of what you’ll need:

Steak: If you enjoy beef stroganoff with ground beef, that’s fine. Go for it! But if you want to take this dish up a notch – and trust me, you do! – beef sirloin is the way to go.

Salt & Pepper: Season the meat and sauce to suit your tastes.

Mushrooms: Use whatever mushrooms you like best. I prefer a blend of several varieties.

The Sauce: You’ll need butter, onions, garlic, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, sour cream, and Dijon mustard. Together, they give the dish that savory, earthy, slightly tangy flavor we all love. You’ll also add a bit of flour to help thicken it.

Egg Noodles: For an authentic and complete meal, you’ll need egg noodles for serving. Or you can substitute rice if you prefer.

Fresh Parsley: A parsley garnish adds a nice pop of color.

What Is the Best Beef for Stroganoff?

Spoiler alert: it’s not ground beef! We can attribute that assumption to Hamburger Helper.

In reality – steak is a better option.Specifically, high-quality steak. Anything less will result in tough, chewy meat.

I prefer top sirloin steak to make my stroganoff. It’s a bit extra, but the taste and texture are well worth it.

Here are some other good options:

How to Make Beef Stroganoff

Like this easycreamy beef and shells recipe, you only need one pot here. So it comes together in a snap!

For a complete list of instructions, see the recipe card below. For now, here’s a brief overview:

1. Cut the beef and season with salt and pepper. 2. Brown the beef in a hot skillet. This means a minute or so – any more, and it’ll be tough. 3. Make the sauce. Sauté the aromatics, then add the mushrooms. When soft, add the flour, beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, sour cream, and mustard. 4. Add the beef when the sauce is hot and thick. 5. Serve with egg noodles or rice, and enjoy!

Recipe Tips and Variations

Now, let’s check out a few tips and variations:

Cook the steak in batches. You want a nice sear on the meat. That means it needs room to fry, not steam. Cook the steak in small batches, searing it for only about 30 seconds per side.

Use a variety of mushrooms, such as shiitake, button, or cremini, for a richer flavor.

Add extra vegetables. Beef stroganoff is similar to a stir-fry meal. So feel free to add broccoli, cauliflower, or even Brussels if you have them.

Make it spicy. Add a little cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes to the sauce.

Use full-fat sour cream. For the best, richest sauce, it has to be full-fat (and at room temperature). Also, be sure the sauce doesn’t boil. If it does, you may curdle the sour cream.

No parsley? No problem! The parsley is a garnish, so leaving it off completely is fine.

Need a gluten-free recipe? Swap out the all-purpose flour for gluten-free, or use cornstarch instead. Just remember to use half the amount of cornstarch.

What to Serve With Beef Stroganoff

I always had this tasty beef dish with egg noodles. But if you’re wondering what to serve with beef stroganoff, I have a few fun alternatives.

Such as:

Mashed potatoes . For a soft, creamy contrast.

. For a soft, creamy contrast. Roasted veggies . Such as Brussels sprouts or potatoes .

. Such as or . Sourdough bread . To help you soak up the sauce.

. To help you soak up the sauce. Salad . For a well-balanced meal with loads of veggies.

And don’t forget dessert! How about these chewy fudge brownies or a slice of pineapple upside-down cake when your plate is empty?

How to Store

Whether you have leftovers or made this ahead, it’s so easy to store one-pot beef stroganoff:

To Store: Place cold beef stroganoff (and sauce) in an airtight container. Store the noodles in a separate airtight container. Store both in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. To Reheat: Warm leftover stroganoff in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir and cook until it’s hot all the way through. Reheat the egg noodles in boiling water for 1-2 minutes, then drain and toss in the saucepan with the sauce.

To Freeze: Since stroganoff contains sour cream, I don’t recommend freezing it. Unfortunately, sour cream often splits and turns grainy when thawed.

But if you have to, let the sauce cool fully, then transfer it to an airtight container and freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw in the fridge overnight and heat very gently when ready to serve.

I don’t recommend freezing egg noodles, as they’ll become mushy when thawed.

Beef Stroganoff (Easy One-Pot Recipe) Course: Main Course Cuisine: Russian, American Servings 6 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes Calories 575 kcal This one-pot beef stroganoff recipe is a hearty, comforting meal the whole family will love. It's creamy, savory, and ready in just 30 minutes! Ingredients 1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, thinly sliced into strips

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

2 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 cup sour cream, room temperature

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

cooked egg noodles or rice, for serving

fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish Instructions Cut the steak into 1/3-inch thick slices against the grain. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the beef in batches, searing each side for no more than 20-30 seconds. Remove the steak from the skillet and set aside to rest.

In the same skillet, cook the onions until soft. Then, add the garlic and stir until fragrant.

Add the mushrooms and sauté until they turn golden.

Sprinkle the flour into the skillet and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Then, slowly add the beef broth and continue cooking and stirring until the mixture thickens.

Reduce the heat to low, add the Worcestershire sauce, sour cream, and mustard, and stir gently. Cook for 4-5 more minutes until smooth and blended.

Return the seared steak to the skillet and cook for 1 minute.

Serve the beef stroganoff over egg noodles or rice. Garnish with parsley, and enjoy! Notes Be careful not to overcook the beef, as it can become tough. Cook it just until it’s browned, then let it finish cooking when it’s added back to the sauce.

Use a mix of mushrooms like cremini, button, or shiitake for deeper flavor. Nutrition Total number of serves: 6

Calories: 575kcal

Carbohydrates: 82.1g

Protein: 17g

Fat: 18.4g

Saturated Fat: 10.6g

Cholesterol: 60mg

Sodium: 461mg

Potassium: 281mg

Fiber: 4.3g

Sugar: 3g

Calcium: 72mg

Iron: 7mg

