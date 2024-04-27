People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (2024)

Rachel Green is the Queen of Thanksgiving. Her eccentric trifle has become quite possibly the most iconic holiday food in television history. However, there are rivals who are trying to dethrone her. When Maya Kosoff asked Twitter users to share the strangest Thanksgiving dishes they came across, many have stepped up to the challenge.

The thread has received over 7.4K likes and 1.1K comments, many of which are showcasing recipes that are so terrible, they're hilarious. Like, the "magic" tomato soup cake with a creamy chocolate frosting. Or frog eye salad. Yes, I know, the title alone sounds like this abomination tastes like feet.

#1

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (6)

Tammy Hornback

Tammy Hornback

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
that is AWESOME

#2

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (8)

Kim Jenkins

Kim Jenkins

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I'd use it for gravy.

Thanksgiving Day is one of the most important national holidays in the United States. While there were many events that contributed to the tradition, it is believed that it began in 1621.

When the Mayflower (the English ship that transported the first English Puritans to the New World) left England in September 1620, it landed in Cape Cod where colonists began to settle. After the pilgrims’ first harvest succeeded, they planned a feast with the Native Americans. This get together went down in history as the "First Thanksgiving."

In 1817, New York became the first state to officially organize an annual Thanksgiving. However, it wasn’t until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday.

#3

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (10)

Andres Tejeda

Andres Tejeda

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I can get down with this especially with some fried onions.

#4

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (12)

Sreya Ghosh

Sreya Ghosh

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
To a person living in Europe, this looks plain gross.

#5

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (14)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
that actually sounds like a good way to make regular corn bread moist. Sounds yummy and contains no jello or pimentos

#6

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (16)

Night Owl

Night Owl

4 years ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Why would she (or anyone for that matter) do that?! Weird. Sounds like a prank

#7

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (18)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I've had similar and its actually pretty decent if way to sweet to have much of. Add some rum and it might be awesome

#8

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (20)

Sam Mix

Sam Mix

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
This is so good!

#9

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (22)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Doesn't sound that bad or much different from an Ambrosia or Waldorf salad

#10

Jane Doe

Jane Doe

Community Member

There are some retro-looking spoof recipes from a Photoshop contest. Apparently this abomination is real. God help us all.

#11

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (26)

Beans

Beans

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
The note at the end of the recipie is so sweet, and this sounds less horrifying than the other dishes.

#12

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (28)

Victoria Swift

Victoria Swift

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
That's stuff from my nightmares right there. It sounds like something a cat would barf up.

#13

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (30)

Joonscrab

Joonscrab

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
This looks radioactive lmaoooo

#14

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (32)

Adele Maestranzi

Adele Maestranzi

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Honey, The Joy of Cooking is a classic, and that copy looks like a first edition!

#15

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (34)

CrunChewy McSandybutt

CrunChewy McSandybutt

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
The thing is... you should really try the recipes out way before the T-day holiday.

#16

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (36)

Stevie

Stevie

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
As a non native English speaker untrained pineapples sound like a weird thing... how do you train them?

#17

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (42)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
This sounds like something you make when snowed in or when you are hungry but too lazy to go get groceries

#18

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (44)

Linda James

Linda James

4 years ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
It does have a particular odour that should be enough to warnpeople that it is not edible.

#19

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (46)

Cip IESAN

Cip IESAN

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Soylent green with carrots?

#20

The Girl on Fire

The Girl on Fire

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
This stuff is delicious, why does everyone hate it?

#21

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (50)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
It feels like the recipe cards for a 1970s style sweet fruit and jello salad and a queso recipe got stuck together and someone didn't notice

#22

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (52)

PeachesEDM

PeachesEDM

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Nooo! This is my Grammy's specialty! I love it, but no one else does.

#23

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (54)

Chris DiFonso

Chris DiFonso

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Oh, HECK no!

#24

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (56)

Joy Stowe

Joy Stowe

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Someone had to stop the madness!

#25

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (58)

Jacob/Becca Gizmo the Squirrel

Jacob/Becca Gizmo the Squirrel

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I eat grapes in vanilla yogurt topped with granola

#26

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (60)

CrunChewy McSandybutt

CrunChewy McSandybutt

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Serious question: what is the purpose of tomato aspic? Like, do you spread it on toast, or just eat it like jello?

#27

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (66)

Char Char

Char Char

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I really want to make this. Not eat it, just make it so I can see the layers.

#28

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (68)

Jo Johannsen

Jo Johannsen

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Now, if you used fresh pears, some nice double or triple cream Brie (and dumped all the other ingredients), that would work for me. 😋

#29

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (70)

Samantha Lomb

Samantha Lomb

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
that does sound really foul

#30

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (72)

Debbie Palmer

Debbie Palmer

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Now that sounds pretty good. I don't see anything wrong with this.

Note: this post originally had 65 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (82)

M.J.

M.J.

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
What's with all the jello and salads that actually are none?!

SirPatTheCat

SirPatTheCat

4 years ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
I just looked it up and apparently Jell-O was very popular in the 1950’s-60’s, so it makes sense that a lot of grandparents and great aunts and uncles would be making stuff with it. Jell-O needs to be refrigerated, and back then not many people had refrigerators, so it was a status symbol to have Jell-O foods. Also, it was in a lot of cookbooks at the time, so many people just assumed that it was something you were supposed to make. The last thing was that it was a fairly fun process to do, and also it was a good way to make lots of canned foods into one thing that looked more appealing to eat. Anyways, fun thing I learned, hope it was helpful!

Daune Jaimes Diaz

Daune Jaimes Diaz

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Honestly, do we upvote or downvote lol

Just saying

Just saying

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Why on earth do people combine jello with cream cheese so much and THEN if that wasn't weird enough, call it a salad?

TheDragonInTown

TheDragonInTown

4 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017
Yeah, why?!

