Hungarian Apple Cake (Almás Pite) Recipe (2024)

Is it apieor acake? It is definitely delicious, an easy to make dessert filled with sweetened shreddedapplespiced with cinnamon and lemon.

This post contains affiliate links.

Hungarian apple cake is a true Hungarian classic, quite popular in the country. Is it a pie or a cake? It is definitely delicious, an easy to make dessert filled with sweetened shredded apple spiced with cinnamon and lemon.

I grew up eating this beautiful dessert, my grandmother loved to bake and often made almás pite for us. She alwyas let me help her in the kitchen, I always think of her when I make this recipe.

How to make Hungarian apple cake?

The dough is very simple, made with all purpose flour, butter, sugar, baking powder and egg. I always add some lemon zest, it makes the dough super delicious, and also sprinkle a little vanilla flavoring in. In Hungary we use vanilla flavored sugar, you can use extract as well.

I mix sour cream in the dough. Sour cream is definitely adding moisture to your cakes, also, make your cake richer as it is made from cream that contains fat. Use full-fat sour cream and stir it up in the container or in a a bowl before adding to the dough.

You have to devide the dough into 2 balls and rest for a while before rolling out.

What kind of apples to use in the apple pie?

The applse are shredded in this recipe (not sliced or cubed), I prefer using tart or sweet-tart apples.

These are the best apple for apple pie: Granny’s Smith, Idared, Pink Lady, Jonagold

Once you shredded the apples, add some powdered sugar and sprinkle with ground cinnamon and lemon juice. Let is sit, the apples will release a nice amount of liquid. Take large handfuls of apples and, with your hands clenched, squeeze out most of the juice from the apples (but make sure the apple are not super dry, keep some moisture in, otherwise your pie will be very dry!) and place the balls of squeezed apples in a bowl.

How to make powdered sugar in just 30 seconds?

I teach you how to make powdered sugar at home! It is so simple with the sugar of your choice, once you learn this, no need to buy it any more. In addition, since you are making yours fresh, you can skip the corn starch when you make it at home.

You just need a spice grinder, and you can prinkle the freshest powdered sugar in your dessert. My Mom gave me this grinder, it is a popular brand in Hungary but not available in North America. The Secura Electric Coffee and Spice Grinder at Amazon is easily available for anyone, you can even grind your own coffee and different spices.