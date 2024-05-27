Pancetta Pasta (Quick 4 Ingredient Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This pancetta pasta is so quick and easy to make, you won't even need the recipe after cooking it once! It's that simple, and ready in the time it takes to cook pasta! If you have pasta in your pantry, and pancetta and some hard Italian cheese, like Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, or even Grana Padano in your fridge, a delicious dinner is just minutes away. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. You may or may not know that I make my own pancetta (Italian cured pork belly, akin to bacon, but not smoked and not thin), so it's something I usually have in my fridge. Did I mention it's super easy to make at home? It's really great for times when you don't have bacon, or want to make something really flavorful, and there's nothing to eat, so to speak. It is the most commonly substituted ingredient in pasta carbonara (instead of guanciale, which is difficult to source in the US). I predict that you'll want to make this pasta with pancetta recipe on a regular basis after trying it just once.

Tossing the cheese in with a little pasta water makes a light, creamy sauce. There are so many ways to prepare a quick pasta for dinner!

This pancetta pasta recipe is so simple that you honestly won’t need to look up the recipe next time you make it.

Quantities are not critical and it only takes four ingredients (not counting salt and parsley), so add or reduce the quantity of ingredients as you desire.

Pancetta Pasta Recipe

Recipe by Christina Conte serves 5

Cook the Pasta

Boil water in a large pot, adding plenty of salt (it should taste like sea water) when it comes to a boil, then add the pasta and cook as directed.

Cook the Pancetta

While the pasta is cooking, sauté the pancetta in a large pan with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Cook for a few minutes, turning so they cook evenly, then turn off the burner.

Mix the Pasta and Pancetta Together

When the pasta is almost ready, use a strainer spoon to remove the pasta and place it directly into the pancetta in the pan, OFF THE HEAT. Do not drain the pasta and do not throw away the water.

Continue until all the pasta is in the pancetta pan, then add the grated cheese (be sure to use real Parmigiano Reggiano, or similar cheese)!

Stir, and add the parsley and some pasta water as needed. It will form a bit of a creamy sauce.

When everything is mixed well, serve immediately with extra Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on top.

Pancetta is the best substitute for guanciale if you’re making spaghetti alla carbonara.

Pancetta Pasta (Easy 4 Ingredient Recipe) Yield: 5 servings Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Ready in minutes, this pasta dish has only four ingredients and tastes like a gourmet meal. Ingredients 1 lb good quality pasta from Italy (I used rigatoni)

Kosher or sea salt (for the pasta water)

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

8 oz of pancetta, sliced into bite-sized pieces

1 to 2 oz of grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

1 Tbsp chopped fresh Italian parsley (optional) Instructions Cook the Pasta Boil water in a large pot, adding plenty of salt (it should taste like sea water) when it comes to a boil. Then add the pasta and cook as directed. Cook the Pancetta While the pasta is cooking, sauté the pancetta in a large pan with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Cook for a few minutes, turning so they cook evenly, then turn off the burner. Mix it all Together When the pasta is almost ready, use a strainer spoon to remove the pasta and place it directly into the pancetta in the pan, OFF THE HEAT. Do not drain the pasta and do not throw away the water. Continue until all the pasta is in the pancetta pan, then add the grated cheese. Stir, and add the parsley and some pasta water as needed. It will form a bit of a creamy sauce. When everything is mixed well, serve immediately with extra Parmigiano Reggiano cheese on top. Notes I used rigatoni, but you can use any shape you like, just make sure it's a good brand made with durum wheat semolina and no other ingredients (unless you use egg pasta). Nutrition Information: Yield: 5Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 450Total Fat: 31gSaturated Fat: 11gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 17gCholesterol: 42mgSodium: 337mgCarbohydrates: 30gFiber: 2gSugar: 1gProtein: 13g Nutrition information is only estimated. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a review by clicking on the 5 stars above, in the purple header (a form will appear) or tag me on Instagram! 😍

