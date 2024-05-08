Our Favorite Spritz Cookie Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Cookies Spritz Cookies
Lisa KaminskiUpdated: Feb. 13, 2024
You've got your cookie press, now it's time for all the spritz cookie recipes you can handle! We've got recipes for classic butter cookies, mocha spritz and so much more.
Buttery Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
At Christmas, spritz recipes are a must! They complete any cookie plate. These buttery spritz cookies and an updated cookie press are holiday essentials for Editor Lisa Kaminski. Don’t forget to decorate them with plenty of sprinkles!
Red Velvet Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
I had never come across a red velvet spritz recipe, so I decided to create one. The hint of cocoa makes these taste like red velvet cake. Add peppermint flavoring for a little extra kick. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado
Grandma’s Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
I use my grandmother’s antique cookie press to make these festive cookies. I’m the only one in the family that can still get it to work! Don’t forget to check out more Christmas cookie recipes from grandmas.— Suzanne Kern, Louisville, Kentucky
Peanut Butter Spritz Fingers
Go to Recipe
My family loves this peanut butter fingers recipe because they satisfy the need for chocolate and for something crunchy, sweet and nutty, all in just one bite! —Irma Lowery, Reedsburg, Wisconsin
Holiday Mocha Spritz
Go to Recipe
When I began to use my spritz press, this mocha recipe was the first flavor combination I tried. Instant espresso powder gives them that awesome coffee flavor that plays so well with cocoa. —Shelly L. Bevington, Hermiston, Oregon
Coffee Maple Spritz
Go to Recipe
I like spritz cookies because they're easier to make than rolled cutouts but I can still be creative with different shapes and sizes. Feel free to substitute vanilla or rum extract for the maple flavoring. —Dierdre Cox, Kansas City, Missouri
Holiday Spritz
Go to Recipe
I tried substituting rum extract for vanilla in a classic Christmas recipe, and the end result was a cookie that tasted a lot like eggnog! —Lisa Varner, El Paso, Texas
Almond Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
This almond spritz cookies recipe can be left plain or decorated with colored sugar and frosting. In our house, it just wouldn't be Christmas without some cookie press recipes.—Tanya Hart, Muncie, Indiana
Gingerbread Spritz
Go to Recipe
I get so busy during the Christmas season that cutout cookies are a hassle. But I love gingerbread and spritz cookies so I combined my favorite recipes and was pleased at the results. Add this to your list of must-bake Christmas cookies. —Sherry Gazelka, Iron, Minnesota
Swedish Spritz
Go to Recipe
A touch of almond extract gives these spritz wonderful flavor. For Christmas, you could tint half of the dough with red food coloring and the other half with green. — Irmgard Sinn, Sherwood Park, Alberta
Cardamom Spritz
Go to Recipe
As far back as I remember, I have loved cardamom. My grandmother often added the spice to her baked goods. I usually make these cookies with a spritz press—and camel disk—that I found at a thrift shop. It reminds me of a time when I rode a camel in the desert while deployed with the Navy. Of course, any design will do! —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado
Cranberry Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
Here’s a sure standout on your treat tray. The cheery cookies get their bright-pink color from cranberry-flavored gelatin.
Berry-Filled Butter Ribbons
Go to Recipe
Tangy boysenberry is an unusual ingredient for a cookie, but it goes well with chocolate. I change the sprinkles and even the type of chocolate to suit the season.—Amy Sauerwalt, Columbia, Maryland
Almond Cream Spritz
Go to Recipe
Love spritz cookies at Christmastime? Try this version featuring almond-flavored dough. Sprinkle them with colored sugar for the holidays or chopped almonds for everyday cookies. —Jo-Anne Cooper, Camrose, Alberta
Lemon-Butter Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
This recipe makes a lot of terrific cookies! It's great for Christmas when all the kids and grandkids visit. They can help decorate the cookies-not to mention help eat them! —Paula Pelis, Rocky Point, New York
Maple-Walnut Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
After taking a trip to Vermont during maple harvest season and tasting delicious maple goodies, I just had to make something using maple syrup. I love the combination of maple syrup, walnuts and spritz cookies, so I used all three of those elements to create these perfectly delicious bites. I just love the aroma when these are baking — it takes me back to Vermont and the good times I had there.—Paula Marchesi, Lenhartsville, PA
Holly Wreaths
Go to Recipe
I’ve never come across another spritz cookie like this: one calling for cream cheese as an ingredient. It gives the cookies great flavor and keeps them soft for a long time. Add these to your list of make-ahead Christmas cookies. —Dee Lein, Longmont, Colorado
Orange Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
Brown sugar gives these spritz cookies a lovely light caramel tint. This variation has a rich buttery shortbread taste and texture with a hint of orange flavor. They are a delightful addition to my holiday cookie tray.-Sean Fleming, St. Charles, Illinois
Chocolate-Dipped Spritz
Go to Recipe
Some of my sisters and I get together for a weekend during the holidays to do nothing but bake cookies. These cookies always make an appearance in the goody baskets that we give as gifts. —Nancy Ross, Alvordton, Ohio
Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
It was a tradition to make these cookies with my grandmother every Christmas. Now my two daughters help me make them for the holidays.—Sharon Claussen, Wheat Ridge, Colorado
Touch-of-Gold Christmas Trees
Go to Recipe
You can decorate these pretty Christmas trees with other types of sprinkles if you don't have the gold dust. The filling alone makes the cookies special and so delicious! —Linda Sweet, Cornwall, New York
Gluten-Free Spritz Delights
Go to Recipe
My daughter has Down syndrome and loves hosting parties, especially on holidays. Cookies always took center stage until she was diagnosed with celiac disease. I decided then to take on gluten-free baking, and these are the best yet—a cross between a shortbread and a sugar cookie. —Cheryl Costilow, Amherst, Ohio
Italian Cornmeal Spritz Cookies
Go to Recipe
A chef at a local culinary school gave me this recipe, and I've been using it for years. Italian cornmeal cookies are from the Piedmont region of northern Italy. They're not too sweet, and the glazed cherries add just the right touch. — Kristine Chayes, Smithtown, New York
Cream Cheese Spritz
Go to Recipe
A hint of orange and cinnamon highlights these Christmastime classics. I like to add colorful sprinkles before baking them. The recipe is from a booklet that came with a cookie press in the 1950s...and I still have the press! —Sarah Bedia, Lake Jackson, Texas
Lemon Cooler Cookies
Go to Recipe
Baking soda helps brown these lemon cooler cookies. They’re crisp, lemony shortbread-like goodies! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Originally Published: November 29, 2021
Lisa Kaminski
Lisa is a formerTaste of Home editor and passionate baker. During her tenure, she poured her love of all things sweet (and sometimes savory) into Bakeable, Taste of Home's baking club. Lisa also dedicated her career here to finding and testing the best ingredients, kitchen gear and home products for our Test Kitchen-Preferred program. At home, you'll find her working on embroidery and other crafts.