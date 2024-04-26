Perfect Sous Vide Eggs Recipe (2024)

Published: Nov 11, 2019 · Modified: Mar 20, 2024 by Sarah Mock As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links.

The easiest way to make perfectly poached eggs is to sous vide the egg. Sous vide eggs are poached in the shell and will be your favorite way of cooking silky, custard eggs.

One of the first recipes you should make when you get a sous vide machine is poached eggs. Soft cooked eggs are the foundation of eggs benedict and the controlled time and temperature of sous vide will make this brunch favorite easy to make. If you love soft eggs but don't have a water bath circulator I would suggest eggs Florentine for your next breakfast.

Sprinkle the top of your egg with salt and pepper or a dash of everything but the bagel seasoning. If you are truly treating yourself, I would make up sous vide hollandaise to elevate your breakfast or brunch.Make a keto-friendly breakfast when you serve your sous vide egg on top of a chaffle.

🌀 Why not the whirlpool method?

The whirlpool method takes time to perfect and keeping the temperature of the water consistent is difficult at best. The sous vide method does take longer but controlled perfection is achieved.

⏲️ How long does it take to cook the eggs ?

Time and temperature are always key when it comes to the sous vide technique of cooking. For this technique, I recommend an hour for the cooking time but the temperature you choose will have an impact on your results. I am showcasing two of the most popular temperatures in this post so keep reading to see which one is right for you.

1️⃣ Does one degree really matter?

That is the beauty and science of sous vide cooking. Not only does one-degree matter but half a degree will matter. This is why you want a quality sous vide circulator that will maintain water temperature to the tenth of a degree! But this is only if quality matters to you.

🌡️ What is a 60 degree egg?

The 60-degree egg refers to 60 degrees celsius/140 Fahrenheit for 60 minutes. This is the temperature of the egg throughout. The consistency of the outer white is watery and fluid, the white connected to the yolk is just starting to set and starting to turn opaque white with a warm runny yolk.

🌡️ What is a 63-degree egg?

It is an egg cooked at 63 degrees (technically 62.8 C) or 145 Fahrenheit for 60 minutes. The 63-degree egg is what most people would consider a poached or soft-boiled egg, the holy grail of perfect soft eggs.

The white close to the yolk is set enough to keep the warm yet softly creamy yolk contained so you can slice it with the edge of a spoon. It is up to you if you scoop out the watery white and add it to the soft egg.

⏳ Can you cook it quicker?

It can take as little as 13 minutes to poach a sous vide egg. But I am in the camp of 'low and slow' as the sous vide method was intended. But if you are in a hurry you can poach an egg in a 75°C (165.2°F) bath for about 15 minutes. It will take your water more time to heat up and the whites will be more firm but you will have a poached egg in less time.

♨️ What equipment is needed to make the perfect sous vide eggs?

Truthfully all you'll need to prep is a sous vide machine or sous vide immersion circulator and a container to cook the eggs in. A small pot is fine for smaller batches whereas a large pot would work for when you are cooking for a crowd. The only caution I have is to be sure the pot of water is at least an inch above the top of the eggshell. I have Lipvi containers shown in these instructions but they are not necessary. I just happened to have them filled with water when I made this post.

Sous Vide Poached Egg Instructions

Preheat the sous vide water bath to the right temperature. (See notes below) Gently lower the egg, in the shell into the heated water using a slotted spoon or a pair of tongs. Set timer for 1 hour in the cooker. Once time has been reached, crack the egg, carefully removing any additional watery egg white, if wanted. Serve with salt and pepper or everything but the bagel seasoning onto a plate.

How do you crack open a sous vide egg?

Everyone had their own technique but I am a tap and crack the shell sort of egg opener. Tap the egg on a flat surface, press your thumbs into the eggshell just into the membrane of the shell and gently pull open. To remove the super liquid white, simply turn it out onto a large soup spoon and allow the excess to fall away. Additionally, you can place the egg in an egg cup and tap the top to remove a piece of the top of the shell. Use a spoon to scoop out the poached egg.

How do you reheat a sous vide poached egg?

To reheat the egg by placing the eggs in a room temperature water bath and then warming the water to 140°F (60°C). Once the water has reached temp, the eggs are ready to serve. Or if you are short of time, place the egg in a pot of simmering water on the stovetop for 60 seconds.

Can sous vide poached eggs be made ahead of time?

If you want to make the poached eggs ahead of time, be sure to leave the eggs in the shell and chill them down in an ice bath before storing them in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Do you need vinegar to poach an egg?

There is no vinegar needed to poach a sous vide egg. The eggs are cooked in the shell in plain water. It doesn't get more whole food than this! Be sure your eggs are crack-free before placing them in the water bath. No one likes to get eggs in their sous vide machine.

Should the eggs be chilled or at room temperature?

We have backyard chickens so our eggs are room temperature. Room temperature or chilled eggs will not make a difference in the outcome of these poached eggs. Just keep in mind that fresh is best.

Are sous vide eggs and soft-boiled eggs the same?

Sous vide eggs and soft-boiled eggs both aim for tender textures and fulfill the desire for perfectly cooked protein, yet they use different cooking techniques.

📖 Recipe

Sous Vide Poached Egg Recipe Sarah Mock The easiest way to make perfectly poached eggs is to sous vide the egg. Sous vide eggs are poached in the shell and will be your favorite way of cooking silky, custard eggs. 4.74 from 41 votes Pin Recipe Print Recipe See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! Note From Sarah There is more to a recipe than just the recipe card. Frequently Asked Questions within the blog post that you may find helpful. Simply scroll back up to read them! Cook time for the recipeCook Time 1 hour hr total time to prep and cook the recipe.Total Time 1 hour hr Course Sous Vide Cuisine French Makes 1 Per Serving 72 kcal Ingredients ▢ egg (fresh) Instructions Preheat the sous vide water bath to the desired temperature. (See notes below)

Gently lower the egg, in the shell into the heated water using a slotted spoon or a pair of tongs.

Set timer for 1 hour and cook.

Once time has been reached, crack the egg, removing any additional watery white, if wanted.

Serve with salt and pepper or everything but the bagel seasoning. Video Notes 60 degree egg The 60 degree egg refers to 60 degree celsius/140 fahrenheit for 60 minutes. This is the temperature of the egg throughout. The outer white is watery and fluid, the white connected to the yolk is just starting to set and starting to turn opaque white with a warm runny egg yolk. 63 degree egg It is an egg cooked at 63 degrees (technically 62.8 C) or 145 fahrenheit for 60 minutes. The 63 degree egg is what most people would consider a poached or soft boiled egg, the holy grail of perfect soft eggs. The white close to the yolk is set enough to keep the warm yet softly creamy yolk contained so you can slice it with the edge of a spoon. It is up to you if you scoop out the watery white and add it to the soft egg. Does it have to take an hour to poach an egg using sous vide? Technically no, it can take as little as 13 minutes to poach a sous vide egg. But I am in the camp of 'low and slow' as the sous vide method was intended. But if you are in a hurry you can poach an egg in a 75°C (165.2°F) bath for just over 13 minutes. It will take your water more time to heat up and the whites will be more firm but you will have a poached egg in less time. Show Nutrition Hide Nutrition Nutrition Serving: 1 | Calories: 72kcal | Protein: 6g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 186mg | Sodium: 71mg Nutrition Disclosure Nutritional facts are estimates and are provided as a courtesy to the reader. Please utilize your own brand nutritional values to double check against our estimates. Nutritional values are calculated via a third party. Changing ingredients, amounts or cooking technique will alter the estimated nutritional calculations.

first published November 11, 2019