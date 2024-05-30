Parmesan Broth Recipe on Food52 (2024)

You can make a delicious, full-flavored stock from the leftover bits of hard cheese and pieces of natural rinds found in the cheese corner of your refrigerator. Mushroom and the cheeses give this stock a deep, earthy flavor. We make this often, as it’s a wonderful starting point for soups and sauces.

You can add leftover cheese bits to any other stock also, but if you try this recipe, you might be surprised how well this stock compares with chicken or beef stock. Save your cheese rinds and bits in the fridge until you have about 1 cup's worth. Before starting the stock, clean the cheeses by slicing off any unknown molds. Parmesan and cheddar rinds taste wonderful in this stock, but any natural rind that is not too crumbly can work well. —