Tim Hortons Copycat Budget-Friendly Recipes (2024)

Tim Hortons copycat recipes came about as a way for people to save money, control ingredients, and enjoy their favorite fast-food products.

Bring the iconic taste of Tim Hortons to your kitchen with these copycat recipes.

Save money while you enjoy your favorite fast-food products with these top 25 Pinterest-approved recipes.

From Boston Cream Donuts to Dutchies and Apple Fritters, your nostalgia won’t be disappointed!

I believe homemade is best, so I need to keep the process going like my mum and gran did when I was a child.

Although Tim Hortons is an iconic restaurant in Canada and has since branched out to America and overseas, not everyone has money to splurge.

If you enjoy a fresh Boston Cream Donut or dream about the return of the classic Dutchie, I’ve got all the copycat recipes below.

We miss the original donuts so much that I created a Dutchie Apple Fritter Cake that surprisingly is popular.

A Former Tim Hortons Baker Speaks Up

Many moons ago, Mrs. CBB was a night baker for Tim Hortons, an iconic coffee shop in Canada.

Years ago, we created the most popular Tim Hortons copycat Chocolate Chip Muffin recipe online.

She knows her products after making thousands of muffins and specialty desserts at Tim Hortons for years.

Together, we went through Pinterest to find the most popular Tim Hortons copycat recipes and document them in one blog post.

Many copycat recipes could be made by ex-employees such as Mrs. CBB or current restaurant employees.

Employees Know The Process The Best

Truthfully, Mrs. CBB says you don’t know the process unless you’ve worked at Tim Hortons.

Today’s bakers aren’t like when Mrs. CBB worked at the restaurant where they made dough, shaped, proofed, and baked or deep-fried everything.

She would arrive at 10:30 pm for her 11 pm shift, which included making and decorating all muffins, bagels, croissants, biscuits, danishes, and cookies.

Luckily, the evening shift would grease the muffin tins and line them so she could fill them with batter.

Delivering The Products To Another Franchise

In an 8-hour shift, she had to bake all of the above, decorate, and pack on parchment-line trays for two stores.

She then had to back the mini-van to the back door and load the trays into the built-in racks inside the mini-van as fast as possible.

From there, she dashed off to the other Tim Hortons her employer-owned and unloaded them all for the day shift to stock the shelves before 6 am.

Loading the freshly made donuts from the second store into the mini-van was the last part of the travel process.

Returning to her kitchen, she was exhausted and still had one hour of clean-up and donut stocking for morning customers.

Although she loved her role with the franchise, it was challenging work to do by herself, and having such a tight time frame was also a struggle.

The only other option would have been to hire two bakers for every shift.

She returned to customer service at the front of the store and was happier than ever.

Although she said she burned many calories as a baker, she ate just as many. (taste-testing her products, of course.)

By 2002, Tim Hortons streamlined the transition from in-store bakers to manufacturing the products in extensive facilities.

How Tim Hortons Products Are Made Today

Products are parbaked and flash-frozen, packaged, and shipped to Tim Hortons restaurants around Canada.

From there, the products are baked in an “Always Fresh” microwave-convection oven and decorated in-store to simplify the process.

As a past connoisseurof all products at Tim Hortons (apart from some of the newer items), Mrs. CBB says donuts have shrunk and taste different.

Former Baker and Manager Of Tim Hortons Explains

Pamela Lynn Faloon FormerAssistant Manager/Acting ManageratTim Hortons(2013–2017)

(edited for grammar by CBB)

As a former baker of Tim Hortons who quickly made it to Manager in 2 1/2 years, I can tell you anything you want to know about how anything is done at Tim Hortons.

The donuts come in frozen and parbaked.

There are special racks for each style of donut. There are also special ovens for these products and a heat and time setting for each.

It usually takes 2-3 minutes tops for a full rack.

Once out, they are put on the baker’s rack to cool.

Some donuts are still a little frozen inside, but with their sit time, they finish cooking.

If you would make their famous Boston cream donut, you’d grab the rack of “fills” and place them in front of the unique hopper filled with Venetian cream. 2 injectors are roughly 2 inches long in front of the hopper.

There is a setting for the amount of filling that goes in.

Grab and inject with cream by sticking the donuts onto the tips and pressing the button.

Once the donuts are filled, the chocolate fondant is applied.

The fondants are kept heated on a steam table.

A perfect temp keeps them at the right spreading consistency.

Dip the filled donut into the fondant and swipe off the excess fondant while using a spatula. Place aside and let dry.

A honey cruller is different. It’s a glazed ring-style donut, so it’s placed in the glazer from out of the oven.

Each ring donut also has different cool times.

Once glazed, place on the above glaze rack to dry.

1. Tim Hortons Chocolate Chip Muffins

Copycat Tim Hortons Chocolate Chip Muffins from Canadian Budget Binder

2. Tim Hortons Ice Cap

Homemade Ice Caps from The Deliberate Mom

Ingredients

5 oz. Brewed coffee (strong andTim Hortons’ brandis naturally the best)

3 Tbsp dark brown sugar (3 1/2 Tbsp maple syrup for a drink free of refined sugar)

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup cream (canned premium coconut milk for a dairy-free version)

12 large ice cubes

3. Tim Hortons Chili

Tim Hortons Chili is the copycat recipe from Feed Grump.

Ingredients

2tablespoonsneutral oil

Veggies and meat

2cupsonionchopped

4clovesgarlicminced

1green pepperchopped

2stalksof celerysliced

2lbsground beef

Spices

¼cupchili powder

1tablespoonground cumin

½teaspooncayenne pepper

2teaspoonsground black pepper

Cans

128 ozcanned diced tomatoes

15.5 oztomato paste

29.5 ozcanned sliced mushroomsrinsed and drained

115 ozcanned red kidney beansrinsed and drained

Seasoning

3teaspoonsBetter than bouillon beef base (mixed with 2 cups of water)

1tablespoonsoy sauce

2tablespoonsred wine vinegar

1teaspoonmarmite

2tablespoonsugar

2teaspooncoarse kosher salt

4. Copycat Tim Hortons Chocolate Glazed Donut

Tim Hortons Glazed Donut Copycat Recipe by Maritime Glutton

Ingredients

1cupAll Purpose Flour

⅓cupCocoa Powder

½cupWhite Sugar

1teaspoonBaking Powder

½teaspoonTable Salt

1Large Egg

⅓cupSour Cream

5tablespoonsMilk2%

¼cupCanola Oil

1tablespoonVanilla ExtractPure Preferred

Vanilla Glaze

1 ½cupsIcing Sugar

¼cupMilk2%

1teaspoonVanilla ExtractPure Preferred

5. Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino

Tim Hortons Copycat French Vanilla Cappuccino by Cooking with Anadia

Ingredients

1 Cupbrewed coffee

2 Cupswhole milk (substitute with an alternative if needed)

1 1/2 Tbspgranulated sugar, adjust to taste

2 TbspMadagascar bourbon vanilla bean paste

Cinnamonorpumpkin spice for garnish

6. Tim Hortons Style Oatmeal Muffins

Copycat Tim Hortons Oatmeal Muffins By Food

Ingredients

1 cupquick-cooking oats

1 egg

1 ⁄ 4 cup vegetable oil

⁄ cup vegetable oil 1 cupall-purpose flour

1 ⁄ 4 cupwhite sugar

⁄ cupwhite sugar 2 teaspoonsbaking powder

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

7. Canadian Tim Hortons Timbits Recipe

Copycat Tim Hortons Timbits Recipe by Travel Food Atlas

Ingredients

All-purpose flour (sifted) – 4 cups

Caster sugar – 4 tbsp

Baking powder – 2 tbsp

Baking soda – 1 tsp

Fine salt – 1 tsp

Freshly grated nutmeg – ½ tsp

Eggs (beaten) – 2

Whole milk – 300 ml (at 97 F / 36°C)

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Unsalted butter – 6 tbsp (melted and lukewarm)

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Sugar or icing sugar – 1 cup (for the topping)

8. Tim Horton’s Boston Cream Donut Replica Recipe

Boston Cream Donut Copycat Recipe Tim Hortons by The Better Baking Bible

Ingredients

Vanilla Cream Filling

2/3 cup granulated sugar 2 cups whole milk divided 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1/4 cup cornstarch 5 egg yolks 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Doughnuts

3/4 cup warm milk (105-110 degrees F) 21/4 teaspoons active dry yeast 1/3 cup granulated sugar 23/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg 1 teaspoon salt 4 egg yolks 1/2 cup unsalted softened butter cut into tablespoons

Chocolate Glaze

4 ounces bittersweet chopped chocolate 3 tablespoons water 2 tablespoons light corn syrup 1/3 cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened vegetable oil for frying

9. Tim Hortons Copycat Dark Roaste Iced Cafe Latte

Copycat Tim Hortons Dark Roast Cafe Latte Recipe by Parachute Coffee

Ingredients

1 cup of cold breweddark roast coffee (no cold brew? See our other recipe tomake your cold brew coffee)

2/3 cup of whole milk

2 tablespoons of simple syrup (or to taste)

Ice cubes

Whipped cream (optional)

10. Copycat Tim Hortons Maple Iced Cappuccino

Tim Hortons Copycat Maple Iced Cappuccino Recipe by Parachute Coffee

Ingredients

2 shots of espresso or strong brewed coffee such asParachute Coffee Dark Roast beans

2/3 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 cup ice cubes

Whipped cream and maple syrup for topping (optional)

11. Copycat Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich

Tim Hortons Breakfast Sandwich Copycat Recipe by Whatcha Eating Blog

Ingredients

Biscuit Recipe

2 Cups Flour

1 tbsp sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1/2 tsp onion powder

3/4 cup milk

The Egg part

Spray a coffee cup with non-stick spray. Crack an egg into it.

Mix well. Add a little salt, pepper, and parsley flakes to season. Mix.

Cook in a microwave for 1 minute on high heat.

12. Tim Hortons Avocado Toast Recipe

Copycat Tim Hortons Avocado Toast by StarbMag

Ingredients

Sourdough bread

Avocado

Seasoning

13. Sour Cream Donut Copycat Tim Hortons Recipe

Tim Hortons Copycat Sour Cream Old-Fashioned Donuts Recipe by The Messy Baker

Ingredients

2 1/4 cupscake / soft-wheat flour, plus more for rolling and cutting

1 1/2 teaspoonbaking powder

1 teaspooniodized salt

3/4 teaspoonsground nutmeg

1/2 cupsugar

2 tablespoonsshortening / vegetable lard, trans-fat-free preferred

2large egg yolks

2/3 cupssour cream

canola oil for frying

14. Copycat Tim Hortons OREO Iced Capp

Tim Hortons Oreo Iced Capp Copycat Version by Autodesk Indestructables

Ingredients

The desired amount of Creamer

1Tbsp Maple Syrup(optional)

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar (2 Tbsp If you do not use the Maple Syrup)

5 oz of your choice of coffee ( unflavored)

3 Oreos

12-20 Ice Cubes

For the Heavenly, Delicate & Fluffy Cloudy Whipped Cream Topping:

A cup of Heavy Cream

2 Tbsp of Sugar.

15. Creamy Potato Bacon Soup Like Tim Hortons

Copycat Tim Hortons Potato Bacon Soup by Delishably

Ingredients

1 pound of bacon, chopped

2 cups of diced onions

6 to 7 cups of potatoes, cut into cubes

2 cans of sodium-reduced cream of chicken soup

2 cups of low-fat sour cream

2 1/4 cups of 1% milk

Marjoram (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh chives or green onions (optional)

16. Glazed Or Filled Donuts Tim Hortons Copycat

Copycat Tim Hortons Glazed or Filled Donuts Recipe by Rock Recipes.

Donut Dough

2 pkgs. yeast, 4 1/2 tsp active dry yeast

1/2 c. warm water

1/2 cup scalded milk

1/3 cup sugar

3 1/2 cup flour

2 eggs

1/3 cup shortening

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Vanilla Glaze

1 ¼ cups icing sugar

2 tsp. milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Chocolate Glaze

½ cup butter

¼ cup warm milk

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 ounces semi semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups sifted icing sugar

17. How To Make Tim Hortons Farmers Breakfast Wrap

Tim Hortons Copycat Farmers Breakfast Wrap by Cooking With Anadi

Sausage

Ground turkey or chicken

Cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)

(optional, for heat) Paprika

Salt

Pepper

Hashbrowns

Potatoes

Corn starch

Rice flour

Cayenne Pepper

Salt

Pepper

Onion powder

Canola oil

Wrap

Tortillas

Large eggs

Cheddar cheese

Butter

18. Copycat Tim Hortons Dutchies

Canadian Tim Hortons Dutchies recipe by The English Kitchen

Ingredients

75g of sultana raisins (1/2 cup)

120ml milk (1/2 cup)

4g of quick-rise yeast (1 1/4 tsp)

2 TBS granulated sugar

30g butter, melted (2 TBS)

1 small free-range egg, beaten (or 1/2 a large one)

1/4 tsp salt

175g of bread flour (1 1/4 cups)

Canola oil for frying

Glaze

130g icing sugar, sifted

2 TBS water, or as needed to make a thin, smooth glaze

19. Copycat Tim Hortons Fruit Explosion Muffins

Tim Hortons Fruit Explosion Muffins by Key Ingredient

Ingredients

3 cups sifted cake flour (or all-purpose)

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter (or marg) softened

1 1/2 cups sugar or cane sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon clubhouse rum (grocery store)

1 1/4 cup milk

3/4 cup frozen blueberries (or fresh)

3/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries – coat with 1/4 cup sugar

partial can of raspberry pie filling

apple slices – super thin (from 1 apple)

20. Grilled Breakfast Wrap Tim Hortons Copycat

Tim Hortons Grilled Breakfast Wrap recipe by Karas Favourite Recipes

Ingredients

1 large whole-wheat tortilla

2 slices of bacon

1/2 cup of sliced onion and peppers (I used a blend of yellow, red, and green – but use whatever you have)

1 large egg, whisked with 1 tsp of water

1/4 cup shredded light, sharp cheddar

1 tbsp spicy mayo (optional) – I used a homemade chipotle mayo spice mix I had on hand, but you could also mix 1 tbsp of mayo with a squirt or two of sriracha as well

21. Copy Cat Tim Hortons Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

Tim Hortons Turkey Bacon Club recipe at Instructables

Ingredients

Buns – chewy sub buns, ciabatta, filoncino, etc

– chewy sub buns, ciabatta, filoncino, etc Honey

Mustard

Romaine Lettuce

Tomato

Bacon

Deli Slices of Turkey

22. Copycat Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice Muffins recipe by Nutmeg Nanny

Ingredients

6 tablespoons butter – room temperature

1/3 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon molasses

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree

1/3 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons apple butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice mix (my mix has cinnamon, cloves, ginger, allspice, and nutmeg)

6 teaspoons sunflower or pumpkin seeds, toasted

Cooking spray

Muffin tray

23. Tim Horton’s Apple Cinnamon Fog (Sugar-Free)

Sugar-Free Tim Hortons Apple Cinnamon Fog Copycat recipe by Warms My Soul

Ingredients

Hot kettle water

1 sachet ofTim Horton’s Apple Cinnamon Tea

Milk of your choice (I prefer 1 tsp of milk, but you can use almond milk, cream, cashew milk, whatever your Keto or other diet allows)

Salted Caramel Skinny Syrupsto taste

24. Tim Hortons Copycat Raspberry Bran Muffins

Tim Hortons Copycat Raspberry Bran Muffins recipe by Shifting Roots

Ingredients

1 cup bran

3/4 cup melted margarine or butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup ground flax seeds

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups raspberries

pinch of salt (if using unsalted butter)

25. Tim Hortons Copycat Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Copycat Tim Hortons Bagel Breakfast Sandwich recipe by The Food XP

Ingredients

2Bagel Buns (sliced into two pieces)

1American Cheese (slices)

1tablespoonMozzarella Cheese (grated)

2Large eggs

1tablespoonCanola Oil

3slicesBacon Strips (thin-cut)

1Tomato

1sprigof Lettuce Leaves

Bonus: Tim Hortons Strawberry Custard Tarts Tim Tarts

Tim Hortons Tim Tarts Copycat recipe by Rock Recipes

Pastry Ingredients

2 1/4 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup soft butter

1/3 cup white sugar

1 extra large egg, , lightly beaten

Vanilla Custard Ingredients

3 cups whole milk

1/3 cup flour

2/3 cup sugar

pinch of salt

3 slightly beaten extra large egg yolks

4 tbsp butter

1 to 2 tbsp good quality vanilla extract

Strawberry Glaze (optional)

1/2 cup strawberry jelly or jam

1 to 2 tbsp water

Saving Money Making Tim Hortons At Home

I hope one or two of these Tim Hortons copycat recipes appeal to you.

Saving money to pay off debt, saving for a rainy day, or saving for retirement begins with a frugal mindset.

Discussion Question: What are your favorite Tim Hortons products?

Leave your comments below. 🙂

Thanks for stopping by.

Mr. CBB

Copycat Tim Hortons Chocolate Chip Muffins

