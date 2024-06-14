Pineapple Lump Slice Recipe | An Easy No Bake Slice (2024)

Create Bake Make / Slices / Pineapple Lump Slice Recipe | An Easy No Bake Slice
Published: · Modified: by Lauren Matheson ·
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
This classic Pineapple Lump Slice Recipe requires just a few ingredients, is easy to make and both regular and Thermomix instructions are included.
Classic slice recipes don’t get much better than this no bake Pineapple Lump Slice recipe, and they also don’t get much easier to make!! I first decided to make this Pineapple Lump Slice when I came across them on special at our local supermarket just before our school fete last year. Since then, I’ve made it several more times as my husband loves it! This recipe is based on my easy Clinkers Slice and I simply substituted the Clinkers for Pineapple Lumps – too easy!
When you are putting this slice together, the mixture WILL be quite sticky. Please don’t worry though, as it will work out – I promise! I used two blocks of milk chocolate to cover the slice pictured, however you can use just one block of melted chocolate if you prefer. I also often get questions about why I add coconut oil to the chocolate and if it’s essential. I add it as it helps make the chocolate layer of the slice easier to cut, you can leave it out though if you prefer.
This recipe makes approximately 24 pieces when you use a standard slice tin (24 x 18cm) however you can also make this slice in a 20 x 20cm square tin too, just make sure you cover the base and sides with baking paper to help you remove it once it has set!
You can find more classic no bake slice recipes (with both regular and Thermomix instructions) in this post.
You can also purchase your own copy of our No Bake Slices eBook here – also available in a Thermomix versionand you can shop the full range of print and ebooks here.
You can watch how to make this No Bake Pineapple Lump Slice below:
Pineapple Lump Slice
Lauren
This classic No Bake Pineapple Lump Slice recipe is perfect for all occasions! Both regular and Thermomix instructions included.
4.93 from 14 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 20 minutes mins
Chilling Time 3 hours hrs
Total Time 3 hours hrs 20 minutes mins
Course Desserts
Cuisine Modern
Servings 24 Pieces
Calories 212 kcal
Equipment
1 x 18x28cm slice tray
Ingredients
- 200 grams Pineapple Lumps
- 200 grams Marie Biscuits or a similar plain biscuit
- 125 grams butter
- 1 cup sweetened condensed milk just under a full tin or 340 grams
To decorate
- 400 grams milk chocolate 2 x 200g blocks
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil liquid
- 100 grams Pineapple Lumps Chopped into small pieces
Instructions
Line a 28x18cm slice tin with baking paper, making sure you leave plenty hanging over the edge to help you lift the slice out of the tin later.
Crush the biscuits and Pineapple Lumps into large pieces using a food processor - a rolling pin will also work! Place the crushed biscuits and Pineapple Lumps into a large bowl and set aside.
Place the butter and condensed milk into a small saucepan and cook it over a low heat until the butter has melted and both ingredients have combined.
Pour the combined condensed milk and butter into the bowl with the crushed biscuits and Pineapple Lump pieces. Use a large metal spoon to mix together until combined. Don't worry, the mixture will be quite sticky.
Pour the mixture into your lined baking tin and use the back of a metal spoon to spread it evenly across the tray and push down to create a flat surface.
Break the milk chocolate into small pieces and place it along with the coconut oil into a microwave safe bowl. Cook for 30 sec spurts (stirring in between) until the chocolate has almost melted. Remove from the microwave and stir until completely melted.
Pour the melted chocolate over the top of the slice and sprinkle the chopped Pineapple Lump pieces over the top. Place the slice into the fridge to set (preferably 3+ hours).
Remove the set slice from the fridge and cut into small pieces.
Notes
This slice will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.
You can also use just one block of chocolate for the topping
Nutrition
Serving: 0gCalories: 212kcalCarbohydrates: 29gProtein: 3gFat: 11gSaturated Fat: 6gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 5mgSodium: 69mgPotassium: 141mgFiber: 2gSugar: 22gVitamin A: 43IUVitamin C: 0.3mgCalcium: 55mgIron: 1mg
Keyword Pineapple Lump SLice
Tried this recipe? Please leave a rating and tag me on Instagram! Mention @createbakemake or tag #createbakemake!
Thermomix Pineapple Lump Slice Recipe Instructions
- Line a slice tin with baking paper, making sure you leave plenty hanging over the edge to help you lift the slice out of the tin later.
- Place the Pineapple Lumps and biscuits into the Thermomix bowl and crush for 5 seconds on speed 3 or until they have broken into bite sized chunks.
- Pour the crushed Pineapple Lump pieces and biscuits into a large bowl and set aside until needed.
- Place the butter and condensed milk into the Thermomix bowl and cook for 2 minutes 30 seconds on 60 degrees, speed 1 or until butter has melted and the ingredients have combined.
- Pour the combined condensed milk and butter into the bowl with the crushed biscuits and Pineapple Lump pieces. Use a large metal spoon to mix together.
- Pour the mixture into your lined baking tin and use the back of a metal spoon to spread the mixture evenly across the tray and push down to create a flat surface.
- Break the milk chocolate into small pieces and place it along with the coconut oil into a microwave safe bowl. Cook for 30 sec spurts (stirring in between) until the chocolate has almost melted. Remove from the microwave and stir until completely melted.
- Pour the melted chocolate over the top of the slice and add the chopped up Pineapple Lump pieces before placing into the fridge to set (preferably 4+ hours).
- Remove the set slice from the fridge and cut into small pieces.
« Caramel Brownies | An Easy Easter Egg Brownie Recipe
Easter Bunny Cupcakes »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Nicole C
Made these the other day but mixed the dark & milk chocolate for the top to make it less sweet. I think this is lovely and very easy to make!
Reply
Lauren Matheson
What a great idea!
Reply
Trish
Where do u get the pineapple lumps from?
Reply
Lauren Matheson
Hi Trish, I’ve found them at both IGA and Woolworths 🙂
Reply
Donna Silvestro
Hi there, sounds delicious but can it be frozen like so many of the no bake slices
Reply
Kate
I am wondering about freezing too… Did you end up trying to freeze it? If so, how did it defrost?
Reply
Lauren Matheson
Hi Kate, I did try freezing a little piece and while it was ok, I wouldn’t reccommend freezing this recipe.
helen
were would I buy these books in Bundaberg QLD
Reply
Lauren Matheson
Hi Helen, you can purchase my books online and I do offer free postage xx
Reply