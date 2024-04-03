Our Best 25 Slow-Cooker Chicken Recipes (2024)

Introducing our best slow cooker chicken recipes ever. Each slow cooker chicken dinner features bold flavor and juicy meat—and you don't have to spend all day in the kitchen to make it possible. With zesty chicken chili, cozy slow cooker chicken soups, chicken mac, and more, the perfect slow cooker chicken recipe is here to dazzle your poultry-loving crowd.

01of 25 Slow Cooker General Tso's Chicken and Noodles View Recipe Put those takeout menus away! Not only can you make your favorite Chinese restaurant dish at home, but you also can set and forget it by using this slow cooked chicken breast recipe as a guide. Serve the chicken over egg noodles for a complete meal. DIY Asian-Inspired Main Dishes Way Better Than Takeout

02of 25 BBQ Chicken-Pineapple Pizza View Recipe Yes, you can make pizza in your slow cooker! It's a good thing, too—you won't find these sweet and spicy slices at any old pizza chain. Psst ... this slow cooked BBQ chicken is a brilliant pick for days when you have leftover chicken or rotisserie chicken handy to give you a head start.

03of 25 Curried Chicken View Recipe If Indian cuisine is your takeout genre of choice, you'll swoon over this curry-spiced chicken. The secret to its hot, golden glaze: jalapeños and cayenne. The flamin' duo make a kickin' slow cooker chicken dinner that only gets better when you garnish with a handful of chopped cashews for crunch.

04of 25 Greek Oregano Chicken with Spinach, Orzo, and Grape Tomatoes View Recipe This slow cooker herb chicken dish (that just so happens to fit the Mediterranean diet) is totally company-worthy. But don't just take our word for it. One BH&G home cook raves, "The flavors are bold and complementary. It's a great meal to serve to family and guests." That's because of the rich rub of oregano, parsley, and basil in this slow-cooked chicken breast recipe that adds maximum flavor. Spinach and grape tomatoes perk up the colors and nutrition.

05of 25 Tomatillo Chicken Soup View Recipe Chicken soup heads south of the border—with scrumptious results. Tomatillos, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice give this chicken broth-based slow cooker chicken tortilla soup some Mexican flair. After it simmers all day, top the cozy dinner with sour cream, chopped bell peppers, and tortilla chips.

06of 25 Slow Cooker Indian Chicken Stew View Recipe While this slow cooked chicken breast recipe is beautifully complex-tasting and layered with flavor, it will take only 15 minutes of prep time. The warm flavors of aromatic curry and ground ginger blend in this colorful, easy meal that will please even the least adventurous eaters. Pour each serving over basmati rice.

08of 25 Mango Chicken Tinga View Recipe "Five stars, this is fantastic and addicting! I've made it several times," says one BH&G reader of this sassy, just-sweet-enough dinner. The tropical take on slow cooker chicken includes a spicy medley of cinnamon, ginger, and chipotle pepper to perk up the chicken. Mango nectar and fresh pineapple complement those savory and spicy qualities with some sweetness.

09of 25 Slow Cooker Chicken and Shrimp Jambalaya View Recipe Tender shrimp adds a dose of Cajun personality to juicy, fall-off-the-bone chicken, while an easy sauce of tomato and seasonings infuses the poultry with a taste of the Caribbean. Can't decide between chicken thigh or breast meat? This will be one of your favorite slow cooker chicken recipes since you can use either or both.

10of 25 French Chicken Stew View Recipe The keys to rustic French cooking are fresh ingredients and simple flavors. Thyme and herbes de Provence bring their subtle flavors to chicken and fresh vegetables in this simply delicious slow cooker herb chicken. The stew mix calls for 4 ounces of white wine—what you do with the other 21 ounces in the bottle is up to you. (Pouring a glass for each adult dining on the dish seems like the ideal solution!)

11of 25 Garlic Chicken with Artichokes View Recipe Garlic-lovers, unite! The over-the-top blend of 12 garlic cloves, delicate herbs, and fresh lemon results in a slow cooker chicken recipe made even more decadent with tangy, nutty artichoke hearts. Serve this well-balanced chicken dinner over warm brown rice or any slightly nutty whole grain you like.

12of 25 Teriyaki Chicken View Recipe Homemade can be better than restaurant fare. This popular Asian recipe, made in a slow cooker, calls for classic ingredients like soy sauce and colorful bok choy. Bonus: By making this slow cooker chicken dinner yourself, you'll likely consume far fewer calories and much less sodium than if you ordered out. 7 Healthier Versions of YOur Favorite Restaurant Meals

Italian Braised Chicken with Fennel and Cannellini View Recipe Here's proof that not all Italian dinners are loaded with carbs and calories. Cannellini beans, chicken, fennel, tomatoes, and yellow bell peppers make this a warm, hearty meal that's low in calories and high in protein. Sprinkle the slow-cooked chicken thighs or drumsticks with fresh parsley to brighten things up before bringing the platter to the table.

14of 25 Chicken Cassoulet-Style Soup View Recipe Cassoulet, a slow-cooked pork and bean casserole from the south of France, warms a chilly evening. Try our simple six-ingredient version for an easier-than-usual (yet still tasty) slow cooker chicken dinner. Chicken, turkey sausage, and a pinch of oregano sing in the marinara sauce-based soup.

15of 25 Herbed Chicken and Mushrooms View Recipe Stretch chicken thighs and/or drumsticks and mushrooms into a huge, rib-sticking meal with this slow cooker herb chicken recipe. Chicken, thyme, and basil star in the pasta dish (that would also taste incredible served over quinoa or rice). Get creative and personalize your plate with a variety of mushrooms.

16of 25 Easy Chicken Tetrazzini View Recipe This hearty slow-cooked chicken breast recipe is the weeknight dinner winner we all need in our lives. You can genuinely dump it all in and go on about your day. Then all that's left to do come dinnertime, if desired, is boil some noodles and toss them with the chicken. Since it serves eight, you might be lucky enough to have leftovers to enjoy for lunch tomorrow.

17of 25 Kickin' Chicken Chili View Recipe Think of this dish like slow cooker chicken tacos you can enjoy by the bowl-full! This zesty chicken chili is convenient and delicious with frozen veggies and pantry staples such as salsa, diced tomatoes, and cannellini beans. Serve these unique bowls with a side of corn tortillas or tortilla chips to scoop up every last bite.

18of 25 Slow-Cooked Moroccan Chicken View Recipe Cinnamon isn't just for pumpkin spice and sweet rolls. A dash of cinnamon and curry permeates this slow cooker chicken thigh recipe with Moroccan-inspired flavor. Those spices accent not only the chicken but also the prunes, baby carrots, and onion in this fan-favorite dish.

19of 25 Barbecue Chicken and Cheddar Quesadillas View Recipe Upgrade plain cheese quesadillas with some sauce. Tender slow cooker pulled chicken, zesty barbecue sauce, chile peppers, green onion, and lots of cheese fill these restaurant-quality quesadillas. Serve with salsa and sour cream to lend kick and coolness, respectively.

20of 25 Chicken and White Bean Stew View Recipe Bottled Alfredo sauce is the key to acing the creamy texture in this hearty stew. But we don't stop there—green chile peppers balance out the richness of that Italian sauce with a touch of heat. As you're considering side dishes, might we recommend a basket of breadsticks? It's pretty much a must with this slow cooker chicken recipe!

21of 25 Slow Cooker Coq au Vin Stew View Recipe Go ahead, channel your inner Julia Child. This slow cooker chicken thigh entrée features beefy onion soup mix and red wine. Mushrooms, carrots, and onions complete the stew that's begging to be placed atop a big bed of buttery mashed potatoes. In our experience, the luscious results are supremely comforting on a cold, wintry day.

22of 25 Creamed Chicken and Corn Soup View Recipe Comforting creamed corn gets the main dish treatment in this slow cooker chicken recipe. Tender chicken, carrot, onion, corn, and celery stud a thick, creamy base made with cream of chicken soup and cream-style corn. Top the hearty soup with salty, crispy bacon pieces (since everything is better with it!).

23of 25 Cacciatore-Style Chicken View Recipe Any Italian nonna (aka Grandma) would be proud to see a dish this saucy and colorful hit the table. With this variation and 25 minutes of prep, you can look forward to coming home to a ready-to-eat slow cooker riff on an Italian classic. While the chicken here is succulent and well-seasoned, it's all about the sauce. The hearty slow cooker chicken and noodles dish is brimming with onions, mushrooms, and seasoned tomatoes.

24of 25 Fennel and Pear Chicken Thighs View Recipe You've probably tried pairing savory meat and sweet fruit together before (think pork chops and applesauce). But have you braised chicken with pears before? The licorice-like flavor of fennel makes a delectable match with the juicy pears and tender chicken. And because the fruit is dried rather than fresh, you can make this slow cooker chicken recipe any time of year. 19 Dump Dinner Recipes for Easy Slow Cooker Dinners