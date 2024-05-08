The Best Copycat Recipes - The Recipe Critic (2024)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my disclosure policy.

The best copycat recipes to enjoy with your family are right here waiting for you! Skip the restaurant and make these delicious recipes at home!

Copycat recipes are amazing! They allow me to stay at home and watch my favorite shows without the hassle of going anywhere and I am saving money while I eat delicious food. That sounds like a win to me! A couple of my favorites are Frosted Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and Chicken Gnocchi Soup.

Copycat Recipes

Have you ever been to a restaurant and loved a dish so much that you bought another entree of it to take home with you? No, just me? Well, I have rounded up all of my very favorite copycat recipes! Making these at home will allow you to have them whenever you want (who cares if you want a Swig cookie for breakfast!). Making them at home also makes it easy for you to decide how much you want! You can make larger batches so that your whole family can enjoy them! I bet that you won’t be able to guess which ones are my favorites. I can’t either! They are all too good to pick just one!

These copycat recipes range from drinks to treats to full-on entrees. What I love the most about them is that anyone can make them! Do you think that something is complicated just because your favorite restaurant makes it taste so good? Wrong. Simple and easy, these tried and true copycat recipes will surprise you! They are so delicious and there is such a big variety that you can use them for any occasion. In fact, another great thing is that you can make a few different recipes at once and save yourself some time driving from restaurant to restaurant!

Air Fryer Avocado Egg Rolls 4 from 2 votes Whether it is for a party or for your own private dinner, Avocado Egg Rolls in an air fryer are the appetizers to make. Crispy and golden on the outside, creamy and decadent on the inside. You have to try these! View Recipe

Copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheese Soup 4.87 from 38 votes This copycat Panera Bread Broccoli Cheese Soup is a thick, rich, and creamy soup with tender broccoli, shredded carrots, and a hint of nutmeg, all cooked together with melted cheese. It's so delicious and easy to make! View Recipe

Cafe Rio {Copycat} Sweet Pulled Pork Perfectly sweet and tender, pulled pork is the absolute best when it comes to meat for your meal! This tried and true recipe is definitely one for the books! View Recipe

Chick fil A Copycat Frosted Lemonade 5 from 2 votes A delicious and creamy frozen lemonade that tastes just like Chick-fil-A! This drink is so refreshing and perfect for summer! View Recipe

Fuji Apple Chicken Salad (Panera Bread Copycat) Spring greens get tossed with crisp apples, chicken, tomatoes, dried cranberries, crunchy pecans and feta cheese. This Panera Bread copycat Fuji apple chicken salad is a must-try! It's fresh, flavorful, and completely irresistible. View Recipe

Cherry Limeade 4 from 1 vote This beyond-easy cherry limeade is going to become your new favorite summer drink! It is beautiful, tart, and refreshing! View Recipe

Copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks 4.75 from 8 votes These copycat Olive Garden Breadsticks are insanely delicious! Fresh, buttery, and garlicky you can still have unlimited breadsticks, only these taste better! View Recipe

Raspberry Rose Mickey Macarons 5 from 1 vote Inspired by Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland, these raspberry rose Mickey macarons are a beautiful and delicious dessert. A light and airy shell paired with a creamy, raspberry mousse filling makes them absolutely irresistible. View Recipe

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits 4.67 from 12 votes Delicious Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits that are better than the real thing! So easy and fool proof and ready in 20 minutes! View Recipe

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup (Olive Garden Copycat) 4.69 from 48 votes Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup has a thick and rich broth with shredded carrots, celery, chopped spinach and gnocchi hidden throughout. This tastes even better than the Olive Garden! View Recipe

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter 5 from 1 vote Delicious and soft homemade rolls that taste just like Texas Roadhouse Rolls! View Recipe

Chicken Madeira 4.34 from 3 votes Juicy chicken is covered in creamy Madeira sauce, melty cheese, mushrooms, and asparagus in this easy skillet recipe! Chicken Madeira brings all of those delicious Cheesecake Factory flavors right to your kitchen! View Recipe

Copycat Olive Garden Salad 5 from 3 votes Copycat Olive Garden Salad is one of my all time favorite restaurant salads ever! And now you can have this bright zingy incredible salad at home! View Recipe

Chili’s Copycat Skillet Queso 3.90 from 10 votes This Chili's Copycat Skillet Queso combines smooth Velveeta cheese that melts magically with flavorful chili and Mexican spices in a skillet to pure queso perfection, hands down one of the best copycat recipes EVER! A super easy appetizer that will disappear faster than it took to make it. View Recipe See Also Best Calgary Ginger Beef Recipe

Monte Cristo Sandwich (Disneyland Copycat) 4.50 from 2 votes Get ready for the best Disneyland food out there with this copycat Monte Cristo sandwich!! The melted cheese combined with delicious turkey and ham sandwiched in crispy bread, all dipped into delicious raspberry jam… It's enough to make anyone's mouth water! View Recipe

KFC Coleslaw (Copycat) 4.67 from 3 votes KFC Coleslaw is the perfect summer side dish and tastes exactly like the real thing! It takes minutes to throw together with crunchy cabbage and carrots and is so creamy delicious! View Recipe

Disneyland Copycat Churro Toffee 5 from 1 vote This churro toffee is covered in delicious white chocolate, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and leaves your mouth watering after just one bite! It's better than the stuff found at Disneyland, AND you can make it at home! View Recipe

Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp 5 from 1 vote This Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp is a replica of everyone’s favorite shrimp appetizer! Sweet shrimp are fried until crispy, and then tossed in a spicy, creamy mayo, and topped with chives. Perfect for sharing! View Recipe

White Chocolate Blondies with Maple Cream Sauce {Applebee’s Copycat} 4 from 1 vote Warm out of the oven white chocolate blondies that get topped with a scoop of ice cream and drizzled with a maple cream sauce. This is one amazing dessert! View Recipe

Copycat Chick fil A Lemonade 5 from 2 votes This Copycat Chick fil A Lemonade is just what you need to quench your summertime thirst! Super easy it's a sweet n' tart drink that is so refreshing! View Recipe

Chili’s Copycat Cajun Chicken Pasta I have been getting this cajun chicken pasta for years. I even made it a few years back, but nothing was as close as this recipe was! This tastes just like the real thing. Try it yourself and see! View Recipe

Copycat Chick-fil-A Nuggets and Chick-fil-A sauce These Chick-fil-a nuggets taste just like the real thing! They are perfectly crispy and salty with the slightest hint of sweetness. Pair them with the Chick-fil-a sauce and make the perfect family meal! View Recipe

Swig Sugar Cookies 5 from 1 vote Look no more; this is the best copycat recipe out there for the famous Swig sugar cookie!These Swig sugar cookies are perfectly soft and topped with the most delightfullysweet frosting that you will ever try. You will definitely not be able to stop at just one! View Recipe

Cafe Rio {Copycat} Cilantro Ranch Dressing 5 from 2 votes This is the exact same dressing as Cafe Rio's. If I had them side by side I wouldn't be able to tell a difference. View Recipe

Originally posted on April 4, 2019

Updated on May 24, 2022