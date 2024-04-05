Pan-Fried Cantonese Noodles Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Home » Dinner » Unbelievable Pan-Fried Cantonese Noodles

Easy, weeknight-friendly Pan Fried Cantonese Noodles! These noodles have a smoky delicious taste just like your favorite Chinese restaurants version. Seriously the best stir-fry noodles you’ll ever have!

Excuse me while I slurp up a few more of these chewy, pan fried noodles!

These Cantonese noodles are quickly becoming my life. They are a cross between my garlic noodles, and chow mein – are they are faaaabbulous.

And when so much goodness gets together on a plate these noodles become so hard to resist.

We’re talking about chow mein or noodles or egg noodles tossed in a delicious, slightly sweet, slightly spicy, soy-based sauce tossed with smoky charred cabbage and crispy noodles. Some of the noodles get extra crispy where they sizzled in the oil for longer and it adds the most delicious chewy texture to the dish.

Let’s talk cabbage. Let me tell you one thing – I absolutely love cabbage! It’s an economical, leafy green vegetable that just makes the best Hong Kong Style noodles, amongst other things. When we add the veggies to the pan in the hot oil, they get slightly charred and brown around the edges that just adds the most incredibly smoky and crispy flavor to this noodle dish.

Grab your wok! We’re making insanely delicious Cantonese pan-fried noodles!

Ingredients for Wok Fried Cantonese Noodles

Hong Kong StyleEgg Noodles: For the noodles you can use chow mein noodles, lo mein noodles, thick Hong Kong style egg noodles or thin egg noodles. All of these work, Heck, you can even buy the stir-fry noodles that come prepared in packages where you just need to toss them in a large skillet. To make dry noodles, bring a pot of water to boil and then cook the noodles according to package instructions. Make sure to rinse the noodles under cold water to stop them from cooking further.

For the noodles you can use chow mein noodles, lo mein noodles, thick Hong Kong style egg noodles or thin egg noodles. All of these work, Heck, you can even buy the stir-fry noodles that come prepared in packages where you just need to toss them in a large skillet. To make dry noodles, bring a pot of water to boil and then cook the noodles according to package instructions. Make sure to rinse the noodles under cold water to stop them from cooking further. Scallions or green onions: trim the scallions and separate the white portion from the greens.

trim the scallions and separate the white portion from the greens. Sauces: You’ll need oyster sauce (or oyster mushroom sauce for my shellfish allergy folks and vegetarians!) as well as soy sauce. I like to use low sodium soy sauce and then add salt but you could also use regular soy sauce and skip the salt for this recipe. You can also use gluten-free tamari for this recipe.

You’ll need oyster sauce (or oyster mushroom sauce for my shellfish allergy folks and vegetarians!) as well as soy sauce. I like to use low sodium soy sauce and then add salt but you could also use regular soy sauce and skip the salt for this recipe. You can also use gluten-free tamari for this recipe. Sugar: the sugar adds a bit of sweetness to the sauce.

the sugar adds a bit of sweetness to the sauce. Minced garlic: I use freshly minced garlic. Feel free to add anywhere from 2-6 cloves depending on how garlicky you want the noodles!

I use freshly minced garlic. Feel free to add anywhere from 2-6 cloves depending on how garlicky you want the noodles! Red pepper flakes: You’ll need ¼ – ½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I also like to swap the red pepper flakes for ½ – 1 teaspoon ofchili crunch, however either will work for this recipe!

You’ll need ¼ – ½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes. I also like to swap the red pepper flakes for ½ – 1 teaspoon ofchili crunch, however either will work for this recipe! Toasted sesame oil: it’s very important to usetoasted sesame oilfor this recipe. The 2 tablespoon of oil really provide a deep, toasty flavor to the noodles. Using regular sesame oil just won’t provide the same flavor so definitely opt for the toasted variety for this recipe.

it’s very important to usetoasted sesame oilfor this recipe. The 2 tablespoon of oil really provide a deep, toasty flavor to the noodles. Using regular sesame oil just won’t provide the same flavor so definitely opt for the toasted variety for this recipe. High heat oil: you can use canola, vegetable or avocado oil. It’s critical that you use a high heat oil for this recipe so that the noodles can cook at a fiery temperature without causing the oil to burn!

you can use canola, vegetable or avocado oil. It’s critical that you use a high heat oil for this recipe so that the noodles can cook at a fiery temperature without causing the oil to burn! Mixed veggies:I love using a simple bag of coleslaw mix with some shredded carrots for this recipe. I’m not a huge fan of mung bean sprouts so I skipped them, but they would definitely add a more authentic taste. You can also use broccoli slaw or baby corn for this recipe if you’d like.

Making Wok Fried Noodles

Start by boiling the noodles.Bring a large pot of water to boil. When the water is boiling, add the noodles and allow them to boil according to the cooking time listed on the noodle package. Drain the noodles and rinse them under cold running water. This will stop the noodles from cooking any further. Chop the veggies.I usually use store-prepped vegetables for this recipe so that it really cuts down on the presswork. The scallions are the only thing I usually need to prepare. Cut them into 1-inch pieces then quarter the 1-inch pieces certainly so you end up with julienned scallions. Make the sauce.In a small bowl, combine the oyster sauce, soy sauce, minced garlic, red pepper flakes, salt, and 1 tsp sesame oil. Set this aside for now. Pan fry the noodles.Add equal parts sesame oil and high heat oil (I use avocado) to the pan, then let it get screaming hot. Add the noodles in a single, thin layer and let them cook for several minutes until crispy. Give them a flip and then add more sesame and high heat oil and cook the other side. Remove the noodles to a plate. Sauté the veggies.Add a drizzle of sesame oil and sauté the whites of the green onion, carrots, and cabbage. Then add the noodles back to the pan. Sauce and serve!Drizzle the prepared sauce all over the noodles and toss them in the pan until they start to sizzle. Add the green onions and then serve it up with your favorite protein.

FAQs about this recipe: What protein could you serve with this? I’ve served my pepper steak beef stir fry, my salt and pepper shrimp and my simple asian grilled chicken with this recipe and it gets rave reviews every time! For my vegetarian folks – sesame ginger tofu, crispy honey garlic tofu, or black pepper tofu stir fry would be great! How do you suggest storing leftover? I store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Just reheat in a frying pan if you’d like to keep the texture chewy, or the microwave works too!

