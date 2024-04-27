People Share 30 Weird Thanksgiving Recipes That Their Families Refuse To Abandon (2024)

97Kviews
Food, Funny
Rachel Green is the Queen of Thanksgiving. Her eccentric trifle has become quite possibly the most iconic holiday food in television history. However, there are rivals who are trying to dethrone her. When Maya Kosoff asked Twitter users to share the strangest Thanksgiving dishes they came across, many have stepped up to the challenge.
The thread has received over 7.4K likes and 1.1K comments, many of which are showcasing recipes that are so terrible, they're hilarious. Like, the "magic" tomato soup cake with a creamy chocolate frosting. Or frog eye salad. Yes, I know, the title alone sounds like this abomination tastes like feet.
that is AWESOME
I'd use it for gravy.
Thanksgiving Day is one of the most important national holidays in the United States. While there were many events that contributed to the tradition, it is believed that it began in 1621. When the Mayflower (the English ship that transported the first English Puritans to the New World) left England in September 1620, it landed in Cape Cod where colonists began to settle. After the pilgrims’ first harvest succeeded, they planned a feast with the Native Americans. This get together went down in history as the "First Thanksgiving." In 1817, New York became the first state to officially organize an annual Thanksgiving. However, it wasn’t until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared it a national holiday.
I can get down with this especially with some fried onions.
To a person living in Europe, this looks plain gross.
that actually sounds like a good way to make regular corn bread moist. Sounds yummy and contains no jello or pimentos
Why would she (or anyone for that matter) do that?! Weird. Sounds like a prank
I've had similar and its actually pretty decent if way to sweet to have much of. Add some rum and it might be awesome
This is so good!
Doesn't sound that bad or much different from an Ambrosia or Waldorf salad
There are some retro-looking spoof recipes from a Photoshop contest. Apparently this abomination is real. God help us all.
The note at the end of the recipie is so sweet, and this sounds less horrifying than the other dishes.
That's stuff from my nightmares right there. It sounds like something a cat would barf up.
This looks radioactive lmaoooo
Honey, The Joy of Cooking is a classic, and that copy looks like a first edition!
The thing is... you should really try the recipes out way before the T-day holiday.
As a non native English speaker untrained pineapples sound like a weird thing... how do you train them?
This sounds like something you make when snowed in or when you are hungry but too lazy to go get groceries
It does have a particular odour that should be enough to warnpeople that it is not edible.
Soylent green with carrots?
This stuff is delicious, why does everyone hate it?
It feels like the recipe cards for a 1970s style sweet fruit and jello salad and a queso recipe got stuck together and someone didn't notice
Nooo! This is my Grammy's specialty! I love it, but no one else does.
Oh, HECK no!
Someone had to stop the madness!
I eat grapes in vanilla yogurt topped with granola
Serious question: what is the purpose of tomato aspic? Like, do you spread it on toast, or just eat it like jello?
I really want to make this. Not eat it, just make it so I can see the layers.
Now, if you used fresh pears, some nice double or triple cream Brie (and dumped all the other ingredients), that would work for me. 😋
that does sound really foul
Now that sounds pretty good. I don't see anything wrong with this.
Note: this post originally had 65 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.
