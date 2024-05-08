Our Favorite Spritz Cookie Recipes (2024)

This recipe makes a lot of terrific cookies! It's great for Christmas when all the kids and grandkids visit. They can help decorate the cookies-not to mention help eat them! —Paula Pelis, Rocky Point, New York

Maple-Walnut Spritz Cookies

After taking a trip to Vermont during maple harvest season and tasting delicious maple goodies, I just had to make something using maple syrup. I love the combination of maple syrup, walnuts and spritz cookies, so I used all three of those elements to create these perfectly delicious bites. I just love the aroma when these are baking — it takes me back to Vermont and the good times I had there.—Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, PA