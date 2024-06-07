Tim Hortons Copycat Budget-Friendly Recipes (2024)

Estimated reading time: 20 minutes
Tim Hortons copycat recipes came about as a way for people to save money, control ingredients, and enjoy their favorite fast-food products.
Bring the iconic taste of Tim Hortons to your kitchen with these copycat recipes.
Save money while you enjoy your favorite fast-food products with these top 25 Pinterest-approved recipes.
From Boston Cream Donuts to Dutchies and Apple Fritters, your nostalgia won’t be disappointed!
I believe homemade is best, so I need to keep the process going like my mum and gran did when I was a child.
Although Tim Hortons is an iconic restaurant in Canada and has since branched out to America and overseas, not everyone has money to splurge.
If you enjoy a fresh Boston Cream Donut or dream about the return of the classic Dutchie, I’ve got all the copycat recipes below.
We miss the original donuts so much that I created a Dutchie Apple Fritter Cake that surprisingly is popular.
A Former Tim Hortons Baker Speaks Up
Many moons ago, Mrs. CBB was a night baker for Tim Hortons, an iconic coffee shop in Canada.
Years ago, we created the most popular Tim Hortons copycat Chocolate Chip Muffin recipe online.
She knows her products after making thousands of muffins and specialty desserts at Tim Hortons for years.
Together, we went through Pinterest to find the most popular Tim Hortons copycat recipes and document them in one blog post.
Many copycat recipes could be made by ex-employees such as Mrs. CBB or current restaurant employees.
Employees Know The Process The Best
Truthfully, Mrs. CBB says you don’t know the process unless you’ve worked at Tim Hortons.
Today’s bakers aren’t like when Mrs. CBB worked at the restaurant where they made dough, shaped, proofed, and baked or deep-fried everything.
She would arrive at 10:30 pm for her 11 pm shift, which included making and decorating all muffins, bagels, croissants, biscuits, danishes, and cookies.
Luckily, the evening shift would grease the muffin tins and line them so she could fill them with batter.
Delivering The Products To Another Franchise
In an 8-hour shift, she had to bake all of the above, decorate, and pack on parchment-line trays for two stores.
She then had to back the mini-van to the back door and load the trays into the built-in racks inside the mini-van as fast as possible.
From there, she dashed off to the other Tim Hortons her employer-owned and unloaded them all for the day shift to stock the shelves before 6 am.
Loading the freshly made donuts from the second store into the mini-van was the last part of the travel process.
Returning to her kitchen, she was exhausted and still had one hour of clean-up and donut stocking for morning customers.
Although she loved her role with the franchise, it was challenging work to do by herself, and having such a tight time frame was also a struggle.
The only other option would have been to hire two bakers for every shift.
She returned to customer service at the front of the store and was happier than ever.
Although she said she burned many calories as a baker, she ate just as many. (taste-testing her products, of course.)
By 2002, Tim Hortons streamlined the transition from in-store bakers to manufacturing the products in extensive facilities.
How Tim Hortons Products Are Made Today
Products are parbaked and flash-frozen, packaged, and shipped to Tim Hortons restaurants around Canada.
From there, the products are baked in an “Always Fresh” microwave-convection oven and decorated in-store to simplify the process.
As a past connoisseurof all products at Tim Hortons (apart from some of the newer items), Mrs. CBB says donuts have shrunk and taste different.
Former Baker and Manager Of Tim Hortons Explains
Pamela Lynn Faloon FormerAssistant Manager/Acting ManageratTim Hortons(2013–2017)
(edited for grammar by CBB)
As a former baker of Tim Hortons who quickly made it to Manager in 2 1/2 years, I can tell you anything you want to know about how anything is done at Tim Hortons.
The donuts come in frozen and parbaked.
There are special racks for each style of donut. There are also special ovens for these products and a heat and time setting for each.
It usually takes 2-3 minutes tops for a full rack.
Once out, they are put on the baker’s rack to cool.
Some donuts are still a little frozen inside, but with their sit time, they finish cooking.
If you would make their famous Boston cream donut, you’d grab the rack of “fills” and place them in front of the unique hopper filled with Venetian cream. 2 injectors are roughly 2 inches long in front of the hopper.
There is a setting for the amount of filling that goes in.
Grab and inject with cream by sticking the donuts onto the tips and pressing the button.
Once the donuts are filled, the chocolate fondant is applied.
The fondants are kept heated on a steam table.
A perfect temp keeps them at the right spreading consistency.
Dip the filled donut into the fondant and swipe off the excess fondant while using a spatula. Place aside and let dry.
A honey cruller is different. It’s a glazed ring-style donut, so it’s placed in the glazer from out of the oven.
Each ring donut also has different cool times.
Once glazed, place on the above glaze rack to dry.
1. Tim Hortons Chocolate Chip Muffins
Copycat Tim Hortons Chocolate Chip Muffins from Canadian Budget Binder
2. Tim Hortons Ice Cap
Homemade Ice Caps from The Deliberate Mom
Ingredients
- 5 oz. Brewed coffee (strong andTim Hortons’ brandis naturally the best)
- 3 Tbsp dark brown sugar (3 1/2 Tbsp maple syrup for a drink free of refined sugar)
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup cream (canned premium coconut milk for a dairy-free version)
- 12 large ice cubes
3. Tim Hortons Chili
Tim Hortons Chili is the copycat recipe from Feed Grump.
Ingredients
- 2tablespoonsneutral oil
Veggies and meat
- 2cupsonionchopped
- 4clovesgarlicminced
- 1green pepperchopped
- 2stalksof celerysliced
- 2lbsground beef
Spices
- ¼cupchili powder
- 1tablespoonground cumin
- ½teaspooncayenne pepper
- 2teaspoonsground black pepper
Cans
- 128 ozcanned diced tomatoes
- 15.5 oztomato paste
- 29.5 ozcanned sliced mushroomsrinsed and drained
- 115 ozcanned red kidney beansrinsed and drained
Seasoning
- 3teaspoonsBetter than bouillon beef base (mixed with 2 cups of water)
- 1tablespoonsoy sauce
- 2tablespoonsred wine vinegar
- 1teaspoonmarmite
- 2tablespoonsugar
- 2teaspooncoarse kosher salt
4. Copycat Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed Donut
Tim Hortons Glazed Donut Copycat Recipe by Maritime Glutton
Ingredients
- 1cupAll Purpose Flour
- ⅓cupCocoa Powder
- ½cupWhite Sugar
- 1teaspoonBaking Powder
- ½teaspoonTable Salt
- 1Large Egg
- ⅓cupSour Cream
- 5tablespoonsMilk2%
- ¼cupCanola Oil
- 1tablespoonVanilla ExtractPure Preferred
Vanilla Glaze
- 1 ½cupsIcing Sugar
- ¼cupMilk2%
- 1teaspoonVanilla ExtractPure Preferred
5. Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino
Tim Hortons Copycat French Vanilla Cappuccino by Cooking with Anadia
Ingredients
- 1 Cupbrewed coffee
- 2 Cupswhole milk (substitute with an alternative if needed)
- 1 1/2 Tbspgranulated sugar, adjust to taste
- 2 TbspMadagascar bourbon vanilla bean paste
- Cinnamonorpumpkin spice for garnish
6. Tim Hortons Style Oatmeal Muffins
Copycat Tim Hortons Oatmeal Muffins By Food
Ingredients
- 1 cupquick-cooking oats
- 1 egg
- 1⁄4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cupall-purpose flour
- 1⁄4 cupwhite sugar
- 2 teaspoonsbaking powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoonsalt
7. Canadian Tim Hortons Timbits Recipe
Copycat Tim Hortons Timbits Recipe by Travel Food Atlas
Ingredients
- All-purpose flour (sifted) – 4 cups
- Caster sugar – 4 tbsp
- Baking powder – 2 tbsp
- Baking soda – 1 tsp
- Fine salt – 1 tsp
- Freshly grated nutmeg – ½ tsp
- Eggs (beaten) – 2
- Whole milk – 300 ml (at 97 F / 36°C)
- Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
- Unsalted butter – 6 tbsp (melted and lukewarm)
- Vegetable oil (for frying)
- Sugar or icing sugar – 1 cup (for the topping)
8. Tim Horton’s Boston Cream Donut Replica Recipe
Boston Cream Donut Copycat Recipe Tim Hortons by The Better Baking Bible
Ingredients
Vanilla Cream Filling
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups whole milk divided
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 5 egg yolks
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
Doughnuts
- 3/4 cup warm milk (105-110 degrees F)
- 21/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 23/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup unsalted softened butter cut into tablespoons
Chocolate Glaze
- 4 ounces bittersweet chopped chocolate
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- vegetable oil for frying
9. Tim Hortons Copycat Dark Roaste Iced Cafe Latte
Copycat Tim Hortons Dark Roast Cafe Latte Recipe by Parachute Coffee
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cold breweddark roast coffee (no cold brew? See our other recipe tomake your cold brew coffee)
- 2/3 cup of whole milk
- 2 tablespoons of simple syrup (or to taste)
- Ice cubes
- Whipped cream (optional)
10. Copycat Tim Hortons Maple Iced Cappuccino
Tim Hortons Copycat Maple Iced Cappuccino Recipe by Parachute Coffee
Ingredients
- 2 shots of espresso or strong brewed coffee such asParachute Coffee Dark Roast beans
- 2/3 cup whole milk
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 cup ice cubes
- Whipped cream and maple syrup for topping (optional)
11. Copycat Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich
Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich Copycat Recipe by Whatcha Eating Blog
Ingredients
Biscuit Recipe
2 Cups Flour
1 tbsp sugar
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1/2 tsp onion powder
3/4 cup milk
The Egg part
Spray a coffee cup with non-stick spray. Crack an egg into it.
Mix well. Add a little salt, pepper, and parsley flakes to season. Mix.
Cook in a microwave for 1 minute on high heat.
12. Tim Hortons Avocado Toast Recipe
Copycat Tim Hortons Avocado Toast by StarbMag
Ingredients
- Sourdough bread
- Avocado
- Seasoning
13. Sour Cream Donut Copycat Tim Hortons Recipe
Tim Hortons Copycat Sour Cream Old-Fashioned Donuts Recipe by The Messy Baker
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 cupscake / soft-wheat flour, plus more for rolling and cutting
- 1 1/2 teaspoonbaking powder
- 1 teaspooniodized salt
- 3/4 teaspoonsground nutmeg
- 1/2 cupsugar
- 2 tablespoonsshortening / vegetable lard, trans-fat-free preferred
- 2large egg yolks
- 2/3 cupssour cream
- canola oil for frying
14. Copycat Tim Hortons OREO Iced Capp
Tim Hortons Oreo Iced Capp Copycat Version by Autodesk Indestructables
Ingredients
- The desired amount of Creamer
- 1Tbsp Maple Syrup(optional)
- 1 Tbsp Brown Sugar (2 Tbsp If you do not use the Maple Syrup)
- 5 oz of your choice of coffee ( unflavored)
- 3 Oreos
- 12-20 Ice Cubes
- For the Heavenly, Delicate & Fluffy Cloudy Whipped Cream Topping:
- A cup of Heavy Cream
- 2 Tbsp of Sugar.
15. Creamy Potato Bacon Soup Like Tim Hortons
Copycat Tim Hortons Potato Bacon Soup by Delishably
Ingredients
- 1 pound of bacon, chopped
- 2 cups of diced onions
- 6 to 7 cups of potatoes, cut into cubes
- 2 cans of sodium-reduced cream of chicken soup
- 2 cups of low-fat sour cream
- 2 1/4 cups of 1% milk
- Marjoram (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh chives or green onions (optional)
16. Glazed Or Filled Donuts Tim Hortons Copycat
Copycat Tim Hortons Glazed or Filled Donuts Recipe by Rock Recipes.
Donut Dough
- 2 pkgs. yeast, 4 1/2 tsp active dry yeast
- 1/2 c. warm water
- 1/2 cup scalded milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 1/2 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup shortening
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Vanilla Glaze
- 1 ¼ cups icing sugar
- 2 tsp. milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
Chocolate Glaze
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup warm milk
- 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 ounces semi semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 cups sifted icing sugar
17. How To Make Tim Hortons Farmers Breakfast Wrap
Tim Hortons Copycat Farmers Breakfast Wrap by Cooking With Anadi
Sausage
- Ground turkey or chicken
- Cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)
- Paprika
- Salt
- Pepper
Hashbrowns
- Potatoes
- Corn starch
- Rice flour
- Cayenne Pepper
- Salt
- Pepper
- Onion powder
- Canola oil
Wrap
- Tortillas
- Large eggs
- Cheddar cheese
- Butter
18. Copycat Tim Hortons Dutchies
Canadian Tim Hortons Dutchies recipe by The English Kitchen
Ingredients
- 75g of sultana raisins (1/2 cup)
- 120ml milk (1/2 cup)
- 4g of quick-rise yeast (1 1/4 tsp)
- 2 TBS granulated sugar
- 30g butter, melted (2 TBS)
- 1 small free-range egg, beaten (or 1/2 a large one)
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 175g of bread flour (1 1/4 cups)
- Canola oil for frying
Glaze
- 130g icing sugar, sifted
- 2 TBS water, or as needed to make a thin, smooth glaze
19. Copycat Tim Hortons Fruit Explosion Muffins
Tim Hortons Fruit Explosion Muffins by Key Ingredient
Ingredients
- 3 cups sifted cake flour (or all-purpose)
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup butter (or marg) softened
- 1 1/2 cups sugar or cane sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon clubhouse rum (grocery store)
- 1 1/4 cup milk
- 3/4 cup frozen blueberries (or fresh)
- 3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries – coat with 1/4 cup sugar
- partial can of raspberry pie filling
- apple slices – super thin (from 1 apple)
20. Grilled Breakfast Wrap Tim Hortons Copycat
Tim Hortons Grilled Breakfast Wrap recipe by Karas Favourite Recipes
Ingredients
- 1 large whole-wheat tortilla
- 2 slices of bacon
- 1/2 cup of sliced onion and peppers (I used a blend of yellow, red, and green – but use whatever you have)
- 1 large egg, whisked with 1 tsp of water
- 1/4 cup shredded light, sharp cheddar
- 1 tbsp spicy mayo (optional) – I used a homemade chipotle mayo spice mix I had on hand, but you could also mix 1 tbsp of mayo with a squirt or two of sriracha as well
21. Copy Cat Tim Hortons Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Tim Hortons Turkey Bacon Club recipe at Instructables
Ingredients
- Buns– chewy sub buns, ciabatta, filoncino, etc
- Honey
- Mustard
- Romaine Lettuce
- Tomato
- Bacon
- Deli Slices of Turkey
22. Copycat Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Muffins
Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Muffins recipe by Nutmeg Nanny
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons butter – room temperature
- 1/3 cup white sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 tablespoon molasses
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 3/4 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree
- 1/3 cup buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons apple butter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice mix (my mix has cinnamon, cloves, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg)
- 6 teaspoons sunflower or pumpkin seeds, toasted
- Cooking spray
- Muffin tray
23. Tim Horton’s Apple Cinnamon Fog (Sugar-Free)
Sugar-Free Tim Hortons Apple Cinnamon Fog Copycat recipe by Warms My Soul
Ingredients
- Hot kettle water
- 1 sachet ofTim Horton’s Apple Cinnamon Tea
- Milk of your choice (I prefer 1 tsp of milk, but you can use almond milk, cream, cashew milk, whatever your Keto or other diet allows)
- Salted Caramel Skinny Syrupsto taste
24. Tim Hortons Copycat Raspberry Bran Muffins
Tim Hortons Copycat Raspberry Bran Muffins recipe by Shifting Roots
Ingredients
- 1 cup bran
- 3/4 cup melted margarine or butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 cup ground flax seeds
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup flour
- 1 1/2 cups raspberries
- pinch of salt (if using unsalted butter)
25. Tim Hortons Copycat Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Copycat Tim Hortons Bagel Breakfast Sandwich recipe by The Food XP
Ingredients
- 2Bagel Buns (sliced into two pieces)
- 1American Cheese (slices)
- 1tablespoonMozzarella Cheese (grated)
- 2Large eggs
- 1tablespoonCanola Oil
- 3slicesBacon Strips (thin-cut)
- 1Tomato
- 1sprigof Lettuce Leaves
Bonus: Tim Hortons Strawberry Custard Tarts Tim Tarts
Tim Hortons Tim Tarts Copycat recipe by Rock Recipes
Pastry Ingredients
- 2 1/4 cups flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup soft butter
- 1/3 cup white sugar
- 1 extra large egg, , lightly beaten
Vanilla Custard Ingredients
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- pinch of salt
- 3 slightly beaten extra large egg yolks
- 4 tbsp butter
- 1 to 2 tbsp good quality vanilla extract
Strawberry Glaze (optional)
- 1/2 cup strawberry jelly or jam
- 1 to 2 tbsp water
Saving Money Making Tim Hortons At Home
I hope one or two of these Tim Hortons copycat recipes appeal to you.
Saving money to pay off debt, saving for a rainy day, or saving for retirement begins with a frugal mindset.
Discussion Question: What are your favorite Tim Hortons products?
Leave your comments below. 🙂
Thanks for stopping by.
Mr. CBB
