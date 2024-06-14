Hungarian Apple Cake (Almás Pite) Recipe (2024)

Is it apieor acake? It is definitely delicious, an easy to make dessert filled with sweetened shreddedapplespiced with cinnamon and lemon.
Hungarian apple cake is a true Hungarian classic, quite popular in the country. Is it a pie or a cake? It is definitely delicious, an easy to make dessert filled with sweetened shredded apple spiced with cinnamon and lemon.
I grew up eating this beautiful dessert, my grandmother loved to bake and often made almás pite for us. She alwyas let me help her in the kitchen, I always think of her when I make this recipe.
How to make Hungarian apple cake?
The dough is very simple, made with all purpose flour, butter, sugar, baking powder and egg. I always add some lemon zest, it makes the dough super delicious, and also sprinkle a little vanilla flavoring in. In Hungary we use vanilla flavored sugar, you can use extract as well.
I mix sour cream in the dough. Sour cream is definitely adding moisture to your cakes, also, make your cake richer as it is made from cream that contains fat. Use full-fat sour cream and stir it up in the container or in a a bowl before adding to the dough.
You have to devide the dough into 2 balls and rest for a while before rolling out.
What kind of apples to use in the apple pie?
The applse are shredded in this recipe (not sliced or cubed), I prefer using tart or sweet-tart apples.
These are the best apple for apple pie: Granny’s Smith, Idared, Pink Lady, Jonagold
Once you shredded the apples, add some powdered sugar and sprinkle with ground cinnamon and lemon juice. Let is sit, the apples will release a nice amount of liquid. Take large handfuls of apples and, with your hands clenched, squeeze out most of the juice from the apples (but make sure the apple are not super dry, keep some moisture in, otherwise your pie will be very dry!) and place the balls of squeezed apples in a bowl.
Hungarian apple cake (Almás pite)
Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine Hungarian
Servings 6 people
Equipment
Mixing bowls - large, medium
Measuring spoons
Measuring cup
Zester
Greater
Pastry brush
Parckemt papert
Rolling Pin
Baking tin (11x8)
Ingredients
For the dough
- 2.5 cups of all purpose flour (300 grams)
- 1 stick of butter (115 grams or 1/2 cup)
- 1/2 cup of powdered sugar (50 grams)
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 whole egg
- 1 tbsp of sour cream + a little extra if needed
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon of lemon zest
For the apple filling
- 6 medium sized tart apples
- 1/2 cup of powdered sugar (50 grams)
- 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
- 4 tbsp of ground walnuts (optional)
- 1 tbsp of lemon juice
- 1 whole egg for brushing the dough
Instructions
Mix the flour and the cubed butter by hand. The mixture will be quite crumbly.
Add 1 whole egg, powdered sugar, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder, sour cream, and lemon zest. Knead thoroughly. Add more flour if necessary.
Divide the dough into 2 balls, cover and let rest for 20 minutes.
Peel the apples, core, and shred them. Add the sugar, the cinnamon, and the lemon juice. Mix well and drain the juice. Drink the apple juice, it is delicious. :)
Heat the oven to 180°C (355°F). Butter and flour your baking tin.
On a floured surface roll out one part of the dough to the size of the baking tin (11x8), then lay it in.
Sprinkle with half of the ground walnuts (optional). Spread the apples on the dough; sprinkle it with the remaining walnuts. Roll out the top crust and place over the apples, sealing the edges and making slits in it.
Prick to allow vapor to escape, and brush with egg wash.
Bake the cake for 30 minutes, until the top is light-browned. Let it cool. Cut into squares, sprinkle with powdered sugar, and serve.