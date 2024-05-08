The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (2024)

Home Dinner The Best Copycat Recipes

By Alyssa Rivers

on May 24, 2022

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

The best copycat recipes to enjoy with your family are right here waiting for you! Skip the restaurant and make these delicious recipes at home!

Copycat recipes are amazing! They allow me to stay at home and watch my favorite shows without the hassle of going anywhere and I am saving money while I eat delicious food. That sounds like a win to me! A couple of my favorites are Frosted Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and Chicken Gnocchi Soup.

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (2)

Copycat Recipes

Have you ever been to a restaurant and loved a dish so much that you bought another entree of it to take home with you? No, just me? Well, I have rounded up all of my very favorite copycat recipes! Making these at home will allow you to have them whenever you want (who cares if you want a Swig cookie for breakfast!). Making them at home also makes it easy for you to decide how much you want! You can make larger batches so that your whole family can enjoy them! I bet that you won’t be able to guess which ones are my favorites. I can’t either! They are all too good to pick just one!

These copycat recipes range from drinks to treats to full-on entrees. What I love the most about them is that anyone can make them! Do you think that something is complicated just because your favorite restaurant makes it taste so good? Wrong. Simple and easy, these tried and true copycat recipes will surprise you! They are so delicious and there is such a big variety that you can use them for any occasion. In fact, another great thing is that you can make a few different recipes at once and save yourself some time driving from restaurant to restaurant!

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (3)

Air Fryer Avocado Egg Rolls

4 from 2 votes

Whether it is for a party or for your own private dinner, Avocado Egg Rolls in an air fryer are the appetizers to make. Crispy and golden on the outside, creamy and decadent on the inside. You have to try these!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (4)

Copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheese Soup 

4.87 from 38 votes

This copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheese Soup is a thick, rich, and creamy soup with tender broccoli, shredded carrots, and a hint of nutmeg, all cooked together with melted cheese. It's so delicious and easy to make!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (5)

Cafe Rio {Copycat} Sweet Pulled Pork

Perfectly sweet and tender, pulled pork is the absolute best when it comes to meat for your meal! This tried and true recipe is definitely one for the books!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (6)

Chick fil A Copycat Frosted Lemonade

5 from 2 votes

A delicious and creamy frozen lemonade that tastes just like Chick-fil-A! This drink is so refreshing and perfect for summer!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (7)

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad (Panera Bread Copycat)

Spring greens get tossed with crisp apples, chicken, tomatoes, dried cranberries, crunchy pecans and feta cheese. This Panera Bread copycat Fuji apple chicken salad is a must-try! It's fresh, flavorful, and completely irresistible.

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (8)

Cherry Limeade

4 from 1 vote

This beyond-easy cherry limeade is going to become your new favorite summer drink! It is beautiful, tart, and refreshing!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (9)

Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwich

Deliciously crispy chicken sandwiches that taste just like Chick-fil-A.

View Recipe

See Also
Best Crab Rangoon Recipe (Cheese Wonton) | 炸蟹角Honey Baked Ham (CopyKat Recipe)Famous Kentucky Recipes17 Discontinued Fast Food Items (And Their Recipes)

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (10)

Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks

4.75 from 8 votes

These copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks are insanely delicious! Fresh, buttery, and garlicky you can still have unlimited breadsticks, only these taste better!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (11)

Raspberry Rose Mickey Macarons

5 from 1 vote

Inspired by Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland, these raspberry rose Mickey macarons are a beautiful and delicious dessert. A light and airy shell paired with a creamy, raspberry mousse filling makes them absolutely irresistible.

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (12)

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

4.67 from 12 votes

Delicious Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits that are better than the real thing! So easy and fool proof and ready in 20 minutes!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (13)

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup (Olive Garden Copycat)

4.69 from 48 votes

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup has a thick and rich broth with shredded carrots, celery, chopped spinach and gnocchi hidden throughout. This tastes even better than the Olive Garden!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (14)

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter

5 from 1 vote

Delicious and soft homemade rolls that taste just like Texas Roadhouse Rolls!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (15)

Chicken Madeira

4.34 from 3 votes

Juicy chicken is covered in creamy Madeira sauce, melty cheese, mushrooms, and asparagus in this easy skillet recipe! Chicken Madeira brings all of those delicious Cheesecake Factory flavors right to your kitchen!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (16)

Copycat Olive Garden Salad

5 from 3 votes

Copycat Olive Garden Salad is one of my all time favorite restaurant salads ever! And now you can have this bright zingy incredible salad at home!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (17)

Chili’s Copycat Skillet Queso

3.90 from 10 votes

This Chili's Copycat Skillet Queso combines smooth Velveeta cheese that melts magically with flavorful chili and Mexican spices in a skillet to pure queso perfection, hands down one of the best copycat recipes EVER! A super easy appetizer that will disappear faster than it took to make it.

View Recipe

See Also
Best Calgary Ginger Beef Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (18)

Monte Cristo Sandwich (Disneyland Copycat)

4.50 from 2 votes

Get ready for the best Disneyland food out there with this copycat Monte Cristo sandwich!! The melted cheese combined with delicious turkey and ham sandwiched in crispy bread, all dipped into delicious raspberry jam… It's enough to make anyone's mouth water!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (19)

KFC Coleslaw (Copycat)

4.67 from 3 votes

KFC Coleslaw is the perfect summer side dish and tastes exactly like the real thing! It takes minutes to throw together with crunchy cabbage and carrots and is so creamy delicious!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (20)

Disneyland Copycat Churro Toffee

5 from 1 vote

This churro toffee is covered in delicious white chocolate, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and leaves your mouth watering after just one bite! It's better than the stuff found at Disneyland, AND you can make it at home!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (21)

Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp

5 from 1 vote

This Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp is a replica of everyone’s favorite shrimp appetizer! Sweet shrimp are fried until crispy, and then tossed in a spicy, creamy mayo, and topped with chives. Perfect for sharing!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (22)

White Chocolate Blondies with Maple Cream Sauce {Applebee’s Copycat}

4 from 1 vote

Warm out of the oven white chocolate blondies that get topped with a scoop of ice cream and drizzled with a maple cream sauce. This is one amazing dessert!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (23)

Copycat Chick fil A Lemonade

5 from 2 votes

This Copycat Chick fil A Lemonade is just what you need to quench your summertime thirst! Super easy it's a sweet n' tart drink that is so refreshing!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (24)

Chili’s Copycat Cajun Chicken Pasta

I have been getting this cajun chicken pasta for years. I even made it a few years back, but nothing was as close as this recipe was! This tastes just like the real thing. Try it yourself and see!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (25)

Copycat Chick-fil-A Nuggets and Chick-fil-A sauce

These Chick-fil-a nuggets taste just like the real thing! They are perfectly crispy and salty with the slightest hint of sweetness. Pair them with the Chick-fil-a sauce and make the perfect family meal!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (26)

Swig Sugar Cookies

5 from 1 vote

Look no more; this is the best copycat recipe out there for the famous Swig sugar cookie!These Swig sugar cookies are perfectly soft and topped with the most delightfullysweet frosting that you will ever try. You will definitely not be able to stop at just one!

View Recipe

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (27)

Cafe Rio {Copycat} Cilantro Ranch Dressing

5 from 2 votes

This is the exact same dressing as Cafe Rio's. If I had them side by side I wouldn't be able to tell a difference.

View Recipe

Originally posted on April 4, 2019

Updated on May 24, 2022

About Alyssa Rivers

Welcome to my kitchen! I am Alyssa Rivers and the food blogger behind The Recipe Critic. The blog launched in 2012 as a place to share my passion for cooking. I love trying new things and testing them out with my family. Each recipe is tried and true, family-tested and approved.

Read More About Me

More Ideas

Easy Recipes

20-Minute Vegetable Lo Mein

20 mins

Greek

Spinach Pie

1 hr 20 mins

Casseroles

Cabbage Roll Casserole

40 mins

6 Comments

  1. thank you for these recipes, Chick Fil A chicken sandwich especially, since that’s the one that I know best from all of these

    Reply

  2. I cant wait to try this. I was never a salad fan before, but now I started loving it. So love trying different salads and dressing. It looks awesome!!

    Reply

  3. Popeyes red beans and rice is great.dont see a recipe.
    Cajun rice is great!
    Has to be left over chilled rice

    Reply

  4. have you ever had any luck copying the Knorr Newburg Sauce packet that was discontinued several years ago ?

    Reply

    1. I haven’t copied that recipe yet. I will add it to the list to try out. Thank you for sharing and following along with me!

      Reply

  5. I love cakes..this list so nice and looking so beautiful cake.i used to bake cakes but till now i didn’t try such one..i will try these recipes..i am very interest in trying different recipes and different taste..i used to travel for different tastes especially for cakes..because i just love it..thank you so much for this new recipes and specially i have to say about the mask, its so innovative and awesome.

    Reply

The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (2024)
Top Articles
Psalms 34 - NIV - I will extol the LORD at all times; his praise wil...
McGraw Hill My Math Grade 5 Chapter 8 Lesson 6 Answer Key Compare Fractions
6 Best Electric Bikes for Seniors That Are Affordable, Safe & Fun
ᐅ Bestrating Assen | Voor uw tuin, oprit en terras!
Latest Posts
Psalm 34:8 - Taste and See that the LORD is Good
McGraw Hill My Math Grade 3 Chapter 13 Lesson 8 Answer Key Area of Composite Figures
Article information

Author: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Last Updated:

Views: 6413

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Birthday: 1998-02-19

Address: 64841 Delmar Isle, North Wiley, OR 74073

Phone: +17844167847676

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: LARPing, Kitesurfing, Sewing, Digital arts, Sand art, Gardening, Dance

Introduction: My name is Amb. Frankie Simonis, I am a hilarious, enchanting, energetic, cooperative, innocent, cute, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.